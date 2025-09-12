2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
IndyCar’s At Nashville Releases Attendance And TV Data For 2025 Finale

IndyCar’s At Nashville Releases Attendance And TV Data For 2025 Finale

The post IndyCar’s At Nashville Releases Attendance And TV Data For 2025 Finale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The American Flag arrives in front of the grandstands at Nashville Superspeedway before the August 31 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix IndyCar Series race. INDYCAR Photo According to data released by IndyCar and Penske Entertainment, the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season finale at Nashville Superspeedway posted “impressive attendance, viewership and engagement totals.” The television ratings were certainly a dramatic improvement over 2024, but it appeared the on-site attendance in the grandstands was slightly less than last year. It is important to point out that Nashville Superspeedway is a 45-minute drive from the heart of downtown Nashville, where the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix packed them into the grandstands for a street race from 2021 to 2023. By contrast, Nashville Superspeedway is located in the rural community of Lebanon, Tennessee. But it was the third-most viewed telecast of an IndyCar Series races in 2025. According to Nielsen ratings, the FOX broadcast of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot delivered an average audience of 1.14 million viewers, trailing only the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in viewership this season. The viewership totals represented a 137 percent increase over last year’s event and made it the most-watched IndyCar race in Nashville since the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in 2021. In the key demographic of 18-34 year olds, viewership was up 134 percent over the 2024 race. The results from the season finale contributed to IndyCar on FOX producing a 27 percent increase in average race viewership for the season, the highest per race average since 2008. Locally, the race broadcast on FOX 17 in Nashville drew a 1.42 rating, which ranked second across all metered broadcast markets in the U.S., trailing only Indianapolis – the home of…
Union
U$0.01457+40.90%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02895-4.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0752+0.25%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:20
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlackRock Explores Tokenizing ETFs with Blockchain Technology

BlackRock Explores Tokenizing ETFs with Blockchain Technology

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/blackrock-tokenizes-etfs-blockchain/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Auditor Flagged Issue Before $2.59M Nemo Hack, Team Admits

Auditor Flagged Issue Before $2.59M Nemo Hack, Team Admits

The post Auditor Flagged Issue Before $2.59M Nemo Hack, Team Admits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui-based yield trading protocol Nemo lost about $2.59 million due to a known vulnerability introduced by non-audited code being deployed, according to the project. According to Nemo’s post-mortem analysis of the Sept. 7 hack, a flaw in a function intended to reduce slippage allowed the attacker to change the state of the protocol. This function, named “get_sy_amount_in_for_exact_py_out,” was pushed onchain without being audited by smart contract auditor Asymptotic. Furthermore, Asymptotic’s team identified the issue in a preliminary report. Still, the Nemo team admits that its “team did not adequately address this security concern in a timely manner.” Deploying new code only required a signature from a single address, allowing the developer to push unaudited code onchain without disclosing the changes. Furthermore, he did not use the confirmation hash provided in the audit for the deployment, breaking the procedure. This is not the first time a hack was revealed to have been easily preventable. The report follows NFT trading platform SuperRare suffering a $730,000 exploit in late July due to a basic smart contract bug that experts say could have easily been prevented with standard testing practices. Related: Bubblemaps alleges largest Sybil attack in crypto history on MYX airdrop Security procedures changed too late The vulnerable code was pushed onchain in early January. The upgrade procedure, which would likely have prevented the unaudited code from being deployed onchain, was implemented in April. Despite the upgrade, the vulnerability had already made its way into the production environment. Asymptotic warned Nemo of the vulnerability on Aug. 11, but the project said it was focused on other issues and failed to address it before the exploit. Related: Failed NPM exploit highlights looming threat to crypto security: Exec Nemo pauses protocol, prepares patch According to the analysis, Nemo’s protocol core functions are now paused to…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198546-1.09%
SUI
SUI$3.7022-1.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Futures Liquidation: Devastating $104 Million Wiped Out in an Hour!

Crypto Futures Liquidation: Devastating $104 Million Wiped Out in an Hour!

BitcoinWorld Crypto Futures Liquidation: Devastating $104 Million Wiped Out in an Hour! The cryptocurrency market recently witnessed a dramatic turn, as a staggering $104 million worth of crypto futures contracts were liquidated in just one hour across major exchanges. This rapid unraveling is part of a larger trend, with a total of $350 million in futures liquidations occurring over the past 24 hours. Such events underscore the inherent volatility and high stakes involved in digital asset trading, especially concerning crypto futures liquidation. For many traders, these moments can be both financially devastating and emotionally challenging, highlighting the critical need for understanding market mechanics. What Exactly is Crypto Futures Liquidation and Why Does It Happen? To truly grasp the impact of such large sums vanishing, it is essential to understand what a futures contract is and what liquidation entails. A crypto futures contract is simply an agreement to buy or sell a cryptocurrency at a predetermined price on a specific future date. Traders often use these contracts with leverage, which means they borrow funds to amplify their potential returns. However, leverage is a double-edged sword. While it can magnify profits, it also significantly increases the risk of loss. Crypto futures liquidation occurs when a trader’s position is automatically closed by an exchange due to insufficient margin to cover potential losses. Essentially, if the market moves against a leveraged position to a certain extent, the exchange will close the position to prevent the trader from losing more money than they have in their account, and to protect the exchange itself. Margin Call: Before full liquidation, traders might receive a margin call, requesting them to deposit more funds to maintain their position. Automated Process: Liquidation is an automated process, designed to happen quickly to mitigate further losses in a volatile market. The Recent Devastating Event: What Triggered This Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation? The recent figures are certainly eye-opening: $104 million in crypto futures liquidation within an hour, contributing to $350 million over 24 hours. These substantial liquidations usually occur during periods of high market volatility, often triggered by sudden, significant price movements in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. A sharp, unexpected drop or surge can cascade through the market, forcing the closure of numerous leveraged positions. What specific catalysts might have been at play? While exact triggers can be complex, factors often include: Macroeconomic News: Broader economic data or central bank decisions can influence investor sentiment globally. Regulatory Announcements: News regarding new regulations or crackdowns in specific regions can cause market jitters. Whale Movements: Large sales or purchases by major holders (whales) can create significant price swings. Technical Breakdowns: When key support or resistance levels are breached, it can trigger widespread panic selling or buying. Regardless of the precise trigger, the outcome for many leveraged traders was swift and severe, underscoring the brutal efficiency of crypto futures liquidation mechanisms. Understanding the Ripple Effect: Who Gets Hit Hardest by Crypto Futures Liquidation? When such a massive crypto futures liquidation event unfolds, its effects ripple throughout the market. The most immediate and severe impact is felt by the traders whose positions are liquidated. These individuals face substantial, often complete, loss of their invested capital for those specific positions. However, the impact extends beyond individual losses. Firstly, a wave of liquidations can exacerbate market movements. As positions are forcibly closed, they often involve selling assets, which can push prices down further, triggering even more liquidations in a cascading effect. This creates a feedback loop that intensifies volatility. Secondly, it can lead to a dip in overall market sentiment. Traders become more cautious, potentially reducing trading activity and leading to lower liquidity. The sudden removal of large trading volumes also affects market depth and stability, making it harder for other traders to execute orders without impacting prices. Ultimately, these events serve as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in highly leveraged trading environments. Navigating Volatile Waters: How Can Traders Mitigate Crypto Futures Liquidation Risks? Given the potential for rapid and significant losses, understanding how to manage risk is paramount for anyone engaging in crypto futures trading. Preventing crypto futures liquidation is largely about prudent risk management and disciplined trading practices. Here are some actionable insights to help navigate these volatile markets: Manage Your Leverage Wisely: Avoid excessively high leverage, as it drastically reduces your margin for error. Lower leverage provides more buffer against market swings. Utilize Stop-Loss Orders: Always set stop-loss orders. These automatically close your position if the price reaches a certain level, limiting your potential losses before liquidation occurs. Monitor Your Margin: Keep a close eye on your margin levels. If your margin percentage drops too low, consider adding more funds to your account or reducing your position size. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your capital into one highly leveraged futures position. Diversification can spread risk. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with market news, technical analysis, and macroeconomic developments that could impact cryptocurrency prices. Practice Risk-Reward Analysis: Before entering any trade, evaluate the potential profit versus the potential loss. Only take trades where the reward significantly outweighs the risk. By adopting these strategies, traders can better protect their capital and navigate the often-unpredictable world of crypto futures. The recent crypto futures liquidation event, where $104 million vanished in an hour, serves as a powerful reminder of the unforgiving nature of leveraged trading in cryptocurrency markets. While futures offer significant opportunities for profit, they come with equally significant risks. Understanding the mechanisms of liquidation, the factors that trigger it, and implementing robust risk management strategies are not just recommendations—they are essential for survival in this dynamic landscape. Traders must approach these markets with caution, knowledge, and a disciplined mindset to safeguard their investments. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a crypto futures contract? A crypto futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a specific cryptocurrency at a predetermined price on a future date. It allows traders to speculate on the future price movements of a cryptocurrency without owning the underlying asset. 2. What does ‘liquidation’ mean in crypto futures trading? Liquidation in crypto futures trading means an exchange automatically closes a trader’s leveraged position because the market has moved against them, and they no longer have enough margin (collateral) in their account to cover potential losses. This prevents further debt. 3. Why did $104 million in futures get liquidated so quickly? Such large and rapid liquidations are typically triggered by sudden, significant price swings in the underlying cryptocurrencies. High market volatility, often exacerbated by macroeconomic news, regulatory changes, or large institutional trades, can quickly deplete traders’ margins and force automated closures. 4. How can traders protect themselves from crypto futures liquidation?Traders can protect themselves by using lower leverage, setting strict stop-loss orders, regularly monitoring their margin levels, diversifying their portfolios, and staying informed about market conditions. Implementing sound risk management is crucial. 5. Is crypto futures trading regulated? The regulation of crypto futures trading varies significantly across different jurisdictions. Some countries have established clear regulatory frameworks, while others have outright banned it or have no specific rules. Traders should always check the regulatory status in their region and on the exchange they use. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help others understand the complexities of crypto futures liquidation by sharing this piece on your social media platforms! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Crypto Futures Liquidation: Devastating $104 Million Wiped Out in an Hour! first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13284+1.52%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732+1.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04485-7.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Mike-Cagney’s Figure Prices IPO at $25 Per Share Bringing Potential Raise to Near $788M

Mike-Cagney’s Figure Prices IPO at $25 Per Share Bringing Potential Raise to Near $788M

The post Mike-Cagney’s Figure Prices IPO at $25 Per Share Bringing Potential Raise to Near $788M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Figure Technologies, a blockchain-focused lending platform founded by SoFi co-founder Mike Cagney, has priced its initial public offering at $25 per share, which would raise $787.5 million. Shares of the company’s Class A stock is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FIGR” later today, September 11, according to a press release. The offering includes 31.5 million shares, with roughly 23.5 million coming directly from Figure and 8 million from existing shareholders. An additional 4.7 million shares could be sold if underwriters exercise their option to purchase more. Last week, the company’s IPO was upsized to $526 million. Figure has helped originate more than $16 billion in home equity loans, which the firm says makes it the largest non-bank provider of that financing. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and BofA Securities are leading the offering, joined by a slate of other underwriters, including Societe Generale, Stifel, and Mizuho. The offering is set to close on September 12, pending typical closing conditions. Read more: Mike Cagney’s Figure Technologies Seeks Over $4B Valuation in Nasdaq IPO Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/11/blockchain-based-lender-figure-prices-ipo-at-usd25-per-share-raising-nearly-usd788m
NEAR
NEAR$2.713-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Market News: OpenAI and Nvidia CEOs will visit the UK next week alongside Trump

Market News: OpenAI and Nvidia CEOs will visit the UK next week alongside Trump

PANews reported on September 12th that the CEOs of OpenAI and Nvidia will visit the UK next week alongside President Trump. OpenAI, Nvidia, and British AI company Nscale are collaborating on data center construction. OpenAI and Nvidia are expected to announce a multi-billion pound investment in a UK data center project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.751-3.96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1438-1.43%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0447+5.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 09:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight: Odds, Picks And Predictions

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight: Odds, Picks And Predictions

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight: Odds, Picks And Predictions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (L) and Terence Crawford face off during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Getty Images Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line this weekend when he meets the undefeated Terence Crawford on Saturday, September 13, in Las Vegas. The Alvarez vs. Crawford bout takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. On the line are Alvarez’s long list of super middleweight titles: IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring. Crawford, who holds the WBA and interim WBO super welterweight titles, moves up to 168 pounds to face Alvarez in Vegas. We look at the betting odds, picks and predictions for the Alvarez vs. Crawford matchup. ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Betting Odds And Line Movement Back in May when this fight was first announced, BetOnline gave opening odds of Alvarez as a -150 betting favorite over Crawford, who came in as the +120 betting underdog. Today, Alvarez is listed as the -182 favorite over the +159 Crawford. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford pose for a photo after facing off during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford Faceoff at The Fountains of Bellagio on September 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix In May 2025, Alvarez unified the super middleweight titles, winning back the IBF crown he never lost in the ring…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.09%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0336-5.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
BTC’s Phenomenal Climb Above $115,000

BTC’s Phenomenal Climb Above $115,000

The post BTC’s Phenomenal Climb Above $115,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC’s Phenomenal Climb Above $115,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC’s Phenomenal Climb Above $115,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-analysis-14/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,491.01+0.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Publishing CEO Unloads On The Search Giant

Publishing CEO Unloads On The Search Giant

The post Publishing CEO Unloads On The Search Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google search, displayed on a smartphone. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images People Inc. CEO Neil Vogel didn’t mince words this week at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference. Talking about the future of digital media companies like his against the backdrop of an increasingly AI-driven internet, Vogel turned his attention to Google — a company he described as “the worst” when it comes to how publishers are treated in this new era. Vogel’s complaint was straightforward: The old bargain between search engines and publishers is now effectively broken. “Google Search, three years ago, was about 65-ish percent of our traffic. Now, it is high 20’s percent of our traffic,” he said. While People Inc. — which owns titles like Food & Wine magazine — has grown its overall audience and revenue, the dramatic loss of search referrals underscores what Vogel called an unfair dynamic. “For a long time, the deal was: Take our content, build your search engine, send us back traffic. “That deal’s off.” Google Search changes, and the future of digital media Google, Vogel explained, has essentially blurred the line between Search and its AI products. Unlike other AI players, which publishers can block from training on their material, Google doesn’t allow publishers to cut themselves off from its AI systems without simultaneously eliminating Google sending what little search traffic remains to them. Vogel called that setup evidence that Google is acting “intentionally” as a bad actor. “As a creator of content, you have to find a market for your content … what we now have to make sure happens is that nobody takes it. You can’t take what is great and you make money from it without sharing it (with) us.” Of course, it’s also not just Google Search where this sort…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1334-5.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 09:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

In crypto, attracting attention is easy, but sustaining it is rare. Magacoin Finance has built momentum with a scarcity model and meme-driven appeal, successfully drawing attention from speculative and opportunistic early buyers, drawing buyers looking for early upside. BlockchainFX is emerging with a super-app offering staking rewards and real-world debit card functionality. However, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.21%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05659-1.17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02185+18.75%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 09:05
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position