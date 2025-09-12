2025-09-15 Monday

USF Heads To Miami Having Maintained Poise Amid The Noise

The post USF Heads To Miami Having Maintained Poise Amid The Noise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAINESVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 06: South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh points downfield during a college football game between the South Florida Bulls and Florida Gators on September 6th, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Cole Skinner could have easily retaliated against Florida’s Brendan Bett for spitting at him last week in Gainesville. Instead, the USF offensive lineman kept his composure and went back to work – 15 yards up the field thanks to the personal foul – and helped lead the Bulls on their game-winning drive in an 18-16 victory over the then-No. 13/15 Gators. Skinner’s discipline at a critical juncture with his team trailing by a point, the clock ticking down and with 90,000 on their feet in the Swamp underscored how USF has gone about its business so far this season. “Every time a situation comes up, we coach the heck out of what composure looks like, what discipline looks like,” said coach Alex Golesh, whose No. 18/23 Bulls play at No. 5/6 Miami on Saturday. “We haven’t been perfect here by any means, but any time it happens somewhere else, we coach the heck out of it.” Golesh pointed out that his team makes time on Mondays and Thursdays to view situational details such as the two-minute drill and use of timeouts. They also view composure-related instances that have occurred on the football field, wherever it may have been. One conveniently took place during the NFL season opener between the Eagles and Cowboys. Philly defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, spit at Dallas quarterback, Dak Prescott, and was tossed from the game before the first play from scrimmage. “Any time there is a situation that comes up, we show it, we…
2025/09/12
Prosecutors Bring Charges Over Massive Ponzi Scheme

The post Prosecutors Bring Charges Over Massive Ponzi Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A police mug shot of Italian-born American swindler Charles Ponzi (1882 – 1949) after his arrest for forgery under the name of Charles Bianchi, Montreal, Canada, 1909. Ponzi later served 14 years in jail in the US after the collapse of his fraudulent investment scheme, whereby early investors were paid from the investments of later investors. Such frauds have since been known as Ponzi schemes. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York have brought conspiracy, securities fraud, wire fraud and other charges against Paul Regan alleging he masterminded a Ponzi investment scheme that scammed more than 330 investors out of more than $63 million. In addition to these criminal charges the SEC also filed civil securities fraud charges against Regan related to the same activities. Regan sold his phony investments through his companies Next Level Holdings LLC, Yield Wealth Ltd and Yield Capital Management. Among the products he sold were The Super High-Yield Term Deposit LP and the Mega High-Yield Term Deposit LP Super High- Yield Term Deposit LP was a limited partnership that purported to offer investors fully insured deposits with annual percentage yields of up to 14 percent. The Mega High-Yield Term Deposit was represented to be a private fund offering investors insured term deposits with annual percentage yields of up to 14% He claimed that the term deposits and limited partnership interests would provide guaranteed annual returns as high as 14% for three-to-ten-year terms. The basis for these payments he claimed would come from profits generated by the purchase and sale of unrefined, Columbian sourced precious metals as well as term deposits that generated profits by investing in health insurance policies purportedly issued under the Affordable Care Act and guaranteed by the federal…
2025/09/12
Over 5.35 million UNI tokens have been transferred to institutional addresses, with some already flowing into CEX.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Yu Jin, 5.355 million UNI (approximately $ 52.9 million) was transferred to an address suspected to belong to the Anchorage institutional platform, of which 200,000 UNI (approximately $ 1.97 million) had been transferred to a centralized exchange nine hours prior. These UNI were primarily purchased through Anchorage Digital in 2023 at an average price of $ 4.95 , resulting in a profit of approximately $ 27.5 million.
2025/09/12
Trump Media Unveils 5 America First-Themed ETFs Under Truth Social Brand

The post Trump Media Unveils 5 America First-Themed ETFs Under Truth Social Brand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media is unleashing a bold wave of America First ETFs under the Truth Social brand, fusing cultural alignment with financial innovation in an aggressive expansion strategy. Trump Media Broadens ETF Strategy With Patriotic Funds Under Truth Social Label Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), the parent company of Truth Social, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trump-media-unveils-5-america-first-themed-etfs-under-truth-social-brand/
2025/09/12
Galaxy Digital SOL: Massive $486M Investment Fuels Solana’s Ascent

BitcoinWorld Galaxy Digital SOL: Massive $486M Investment Fuels Solana’s Ascent The crypto world is buzzing with significant news! Galaxy Digital, a leading digital asset management firm, has just made a monumental move, injecting hundreds of millions into Solana (SOL). This substantial investment, particularly their latest Galaxy Digital SOL purchase, is sending ripples across the market and signaling strong institutional confidence in the high-performance blockchain. What’s Behind Galaxy Digital’s Massive SOL Investment? In a striking display of market conviction, Galaxy Digital has significantly increased its holdings in Solana. According to reports from Lookonchain, the firm acquired an additional 706,790 SOL tokens, valued at a staggering $160 million, within a nine-hour window. This recent spree isn’t an isolated event; it brings their total purchases in the last 24 hours to an impressive 2,159,182 SOL, amounting to approximately $486 million. Significant Acquisition: An additional 706,790 SOL, worth $160 million, was purchased recently. Cumulative Total: This adds to a total of 2,159,182 SOL, valued at $486 million, acquired within 24 hours. Institutional Backing: Such large-scale purchases by a prominent firm like Galaxy Digital often reflect deep conviction in the asset’s future. This aggressive accumulation of Galaxy Digital SOL demonstrates a clear strategic play, suggesting that the firm sees substantial long-term value in Solana’s ecosystem. Understanding the Impact: Why Galaxy Digital’s SOL Move Matters When a major institutional player like Galaxy Digital makes such a significant investment, it sends a powerful message to the entire cryptocurrency market. It’s not just about the sheer volume of money; it’s about the endorsement from a sophisticated entity with extensive research capabilities. This substantial capital injection can: Boost Market Confidence: It signals to other investors, both institutional and retail, that Solana is a viable and attractive investment. Influence Price Action: Large purchases can create positive price momentum, attracting more buyers and potentially driving up the value of SOL. Validate Solana’s Technology: It implicitly endorses Solana’s underlying technology, its scalability, and its growing ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). The strategic move by Galaxy Digital SOL could very well be a catalyst for further institutional interest in the Solana blockchain. Solana’s Appeal: What Makes SOL an Attractive Asset for Galaxy Digital? Solana has emerged as a formidable competitor in the blockchain space, known for its high transaction throughput and low fees. These characteristics make it particularly appealing for various applications, from DeFi to NFTs and gaming. Key features attracting investors include: Speed and Scalability: Solana can process thousands of transactions per second, making it highly efficient. Low Transaction Costs: Fees on the Solana network are significantly lower compared to many other popular blockchains. Vibrant Ecosystem: The network hosts a rapidly expanding array of dApps, projects, and developer activity, fostering innovation. These fundamental strengths likely play a crucial role in why a firm like Galaxy Digital is so keen on accumulating SOL, viewing it as a strong contender for future growth in the digital economy. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights for Investors While Galaxy Digital’s investment is certainly exciting, it’s essential for individual investors to approach the market with a well-informed strategy. Institutional moves often highlight trends, but personal financial decisions should always be based on thorough research and risk assessment. Consider these insights: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Understand Solana’s technology, its use cases, and its competitive landscape. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price swings. Be prepared for potential fluctuations. Long-Term Vision: Institutional investments often reflect a long-term outlook. Align your strategy with your personal investment goals. The consistent accumulation of Galaxy Digital SOL tokens is a clear signal of long-term belief, but it’s crucial to understand your own risk tolerance. In conclusion, Galaxy Digital’s latest, substantial investment in Solana (SOL) is a powerful indicator of growing institutional trust and belief in the platform’s future. This significant move by a major player like Galaxy Digital for SOL underscores the evolving landscape of digital asset adoption, potentially paving the way for further mainstream integration and growth. It’s an exciting time to observe how this monumental investment will shape Solana’s trajectory. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Galaxy Digital’s recent investment in SOL? Galaxy Digital recently purchased an additional 706,790 SOL, worth $160 million, bringing their total acquisitions in the last 24 hours to 2,159,182 SOL, valued at $486 million. Q2: Who is Galaxy Digital? Galaxy Digital is a leading diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Q3: Why is Solana (SOL) attracting institutional investors like Galaxy Digital? Solana attracts institutional investors due to its high transaction speed, low fees, scalability, and a rapidly growing ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and projects. Q4: What does Galaxy Digital’s SOL purchase mean for the market? Such a large purchase by a prominent firm like Galaxy Digital typically boosts market confidence, can influence positive price action for SOL, and validates Solana’s technology and potential for future growth. Q5: Is this a good time to invest in SOL? While institutional investments can be a positive indicator, investment decisions should always be based on your own thorough research, financial goals, and risk tolerance. This article does not provide financial advice. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant crypto news. Share on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn to keep the conversation going! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post Galaxy Digital SOL: Massive $486M Investment Fuels Solana’s Ascent first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/12
Linea Falls 20% as Joseph Lubin Hints at Strong Rewards

Joseph Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) and founder of Consensys, who is also a key figure behind the Linea blockchain, hinted at upcoming rewards for holders of the newly launched Linea token (LINEA). Even though the token has dropped almost 20% in the last 24 hours. Lubin took to X on Thursday and said, […]
2025/09/12
Despite Missing Xfinity Series Playoffs, Christian Eckes Believes 2025 Is A Success

The post Despite Missing Xfinity Series Playoffs, Christian Eckes Believes 2025 Is A Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Christian Eckes, driver of the #16 Celsius Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, 2025 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images Christian Eckes is settling into the Nascar Xfinity Series after a rough start to his tenure with Kaulig Racing. The 24-year-old took a few months to get adjusted to a different type of racecar, and he missed the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs with the No. 16 team. “It’s been a pretty massive learning experience,” Eckes said. “This year is definitely another level with a lot of bad breaks, mistakes by me, mistakes by the team and a lot of things haven’t gone right. We’ve had top-eight speed every week and sometimes race-winning speed. It never comes together, and that’s put us in a situation where we’re not in the playoffs, which is unfortunate because we’ve ran well over the last four or five weeks.” Eckes took the helm of Kaulig Racing’s flagship No. 16 car as part of a multiyear deal after the team re-elevated AJ Allmendinger to the Cup Series. Allmendinger was a constant threat for wins in the Xfinity Series and finished third in the 2024 standings, even when Kaulig as a whole was off-pace for a majority of the season. That lack of speed has carried over to 2025, as Kaulig Racing has struggled across the board in the Xfinity Series. Eckes, however, has been the lone bright spot for the team. “It took a while for me to figure out what I need in these types of racecars,” Eckes said. “I had driven a truck for so long, and this is more like an ARCA car, which I raced seven years ago. I’m learning different things about the…
2025/09/12
Ant Digital and Longsin Technology establish "Ant Chain Credit" to digitize green assets

PANews reported on September 12th that Ant Digital and Longsin Technology Group announced the joint establishment of Ant Chain Trust, a platform leveraging blockchain, IoT , and AI technologies to provide green asset management and dynamic rating and pricing services. The platform, which covers the entire process from asset on-chain integration and data aggregation to asset management and rating and pricing, aims to address data silos and dynamic evaluation challenges in traditional green asset management, promoting the tokenization of green assets and building digital trust.
2025/09/12
Galaxy Digital buys 2.2M Solana worth $486M in 24 hours

The post Galaxy Digital buys 2.2M Solana worth $486M in 24 hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Galaxy Digital purchased 2.2 million Solana (SOL) tokens in a single 24-hour period. The total value of SOL acquired was approximately $486 million, with part of the buy consisting of 706,790 SOL tokens worth $160 million. Galaxy Digital purchased 2.2 million Solana tokens worth $486 million in a 24-hour period, according to on-chain data. The crypto investment firm’s latest acquisition included 706,790 SOL tokens valued at $160 million. The purchases bring Galaxy Digital’s total Solana buying activity to 2,159,182 tokens over the one-day span. The transactions were tracked through blockchain analytics, showing the institutional investor’s significant accumulation of the digital asset. Based on the purchase amounts, Solana was trading at approximately $225 per token during the buying period. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/galaxy-digital-buys-2-2m-solana-sol-worth-486m-in-24-hours/
2025/09/12
Wilson Releases Roger Federer Laver Cup Rackets And Bags

The post Wilson Releases Roger Federer Laver Cup Rackets And Bags appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Laver Cup edition of the RF 01 racket from Wilson. Wilson Wilson’s Roger Federer RF lineup takes a gold-accented twist ahead of the eighth edition of the Laver Cup event co-created by Federer. The 2025 Laver Cup, held Sept. 19-21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, comes with plenty of Federer-accented flair, including an entire lineup of gear from Wilson’s RF lineup. The official Laver Cup 2025 RF Collection features a RF 01 Pro racket, RF 01 racket, Tournament Racket Bag, Practice Tennis Duffel, Tennis Backpack and an official Laver Cup ball can. Throughout it all, the Wilson-Federer design vision, which first launched in summer 2024 shines through. “As part of our ongoing partnership with Roger Federer, we are excited to launch the Wilson RF Collection 2025 Laver Cup Collection,” Michael Schaeffer, global product director of racket sports at Wilson, tells me. “This special-edition line, designed and tested with Roger himself, is headlined by the RF 01 Pro and RF 01 Laver Cup rackets in a striking reverse onyx horizon fade with gold RF detailing.” Laver Cup detailing on the Wilson RF 01. Wilson The back collection features gold accents on a “refined herringbone fabric.” The gold detailing shows through both the rackets and the bags and the Laver Cup logo and a logo of the Laver Cup trophy also show up on the products. Wilson’s RF line was first introduced in 2024, but has already seen a few special-edition launches, including a Laver Cup nod in September 2024 and, more recently, a RF Classics collection in summer 2025. In that release, Wilson launched two rackets linked to the nCode frame Federer used during his dominant run from 2004 through 2006. The RF Classics Collection features a modern interpretation of the nCode design, reimagined on the RF 01…
2025/09/12
