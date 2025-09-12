Today’s Wordle #1546 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 12th

Welcome back, Wordlers. It's practically the weekend. I think we could all use a break from this week. I know I could. In any case, before we kick off our shoes and dive into whatever hobbies and distractions we have handy, let's knock out today's Wordle! Oh, and it's 2XP Friday so double your points, whether you're positive or negative. Looking for Wednesday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CRANE (108 words remaining) The Hint: Often found after the word "heart" The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I figured Wordle Bot hadn't used CRANE in a long, long…