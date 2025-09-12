ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Ethereum supply shock? BitMine adds $200 mln ETH in 48 hours
What does this mean for Ethereum’s market dominance and institutional adoption?
MLN
$8.147
-1.92%
ETH
$4,604.93
-0.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 10:00
Good Crypto to Invest in for Massive Gain: BlockDAG Nears $405M Rise, ADA’s ETF News, TRX Growth, and AVAX Push
If 2021 was all hype and 2022 was about survival, then 2025 is about proof. The crypto market is no […] The post Good Crypto to Invest in for Massive Gain: BlockDAG Nears $405M Rise, ADA’s ETF News, TRX Growth, and AVAX Push appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPE
$54.53
-0.36%
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
TRX
$0.348
-0.05%
Coindoo
2025/09/12 10:00
XRPL Prepares Firewall Defense Against Rising Scam Threats
A loose but growing push is under way in the XRP community to build what some people call an “XRP firewall” — a set of tools and checks meant to block scams on the XRPL. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market Vet, one of the dUNL validators on the XRP Ledger, has hinted at a big update that could change the fight against scams on XRPL. The feature, known as the XLS-86 Firewall, is still in development but is being described as a possible endgame for fraudsters. In a recent post, Vet said the amendment would act as a safeguard to stop losses of XRP, tokens, and NFTs when activated. If approved and rolled out, it could give users a much stronger line of defense against common traps that have cost the community millions over the years. Just recently a high-profile patch was published after developers found malicious packages related to the xrpl.js library on NPM, and that incident has sharpened urgency around better protections. Tools And Reporting Systems Several public resources already try to do the job of a firewall in pieces. According to XRPL.org, users can file scam reports and get guidance on suspicious activity. It’s over for many scammers. XLS-86 Firewall is an amendment for the XRP Ledger that is in development. It will finally eliminate you losing your XRP, Tokens and NFTs entirely if you use this functionality. Given the victims we have had in the past, i can’t wait for it! — Vet 🏴☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 10, 2025 Reports have disclosed that forensics platforms such as XRplorer keep databases of addresses linked to fraud and illicit transfers; those lists are used by wallets and exchanges to warn or block interactions. The pieces exist, but they are spread across sites and teams, not bundled as one single shield for everyday users. A Critical Software Warning According to market watchers, the most recent shock came when developers discovered compromised or malicious versions of xrpl.js pushed to NPM, the package registry many apps use. The issue was patched on April 23, 2025 after maintainers removed the bad releases and urged users to update. XRP is currently trading at $3. Chart: TradingView Related Reading: Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours How A Firewall Could Work A practical firewall would combine several simple features. It could auto-flag addresses with histories of fraud. Wallets might show a clear warning before a user approves a payment to a flagged account. Exchanges and node operators could share lists to reduce the chance that a scammer moves funds freely. Machine learning could be used to spot repeat patterns of phishing messages or cloned domains, while human teams would still verify hard cases. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
STOP
$0.13284
+1.52%
T
$0.01672
+0.23%
CHANGE
$0.00198546
-1.09%
NewsBTC
2025/09/12 10:00
Avalanche Foundation Eyes $1B Raise for Two Crypto Treasury Companies: FT
The post Avalanche Foundation Eyes $1B Raise for Two Crypto Treasury Companies: FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Avalanche Foundation aims to raise $1 billion to create two crypto treasury companies holding millions of AVAX tokens, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The AVAX tokens would be bought from the foundation, the non-profit group that oversees the Avalanche blockchain, at a discounted price, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter. The foundation was in talks to raise up to $500 million through a private investment led by Hivemind Capital in an unidentified Nasdaq-listed company, with the aim of completing the deal by the end of the month, the FT said. Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci was advising on the deal. A second deal would create an AVAX treasury company via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). There has been a plethora of publicly-listed companies pivoting to a crypto treasury strategy this year, seeking to emulate the approach of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) which now holds nearly 640,000 BTC ($73 billion). However, the cooling of the crypto bull market in August saw a lot of these companies’ shares take a hit, which may have dimmed enthusiasm for the model. AVAX advanced nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, but has fallen around 2.1% since midnight UTC, while the broader crypto market as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index is 0.65% higher. The Avalanche Foundation did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/11/avalanche-foundation-eyes-usd1b-raise-to-fund-two-crypto-treasury-companies-ft
WHITE
$0.0004132
-0.95%
BTC
$115,490.99
+0.13%
INDEX
$1.219
+2.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 10:00
Alabama Lawmaker Raises Alarm On GENIUS Act’s Impact On Small Banks
Alabama State Senator Keith Kelley has warned that the GENIUS Act, signed into law on July 18, 2025, could trigger a wave of deposit outflows that would hurt rural community banks. Related Reading: Hong Kong’s HashKey Pushes Into Digital Asset Treasury With $500M Fund Plan According to reports, Kelley set out his concerns in an […]
KONG
$0.01446
-11.07%
FUND
$0.0238
--%
ACT
$0.03913
-3.23%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 10:00
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 12
XRP price is trading around $3.02 right now, holding its ground as it tests the top of a range that has been in play since mid-July. Traders are watching to see if today finally brings a breakout or if price will slip back into the lower part of that range. What We Got Right Yesterday
PLAY
$0.04483
-7.33%
XRP
$3.0461
-1.78%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 10:00
Helios Blockchain Taps TEN Protocol to Accelerate Ethereum’s Cross-Chain Interoperability
The partnership is focused on TEN Protocol’s integration into Helios Blockchain’s Hyperion modules to back unparalleled execution across chains for dApps.
CROSS
$0.2432
+2.45%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 10:00
Usain Bolt Says He Doesn’t Think Current Generation Can Break His World Records
The post Usain Bolt Says He Doesn’t Think Current Generation Can Break His World Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – JUNE 15: Usain Bolt greets the crowd during the BAUHAUS-galan, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Olympic Stadium on June 15, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Getty Images So much for a new generation of track and field stars. On Thursday, just a day out from the start of the 2025 World Outdoor Track and Field Championships at National Stadium in Tokyo, the world 100-meter and 200-meter record holder Usain Bolt said during an event for Puma that he doesn’t believe the world’s current crop of sprinters has what it takes to chase after his global marks. Naturally, the world’s undisputed fastest man in history can talk the talk. Bolt’s world-record times of 9.58 over 100 meters and 19.19 seconds over 200 meters have stood firm over the last 16 years. Only his fellow Jamaican peer, Asafa Powell, has really come close since then, posting times of 9.69 and 19.26 in 2012 and 2011, ranking No. 3 and No. 2 in history. U.S. sprinter Tyson Gay ran an American record of 9.69 a month after Bolt broke the world record in 2009. A post-career Bolt was pretty clear on Thursday. “I think the talent is there,” he said. “There will be talented athletes coming up, and they will do well. But at the present moment, I don’t see any athlete able to break the record, so not worried.” ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – AUGUST 28: Noah Lyles of Team USA celebrates after winning the Men’s 200m Final during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the 2025 Diamond League at Letzigrund on August 28, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Getty Images Who Could Potentially Chase After Usain Bolt’s Records At The 2025 World Championships So are any current athletes ready to make…
T
$0.01672
+0.23%
U
$0.01469
+42.06%
PHOTO
$1.1334
-5.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 09:56
Microsoft and OpenAI forge new deal
The post Microsoft and OpenAI forge new deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft and OpenAI say they have reached a preliminary deal to advance their collaboration, an apparent detente between the firms that could ease the startup’s path towards shifting its structure to include a for-profit corporation. OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor said Thursday that the nonprofit will retain control of a new public benefit corporation while securing an equity stake worth at least $100 billion. He noted the stake would make the nonprofit “one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations in the world.” “OpenAI started as a nonprofit, remains one today, and will continue to be one — with the nonprofit holding the authority that guides our future,” Taylor said in the statement. Reports indicate that the $100 billion stake, which stands for about 20% of the value of OpenAI, is a floor and is prone to rise. After the announcement, Microsoft shares rose about 2.4% in extended trading. Microsoft and OpenAI strike truce after months of tense negotiations Microsoft and OpenAI have engaged in discussions for months about advancing their relations, partly to secure Microsoft’s assent for restructuring the startup. In return for massive financial backing, Microsoft can use OpenAI’s AI tools in its products. Microsoft’s involvement has been a key obstacle to OpenAI’s restructuring plans. Still, Microsoft and OpenAI didn’t disclose the terms of the new contract and said that the current agreement was nonbinding. The firms noted on Thursday that they had signed a “non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the next phase of our collaboration.” They noted they are “actively working to finalize contractual terms in a definitive agreement. Together, we remain focused on delivering the best AI tools for everyone, grounded in our shared commitment to safety.” This concludes a tense summer of negotiations between the two companies, which grew so strained at one point that OpenAI…
T
$0.01672
+0.23%
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
COM
$0.017627
-0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 09:53
Micron stock hits all-time high
The post Micron stock hits all-time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Micron Technology shares reached new all-time highs today. The company continues to see strong market performance, driven by high demand for its memory and storage solutions. Micron Technology shares reached all-time highs today as the memory chip manufacturer continued its strong performance in the market. The stock’s surge reflects ongoing momentum for the Boise, Idaho-based company, which produces memory and storage solutions for computing devices. Micron has benefited from increased demand for its products across various technology sectors. The semiconductor company’s shares have been climbing as investors assess the company’s position in the memory chip market and its potential for continued growth in an evolving technology landscape. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/micron-stock-hits-all-time-high/
COM
$0.017627
-0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 09:52
