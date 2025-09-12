2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Don’t Miss Out: Spartans Is the Ultimate Crypto Casino with 5,963 Games

Don’t Miss Out: Spartans Is the Ultimate Crypto Casino with 5,963 Games

Why stick with traditional betting brands when the future has already moved far ahead? William Hill is working to expand its slot selection and sports offerings, while Sky Bet is leaning heavily on football promotions and sponsorships. Both are evolving, but they remain limited by banks, paperwork, borders, and delays. Spartans have chosen a very different route. Built entirely on digital assets, it has quickly gained recognition as the best crypto casino. With 43+ providers and more than 5963 games available, it is designed for players who want instant access with no barriers. From crash games and slots to NBA and UFC betting, everything connects directly through your wallet. No banks. No borders. No long waits. This is betting designed for the future, already available today. Spartans: A Crypto Casino With 5963 Games Spartans doesn’t try to imitate traditional platforms. Instead, it is built as the best crypto casino from the ground up, where players only need a wallet to get started. Accepted deposits include Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, and AVAX, all processed instantly without paperwork. With over 5963 games from 43+ providers, the variety is unmatched. From live blackjack and roulette to high-volatility slots and fast-paced crash games, the catalog is designed for players who don’t want restrictions. The sportsbook offers the same level of choice. Bettors can wager on the NBA, UFC, Champions League football, IPL cricket, and eSports with odds that update in real time. In-play betting keeps things exciting, while multi-bets and parlays are supported for bigger payouts. Withdrawal delays common on other platforms are avoided entirely. Spartans pays winnings directly to wallets, making payouts fast, secure, and borderless. Bonuses add even more appeal. Players receive a 300% casino welcome bonus and a 300% sports bonus, both capped at $200. Daily 25% deposit bonuses for sports and casino are ongoing, alongside headline promotions such as the Lamborghini raffle. Each new deposit earns extra entries in the draw, and one lucky player will drive away with a supercar. The bonus terms and wagering requirements are transparent, ensuring a clear and fair experience. Beyond gaming, Spartans is preparing for long-term growth through its affiliate program. Partners can earn through CPA, revenue share, or hybrid structures, supported by dedicated tools and marketing materials. This forward-looking structure, combined with its crypto-only focus, makes Spartans one of the most exciting platforms recognized as the best crypto casino for players who want a borderless, fast, and limitless experience. William Hill: Expanding But Facing Obstacles William Hill is actively reshaping its sportsbook business. In Nevada, the brand has been confirmed as the new operator for the sportsbook at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This brings new kiosks, account registration on-site, and a wider betting menu for local customers. Meanwhile, its digital arm continues to grow through partnerships such as its new content deal with Hacksaw Gaming, which introduced a range of slot titles. Customers in the UK are still seeing offers like £40 in free bets when staking £10, boosted accumulator promotions, and quick PayPal withdrawal options. Despite progress, challenges remain. A tribunal recently ruled that the brand unfairly dismissed an executive after an internal investigation, highlighting organizational issues. Parent company Evoke plc also reported losses tied to restructuring, although revenues continue to rise. The brand remains competitive with new sportsbook deals and additional slot offerings, but it must continue to address these internal hurdles while keeping bettors engaged. Sky Bet: Sponsorships And Football Promotions Drive Growth Sky Bet has doubled down on football promotions heading into the 2025–26 season. Its main campaign offers “Bet £10, Get £50 in free Acca bets,” split into five coins usable on accumulators with five legs or more. Players can also claim a £40 welcome bonus, use Soccer Saturday boosts, and take part in the Sky Bet Prize Drop, which includes tech prizes and merchandise. The platform covers more than 35 sports, with live streaming and cash-out options appealing to multi-sport bettors. All Posts Sponsorship has remained a key part of Sky Bet’s strategy. Its title sponsorship of the EFL continues across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Partnerships such as the renewal with Gary Neville’s “The Overlap” keep the brand visible beyond traditional betting. Campaigns like “Every Minute Matters” with the British Heart Foundation show a focus on broader awareness initiatives. Combined, these steps have strengthened Sky Bet’s profile, keeping it competitive among traditional UK sportsbooks. Conclusion William Hill continues to expand into Las Vegas and diversify its content, but is managing internal challenges. Sky Bet is building its brand around football promotions and EFL sponsorships, securing visibility with both sports fans and bettors. Both platforms remain active and widely recognized, but their operations remain tied to conventional systems that depend on banks, regions, and slower processing. Spartans, on the other hand, are redefining the space. As the best crypto casino, it offers more than 5963 games and a stacked sportsbook with instant, borderless betting. Withdrawals go directly to wallets, and bonuses provide fresh incentives.  Combined with global sponsorships, viral promotions, and a strong affiliate model, Spartans has already built what many competitors are still chasing. For players who want no banks, no borders, and no delays, Spartans is proving itself as the platform of tomorrow, available today. Find Out More About Spartans: Website: https://spartans.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Don’t Miss Out: Spartans Is the Ultimate Crypto Casino with 5,963 Games appeared first on 36Crypto.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.14881+9.33%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

The post Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robinhood-debuts-social-trading-app-with-live-crypto-stocks-options-integration/
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2432+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
OpenAI and Nvidia to pledge billions for UK data centers

OpenAI and Nvidia to pledge billions for UK data centers

The post OpenAI and Nvidia to pledge billions for UK data centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI and Nvidia are preparing to unveil a multibillion-dollar commitment to build and expand data centers across the United Kingdom, which is expected to be one of the most significant technology investments in the country’s history. Reports indicate that the investment will be implemented in collaboration with Nscale Global Holdings Ltd, a London company responsible for operating large amounts of data centers, a major player in Europe’s growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. With OpenAI led by Sam Altman and Nvidia led by Jensen Huang, this move will be significant as it indicates both the size of projects currently discussed and their strategic value in establishing a bigger presence in the AI economy of Europe.  Companies drive AI expansion OpenAI sees the UK project as part of its broader push to expand the global Stargate data center program, which already includes major commitments in Norway, the UAE, and the US. For Nvidia, which supplies the data to most of the world’s AI models, an added advantage is that it will be able to install its most powerful processors, the GB200 series of processors, just introduced by recent development, in a country where the growth of AI stands highest on the national agenda. By the end of 2024, Nscale announced that it will invest $2.5 billion in UK data centers for three years, including a site in Essex to store such high-end chips as 45,000 would be housed. At that time, OpenAI did not disclose an anchor customer, and as a result, this brings credibility to the project and scale.  Since July, Nscale has garnered the commitment from Altman to be the lead customer for the Norwegian site set up at Nscale and its extension to the UK; however, the relationship clearly illustrates how the two companies are deepening.   UK seeks…
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03627-0.41%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Surges in Nepal, Indonesia Amid Protest Crackdowns

Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Surges in Nepal, Indonesia Amid Protest Crackdowns

The post Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Surges in Nepal, Indonesia Amid Protest Crackdowns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Downloads of Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat have surged in Nepal and Indonesia amid national protests. Nepal’s ban on multiple social media platforms drove mass adoption of the decentralized, offline chat app, with downloads surging from 3,300 last week to over 48,000 on Monday. Decentralized apps like Bitchat offer a measure of autonomy when confidence in authorities have faltered, Decrypt was told. Nepal’s social media ban has turned Jack Dorsey’s new decentralized chat app into a protest tool. After authorities blocked 26 major platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram, tens of thousands of Nepalis downloaded Bitchat, a messaging app that works without internet or accounts first developed by Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter (now X). Downloads jumped from just over 3,300 last Wednesday to 48,781 by Monday, a surge of nearly 1,400% that made Nepal the app’s largest user base worldwide, according to data from an open-source developer who goes by callebtc. The developer identified a “sudden spike” in Bitchat downloads in Indonesia during nationwide protests in the previous week. “Today we’re seeing an even bigger spike from Nepal during youth protests over government corruption and a social media ban.” Last week, we observed a sudden spike in bitchat downloads from Indonesia during nationwide protests. Today we’re seeing an even bigger spike from Nepal during youth protests over government corruption and a social media ban. Freedom tech is for the people. Please share. pic.twitter.com/IqhRa8eCvw — calle (@callebtc) September 10, 2025 The ban, intended to curb unrest, instead drew more young Nepalis into the streets. At least 34 died in clashes, government buildings burned, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigning on September 9, before the ban was lifted. Decentralized apps as protest tools Observers say decentralized apps offered a measure of autonomy at…
Sidekick
K$0.1934+8.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move to Exchange

Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move to Exchange

BitcoinWorld Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move to Exchange The crypto world is constantly buzzing with activity, and a recent development involving a significant UNI token transfer has caught the attention of on-chain analysts. We’re talking about a substantial movement linked to Anchorage Digital, a prominent crypto custody and banking firm, that could hold implications for the Uniswap ecosystem and beyond. Understanding these movements is crucial for anyone navigating the dynamic digital asset landscape. Unpacking the Recent UNI Token Transfer Event On-chain analyst EmberCN recently brought to light an interesting series of transactions. Approximately 12 hours ago, an address connected to Anchorage Digital executed a massive transfer of 5.355 million UNI tokens. This considerable sum, valued at around $52.9 million, was moved to a specific address (0xF43…). Just three hours later, a portion of these funds — specifically 200,000 UNI tokens — found their way to a centralized exchange. This smaller, yet still significant, deposit was worth approximately $1.97 million at the time of the transaction. Such movements are closely watched by market participants as they can often signal upcoming trading activity or strategic shifts. Why Anchorage Digital’s UNI Token Transfer is Significant Anchorage Digital is a regulated entity providing secure custody and financial services for institutional investors. When an address associated with such a major player moves assets, it naturally sparks curiosity. A UNI token transfer of this magnitude isn’t just a casual transaction; it could indicate several potential scenarios: Portfolio Rebalancing: Institutions frequently adjust their holdings across various assets to manage risk or optimize returns. Liquidity Management: Funds might be moved to an exchange to increase liquidity for other operations or to facilitate trading. Potential Selling Pressure: While not confirmed, depositing tokens to a centralized exchange often precedes a sale. This could introduce selling pressure on the UNI token. Operational Needs: The transfer could also be part of routine operational requirements or client-directed actions. Understanding the ‘why’ behind these moves helps paint a clearer picture of institutional sentiment and strategy within the crypto space. Decoding the Market Impact of UNI Token Transfers The deposit of 200,000 UNI tokens onto a centralized exchange is a particularly noteworthy detail. Typically, assets held in secure cold storage or institutional wallets are not immediately available for trading. Moving them to an exchange changes this dynamic. Increased Supply: When a significant amount of a token like UNI becomes available on an exchange, it can potentially increase the circulating supply available for trade. Price Implications: If the intention behind the deposit is to sell, it could lead to downward pressure on the UNI token’s price, especially if the market demand doesn’t absorb the new supply. Investor Sentiment: Such movements can influence investor sentiment. Some might interpret it as a bearish signal, while others might see it as a normal part of institutional asset management. Transparency: On-chain analysis provides valuable transparency, allowing the community to monitor these institutional movements in real-time. This particular UNI token transfer serves as a reminder of how on-chain data offers a window into the otherwise opaque world of institutional crypto activity. What’s Next for UNI and the Broader DeFi Landscape? While this specific UNI token transfer is a snapshot in time, it underscores the continuous evolution of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. UNI, as the native token of Uniswap – a leading decentralized exchange – plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem. Community Governance: UNI holders have governance rights, allowing them to vote on key protocol changes. Large institutional holdings and their movements can therefore have implications for governance participation. Market Vigilance: Traders and investors will likely keep a close eye on further movements from Anchorage Digital-linked addresses and the broader UNI market. Future Trends: This event highlights the growing interaction between traditional financial services (like custody firms) and the burgeoning DeFi world. It suggests increasing institutional engagement, which can be a double-edged sword, bringing both capital and potential market volatility. Monitoring these dynamics is essential for anyone invested in or observing the future trajectory of DeFi. Conclusion: The recent UNI token transfer linked to Anchorage Digital, culminating in a $1.97 million deposit to a centralized exchange, is a compelling example of institutional activity within the crypto market. While the exact motives remain speculative, such movements provide invaluable insights into market dynamics, potential liquidity shifts, and the evolving relationship between traditional finance and decentralized protocols. Keeping an eye on these on-chain signals is paramount for making informed decisions in the fast-paced world of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is UNI and why is it significant? A1: UNI is the native governance token of Uniswap, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). It allows holders to participate in the protocol’s governance, voting on key proposals and changes, making it a crucial asset in the DeFi ecosystem. Q2: Who is Anchorage Digital? A2: Anchorage Digital is a regulated crypto custody and banking firm. It provides secure storage, trading, and financing services primarily for institutional investors, helping them safely engage with digital assets. Q3: What does it mean when UNI tokens are deposited to a centralized exchange? A3: Depositing tokens to a centralized exchange typically means they are being made available for trading. This can signal potential selling pressure if the institution intends to offload assets, or it could be for liquidity management or other operational purposes. Q4: How can I track such UNI token transfers? A4: Such transfers are tracked using on-chain analysis tools and platforms. These tools monitor public blockchain data, allowing analysts to identify large movements of assets by specific addresses or entities, often reported by on-chain analysts like EmberCN. Q5: Does this UNI token transfer guarantee a price drop for UNI? A5: Not necessarily. While a large deposit to an exchange can introduce selling pressure, it doesn’t guarantee a price drop. The market’s overall demand, other news, and the actual execution of trades will ultimately determine the price action. It’s a signal to monitor, not a definitive prediction. Found this analysis of the UNI token transfer insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about significant institutional movements in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Uniswap UNI price action. This post Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move to Exchange first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732-0.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
The ALUM Principles: How Fairness Shapes a Free Economy

The ALUM Principles: How Fairness Shapes a Free Economy

This article defines the concept of a free and fair economy by formalizing four core principles of market justice: Anonymity, Local Efficiency, Unproductivity, and Marginality (ALUM).
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007131+0.64%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4613-1.74%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013355+0.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon2025/09/12 10:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani personally invests an additional $25 million in Forward Industries

Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani personally invests an additional $25 million in Forward Industries

PANews reported on September 12th that Multicoin Capital co-founder Kyle Samani announced in a post that Forward Industries has completed a $1.65 billion PIPE financing round led by Multicoin Capital , Jump , and Galaxy , all in US dollars. In addition to Multicoin Capital's investment, Kyle Samani personally invested an additional $25 million and has assumed the role of Chairman of Forward Industries.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00318+24.21%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002461+0.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 10:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockDAG, ADA, TRX, and AVAX

BlockDAG, ADA, TRX, and AVAX

The post BlockDAG, ADA, TRX, and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 05:00 See why BlockDAG’s near $405M raise, ADA’s ETF talk, TRX’s usage, and AVAX’s rise make them top picks for 2025. Find the next good crypto to invest in now. If 2021 was all hype and 2022 was about survival, then 2025 is about proof. The crypto market is no longer only about big promises. People want to see what works in practice. Proof comes in the form of active users, real applications, and growth numbers that can be tracked today. Many projects still chase stories to stay in the spotlight, but others are already showing real traction with data to back it up. From live stress testing before launch to exchange-traded fund discussions and network adoption, the list of good crypto to invest in 2025 points to coins that are moving beyond theory. Here are four leading names setting the pace, starting with the one already mining under real-world pressure. BlockDAG (BDAG): Testing Scale Before Launch What does building for scale mean in practice? For BlockDAG (BDAG), it means testing under real pressure. Its X1 mobile mining app now has more than 3 million people mining every day. This isn’t just a tap-to-earn game. Each session tests block speed, latency, and throughput. The team isn’t waiting to see what happens after launch. They are gathering live results now. The money raised shows the same story. BlockDAG has brought in nearly $405 million. More than 26.2 billion coins have already been sold, with 312,000 holders on record. The community is active and growing at speed. The coin’s price is also eye-catching. In batch 30, BDAG sits at $0.03. Yet, for a limited time, it is being offered at $0.0013. That equals a 2,900% ROI compared to batch one. Few projects show this kind of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.712-2.83%
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Zodia Custody, SBI End Japan Joint Venture in Strategic Shift

Zodia Custody, SBI End Japan Joint Venture in Strategic Shift

The post Zodia Custody, SBI End Japan Joint Venture in Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zodia Custody, the digital asset custody firm backed by Standard Chartered, has dissolved its joint venture with Japan’s SBI Holdings two years after launching the initiative. The venture, known as SBI Zodia Custody, was 51% owned by SBI and 49% by Zodia Custody. According to its website, the project aimed to replicate institutional-grade custodial services in the digital asset space. “This is a strategic alignment between SBI and ourselves as a mutual decision that we have other priorities and they have other priorities,” Julian Sawyer, CEO at Zodia Custody, reportedly told Bloomberg. Sawyer revealed that the venture had been in discussions with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) regarding local registration but had not submitted a formal application. They were “working and preparing for an application,” he said, noting the decision to dissolve came before any regulatory filing was made. The failed SBI Zodia Custody project. Source: SBI Zodia Custody website Related: From 55% to 20%? How Japan plans to fix its crypto tax rules SBI says Zodia exit not a retreat SBI Holdings spokesperson Kosuke Kitamura told Bloomberg that the exit should not be seen as a step back. “This dissolution does not represent a retreat,” he said. “[It’s a] proactive decision aimed at pursuing group-wide synergies with greater speed under our digital ecosystem.” Last month, it was reported that SBI Holdings plans to launch Japan’s first dual-asset cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering exposure to both Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP (XRP). However, the firm later denied those reports. Zodia Custody, meanwhile, continues expanding in other markets. The firm recently acquired Tungsten Custody Solutions in the UAE amid a shift in focus to more favorable regulatory environments. Cointelegraph reached out to both Zodia Custody and SBI for comment, but had not received a response by publication. Related: Japan regulator proposes crypto…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,491+0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.16%
XRP
XRP$3.046-1.87%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday

RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday

The post RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anticipated DOGE ETF Launch: RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday Skip to content Home Crypto News Anticipated DOGE ETF Launch: RexShares’ Exciting Debut Likely Next Thursday Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/doge-etf-launch-delayed/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017627--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27576-3.65%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:01
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position