2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
This is Why BlackRock is Experimenting with Tokenized ETFs

This is Why BlackRock is Experimenting with Tokenized ETFs

The post This is Why BlackRock is Experimenting with Tokenized ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is experimenting with tokenized ETFs, attempting to bring 24/7 trading, broader global access, and greater crypto integration into TradFi markets. This concept has been growing all over the community, with the SEC also exploring ways to merge Web3 capabilities with non-crypto markets. BlackRock’s experiment has some downsides, and it may be unnecessary. Tokenized ETFs: A New Use Case? Tokenized stocks have been a hot topic in crypto lately, with Web3 firms and TradFi institutions both trying to explore the technology. However, an interesting new use case may be developing. According to Bloomberg, BlackRock is attempting to create tokenized ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored The firm already issues the largest Bitcoin ETF in addition to a highly successful tokenized US Treasury fund. This puts the institution in an advantageous situation to combine the two concepts. In essence, BlackRock is looking to determine whether this solution could bring more Web3 trading characteristics to TradFi. This concept has been gaining a lot of steam in the crypto industry as of late. Cryptocurrency trades on all hours of the year, but institutional investors are bound by other rules. The SEC is exploring policy changes that could enable 24/7 trading, but BlackRock is trying to determine if tokenized ETFs would suffice. Is The Market Ready? Still, this plan might face a few important difficulties. Although tokenized ETFs could theoretically bridge TradFi and Web3, the entire RWA market is underperforming expectations. Most of the trade that does take place is localized to crypto-native firms. Eric Balchunas, a prominent ETF analyst, doesn’t see the appeal for this plan: We need to define the trend better: If by ‘tokenization’ you mean the back office (plumbing) of TradFi will be slightly more efficient by utilizing blockchain technology? Then sure, fine, probably will but zzzz. What is implied tho by the…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.16%
READY
READY$0.01476+13.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitlayer successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP, establishing it as the official cross-chain infrastructure to power YBTC

Bitlayer successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP, establishing it as the official cross-chain infrastructure to power YBTC

PANews reported on September 12 that Bitlayer, the Bitcoin infrastructure project that drives BTC DeFi, has successfully migrated to Chainlink CCIP and used CCIP as its standard cross-chain infrastructure. CCIP currently supports secure transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum, including Bitlayer’s native token, BTR, as well as USDC, USDT, ETH, and wstETH. The next milestone will be the cross-chain native implementation of YBTC through CCIP, making YBTC a trustless, multi-chain, yield-generating wrapped Bitcoin token. BitVM marks a significant step in expanding Bitcoin's capabilities beyond its primary use as a digital currency. Based on the revolutionary BitVM paradigm, which expresses Turing-complete Bitcoin contracts via a forward verification scheme, YBTC enables Bitcoin holders to mint a native representation of BTC in a trustless manner, while Chainlink CCIP will serve as a key component of YBTC's multi-chain deployment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,491+0.13%
Bitlayer
BTR$0.12085+30.12%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 10:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows!

Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows!

BitcoinWorld Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows! The world of digital assets is buzzing with exciting news! Recently, both Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced a significant surge in investor interest, marking a pivotal moment for Spot Crypto ETFs. This wave of positive net inflows signals growing confidence from institutional and retail investors alike, hinting at a maturing market. Are you ready to dive into the details of this remarkable trend? What’s Driving the Momentum in Spot Crypto ETFs? The U.S. market has witnessed a robust performance from Spot Bitcoin ETFs, recording an impressive $553.22 million in net inflows on September 11th. This wasn’t a one-off event; it marked the fourth consecutive trading day of positive flows, according to the trusted data source, TraderT. This sustained interest highlights a strong appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated investment vehicles. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge, attracting a substantial $370 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FBTC followed closely, securing $130 million. Bitwise’s BITB also contributed significantly with $40.43 million. Crucially, no Bitcoin funds experienced net outflows on this day, underscoring a broad-based positive sentiment. These consistent inflows into Spot Crypto ETFs demonstrate a clear trend: more investors are opting for the regulated, accessible route to invest in the leading cryptocurrency. Ethereum’s Ascent: Spot Crypto ETFs Riding the Wave Not to be outdone, Spot Ethereum ETFs also showcased a strong performance, registering total net inflows of $113.08 million on the same day. This marked their third straight day of positive flows, reinforcing the broader market’s interest in diversified crypto exposure. Ethereum, as the second-largest cryptocurrency, continues to attract substantial investment through these new avenues. Fidelity’s FETH emerged as a frontrunner, attracting the largest inflow at $88.34 million. Bitwise’s ETHW secured a notable $19.65 million. Grayscale’s ETHE also saw positive movement with $14.58 million. However, it’s worth noting that BlackRock’s ETHA registered a net outflow of $17.43 million. While this might seem like a mixed signal, the overall picture for Ethereum ETFs remains overwhelmingly positive, with total net inflows far outweighing this single outflow. The growing interest in these Spot Crypto ETFs for Ethereum indicates a widening acceptance of its foundational role in the decentralized finance ecosystem. Why Are Spot Crypto ETFs Attracting So Much Attention? The increasing popularity of Spot Crypto ETFs isn’t just a fleeting trend; it reflects several fundamental shifts in the investment landscape. These vehicles offer a straightforward and regulated way for both traditional financial institutions and individual investors to gain exposure to digital assets without the complexities of direct ownership. Key Benefits: Accessibility: ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, making them easily accessible through standard brokerage accounts. Institutional Adoption: Large asset managers launching these funds lends credibility and encourages broader institutional participation. Diversification: Investors can diversify their portfolios by adding exposure to digital assets, potentially enhancing returns. Regulatory Clarity: Operating under regulatory frameworks provides a sense of security and trust for investors. Potential Challenges to Consider: Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their price fluctuations, which can impact ETF values. Regulatory Evolution: While current regulations exist, the landscape is still evolving, potentially introducing new considerations. For investors, these trends suggest a maturing crypto market. The continued inflows into Spot Crypto ETFs could potentially lead to increased price stability and further integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. In conclusion, the recent surge in net inflows for both Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot Crypto ETFs marks a significant milestone. It underscores a growing institutional embrace and broader investor confidence in the digital asset space. This positive momentum suggests a future where cryptocurrencies play an even more integral role in diversified investment portfolios, paving the way for further innovation and adoption. The market is clearly signaling a strong belief in the long-term value of these groundbreaking assets. Frequently Asked Questions About Spot Crypto ETFs What is a Spot Crypto ETF? A Spot Crypto ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds the underlying cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, allowing investors to gain exposure to the asset’s price movements without owning the crypto itself. Why are institutional investors interested in Spot Crypto ETFs? Institutional investors are attracted to Spot Crypto ETFs due to their regulatory compliance, ease of access through traditional brokerage accounts, and the ability to gain crypto exposure without the operational complexities of managing digital wallets and private keys. How do Bitcoin ETF inflows compare to Ethereum ETF inflows? While both are seeing positive trends, Bitcoin ETFs generally record higher absolute inflow volumes due to Bitcoin’s larger market capitalization and longer history as an institutional asset. However, Ethereum ETFs are rapidly gaining traction. What does “net inflow” mean for an ETF? Net inflow refers to the total amount of new money invested into an ETF over a specific period, after accounting for any money withdrawn. Positive net inflows indicate increasing investor demand. Are there any risks associated with investing in Spot Crypto ETFs? Yes, like any investment, risks include market volatility of the underlying cryptocurrencies, potential regulatory changes, and the general risks associated with the broader financial markets. Found this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the exciting developments in Spot Crypto ETFs and the evolving digital asset landscape! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows! first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
Union
U$0.01469+42.06%
ETHW
ETHW$1.634-1.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming?

SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming?

The post SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
Sidekick
K$0.1935+8.76%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14255-2.57%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars Into Greed Territory

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars Into Greed Territory

The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars Into Greed Territory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars Into Greed Territory Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Insights: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Soars into Greed Territory Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-greed-23/
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.217+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017625-0.01%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.01058-11.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
WLFI's new proposal proposes to use all of the protocol's own liquidity fees for repurchase and destruction

WLFI's new proposal proposes to use all of the protocol's own liquidity fees for repurchase and destruction

PANews reported on September 12th that the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) community initiated a proposal to use all fees generated by the protocol's own liquidity (POL) to repurchase WLFI in the market and permanently destroy it. This proposal only involves WLFI's officially controlled liquidity, and community and third-party LP fees will not be affected. The proposal states that the destruction process will be publicly disclosed on-chain and may be expanded to include more protocol revenue sources in the future. Current voting results show 99.57% support, 0.09% opposition, and 0.34% abstention. Voting will close in seven days.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2129+1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.16%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07157-8.81%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 10:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Spartans CASHRAKE™ Makes Online Gambling Fair in 2025

Spartans CASHRAKE™ Makes Online Gambling Fair in 2025

The post Spartans CASHRAKE™ Makes Online Gambling Fair in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, people have believed that gambling was unfair. Casinos promoted responsible play and gave out occasional bonuses, but the common belief stayed the same: the house always wins, and players carry all the risk. In this setting, fairness felt more like a slogan than a reality. Spartans is rewriting that idea with its unique feature called CASHRAKE™. This system rewards players with rakeback on every bet and cashback on every loss. Unlike regular promotions that come with tricky rules, CASHRAKE™ changes how fairness works. It doesn’t shift all risk away, but makes the relationship between the player and the platform more balanced. This new model challenges traditional approaches and provides fairness with a clear structure by 2025. The Old Model: Where “Fair” Meant “Lucky” In the past, gambling defined fairness differently. As long as casinos showed the odds, ran audited games, and paid out on time, that was enough to be called fair. Yet, these practices hardly benefited players in real terms. Most casinos only gave back through loyalty rewards or promotions. But even then, players faced conditions like high playthrough requirements before receiving any benefit. These offers felt more like hurdles than rewards. Both online and land-based casinos use this model. If a player lost, they got nothing but the option to return and try again. The idea of fairness was linked only to transparency and chance, not balance. In short, old systems made fairness equal to luck. Players had no structured support when losing and no meaningful recognition of loyalty. The risk remained fully theirs, while the house kept its edge. This imbalance significantly influenced the industry’s operations for decades. How Spartans CASHRAKE™ Introduces a Fairness Mechanism Spartans has introduced CASHRAKE™, which adds a new way to measure fairness. Here, every single bet triggers a rakeback, no…
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.24%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04483-7.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Inflation Metric Discrepancy Sparks Crypto Market Reactions

Inflation Metric Discrepancy Sparks Crypto Market Reactions

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/inflation-indicator-divergence-crypto-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017625-0.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
USD.AI's second round of $250 million deposit quota has been fully filled

USD.AI's second round of $250 million deposit quota has been fully filled

PANews reported on September 12th that USD.AI announced that its second round of $ 250 million in deposits has been fully subscribed. USD.AI is a hardware-collateralized synthetic dollar protocol focused on funding AI infrastructure and emerging industries. Through DeFi mechanisms, the protocol provides depositors with substantial returns and rapidly provides hardware financing to AI companies, aiming to advance global infrastructure development. The team stated that it will continue to expand the InfraFi ecosystem, connecting digital finance with physical production.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001756+0.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.144-1.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 10:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Rises As Traders Bet On Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Rally: Analyst Says Won't Be 'Surprised' If ETH Tops $10,000

Bitcoin Rises As Traders Bet On Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Rally: Analyst Says Won't Be 'Surprised' If ETH Tops $10,000

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied alongside stocks on Thursday as investors raised risk appetite in anticipation of interest rate cuts.read more
Threshold
T$0.01672+0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714+2.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0461-1.87%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:16
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position