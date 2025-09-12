2025-09-15 Monday

Concerns Grow That Bot Networks May Be Amplifying Calls for ‘Civil War’ After Charlie Kirk Killing

The post Concerns Grow That Bot Networks May Be Amplifying Calls for ‘Civil War’ After Charlie Kirk Killing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Identical “civil war” posts flooded X hours after Kirk’s killing, many from generic or low-engagement accounts. Past studies show botnets can generate billions of impressions; researchers warn AI tools make them harder to spot. Analysts see echoes of Russian and Chinese ops, but no confirmed attribution for this week’s spike in violent rhetoric. In the hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a Utah event on Wednesday, social media platforms—especially X—erupted with hostile rhetoric. Right-leaning posts quickly invoked “war,” “civil war,” and demands for retribution against liberals, Democrats, and “the left.” Among these were aggregations of accounts with strikingly similar characteristics: generic bios, MAGA-style signifiers, “NO DMs” disclaimers, patriotic imagery, and stock or nondescript profile photographs. These patterns have raised a growing suspicion: Are bot networks being used to amplify right-wing calls for civil war? Thus far, no definitive external report or agency has confirmed a coordinated bot-driven campaign tied specifically to the event. But circumstantial evidence, historical precedent, and studies on the nature of inauthentic accounts on X suggest there is reason for concern. What the evidence suggests Researchers and users point out repetitive phrasing (e.g., warnings that “the left” will pay, “this is war,” or “you have no idea what is coming”) appearing in many posts within a narrow timeframe. Many of these posts come from low-engagement accounts with default or generic profiles. “In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are going to see a lot of accounts pushing, effectively, for civil war in the U.S. This includes the rage-baiter-in-chief, Elon Musk, but also an army of Russian and Chinese bots and their faithful shills in the West,” wrote University of San Diego political science professor Branislav Slantchev on X. In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are going to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:52
Bitcoin Briefly Swells to $116K as Macro Tailwinds Lift Trader Sentiment

Bitcoin’s ascent is being driven by a lack of profit-taking, slightly cooler inflation data, and rate cut expectations, Decrypt was told.
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:51
Xu Hao, chairman of Yunshang Guizhou Big Data, is under investigation

PANews reported on September 12th that Xu Hao, Party Secretary and Chairman of Yunshang Guizhou Big Data (Group) Co., Ltd., is under disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. Information on the official website of the Guizhou Provincial People's Government indicates that Xu Hao was recommended as a candidate for the company's director and chairmanship in December 2023 .
PANews2025/09/12 10:49
Crypto Whales Shift Millions in UNI and SOL Amid Market Turbulence

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/crypto-whales-uni-sol-movements/
Coinstats2025/09/12 10:48
BONK Holdings Is Here: Safety Shot Goes All In With $63M Crypto Treasury

TLDR: Safety Shot creates BONK Holdings subsidiary to manage crypto strategy and expand BONK exposure past $63 million The firm now controls over 2.5% of BONK supply, valued at roughly $55 million according to company data FalconX partnership helps execute $5 million BONK buy, boosting treasury ahead of DeFi yield initiatives Safety Shot says its [...] The post BONK Holdings Is Here: Safety Shot Goes All In With $63M Crypto Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 10:46
Crypto markets surge for five consecutive days, with BTC surpassing $115,000

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to SoSoValue data, last night's US August CPI data met expectations, but initial jobless claims hit a four-year high, prompting market bets on three interest rate cuts this year. Driven by multiple positive factors, crypto market sentiment remained buoyant today, with major sectors maintaining their upward trend. BTC rose 1.30%, breaking through $115,000; ETH rose 3.10%, briefly exceeding $4,500. The RWA sector rose 4.41%, while ONDO and KTA rose 9.78% and 10.72%, respectively. The meme sector rose 3.46%, with DOGE up 5.70%; the Layer 2 sector rose 1.96%, with MNT up 5.21%; and the Layer 1 sector rose 1.74%, with SOL up 3.53%.
PANews2025/09/12 10:43
BTC’s Choppiness Index Continues To Climb, Potential Breakout Looms

The post BTC’s Choppiness Index Continues To Climb, Potential Breakout Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s continued volatility compression has intensified with what analyst Checkmate refers to as the “choppiness index,” a metric that gauges sideways price consolidation.Previous CoinDesk research has highlighted that bitcoin’s implied volatility remains at multi-year lows, which supports the sideways consolidation in bitcoin’s price. This choppiness reflects bitcoin’s recent rangebound behavior. For the past few months, bitcoin has traded between $110,000 and its all-time high of $124,000, currently hovering around $113,000. On the one-month timeframe, according to checkonchain, the choppiness index has risen to 54. The last time it exceeded this level was in early November 2024, just before President Trump’s election victory triggered a surge in bitcoin to over $90,000. At that point, the index peaked at 64. The previous instance before that was in early 2023, at the onset of the current bull cycle, when the index stood at 57. This pattern suggests there may still be room for further consolidation, especially as volatility continues to compress. The next major macroeconomic catalyst is the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), scheduled for release at 12:30 PM UTC. This could act as a trigger for a volatility breakout or directional price move. CoinDesk research from February also noted a prolonged period of which similarly preceded the price decline that eventually bottomed out in April around $76,000. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/bitcoin-s-choppiness-index-continues-to-climb-potential-breakout-looms
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:42
A Massive Bet On The Meme Coin’s Future

The post A Massive Bet On The Meme Coin’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet On The Meme Coin’s Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Cleancore Dogecoin Holdings Soar: A Massive Bet on the Meme Coin’s Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cleancore-dogecoin-holdings-soar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:40
Avalanche chain TVL doubled to $2.1 billion in two quarters

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to The Defiant, the Avalanche blockchain's total value locked (TVL) has doubled to approximately $2.1 billion since April, primarily driven by institutional capital inflows, the expansion of the gaming ecosystem, and network upgrades. Earlier this year, the Octane upgrade reduced gas fees, and VanEck and SkyBridge Capital announced the establishment of funds and the migration of assets to Avalanche, respectively. On-chain transaction volume exceeded 1.4 billion in the first half of 2025. Experts point out that TVL growth relies on institutional demand, and its sustainability remains to be seen.
PANews2025/09/12 10:36
DDC Teams With Wintermute to Push Corporate Bitcoin Play to Next Level

TLDR: DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute to access deep OTC liquidity and accelerate corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Wintermute provides spot and derivatives execution to strengthen DDC’s treasury management and improve price efficiency. The partnership gives DDC access to structured trades designed to grow its Bitcoin reserves with lower market disruption. DDC aims to integrate Bitcoin [...] The post DDC Teams With Wintermute to Push Corporate Bitcoin Play to Next Level appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 10:33
