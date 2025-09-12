Concerns Grow That Bot Networks May Be Amplifying Calls for ‘Civil War’ After Charlie Kirk Killing

The post Concerns Grow That Bot Networks May Be Amplifying Calls for ‘Civil War’ After Charlie Kirk Killing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Identical “civil war” posts flooded X hours after Kirk’s killing, many from generic or low-engagement accounts. Past studies show botnets can generate billions of impressions; researchers warn AI tools make them harder to spot. Analysts see echoes of Russian and Chinese ops, but no confirmed attribution for this week’s spike in violent rhetoric. In the hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a Utah event on Wednesday, social media platforms—especially X—erupted with hostile rhetoric. Right-leaning posts quickly invoked “war,” “civil war,” and demands for retribution against liberals, Democrats, and “the left.” Among these were aggregations of accounts with strikingly similar characteristics: generic bios, MAGA-style signifiers, “NO DMs” disclaimers, patriotic imagery, and stock or nondescript profile photographs. These patterns have raised a growing suspicion: Are bot networks being used to amplify right-wing calls for civil war? Thus far, no definitive external report or agency has confirmed a coordinated bot-driven campaign tied specifically to the event. But circumstantial evidence, historical precedent, and studies on the nature of inauthentic accounts on X suggest there is reason for concern. What the evidence suggests Researchers and users point out repetitive phrasing (e.g., warnings that “the left” will pay, “this is war,” or “you have no idea what is coming”) appearing in many posts within a narrow timeframe. Many of these posts come from low-engagement accounts with default or generic profiles. “In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are going to see a lot of accounts pushing, effectively, for civil war in the U.S. This includes the rage-baiter-in-chief, Elon Musk, but also an army of Russian and Chinese bots and their faithful shills in the West,” wrote University of San Diego political science professor Branislav Slantchev on X. In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are going to…