ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
From $0.0012 to Analyst Dreams of $0.1: Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Defines the Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns as Official Trump and Popcat Chase the Hype
What if the next great meme coin story was not just about hype but about unlocking wild exponential returns while carrying a mythical theme that captured imaginations? The race for the best new meme coins for exponential returns has heated up in 4Q, with Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) storming ahead while Official Trump and Popcat […] The post From $0.0012 to Analyst Dreams of $0.1: Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Defines the Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns as Official Trump and Popcat Chase the Hype appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TRUMP
$8.756
-4.04%
HYPE
$54.61
-0.38%
DREAMS
$0.0003146
+5.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 16:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dikkat: Bir Stablecoin 1 Dolara Olan Sabitini Kaybetti! İşte Bilinmesi Gerekenler
DEX Screener verilerine göre, Polychain’in yatırım yaptığı Yala’nın stablecoin’i YU, bugün TSİ 05:14’ten itibaren sabit fiyatını kaybetti. YU fiyatı 0.2074 dolara kadar geriledikten sonra 0.923 dolara kadar yükseldi ve şu anda 0.70 dolar seviyesinde işlem görüyor. Uniswap’te Ethereum üzerindeki YU/USDC havuzunda ise yalnızca 1.450 USDC likidite bulunuyor. Yala ekibi yaptığı açıklamada, protokolün yakın zamanda bir […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
YALA
$0.14761
-14.01%
USDC
$0.9993
--%
COM
$0.01762
-0.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 16:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Legendary Trader Comments on Dogecoin's 'Huge Breakthrough'
Peter Brandt has described Dogecoin (DOGE) reclaiming the $0.30 level as "a huge breakthrough"
DOGE
$0.27592
-3.60%
TRADER
$0.000376
-5.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 16:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Data: pump.fun has repurchased over $92 million worth of PUMP
PANews reported on September 14 that fee.pump.fun data showed that since pump.fun began repurchasing PUMP on July 15, it has repurchased a total of approximately US$92.43 million worth of PUMP tokens, and the total circulating supply has decreased by 6.505%.
FUN
$0.009544
+4.69%
PUMP
$0.008512
+35.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/14 16:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules
The post Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chiliz, the renowned sports blockchain entity, has announced another regulatory milestone. In this respect, the $CHZ White Paper has become completely compliant with the MiCA framework under the exclusive crypto disclosure rules set by the European Union. As mentioned by Chiliz in its official announcement, the MiCA compliance of its white paper denotes a crucial landmark in redefining fan engagement within the sports sector. Hence, with this move, Chiliz is elevating its status as a reliable bridge connecting the sports market and the digital asset landscape. The Chiliz $CHZ White Paper is now MiCA-compliant ✅ Aligned with the EU’s new crypto disclosure rules, $CHZ is officially recognised as a regulated digital asset. Fan Tokens™ now run on a fully compliant ecosystem, powered by $CHZ, the native asset at its core. 👇 pic.twitter.com/l3mEAuYU3w — Chiliz – The Sports Blockchain (@Chiliz) September 13, 2025 Chiliz Announces MiCA Compliance for $CHZ White Paper By making its $CHZ White Paper compliant with the MiCA regulation, Chiliz has made a significant progress in regulatory clarity and transparency. With this, the platform not just builds trust among investors and regulators but also establishes a benchmark for the rest of the sport-related blockchain initiatives. This development also guarantees that the $CHZ-powered Fan Tokens serve in a legally recognized and transparent setting, raising confidence of sports organizations and supporters. Empowering Sports with Unique Experiences According to Chiliz, the compliance of the $CHZ White Paper with the MiCA framework is crucial for enhancing legitimacy and adoption, particularly in the case of Fan Tokens. The respective digital assets permit fans to take part in the decisions related to clubs, access exclusive rewards, and leverage unique experiences. Keeping this in view, the development creates a comprehensive bond between the supporters and the sports entities. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer…
WHITE
$0.0004131
-1.07%
BOND
$0.1758
-2.00%
TRUST
$0.0005816
+6.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 16:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point
The post Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 11:00 Bitcoin’s steady climb is once again approaching a price range that traders are watching closely. Market analyst Joao Wedson has identified $117,000 as a zone that could prove pivotal for the cryptocurrency’s next direction. According to Wedson, this level has historically been a point where momentum often slows, forming local peaks or sparking pullbacks. He explained that the region tends to generate both heavy demand and strong resistance, making it a battleground between buyers and sellers. “Any price above $117,000 enters a zone of strong interest and indecision,” he said, adding that a decisive break above $118,000 would signal clear strength in the market. Indicators Align Around the Same Range Wedson pointed to technical tools that are currently reinforcing this level’s importance. Both the CVDD Channel and the Fibonacci-Corrected Market Average Price – two metrics with a track record of highlighting Bitcoin’s turning points – are flashing signals in the same region. The convergence of these indicators suggests that traders should not ignore the zone as Bitcoin edges closer. What It Could Mean for the Market If Bitcoin manages to overcome resistance and secure a foothold above $118,000, Wedson believes it could pave the way for another strong rally. On the other hand, hesitation at this level could stall momentum and lead to renewed volatility. With BTC already hovering near record territory, the outcome could determine whether the market enters a consolidation phase or gears up for its next explosive move. The coming days are expected to be critical, as Bitcoin tests levels that have repeatedly shaped its performance in past cycles. Investors and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency has the strength to push higher — or if sellers regain the upper hand at this long-tested barrier.…
NEAR
$2.712
-2.83%
BTC
$115,490.91
+0.13%
MOVE
$0.1285
-1.00%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 16:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy – Details
The Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team has unveiled a new roadmap that approaches privacy as the core component of Ethereum’s future. Rebranded as the “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum”, the group stressed that enforcing an extensive privacy feature is a fundamental requirement for the blockchain network, citing an increase in global recognition. Related […]
CORE
$0.4608
-1.85%
FUTURE
$0.13307
-2.51%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist
2025/09/14 16:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin News: Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point
Market analyst Joao Wedson has identified $117,000 as a zone that could prove pivotal for the cryptocurrency’s next direction. According […] The post Bitcoin News: Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
$2.712
-2.83%
PROVE
$0.9441
-0.63%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/14 16:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Next 100x Crypto?
Meme coins have dominated some of crypto’s biggest bull runs, with tokens like PEPE and SHIB turning small bets into life-changing returns. This cycle, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-focused Layer 2 blockchain, is storming onto the scene with record-breaking presale numbers and massive community traction. With its unique blend of humor, cultural relevance, and powerful
SHIB
$0.00001367
-3.46%
LIFE
$0.00003697
+0.24%
LIKE
$0.010568
-3.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 16:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
‘Failed altcoins’ are confusing the treasury narrative: David Bailey
Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says the digital asset treasury company “moniker itself is confusing" amid growing interest in balance sheet holdings beyond Bitcoin. Companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets are muddying the broader treasury narrative, Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says.“The treasury company moniker itself is confusing,” Bailey said in an X post on Sunday. “Toxic financing, failed altcoins rebranded as DATs, too many failed companies with no plan or vision. It’s totally muddled the narrative,” Bailey said.Read more
MORE
$0.09714
+2.16%
VISION
$0.0002824
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position