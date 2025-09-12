2025-09-15 Monday

Law and Code: The Debate on Tornado Cash Privacy

Author: Huang Wenjing, Compliance Consultant at Mankiw (Shenzhen) Law Firm; Xu Xiaohui, attorney at Mankiw LLP in Shanghai Tornado Cash: Privacy Defender or Money Laundering Tool? Tornado Cash, a decentralized currency mixing protocol running on the Ethereum blockchain, was once widely used for its strong privacy protection features, which also made it a thorn in the side of regulators. In August 2022, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Tornado Cash to its SDN List, accusing it of being used for money laundering, specifically by the North Korean hacker group Lazarus Group, to process over $1 billion in illicit funds. This move marked the first time the United States had sanctioned an on-chain project, and it shook the entire crypto industry. However, on March 21, 2025, things took a turn for the better. The U.S. Treasury Department abruptly withdrew its sanctions order, removing the blacklist label from Tornado Cash and all associated addresses. This decision wasn't entirely unexpected. As early as November 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit had already issued a cold response to the Treasury Department, finding that Tornado Cash's core smart contract did not meet the definition of "property" and that the sanctions were an unauthorized act. But the lifting of sanctions doesn't mean the developers are off the hook. Alexey Pertsev was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for money laundering by a Dutch court in May 2024, while Roman Storm, based in the United States, remains mired in legal turmoil. This lawsuit has sparked a debate: should open-source code authors be held liable for the misuse of their tools? The Solana Policy Institute provided $500,000 in funding for Storm and Pertsev's legal defense, emphasizing that "writing code is not a crime." Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and others have also raised funds for their defense, demonstrating the crypto community's high level of interest in this case. Roman Storm: Charged with money laundering, jury remains undecided In August 2023, Roman Storm was indicted by US prosecutors on eight counts, including money laundering, sanctions violations, and operating an unregistered money transmission business. On July 14, 2025, Storm's trial began in Manhattan, New York. Although the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the money laundering and sanctions violations charges, resulting in those charges being dismissed or pending, Storm was still convicted of conspiracy to operate an unregistered money transmission business and faces a maximum sentence of five years. This ruling sparked widespread debate. Some argued that Storm, as a technology developer, should enjoy the right to free speech and should not be held responsible for the misuse of the decentralized tool he created. Others argued that while Storm could not control every detail of the protocol's use, if he knew the tool was widely used for illegal activities and failed to control it, he should be held accountable for its misuse. Technology is not guilty: the boundary between law and morality The slogan "Technology is innocent" is quite popular in the open source community and among believers in decentralization. The logic behind it is simple: the tool itself is neutral, and the guilt lies with the people who use it. Many countries, particularly the United States, generally consider technology developers to be creators entitled to free speech, meaning the code they write shouldn't automatically be held liable for abuse. For example, under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, internet service providers are generally not liable for the actions of users on their platforms. While this provision primarily applies to internet platforms, it offers similar protections to developers of decentralized protocols, assuming they don't directly engage in illegal conduct. However, not all countries fully embrace this concept. For example, in the Netherlands, Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev was sentenced for allegedly aiding money laundering. Dutch courts have held that open source software developers may bear some liability for the misuse of their tools. This reflects the varying perspectives and understandings of technological liability across different jurisdictions. Determination of money laundering crime In the United States, money laundering is typically prosecuted under the Money Laundering Control Act. Under the Act, money laundering involves the illegal transfer of funds through banks or other financial institutions to conceal, disguise, or legitimize illicit proceeds. The elements of money laundering primarily include the illicit origin of the funds and the various transactions conducted to conceal their source. "Knowing" Standard Most jurisdictions require "knowledge that the funds were proceeds of crime" as a subjective requirement for money laundering offenses, meaning the defendant must have known that the activities they participated in involved the transfer of illegal funds. If the defendant was completely unaware of the illicit source of the funds, they generally cannot be found guilty of money laundering intent, and the United States is no exception. However, in certain circumstances, even without clear evidence of "knowledge" that the funds were derived from illegal sources, they may still be held liable for money laundering if they can prove reasonable suspicion or willful disregard of the illicit source of the funds. For example, Section 1956 of the Money Laundering Control Act explicitly states that any person who "knows or has reasonable cause to know" that a financial transaction involves illegal funds may be considered to have participated in money laundering. This means that even if there is no direct evidence that the defendant "knew" that the source of the funds was illegal, as long as there are obvious suspicious circumstances or negligent behavior, the court can still find him or her suspected of money laundering. The "knowledge" problem of Tornado Cash developers In the Tornado Cash case, whether the developers met the "knowing" standard became a key question in determining whether they should be held accountable for money laundering. According to the US prosecutors' charges, Tornado Cash's developers were accused of "intentionally" creating a tool that allowed anonymous transfers, facilitating money laundering. However, the defense argued that as developers of a decentralized protocol, they had no control or knowledge of the specific ways it could be abused. In determining whether a developer meets the “knowing” requirement, the court may consider the following factors: 1. Purpose of the Technical Tool: As an open-source, decentralized protocol, Tornado Cash was theoretically designed to enhance user privacy, not specifically for money laundering. However, whether the court can determine that the developers should have foreseen the potential for illegal activities when designing the tool remains a controversial issue. 2. Public Information and Warnings: If the developer or the community is aware that the tool is frequently used for illegal transactions but still does not take any measures to stop or warn, the court may find that the developer has the subjective intent of "knowing" or willful neglect. 3. Developers’ Conduct and Responsibility: U.S. prosecutors may argue that if Tornado Cash developers had sufficient knowledge of the potential misuse of their tool or failed to implement necessary constraints or monitoring on the tool’s anonymity, they could be deemed to have “knowingly” used the tool for money laundering. These factors, from different perspectives, have ignited a discussion about the responsibilities of developers in designing decentralized financial instruments. While the technology itself isn't inherently criminal, defining developer liability for its misuse is a complex and multifaceted issue. As the case progresses, how the law balances innovation and compliance may influence the future direction of blockchain technology. Conclusion: Who will bear the cost of innovation? The Tornado Cash case transcends the fate of individual developers; it is defining the boundaries of the entire decentralized finance industry. If even the authors of open source code can be jailed for the illegal activities of their users, who will dare to innovate? Conversely, if anonymity tools are allowed to flourish unchecked, won't criminal activity become even more rampant? This case is likely to be a bellwether for the future—its outcome will not only determine Storm's fate but also set a standard for the entire crypto community's code of conduct. On the balance between privacy and compliance, how will technology, law, and society find a compromise? Perhaps the answer, like blockchain itself, still awaits consensus.
Faster as You Go: Cracking Job-Shop Puzzles Where Tasks Learn on the Line

Constructive heuristics jump-start MILP/CP on 12-machine tests, laying ground for future metaheuristics in modern FJS variants.
SHIB Price Forecast amid LEASH V2 Migration — 200% Rally?

The post SHIB Price Forecast amid LEASH V2 Migration — 200% Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SHIB price has started building upward momentum as it continues to trade above its accumulation base. Shiba Inu price currently stands at $0.00001306, with the chart setup projecting a potential 200% rally if key resistance levels are broken. Market conditions have often rewarded extended consolidation periods with sharp breakouts, and this current structure could mirror that behavior.  SHIB Price Action Shows Strength Building From Base Formation The SHIB price has maintained its footing above the long-standing accumulation zone, suggesting that buyers continue to defend critical levels. With current value at $0.00001306, Shiba Inu price remains well within the accumulation range, a zone that has repeatedly served as the launchpad for major expansions. The first explosive surge pushed SHIB price 842% higher, while the subsequent rally peaked at 384%, both initiated after lengthy consolidation. The current structure resembles an incoming rounded double-bottom, a pattern that often signals the potential for sharp upward expansions.  Resistance stands at $0.00002345, a level that has historically capped rallies, and breaching it could open the path to a 200% climb toward $0.000035. Sustaining strength above this key level would validate the projected breakout and align with prior cyclical behavior.  However, slipping below $0.000013 could push the token back into the deeper accumulation range, delaying any breakout. Therefore, the long-term Shiba Inu price outlook remains cautiously optimistic as this rounded double-bottom continues to form.  SHIB/USDT 1-Week Chart (Source: TradingView) LEASH V2 Migration Gains Broader Network Relevance Shiba Inu’s LEASH V2 migration has gained traction, reinforcing confidence in the ecosystem’s progressive roadmap. The migration follows a fixed ratio model that prevents new supply creation, while leftover tokens can be burned, ensuring scarcity is preserved.  Security has been emphasized through an independent audit by Hexens, with findings to be released alongside the mainnet rollout. The V2 contract introduces…
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 12

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08517 at the time of writing, holding steady after days of slow, sideways action.  Price has been stuck in a tight range for weeks, and traders are watching to see if today finally brings a breakout or if the token drifts lower again. What We Got Right Yesterday Yesterday we
Bitcoin Price Stuck Between $110K–$116K: Will Derivatives Decide the Next Move?

Bitcoin’s trading range has narrowed as momentum continues to fade. According to Glassnode’s latest Market at a Crossroad report, the price is moving between $110k and $116k, a zone shaped by profit-taking and softer ETF inflows. The rally that pushed Bitcoin to record highs in mid-August has cooled, leaving the market in consolidation. Cost Basis […]
Spartans 10% CASHRAKE: Instant Cashback + Rakeback Every Time You Play

Every casino claims to offer fairness, but Spartans is the only one that actually credits money back on every bet. This isn’t empty talk, it’s CASHRAKE™, the world’s first system that pays players win or lose. Place a spin or a sports wager, and Spartans immediately returns rakeback on your bet plus cashback on your […] The post Spartans 10% CASHRAKE: Instant Cashback + Rakeback Every Time You Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Lavrov Says De-dollarization Is Ongoing With Alternative Trade Platforms Rising

The post Lavrov Says De-dollarization Is Ongoing With Alternative Trade Platforms Rising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global momentum toward de-dollarization is erupting as nations expand trade in local currencies and build alternative payment systems, reshaping global finance and reinforcing warnings emphasized by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. De-dollarization Momentum Builds as Nations Push Alternative Systems The steady global push toward de-dollarization is accelerating as countries explore new financial systems to reduce […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/lavrov-says-de-dollarization-is-ongoing-with-alternative-trade-platforms-rising/
New Video Of Shooter Released (Live Updates)

The post New Video Of Shooter Released (Live Updates) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Utah and federal law enforcement authorities released new footage of the suspected gunman on Thursday night and urged the public to help them locate and “catch this assassin,” as the manhunt for the shooter stretched beyond 30 hours. An image released by the FBI of a person of interest related to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. FBI Salt Lake City Timeline 10:30 p.m. EDTIn a press conference, authorities shared security camera footage of the gunman running across a roof and jumping down from a building before leaving the Utah Valley University campus. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said investigators found palm impressions, smudges and a shoe imprints of the suspect and are hoping to collect to some DNA evidence. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox then made a plea for information on the matter, saying: “We cannot do our job without the public’s help,” before noting “we have received more than 7,000 leads and tips.” 12:00 p.m. EDTThe FBI’s field office in Salt Lake City released the first photos of a person of interest being sought in the case, showing what appears to be a man in dark clothing, a t-shirt with an American flag, a hat, and sunglasses. 10:20 a.m. EDTInvestigators found ammunition engraved with “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology” in a magazine alongside the recovered weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a law enforcement bulletin and a source familiar with the investigation, while CNN reported they contained “phrases related to cultural issues.” However, a law enforcement source later told The New York Times that the findings, from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms report, had not been verified by the agency’s analysts and could have been misinterpreted. 10 a.m. EDTWhile speaking at a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, President Donald…
The 220th Ethereum ACDE meeting: Ethereum Fusaka mainnet will be launched as early as this year

PANews reported on September 12th, as summarized by Christine Kim, that Ethereum developers confirmed the latest optimistic timeline for the Fusaka upgrade at the ACDE #220 meeting. If testing goes smoothly, the mainnet is expected to launch as early as November. Currently, Fusaka Devnet-3 is still experiencing issues such as low participation, and the development team is working on refining the relevant APIs. Fusaka Devnet-5 has been launched and will be used for blob parameter analysis. Testnet upgrades are scheduled for Holesky on September 29th, Sepolia on October 13th, and Hoodi on October 27th. The mainnet upgrade date will be determined after the testnet progresses.
WLFI Token Buyback: Unlocking Massive Value with a Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal

BitcoinWorld WLFI Token Buyback: Unlocking Massive Value with a Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal In the dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi), innovation often stems from community-driven initiatives. A significant development is currently unfolding with WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI), which has put forward a groundbreaking governance proposal. This initiative aims to utilize 100% of its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) fees for a dedicated WLFI token buyback and permanent burn mechanism. This move could profoundly reshape the token’s economic landscape. Understanding WLFI’s Bold Buyback Proposal The core of this proposal is straightforward yet powerful: all fees generated from WLFI’s protocol-owned liquidity will be reinvested directly into the WLFI ecosystem. Specifically, these funds will be used to purchase WLFI tokens from the open market, effectively reducing the circulating supply. This is not just a temporary measure; once acquired, these tokens will be permanently removed from circulation through a ‘burn’ process. The community has shown overwhelming support for this strategic shift. As of now, the proposal boasts an impressive 99.6% approval rate, signaling strong consensus among WLFI holders. Voting is set to conclude on September 19, making this a pivotal moment for the protocol’s future direction. Why is WLFI Token Buyback So Powerful for Value Creation? A robust WLFI token buyback strategy offers several compelling benefits, particularly in the context of a DeFi protocol. By consistently reducing the token’s supply, the proposal aims to create scarcity, a fundamental driver of value in any market. This mechanism can lead to a more stable and potentially appreciating token price over time. Key advantages of this approach include: Increased Scarcity: Fewer tokens in circulation can naturally drive up demand and value. Enhanced Value Proposition: It creates a direct, transparent mechanism to return value to token holders, fostering stronger confidence and loyalty. Reduced Inflationary Pressure: Counteracts the natural inflation often associated with token emissions, promoting long-term sustainability. Community Alignment: Demonstrates a commitment to token holders’ interests, encouraging active participation and long-term holding. What Does This Mean for WLFI Holders and the Broader DeFi Ecosystem? For existing WLFI holders, this proposal represents a significant vote of confidence in the protocol’s future. The consistent demand created by the WLFI token buyback can contribute to price stability and potential growth, rewarding those who believe in the project’s long-term vision. It also empowers the community, as the decision to implement such a crucial economic model rests entirely on their votes. Furthermore, this initiative sets an example for the wider DeFi space. Protocols that actively manage their tokenomics through transparent and community-approved mechanisms like this can build greater trust and attract more users and investors. It highlights the power of decentralized governance in shaping a project’s economic destiny. Navigating the Mechanics: How the WLFI Token Buyback Works The process for this WLFI token buyback is designed for clarity and efficiency. First, the protocol collects fees generated from its liquidity operations. These fees, denominated in various cryptocurrencies, are then used to market buy WLFI tokens. Once purchased, these tokens are sent to an unspendable address, effectively removing them from the circulating supply forever. This ‘burn’ mechanism ensures that the reduction in supply is permanent and verifiable on the blockchain. This transparent and automated system minimizes human intervention, enhancing the trustworthiness of the process. It ensures that the value generated by the protocol’s activities directly benefits its token holders through a deflationary mechanism. The WLFI community’s decision on this proposal will undoubtedly mark a significant chapter in the protocol’s journey. By dedicating 100% of its POL fees to a perpetual buyback and burn, WLFI aims to forge a path towards enhanced token value, robust economic stability, and deeper community engagement. This revolutionary approach could serve as a powerful model for sustainable growth in the ever-evolving DeFi landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a token buyback and burn? A token buyback involves a project repurchasing its own tokens from the open market. A ‘burn’ then permanently removes these tokens from circulation, typically by sending them to an unrecoverable address. This process reduces the total supply, aiming to increase scarcity and potentially boost the token’s value. 2. What are Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL) fees? Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL) refers to liquidity that a decentralized protocol owns and manages itself, rather than relying solely on external liquidity providers. POL fees are the revenues generated from providing this liquidity to decentralized exchanges or other financial applications. 3. How does this proposal benefit WLFI holders? By reducing the total supply of WLFI tokens through buybacks and burns, the proposal aims to increase the scarcity of each token. This can lead to a higher demand and potentially a higher market value for WLFI, directly benefiting existing token holders. 4. When does the voting on this WLFI token buyback proposal conclude? The voting period for this governance proposal is set to conclude on September 19. 5. Is using 100% of fees for buyback and burn common in DeFi? While buyback and burn mechanisms are common in DeFi, dedicating 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees specifically to this purpose is a bold and aggressive strategy, reflecting a strong commitment to token value appreciation and community alignment. If you found this insight into WLFI’s innovative proposal valuable, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps spread awareness about critical developments shaping the future of decentralized finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi protocols and their price action. This post WLFI Token Buyback: Unlocking Massive Value with a Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
