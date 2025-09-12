2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

HODLween 2025: Bitcoin Costume Party and Hidden Treasure Hunt

HODLween 2025: Bitcoin Costume Party and Hidden Treasure Hunt

BRC20.COM
Coinstats2025/09/12 11:20
BlockDAG, HBAR, SUI, and PI Market Outlook

The post BlockDAG, HBAR, SUI, and PI Market Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The demand for the best crypto to buy in 2025 has reached new levels. With Bitcoin and Ethereum stabilizing the wider market, attention is now moving toward fast-growing top altcoins. These projects stand out for adoption, working technology, and clear strategies that point to real growth instead of short-lived hype. Among these names, BlockDAG is proving to be a major force with one of the biggest presale raises ever and a strong ecosystem ready before launch. Meanwhile, HBAR, SUI, and PI are pushing forward but also dealing with issues tied to supply unlocks, technical updates, and market shifts. This breakdown explores why BlockDAG is ahead of the pack and where these other top altcoins currently stand. 1. BlockDAG: Scaling Fast With Global Adoption BlockDAG is emerging as one of the best crypto choices in 2025, pulling in $405 million during its presale with a roadmap target of $600M. The Deployment Event has locked the coin price at $0.0013 until October 1, with the launch set at $0.05. This setup removes last-minute speculation and gives a fair ground to buyers. Market watchers believe BDAG could reach $1 after launch, creating one of the most powerful returns in crypto history. Adoption numbers support its rise. More than 3 million people now use the X1 Mobile Miner app. Over 19,700 miners have already been sold across 130 countries, showing wide global reach. The project has sold 26.1 billion coins and grown its community to more than 312,000 holders. It continues to attract large-scale allocations, which shows strong confidence at higher levels. On the tech side, BlockDAG (BDAG) mixes DAG and Proof-of-Work, allowing both speed and safety. It already processes 10 blocks per second and aims to surpass 100 in the future. With over 300 dApps and 4,500 developers already active, BlockDAG enters the…
RealLink
SUI
Hyperliquid
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 11:19
XRP Ledger Moves Closer to Stronger Protections Amid Scam Concerns

A growing effort within the XRP community is focusing on building what some describe as an “XRP firewall” — a comprehensive defense system designed to block scams and fraudulent activity on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). XLS-86 Firewall in Development Vet, one of the dUNL validators on the XRPL, recently revealed that a major update, known […]
ELIS
XRP
Major
Coinstats2025/09/12 11:19
21Shares Lists dYdX ETP on Euronext, Unlocking $4T DeFi Access

TLDR: 21Shares lists the first-ever dYdX ETP on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, expanding regulated access to DYDX. The ETP is fully physically backed, offering bank and brokerage investors secure exposure to the dYdX token. dYdX reports $7.7B trading volume in July and 15,000 weekly active traders, showing strong on-chain activity. Launch brings 21Shares’ crypto ETP [...] The post 21Shares Lists dYdX ETP on Euronext, Unlocking $4T DeFi Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
TokenFi
Everscale
Blockonomi2025/09/12 11:19
Radiant Capital hackers transferred 5,933 ETH via Tornado Cash

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Ember, the Radiant Capital hacker transferred 5,933 ETH (approximately $ 26.7 million) via Tornado Cash in the past hour . The hacker profited an additional $ 5.1 million in August through three buy-low-sell-high schemes. Last year, they stole $ 53 million in assets and exchanged them for ETH at $ 2,420 . The assets have now increased in value to $ 104 million.
Octavia
Ethereum
Nowchain
PANews2025/09/12 11:14
Fashion Company Mogu Shares Soar on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Buying Plan

The post Fashion Company Mogu Shares Soar on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Buying Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief China-based Mogu said Thursday that its board had approved allocating $20 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The fashion company’s Nasdaq-listed shares were recently up 76%. Mogu’s board of directors had approved a plan to spend $20 million on cryptocurrencies and crypto-related securities.  Shares of Nasdaq-listed fashion company Mogu soared on Thursday after the company announced it was buying digital coins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana with its spare cash.  China-based MOGU was recently trading about 76% higher at $4.40 after soaring at one point to over $7 per share. The share price has been largely stuck below $5 since reaching an all-time high above $37 in early 2021.  Mogu, which sells clothes and accessories online, said Thursday that its board of directors had approved a plan to spend $20 million on the cryptocurrencies and crypto-related securities.  ﻿ “The board believes that by integrating digital assets into its core assets, the company can diversify not only its treasury holdings but also its operational capabilities essential for next-generation AI products and services,” the statement read.  Decrypt reached out to Mogu for comment.  Mogu is the latest publicly traded company to buy crypto as a way to diversify their cash holdings. The firm went public in 2018. Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings was an investor.  A number of Nasdaq-listed firms are following a model pioneered by Strategy—formerly MicroStrategy—which shifted from software development to buying Bitcoin in 2020.  The company is now the latest corporate holder of the asset with 638,460 BTC worth over $73 billion.  Companies pivoting to a crypto treasury plan—buying digital assets so investors can get exposure to the coins—have achieved at least short-term stock price gains, sometimes with massive spikes. Despite Strategy’s success as a Bitcoin treasury—its shares are up over 2,000% since 2020—the S&P Dow Jones Indices last…
Bitcoin
GET
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 11:13
Kazakhstan, Qatar drive digital transformation initiatives

The post Kazakhstan, Qatar drive digital transformation initiatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Kazakhstan, Qatar drive digital transformation initiatives Barely one year after unfurling its digitization objectives, key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy have recorded a wave of improvements stemming from integrating emerging technologies. According to a report by The Astana Times, the Central Asian nation is relying on artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to digitize its local economy. The push follows a 2024 directive from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at positioning the country as the region’s leader for next-gen technologies. Since the directive, Kazakh authorities have confirmed plans for a Crypto City pilot zone, with one Kazakh lawmaker mulling the prospects of a national digital asset bank. Amid the push, the country has recorded a spike in cross-border digital asset settlements while striking a power-sharing deal with digital asset mining companies. The report also highlighted the launch of the Solana Economic Zone in Kazakhstan, the first-of-its-kind in Central Asia. With AI, Kazakhstan has launched its developmental blueprint till 2029, with authorities confirming a national AI strategy and legal framework in the pipeline. While industry players await the guiding documents, the government has established a national research and training center for AI, following up with Central Asia’s pioneering supercomputer cluster. Besides blockchain and AI, Kazakhstan has improved its telecommunications and connectivity capabilities over the last year. Currently, nearly 95% of the population has internet capabilities, with Starlink setting up shop in the country to provide last-mile connectivity. Already, Kazakhstan has begun reaping the rewards of its digitization efforts, with governance and public service delivery topping the list. For starters, using blockchain in government processes has stifled corrupt activities, with a recent report noting that authorities have saved over $24 million from the shadow economy. Kazakh citizens now have access to electronic medical certificates,…
Manchester City Fan
CROSS
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 11:04
A Massive $3.4B Event Looms Today

The post A Massive $3.4B Event Looms Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Bitcoin Options Expiry: A Massive $3.4B Event Looms Today Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Bitcoin Options Expiry: A Massive $3.4B Event Looms Today Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-options-expiry-today/
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 11:01
Here's how the Dogecoin ETF can cause a massive rally – Or a brutal reversal

Dogecoin traders gear up: Is the ETF catalyst coming?
Gearbox
SphereX
Coinstats2025/09/12 11:00
Solana (SOL) Whales Pivot To Mutuum Finance (MUTM), A DeFi Crypto Coin Turning Into The Talk Of 2025

Solana (SOL) whales are shifting focus as technical charts point to possible weakness in its current rally. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi crypto coin in its presale, is emerging as a subject of market attention in 2025.  While Solana is forming a rising wedge that analysts say could lead to a [...] The post Solana (SOL) Whales Pivot To Mutuum Finance (MUTM), A DeFi Crypto Coin Turning Into The Talk Of 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
DeFi
CrypTalk
Blockonomi2025/09/12 11:00
