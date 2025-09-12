ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
OpenAI Restructures With Microsoft Deal, Nonprofit Arm Secures $100B Stake
TLDR: OpenAI nonprofit gains over $100B stake as part of planned for-profit restructure with Microsoft. Microsoft invested $11B in OpenAI, maintaining priority access to AI tools under new terms. OpenAI seeks capital under a conventional corporate structure to expand AI development and cloud partnerships. Attorneys General in California and Delaware must approve OpenAI’s new PBC [...] The post OpenAI Restructures With Microsoft Deal, Nonprofit Arm Secures $100B Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 11:41
Remarkable Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Breaches $116,000 Milestone
The post Remarkable Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Breaches $116,000 Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Remarkable Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Breaches $116,000 Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News Remarkable Bitcoin Price Surge: BTC Breaches $116,000 Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-milestone-7/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 11:40
Next Technology, a listed company that acquired 5,000 Bitcoins in the first half of the year, will implement a 200-for-1 reverse stock split.
PANews reported on September 12th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTT) announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split effective September 16th, reducing the company's outstanding shares from approximately 566 million to approximately 2.83 million. The shares will trade on Nasdaq under the new CUSIP number 961884301 at the adjusted price, with no fractional shares generated. The company's authorized share capital and par value remain unchanged, and no action is required by shareholders; the change will be automatically reflected in their accounts. Last month, Next Technology Holding Inc. released its quarterly report, reporting net revenue of $312 million in the first half of 2025, a 2,373% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by fair value gains on digital assets. The company's Bitcoin holdings increased from 833 at the end of last year to 5,833, with the company acquiring 5,000 Bitcoins during the period through share issuance and cash payments. As of June 30, the company's cash and digital assets totaled approximately $633 million.
PANews
2025/09/12 11:38
Safety Shot Launches BONK Holdings to Build $BONK Treasury
Safety Shot launches BONK Holdings to grow $BONK treasury through strategic acquisitions, DeFi participation, and revenue-generating partnerships. Safety Shot, a Nasdaq-listed company, has launched a new subsidiary called BONK Holdings. This initiative marks a major step in the company’s broader digital asset strategy. The BONK Holdings, having the goal of buying and actively trading BONK […] The post Safety Shot Launches BONK Holdings to Build $BONK Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 11:30
Avalanche (AVAX) Aims to Raise $1B for Cryptocurrency Stacking Vehicles, Report Says.
The Avalanche Foundation is in serious discussions to raise almost $1 billion to generate two U.S.-based cryptocurrency‑treasury (or “stacking”) vehicles. Its goal is to reinforce its place in the capital markets and support demand for its own coin, AVAX. The foundation is in discussion with the investors regarding these digital asset treasury and accumulation projects. […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/12 11:30
MyStonks officially launches STONKS token staking
PANews reported on September 12th that according to a MyStonks announcement, the "STONKS Token Staking and Airdrop Plan" was passed by a community vote with 98% support, and the platform has now officially launched the token staking program. The staking period is 10 days from September 12 to September 22, 2025, and the staking lock-up period is 180 days. Users need to connect their wallet, log in to their personal center, and click the "Stake" button to complete the process. No additional top-up is required. Users who fail to participate after the expiration date will not be able to make up for the staking. The announcement also reminds that all relevant information is subject to the official release of MyStonks and to be wary of misleading information from unofficial channels.
PANews
2025/09/12 11:29
Joseph Lubin Hints at Linea Holder Rewards After Token Launch
The post Joseph Lubin Hints at Linea Holder Rewards After Token Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joseph Lubin, the founder of Consensys and a key figure behind the Linea blockchain, teased potential future rewards for users who hold on to their tokens. In an X post on Thursday, Lubin said long-term holders could become eligible for future distributions, including tokens from Consensys and other aligned ecosystem projects. He said that holding tokens signals that the user is a Linea community member and is likely engaged in productive Linea economy activities. “If we notice, at some date in the future, that you’ve held n LINEA tokens for m days, that just might lead to another token landing in your account,” Lubin wrote, adding that MetaMask and Linea are preparing something together. Lubin’s comments follow the Linea (LINEA) token generation event (TGE) on Wednesday. The project said 85% of LINEA tokens will go to the ecosystem, while 15% will be allocated to the Consensys treasury. Linea community members bring up token utility Lubin’s remarks are a direct response to a community member who brought up the issue of the LINEA token’s utility. On X, a user tagged Lubin, urging the team to enable staking and lending. “Users do not know what to do with the Linea they are holding,” the community member wrote. “Bring Linea lending and or staking platform to make use of Linea.” Another user responded to Lubin’s comments, accusing Linea of being a memecoin. The community member described Linea as a “memecoin,” saying that it has no utility but will give people more tokens to hold. Meanwhile, other users floated the idea of token buybacks instead of rewarding holders with different tokens. An X user suggested that buyback strategies may be more beneficial if they want users to hold the token longer. Related: New Ethereum standard aims to set baseline for real-world asset tokenization Linea…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 11:24
Unleashing The Next Crypto Surge As It Hits 65
The post Unleashing The Next Crypto Surge As It Hits 65 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season Index: Unleashing The Next Crypto Surge As It Hits 65 Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season Index: Unleashing the Next Crypto Surge as It Hits 65 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-surge-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 11:22
Metaverse ‘still has a heartbeat’ as NFT sales jump 27% in August
DappRadar analyst Sara Gherghelas said the metaverse may not be dead, after recording its second consecutive month of heightened activity. Metaverse-related non-fungible token sales rose 27% in August from the month prior, suggesting people could be “slowly sneaking back into virtual worlds,” according to an analyst from DappRadar. There was $6.5 million in metaverse trading volume across August, down slightly from July but coming from 13,927 sales, representing a 27% increase from last month, according to the report published on Thursday. “It’s the 2nd month of steady activity, hinting that users may be slowly returning to virtual worlds like Sandbox, Mocaverse, Otherside and Decentraland,” it wrote on X. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/12 11:21
Forward (FORD) Closes $1.65B PIPE Deal Led by Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin
The post Forward (FORD) Closes $1.65B PIPE Deal Led by Galaxy, Jump Crypto, Multicoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries (FORD) said Thursday it has closed the $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal to build out corporate crypto treasury centered on Solana SOL$233.68. The cash and stablecoin commitments, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital, will fund the company’s plan to anchor its balance sheet in Solana’s native token, SOL. The three lead investors contributed more than $300 million, joined by firms including Bitwise Asset Management, Borderless Capital and SkyBridge Capital, as well as several crypto founders and angel investors. Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani has been appointed chairman of the board, while Galaxy’s Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma will serve as observers. The company’s stock surged as much as 15% before paring some of the gains in pre-market trading. The move comes as public companies explore digital asset treasuries, holding crypto directly on their balance sheets, seeking to mirror early adopters like Micheal Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which has become the largest corporate owner of bitcoin BTC$115,226.32. Solana-focused treasury firms including DeFi Development (DFDV), Upexi (UPXI) and Sol Strategies (STSS) collectively hold over $1.4 billion in SOL, Blockworks data shows. Read more: Forward Industries Raises $1.65B to Launch Solana Treasury, Shares Surge 128% Pre-Market Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/11/forward-industries-closes-usd1-65b-deal-to-build-solana-treasury-shares-jump-15-pre-market
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 11:21
