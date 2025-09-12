2025-09-15 Monday

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment

BitcoinWorld Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation as Ethereum core developers set their sights on a significant milestone: the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade. This crucial network enhancement is now tentatively slated for mainnet deployment as early as November, marking a pivotal moment for the blockchain ecosystem. For anyone invested in the future of decentralized applications and digital finance, understanding this development is key. Understanding the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: What’s Next? At a recent All Core Devs Execution (ACDE) meeting, the developers shared their ambitious timeline. The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade represents the network’s next major hard fork, designed to bring essential improvements to the Ethereum blockchain. These upgrades are not just technical tweaks; they are fundamental steps towards a more robust, efficient, and scalable platform. The path to mainnet is carefully planned. Before the upgrade reaches the public, developers will conduct thorough analysis on the Fusaka devnet-5. This initial phase is critical for identifying and resolving any potential issues in a controlled environment. A smooth conclusion here is paramount for the subsequent stages. The Crucial Testnet Journey for the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Following a successful devnet-5 analysis, a series of public testnet upgrades are scheduled. These testnets act as dress rehearsals, allowing developers, validators, and application providers to test their systems against the new hard fork in real-world conditions, without affecting the main Ethereum network. The scheduled testnets include: Holesky Testnet: Targeted for September 29. This will be an early opportunity for extensive testing. Sepolia Testnet: Expected on October 13. Another vital phase to ensure stability and compatibility. Hoodi Testnet: Slated for October 27. The final major testnet before the mainnet deployment, aiming to catch any remaining glitches. This phased approach underscores Ethereum’s commitment to security and reliability. Each testnet serves as a critical checkpoint, ensuring that the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is thoroughly vetted before its widespread release. It’s a testament to the developers’ dedication to a stable and secure network. Why the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade is Important for You You might be wondering, "How does this affect me?" The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is designed to enhance several aspects of the network, ultimately benefiting all users and developers. While specific details of the upgrade’s features are still emerging, hard forks typically aim for improvements in areas like: Network Efficiency: Making transactions faster and potentially cheaper. Scalability: Increasing the network’s capacity to handle more transactions. Security: Strengthening the blockchain against potential threats. Developer Experience: Providing new tools and functionalities for building innovative decentralized applications. These enhancements contribute to a more vibrant and accessible ecosystem, fostering innovation and making Ethereum an even more attractive platform for various applications, from DeFi to NFTs. The goal is to solidify Ethereum’s position as a leading blockchain for the future. Preparing for the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: What Users Should Know As the November target approaches, it’s natural for users and developers to prepare. For most everyday users, direct action may not be immediately required. However, staying informed is always a good practice. If you run a node, use specific dApps, or are a developer, here are some actionable insights: Stay Updated: Follow official Ethereum channels and reputable crypto news sources for announcements. Node Operators: Be ready to upgrade your client software when new versions are released for the testnets and mainnet. DApp Developers: Test your applications on the upcoming testnets to ensure compatibility with the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade. This proactive approach helps ensure a smooth transition and allows everyone to fully leverage the benefits of the new upgrade. The collective effort of the community is vital for a successful hard fork. The proposed November timeline for the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade signifies an exciting period of growth and development for the Ethereum network. With a meticulous testing schedule involving multiple devnets and testnets, the core developers are ensuring a robust and secure transition. This upgrade promises to enhance Ethereum’s capabilities, benefiting its vast ecosystem of users and innovators. Get ready for a stronger, more efficient Ethereum! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the primary goal of the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade? The primary goal of the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is to introduce essential improvements and enhancements to the Ethereum blockchain, aiming for greater efficiency, scalability, and security. 2. When is the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade expected to go live on the mainnet? Ethereum core developers are targeting mainnet deployment for the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade as early as November, following a series of successful testnet phases. 3. What are the key testnets involved before the mainnet deployment? Before the mainnet deployment, the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will undergo testing on the Fusaka devnet-5, followed by the Holesky testnet (Sept. 29), Sepolia testnet (Oct. 13), and Hoodi testnet (Oct. 27). 4. Do regular Ethereum users need to do anything specific for the Fusaka upgrade? For most regular Ethereum users, direct action is generally not required. However, it’s always recommended to stay informed through official channels and ensure your wallets or dApps are updated if prompted. 5. How will the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade benefit the network? The Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is expected to bring benefits such as improved network efficiency, enhanced scalability, stronger security, and better tools for developers, ultimately creating a more robust and user-friendly Ethereum ecosystem. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us spread awareness about important developments in the crypto space and keep the community informed about the future of Ethereum! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum network upgrades. This post Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Serious Possibility Or Just Hype?

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3.
Avalanche Targets $1 Billion Fundraising Goal For Two AVAX Treasuries

The Avalanche Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain ecosystem, is reportedly seeking to raise $1 billion through a major fundraising campaign to create two AVAX treasuries.  This initiative aligns with a broader trend in the cryptocurrency space, where various organizations and traditional finance firms are experimenting with crypto treasury models
Don’t Get Left Behind: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE Tops the 7 Biggest Gambling Shifts in 2025

The world of online gambling in 2025 is being reshaped by bold strategies, new technologies, and a focus on putting players first. For decades, the industry relied on old habits and predictable models, but that era is ending fast. A handful of platforms are not only keeping up with change, they are steering it
The Good, Bad And Ugly From The Green Bay Packers Win Over The Washington Commanders

Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft (85) had a tremendous night in the Packers' 27-18 win over Washington Thursday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. When the NFL schedule was released in mid-May, many in Packer Nation were excited — and extremely nervous — about the first two games. Green Bay opened at home with Detroit, which went 15-2 a year ago and won a second straight NFC North title. The Packers then drew a home date with Washington, which played in the NFC Championship Game last season. Needless to say, there was cause for concern. Two games in, though, the Packers have passed both tests with flying colors. Green Bay made a major statement with a 27-13 win over Detroit on Sept. 7. The Packers followed that with a dominant 27-18 victory over Washington on Thursday night. Green Bay improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2020. The Commanders slipped to 1-1. Here's the 'Good, Bad and Ugly' from Green Bay's win. THE GOOD KRAFT SHINES: Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft had six catches for 124 yards and should be considered among the top tight ends in football. Kraft had a 57-yard reception on the Packers' first scoring drive where he ran vertical and was left uncovered. Kraft had an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that extended Green Bay's lead to 24-10. Kraft's most impressive play, though, might have been a 17-yard reception in the right flat midway through the second quarter. Kraft caught the ball just 5 yards downfield and safety Will Harris had a chance to make an immediate tackle. But Kraft ran Harris over, rumbled to the 7-yard line and two plays later Josh Jacobs had a 2-yard TD run. DOMINANT DEFENSE: Washington ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring
Amber International's Q2 revenue increased more than 23 times year-on-year to US$21 million

PANews reported on September 12th that Amber International Holding Limited released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported quarterly revenue of US$ 21 million, a year-on-year increase of 2,317.9% . Wealth management revenue reached a record high of US$ 11.54 million. Quarterly gross profit was US$ 15 million, with a gross profit margin of 71.3% . Platform client assets reached US$ 1.535 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.7% . The company expects Amber Premium revenue to be between US$ 11 million and US$ 12.5 million in the third quarter and has withdrawn its full-year guidance.
Hong Kong’s Central Bank May Ease Capital Rules on Banks Holding Crypto: Report

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has circulated plans for easing the capital requirements for banks holding cryptocurrencies, local financial news outlet Caixin reported on Wednesday. The central bank released a draft paper for public comment with a view to clarifying the guidance on capital regulation for crypto assets, which will be implemented early next year. The drafted guidelines focus on lowering bank capital requirements if issuers can take appropriate measures to prevent and respond to risks, according to the report. Hong Kong has emerged as one of the world's hubs for advancing the cryptocurrency industry through a more helpful regulatory regime. Its long-awaited guidance on stablecoins came into effect last month following a rush of applications from prospective issuers. A switch to more lenient capital requirements for banks holding crypto could help cement Hong Kong's status further as a global leader for crypto adoption. The HKMA did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
Bitcoin Loses ‘Digital Gold’ Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves

Michael McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist, pointed out that as of Sept. 10, the 48-month correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached 0.5598, its highest point on record.  To put it simply, the leading cryptocurrency is now more closely linked to equities than ever before. It is not really a store of value any more but rather a risky investment that is tied to the performance of stocks. Back in 2017 and 2018, the correlation was well below 0.2, meaning that Bitcoin was doing its own thing with its own cycles, while stocks were marching to a different drum. That picture has changed a lot since late 2019, when the correlation started climbing steadily, first because of all the money from the pandemic and then because of the Federal Reserve's tightening and easing policies.  The latest data shows that Bitcoin's beta against the S&P has been consistently trading above 10, peaking near 17 this year. This means that for every percentage point move in stocks, Bitcoin has been swinging many multiples more. No more "digital gold?" As Bloomberg's chart shows, Bitcoin's performance against gold has crossed above 30 in 2025. In contrast, the classic safe haven has remained stable.  The numbers confirm what traders have long suspected: Bitcoin is no longer the "digital gold" it was marketed as a decade ago. It has evolved into a highly sensitive barometer of risk appetite. Thus, investors, who expect Bitcoin to protect them when things go wrong, are about to be disappointed. If the reading is indeed close to 0.6, it shows that Bitcoin is a beta to the NASDAQ or Russell 2000, not gold.
Crypto Markets Rally as Inflation Data Fuels Rate Cut Expectations

Bitcoin nears $116K as mixed economic signals strengthen Fed easing bets ahead of next week's policy meeting
Crypto Traders Profit From Charlie Kirk Murder as Debate Swirls Over Ethical Lines

Crypto traders bought and sold a handful of Charlie Kirk meme coins after the conservative influencer was assassinated on Wednesday, generating millions. The token creators and top five traders collectively profited more than $2 million, prompting meme coin traders to question whether an ethical line had been crossed. Some believe profiting off death is too far, while others argue it's unavoidable in crypto-based free markets. Meme coin creators and traders profited more than $2 million following the assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday. It has split the meme coin-frenzied segment of the crypto community, with one side calling those gaining from his death "sickening" while others shrug at the long line of morally questionable tokens traders have capitalized on. In the wake of the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Kirk, four meme coins were created and soared to multi-millions, with the largest peaking at a $36 million market cap. The deployers of these tokens netted more than $563,000 in rewards—royalties paid to the creators of the tokens—in less than 24 hours, according to data from Solana meme coin launchpad Pump.fun. The top five traders of each token have realized profits over $1.6 million, according to DEX Screener. As trading for the tokens accelerated on Wednesday night, social media was set ablaze with people searching for and identifying those profiting from the death of the President Trump ally.  Some even suggested that the token launchpad Pump.fun should add filters that prevent the creation of coins that profit from shootings and violence. Pump.fun does have terms of use, a prohibited use policy, and an active moderation team, but such tokens do not violate any of its guidelines. Pump.fun did not immediately respond to Decrypt's request for comment. Pump.fun appears to have benefited from the frenzy too.
