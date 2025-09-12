2025-09-15 Monday

XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Gain DTCC Listing

XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Gain DTCC Listing

The post XRP, Solana, HBAR ETFs by Fidelity and Canary Gain DTCC Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity's Solana ETF, Canary's HBAR ETF, and Canary's XRP ETF were listed on the DTCC website. Experts confirm the decision on ETF approvals lies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and DTCC listing does not indicate regulatory approval. DTCC Lists Fidelity's Solana ETF, Canary's HBAR and XRP ETFs Three crypto ETFs appeared on the DTCC's website: Fidelity's Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary's XRP ETF (XRPC), and Canary's Hedera ETF (HBR). The listing sparks buzz in the crypto community as it signals a potential approval of these ETFs by the SEC soon. XRP and Solana ETFs have 95% odds of approval while HBAR ETF has 90% chances of approval by the SEC, according to Bloomberg. The final deadline for the SEC to approve or deny XRP and Solana is in October. Notably, the commission has postponed all the ETF applications related to altcoins to the final date. However, DTCC listing is an administrative step and the ETFs still require SEC approval before they can begin trading, experts Nate Geraci and Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas confirmed. "Agree, nothing to see here. That said, how many tickers are added that never launched, probably almost none," said Eric Balchunas. DTCC adds securities to the NSCC security eligibility list in preparation for the launch of a new ETF to the market. Recently, the SEC designated a longer period to review applications to allow staking for Ethereum ETFs issued by BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton. It also delayed Franklin Templeton's XRP and Solana ETFs. XRP, Solana, and HBAR prices recovered after multiple macroeconomic reports signaled a weak labor market and cooling inflation in the United States. This puts 3 Fed rate cuts this year on the table, with some expecting a 50 bps rate cut on September 17. XRP and SOL prices are trading…
BitcoinWorld Asia FX Surges: Unpacking the Persistent Dollar Weakness and US Rate Cut Hopes For those deeply entrenched in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, understanding broader macroeconomic shifts is paramount. The current dynamic in global financial markets, where Asia FX is firming up despite persistent inflation, offers a fascinating case study. This seemingly paradoxical situation, driven by expectations of US interest rate cuts and a weakening US dollar, creates ripple effects that even crypto investors should monitor closely. How do these traditional market movements influence the digital asset landscape, and what does it signal for future liquidity and investor sentiment? Why is Asia FX Showing Remarkable Resilience? The resilience of Asia FX against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty is a key theme. Recent market movements show a consistent strengthening of several Asian currencies. This trend is not accidental; it is a confluence of factors that position the region favorably. Investors are increasingly looking towards Asia for growth opportunities, driven by robust economic fundamentals in various countries and a more stable political environment compared to some Western counterparts. The demand for Asian goods and services remains strong, contributing to healthy trade balances and capital inflows. Furthermore, central banks in Asia have largely maintained prudent monetary policies, which adds to the appeal of their respective currencies. This careful management helps to insulate these economies from some of the more extreme volatilities seen elsewhere. Several factors contribute to this resilience: Strong Economic Fundamentals: Many Asian economies exhibit healthy growth rates, manageable debt levels, and significant foreign exchange reserves. Export Performance: A robust global demand for Asian exports contributes to current account surpluses, bolstering currency strength. Capital Inflows: Attracted by growth prospects and relatively higher yields, foreign capital continues to flow into Asian markets. Monetary Policy Autonomy: Asian central banks have room to maneuver their policies, often less constrained by immediate global pressures than their Western counterparts. This collective strength in Asia FX signals a broader shift in global economic power and investment focus, making it a critical area for observation. What’s Fueling the Persistent US Rate Cut Bets? Despite inflation remaining somewhat elevated, market participants are steadfast in their conviction about impending US rate cut bets. This anticipation is the primary driver of the current market sentiment. The Federal Reserve has signaled a data-dependent approach, and while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown some stickiness, other economic indicators suggest a cooling economy. For instance, a slowdown in manufacturing activity and a gradual easing in the labor market are interpreted by many as precursors to the Fed adopting a more dovish stance. Investors are pricing in multiple rate cuts over the coming year, moving away from the aggressive tightening cycle seen previously. This shift in expectation is largely based on the belief that the Fed will prioritize avoiding a severe economic downturn, even if it means tolerating inflation slightly above its target for a period. The market’s forward-looking nature means that these expectations are already influencing currency valuations and capital flows, well before any actual policy changes are announced. Key drivers behind these persistent bets include: Decelerating Economic Growth: Signs of a slowdown in various sectors, suggesting the cumulative effect of past rate hikes is taking hold. Labor Market Cooling: While still robust, the pace of job creation is moderating, and wage growth shows signs of easing. Forward Guidance from the Fed: Although cautious, the Fed’s communication has opened the door to future rate reductions, shifting market sentiment. Inflation Expectations: While current CPI is sticky, long-term inflation expectations remain anchored, giving the Fed some flexibility. The market’s conviction in US rate cut bets is a powerful force, reshaping the global financial landscape and influencing investment decisions across asset classes. Why Does Dollar Weakness Continue to Persist? The concept of dollar weakness is intrinsically linked to the narrative of impending US interest rate cuts. When a central bank is expected to lower interest rates, the currency of that nation typically depreciates. This is because lower rates make the currency less attractive to foreign investors seeking yield. The interest rate differential between the US and other major economies narrows, reducing the incentive to hold dollar-denominated assets. Furthermore, a weaker dollar can be seen as a policy tool to support exports and stimulate economic growth, making US goods more competitive internationally. The recent trend of the US Dollar Index (DXY) reflects this sentiment, showing a consistent downtrend. This decline is not just a reaction to future rate cuts but also a reflection of improved global risk appetite. As the perceived risk of a global recession diminishes, investors are more willing to allocate capital to higher-yielding or growth-oriented assets outside the US, further contributing to the dollar’s depreciation. This ongoing dollar weakness has significant implications for international trade, commodity prices, and the competitiveness of various national economies. Factors contributing to the dollar’s decline: Interest Rate Differentials: Anticipation of lower US rates reduces the yield advantage of dollar assets. Improved Global Risk Sentiment: As global economic outlook improves, demand for safe-haven assets like the dollar decreases. Trade Dynamics: A weaker dollar can make US exports more competitive, potentially boosting trade balances. Fiscal Health Concerns: Long-term concerns about US national debt and fiscal deficits can also exert downward pressure on the currency. Understanding the drivers of dollar weakness is crucial for anyone involved in international finance, including those monitoring the crypto market, as it impacts global liquidity and investment flows. How Are Markets Reacting to Sticky CPI? The phenomenon of sticky CPI, or persistently high consumer price inflation, presents a fascinating paradox in the current market environment. Typically, sticky inflation would prompt central banks to maintain or even increase interest rates to cool down the economy. However, as discussed, the market is largely betting on US rate cuts. This divergence suggests that investors are looking beyond the headline inflation figures and focusing on the underlying components and future trajectory of prices. While some categories, like services inflation, remain elevated, there’s an expectation that goods inflation will continue to moderate, and overall inflationary pressures will eventually subside. Furthermore, the market might be interpreting the “stickiness” as temporary, a result of supply-side constraints or specific sector dynamics rather than broad-based demand-driven inflation. The Federal Reserve itself has acknowledged that the path to 2% inflation might be bumpy. This nuanced interpretation allows for the continuation of US rate cut bets despite the immediate inflation data. For market participants, it’s a delicate balancing act of assessing current data against future policy intentions, and the consensus seems to be that the Fed will eventually pivot, even if inflation takes its time to fully normalize. Understanding the nuances of sticky CPI: Services Inflation: Often more persistent due to wage growth and demand, compared to goods inflation. Housing Costs: A significant component of CPI, housing inflation tends to lag and can keep overall figures elevated for longer. Market Interpretation: Investors might view current stickiness as transient, focusing on disinflationary trends in other sectors. Fed’s Patience: The central bank might be willing to tolerate slightly higher inflation for longer to avoid a recession. The market’s ability to look past sticky CPI underscores a deeper belief in the eventual disinflationary path and the Fed’s willingness to ease monetary policy. What Do These Currency Trends Mean for Your Portfolio? The evolving currency trends have profound implications for investors across various asset classes, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. For traditional investors, a stronger Asia FX and a weaker dollar can impact returns on international investments. US-based investors holding foreign assets may see enhanced returns when converting back to a depreciated dollar. Conversely, a weaker dollar makes imports more expensive for US consumers but boosts the competitiveness of US exports. For the crypto market, these macro trends are equally significant. A weaker dollar often correlates with increased liquidity in global markets, which can flow into riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. When traditional investment avenues offer lower returns due to declining interest rates, investors may seek higher yields and growth opportunities in digital assets. Furthermore, a stronger Asia could mean increased institutional and retail adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region, driving demand. Monitoring these currency trends provides valuable insights into the broader economic landscape and helps anticipate shifts in investor sentiment and capital allocation. Implications for investors: Diversification Opportunities: Stronger Asian currencies can offer diversification benefits for global portfolios. Commodity Prices: A weaker dollar typically supports higher commodity prices, which can impact inflation and global trade. Crypto Market Liquidity: Increased global liquidity from a weaker dollar often spills over into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Investment Strategies: Investors may reallocate capital to regions or assets offering better risk-adjusted returns in this environment. Staying informed about these overarching currency trends is essential for making informed investment decisions and navigating the complexities of the global financial system. Actionable Insights for Navigating the Current Climate Understanding these intricate market dynamics allows for more informed decision-making. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Central Bank Communications: Pay close attention to statements from the Federal Reserve and Asian central banks. Their forward guidance is a key indicator of future policy. Diversify Geographically: Consider increasing exposure to Asian markets, either directly through equities or indirectly via funds that invest in the region. The strengthening Asia FX can provide an additional boost to returns. Assess Dollar Exposure: For those with significant dollar-denominated assets, consider hedging strategies or diversifying into other strong currencies to mitigate potential losses from continued dollar weakness. Watch Inflation Data Closely: While sticky CPI hasn’t deterred US rate cut bets yet, a significant re-acceleration of inflation could quickly reverse market sentiment. Monitor both headline and core inflation figures. Evaluate Risk Assets: A weaker dollar and lower interest rates generally create a more favorable environment for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. However, always conduct thorough due diligence and manage risk effectively. Potential Challenges and Risks Ahead While the outlook for Asia FX appears positive, and US rate cut bets are firm, several risks could alter this trajectory: Persistent Inflation: If sticky CPI proves more enduring than anticipated, the Federal Reserve might be forced to delay or even reverse its dovish pivot, leading to a stronger dollar and potentially unsettling global markets. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating geopolitical conflicts could trigger a flight to safety, benefiting the US dollar as a traditional safe-haven asset, despite other underlying weaknesses. Unexpected Economic Shocks: A sudden global economic downturn or a severe recession in a major economy could disrupt current currency trends and lead to renewed market volatility. Policy Missteps: Errors in monetary or fiscal policy by major economies could undermine market confidence and create unpredictable outcomes. Real-World Examples of Asia FX Performance To illustrate the points above, let’s look at a few examples of Asian currencies: Japanese Yen (JPY): Despite Japan’s unique monetary policy, the Yen often reacts to broader dollar movements. While the Bank of Japan maintains ultra-loose policy, a weaker dollar can provide some relief to the heavily depreciated Yen, as traders anticipate narrowing rate differentials in the future. Chinese Yuan (CNY): China’s currency is heavily managed, but the underlying economic strength and trade surplus contribute to its stability. A weakening dollar makes the Yuan relatively stronger against the US currency, impacting trade balances and capital flows between the two economic giants. Korean Won (KRW): South Korea, a major exporter, benefits from a robust global economy and demand for its technology products. The Won tends to strengthen when global risk sentiment improves and the dollar weakens, reflecting healthy capital inflows. Indian Rupee (INR): India’s strong domestic growth and significant foreign investment inflows help support the Rupee. While often influenced by crude oil prices, the broader trend of dollar weakness can provide a tailwind, making the Rupee more attractive for foreign capital. These examples highlight how individual Asian currencies, while having their unique drivers, are also significantly influenced by the overarching global themes of US rate cut bets and dollar weakness. A Compelling Summary: Navigating a Shifting Financial Landscape The current financial landscape is defined by a fascinating interplay of forces: resilient Asia FX, persistent US rate cut bets, a discernible trend of dollar weakness, and the puzzling presence of sticky CPI. This intricate web of factors is reshaping global currency trends and influencing investment decisions across the board, from traditional markets to the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies. While inflation remains a concern, the market’s conviction in a future dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve is a powerful driver, leading to a weaker dollar and bolstering Asian currencies. This environment presents both opportunities and risks, demanding a nuanced understanding of macroeconomic indicators and central bank intentions. Staying agile, diversified, and informed will be key to navigating these evolving dynamics successfully and capitalizing on the shifts in global capital flows. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the US Dollar and global interest rates liquidity. This post Asia FX Surges: Unpacking the Persistent Dollar Weakness and US Rate Cut Hopes first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
The post XiuShan Mining Launches VIP Club, Unlocking Exclusive Cloud Computing Privileges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XiuShan Mining, a leading global green cloud mining platform, has announced the launch of its VIP Club, offering exclusive benefits and a high-yield mining experience for high-end users. This program combines AI computing power allocation, customized investment plans, and prioritized profit settlement channels to create the industry's first cloud mining club ecosystem integrating technology, finance, and high-end services. Exclusive Member Benefits VIP Club members will enjoy a variety of exclusive services, including: High-yield computing power rewards: Prioritized allocation of high-performance computing resources in a dedicated computing pool, resulting in more stable and higher-return mining profits. Exclusive Global Mining Farm Experiences: Invitations to visit XiuShan Mining's global green energy mines to experience firsthand the integration of AI computing power and renewable energy. One-on-one dedicated account managers: Provide investment consulting, risk management, and personalized mining strategy advice. Priority investment opportunities: Be among the first to participate in XiuShan Mining's innovative products and partnerships. VIP Exclusive Events: Regular online and offline member events connect with global blockchain and financial elites. Exclusive Contract Program The VIP Club will also launch high-end, exclusive mining contracts, providing investors with more flexible and high-yield options. Daily automatic settlement ensures real-time profit payments, and a full return of principal upon contract maturity. Multi-currency investment is supported, including mainstream digital assets such as USDT, BTC, ETH, and XRP. The contracts utilize smart contract technology to ensure transparency and security, and all profit data can be verified in real time on-chain. Membership Tier System XiuShan Mining will launch a tiered VIP system based on investment threshold and equity level. Higher membership levels will offer more generous benefits, including exclusive computing power rewards, commission rates, and personalized services. Future Development Roadmap According to XiuShan Mining, the VIP Club will collaborate with international financial institutions, blockchain foundations, green energy companies, and others…
The post Crypto Expert Projects XRP Could Reach $1,000 by 2035 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantoja applies Bitcoin's 8-year timeline to $1,000 milestone for XRP analysis Analyst argues SEC lawsuit delayed XRP progress, creating fresh start opportunity Target requires 31,545% gain from current $3.16 price level over decade Cryptocurrency investor Armando Pantoja has expressed confidence that XRP will reach four-digit pricing levels, specifically targeting the $1,000 mark. His assessment comes amid recent market corrections that have pulled XRP back from its $3.66 yearly peak to current levels around $3.00. Pantoja maintains optimism about XRP's long-term trajectory despite short-term price volatility. The market expert stated that XRP will "definitely" achieve the ambitious $1,000 target, though he acknowledges this projection requires a lengthy timeline to materialize. $XRP will eventually hit $1,000 but not tomorrow and not soon.$BTC took 8 years to sustain above $1,000. The lawsuit held #XRP down, it's like we are starting from scratch. But hey, I'll wait 10+ years for a 33,233% return. 💎👏🏽 Repost if you agree💯 — Armando Pantoja (@_TallGuyTycoon) July 25, 2025 Bitcoin Timeline Comparison Drives XRP Projection Pantoja's analysis draws comparisons to Bitcoin's historical progression toward the $1,000 milestone. Bitcoin first reached $1,000 in November 2013, approximately four years after beginning trading, though it immediately lost this level and required additional years to reclaim it permanently. Bitcoin decisively conquered the $1,000 region in Q1 2017, roughly eight years after its launch. Pantoja applies this eight-year timeline to XRP, though he acknowledges that the coin has already been trading for 13 years without reaching $1,000. The analyst attributes XRP's delayed progress to the SEC lawsuit that began in December 2020. Pantoja argues this legal challenge set back the coin's natural development trajectory, and with the case nearing resolution, XRP can effectively start fresh. Using this "reset" logic, Pantoja assigns XRP the same eight-year timeline that Bitcoin required to reach $1,000. This…
PANews reported on September 12th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $113 million on September 11th (EST), marking the third consecutive day of net inflows. Fidelity's FETH saw a net inflow of $88.344 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.69 billion. Bitwise's ETHW saw a net inflow of $19.6486 million, bringing its total net inflow to $414 million. BlackRock's ETHA saw a net outflow of $17.3943 million, bringing its total net inflow to $12.721 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $28.507 billion, representing 5.35% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $12.958 billion.
The post Today's NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Friday, September 12th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today's NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT It's Friday! Huzzah! Of course, this means that I am off the Mini Crossword for a couple weeks starting tomorrow. I'll miss you guys. In any case, without further adieu, let's solve today's Mini! Looking for yesterday's NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it's free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you'll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today's Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here's the first letter for each word in today's Mini. Across 1A. Ink-squirting creature — S 6A. Handbag — P 7A. Wolverine's alias in "X-Men" — L 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — A 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — T Down 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — S 2D. Common feature of a news article — Q 3D. Tried to convince — U 4D. "Since you didn't hear me the first time …" — I 5D. Name in a breakfast restaurant chain — D Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Ink-squirting creature — SQUID 6A. Handbag — PURSE 7A. Wolverine's alias in "X-Men" — LOGAN 8A. Enjoyed dinner at home, say — ATE IN 9A. Stuffed animal named after the 26th president of the United States — TEDDY Down 1D. Sound of a cupcake hitting the floor, frosting-first — SPLAT 2D. Common feature of a news article — QUOTE…
PANews reported on September 12th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $553 million on September 11th (EST), marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $366 million, bringing its total net inflow to $59.513 billion; Fidelity's FBTC saw a net inflow of $135 million, bringing its total net inflow to $12.312 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$149.643 billion, accounting for 6.57% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$56.188 billion.
Ripple (XRP) is currently priced at $2.95, with a market capitalization nearing $165 billion, firmly holding its position among the world’s top five cryptocurrencies. Although it has pulled back from its summer high of $3.66, its long-term potential continues to be supported by whale accumulation and growing ETF interest. However, simply leaving XRP in a wallet and “waiting for the right moment” often overlooks its greater potential. Amid market volatility, more and more investors are seeking ways to generate steady, predictable cash flow while holding XRP. Turn XRP from Passive Holding into Active Income With EARN MINING’s XRP mining contracts, investors can now easily convert their XRP assets into passive income with daily automatic settlements. No mining rigs, no electricity costs—the platform leverages AI-powered computing allocation and green energy farms to deliver truly stable returns. Community data shows that some users are already earning as much as 1,000 XRP per day (about $2,950). This model not only breaks the barrier of XRP being “non-mineable,” but also gives investors the dual advantage of long-term growth potential + short-term stable returns. Three Simple Steps to Profit with XRP or BTC Register an Account — Visit https://earnmining.com or download the app, complete your registration, and claim a $15 welcome bonus. Activate a Contract — Use XRP or BTC to launch a USD-denominated cloud mining contract. Here are some popular plans: Starter Plan (Free) – Investment: $15 | Term: 1 day | Expected Return: $15.60 Starter Plan – Investment: $100 | Term: 2 days | Expected Return: $110 Standard Plan – Investment: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Expected Return: $1,130 Advanced Plan – Investment: $10,000 | Term: 25 days | Expected Return: $14,000 Elite Plan – Investment: $300,000 | Term: 50 days | Expected Return: $675,000 Click to view more contract details. Enjoy Your Earnings — The system automatically settles earnings daily. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw directly to your wallet. Your principal will be fully returned at the end of the contract. Why Is It Winning Global Investors’ Trust? Easy to Start — No need to buy or maintain hardware; just register and begin. Flexible Options — A wide range of contracts to fit any budget and timeline. Eco-Friendly — Powered 100% by solar, hydro, and wind energy. Secure & Reliable — Industry-leading encryption and wallet protection. Zero Upfront Cost — New users receive a $15 bonus to start mining for free. About EARN MINING Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, EARN MINING is certified by the UK financial regulatory authority. The platform combines AI-powered computing allocation with clean energy mining farms to provide users worldwide with a low-barrier, secure, and sustainable way to grow their digital assets. Today, it has expanded to over 150 countries with a user base exceeding 8 million. More Details Website: https://earnmining.com Download the mobile app Email: info@earnmining.com Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Unleashing XRP’s Full Potential: Investors Earn 1,000 XRP Daily with EARN MINING Cloud Mining appeared first on 36Crypto.
The metaverse may not be dead just yet. According to blockchain analytics platform DappRadar, sales of metaverse-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs) climbed 27% in August compared to the previous month, signaling that users could be "slowly sneaking back into virtual worlds." The report revealed that while trading volume totaled $6.5 million across metaverse platforms in August, […]
Whale activity and short liquidations strengthen Solana price momentum, though overheating signals caution.
