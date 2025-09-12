XRP Millionaire Says Below $3 May Be the Last Chance to Buy Ripple

Questions around timing continue to dominate crypto discussions, especially for XRP. In a recent session, popular XRP investor and YouTuber Oscar Ramos was asked if it is too late to buy. His response was clear: under $3 remains a buying zone. Ramos said that XRP recently traded at $2.73 before moving toward $2.90. He said that any price under $3 is where he personally goes "all in," pointing to this level as a potential last opportunity before higher valuations. XRP Army Shows Resilience When asked to describe the XRP community in one word, Ramos chose "resilience." He opened up about the group's ability to hold firm during years of legal battles, market downturns, and constant uncertainty. The XRP Army, he said, has grown into one of the most consistent and determined crypto communities. Portfolio Allocation and Risk On portfolio strategy, Ramos suggested that XRP could make up around 30% of a beginner's allocation, provided the rest is balanced between Bitcoin and other altcoins. He explained that while XRP has strong growth upside, no single asset should dominate a portfolio. This balance allows investors to capture upside without taking on extreme risk. Why XRP Stands Out Ramos shared his personal journey with XRP, admitting that he once avoided it due to the complexity of the project and its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC. His view changed after Ripple's legal victories, which drew more attention to the token's long-term prospects. He pointed to Ripple's expansion moves, including stablecoin plans, acquisitions of billion-dollar firms, and growing institutional interest, as signs that the project is positioning itself for wider adoption. In his view, these developments make XRP one of the few altcoins capable…