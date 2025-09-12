ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
XRP Millionaire Says Below $3 May Be the Last Chance to Buy Ripple
The post XRP Millionaire Says Below $3 May Be the Last Chance to Buy Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Millionaire Says Below $3 May Be the Last Chance to Buy Ripple appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Questions around timing continue to dominate crypto discussions, especially for XRP. In a recent session, popular XRP investor and YouTuber Oscar Ramos was asked if it is too late to buy. His response was clear: under $3 remains a buying zone. Ramos said that XRP recently traded at $2.73 before moving toward $2.90. He said that any price under $3 is where he personally goes “all in,” pointing to this level as a potential last opportunity before higher valuations. XRP Army Shows Resilience When asked to describe the XRP community in one word, Ramos chose “resilience.” He opened up about the group’s ability to hold firm during years of legal battles, market downturns, and constant uncertainty. The XRP Army, he said, has grown into one of the most consistent and determined crypto communities. Portfolio Allocation and Risk On portfolio strategy, Ramos suggested that XRP could make up around 30% of a beginner’s allocation, provided the rest is balanced between Bitcoin and other altcoins. He explained that while XRP has strong growth upside, no single asset should dominate a portfolio. This balance allows investors to capture upside without taking on extreme risk. Why XRP Stands Out Ramos shared his personal journey with XRP, admitting that he once avoided it due to the complexity of the project and its ongoing lawsuit with the SEC. His view changed after Ripple’s legal victories, which drew more attention to the token’s long-term prospects. He pointed to Ripple’s expansion moves, including stablecoin plans, acquisitions of billion-dollar firms, and growing institutional interest, as signs that the project is positioning itself for wider adoption. In his view, these developments make XRP one of the few altcoins capable…
$0.09711
+1.95%
XRP
$3.0461
-1.73%
TOKEN
$0.01453
-3.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:27
Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
$0.02182
+0.36%
$0.09711
+1.95%
DOGE
$0.27606
-3.09%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 12:23
Dogecoin Climbs as Institutional Demand Grows: Despite ETF Delay
The post Dogecoin Climbs as Institutional Demand Grows: Despite ETF Delay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin extended its rally this week as institutional accumulation and anticipation of a US exchange-traded fund (ETF) fueled investor enthusiasm. CleanCore Solutions’ large purchase and a potential ETF debut next Thursday are drawing fresh attention to the original meme coin, even as it trades far below its 2021 record high. ETF Delay Heightens Market Anticipation Excitement around a US-listed Dogecoin ETF continues to build. Asset manager Rex-Osprey plans to list the fund under the ticker DOJE, offering traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price moves. Sponsored Sponsored Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the novelty of an ETF “that has no utility on purpose,” and noted on X that the launch has been postponed to September 12. “Another delay. Launching next week. Mid week. Prob Thur.,” he wrote, indicating a likely start around next Thursday. Prediction markets reflect the optimism. Myriad, a platform operated by Decrypt’s parent company Dastan, shows traders assigning a 66.6% probability that Dogecoin will climb to $0.30 rather than drop to $0.15, up about 15% from a week earlier. CleanCore’s Strategic Accumulation Boosts Price Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 20% over the past week to about $0.25, its highest level since mid-August, according to CoinGecko. No other top-ten cryptocurrency, excluding dollar-pegged stablecoins, matched this performance. The surge followed CleanCore Solutions’ announcement of two substantial Dogecoin purchases, lifting its holdings to more than 500 million DOGE valued at over $125 million. CleanCore, listed on the NYSE American as ZONE, works with the Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, House of Doge, to establish Dogecoin as a reserve asset and promote wider use in payments, tokenization, and staking-like products. ZONE’s shares have gained about 6% this week and more than 200% since the start of the year, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s crypto-focused strategy. Despite the recent rally, DOGE…
$0.09711
+1.95%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.017628
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:22
Open Miner Cloud Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, with Daily Returns Up to $9,999 USD
The post Open Miner Cloud Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, with Daily Returns Up to $9,999 USD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 11, 2025 OpenMiner is a next-generation, mobile-first cloud mining platform optimized for 2025. Start mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) instantly with zero hardware, zero setup, and zero electricity costs.With AI-powered optimization and renewable energy-driven infrastructure, OpenMiner delivers profitable, eco-friendly, and fully automated cloud mining—right from your phone. #DigitalNomadLifestyle #PersonalFinanceTips #SmartMoneyMoves #NextGenPassiveIncome Why choose OpenMiner instead of just buying crypto? Start Small – Begin mining with just a small amount; no need for a huge upfront investment. Diversify Your Portfolio – Mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, or USDT and reinvest as prices shift. Daily Passive Income – Enjoy reliable daily payouts, not just speculation on price swings. Zero Maintenance – No noisy rigs, no overheating issues, and no complex setup. #BlockchainMining #AffiliateMarketing2025 #CryptoCashFlow Key Advantages Instant Activation – Start mining in just minutes. Daily Rewards – Automatic deposits and easy reinvestment options. AI-Driven Profit Optimization – Smart allocation of hash power for maximum returns. Green Infrastructure – Powered entirely by renewable energy for sustainable crypto adoption. Cross-Platform Access – Manage your portfolio via phone, tablet, or computer. Get Started – $500 Sign-Up Bonus! Visit https://openminer.info or download the OpenMiner App (iOS & Android). Register to claim your $500 bonus. Choose your preferred mining contract. Start earning BTC, ETH, and more—no experience or hardware required. Contact Us Website: https://openminer.info Email: info@openminer.net Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: Avalanche Foundation eyes $1B raise – Will AVAX hold $30? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/open-miner-cloud-mining-launches-new-high-yield-contracts-with-daily-returns-up-to-9999-usd/
BTC
$115,501.57
+0.19%
GET
$0.008375
-0.47%
$0.09711
+1.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:21
ETH Hack Raises Fear and Greed Index to 58
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/eth-hack-fear-greed-index-rise/
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
INDEX
$1.217
+1.84%
COM
$0.017628
--%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 12:18
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Price Prediction Conservative for 2035
Bitcoin could reach $1.3 million by 2035, says Bitwise's latest forecast. Pav Hundal criticized the conservative market predictions from Bitwise. Continue Reading:Analyst Calls Bitcoin Price Prediction Conservative for 2035 The post Analyst Calls Bitcoin Price Prediction Conservative for 2035 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 12:17
Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move To Exchange
The post Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move To Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move To Exchange Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial UNI Token Transfer: Unpacking Anchorage Digital’s $1.97M Move to Exchange Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uni-token-transfer-anchorage/
MOVE
$0.1284
-0.84%
TOKEN
$0.01453
-3.19%
COM
$0.017628
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:16
Tether Treasury just minted 1 billion new USDT on Ethereum
PANews reported on September 12 that according to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury has just minted 1,000,000,000 new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain , worth approximately US$999 million.
PANews
2025/09/12 12:15
Chainlink Coils for Breakout, Sui Eyes $7 Rally While BullZilla Presale Roars as One of the Best New Crypto Presales Now
Crypto markets move in cycles, and every cycle redefines the winners. Liquidity rotates, narratives shift, and new leaders emerge. Investors chasing the best new crypto presales now want three things: scarcity, utility, and timing. BullZilla delivers engineered scarcity, Chainlink is coiling in a classic technical setup, and Sui is riding parallel execution and smart contract innovation. This […]
SUI
$3.7042
-1.14%
MOVE
$0.1284
-0.84%
SMART
$0.004936
+1.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 12:15
Sushi Expands Multi-chain Reach with Berachain Integration
Sushi has integrated with Berachain, the EVM-compatible PoL Layer-1. Users can now trade Berachain-native assets directly on Sushi’s UI.
POL
$0.2724
-2.40%
SUSHI
$0.8114
-3.26%
LAYER
$0.5493
-1.34%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 12:15
