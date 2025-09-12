Can Bitcoin Match Gold’s Historic Rally? Analysts See Key Test Ahead

In brief Gold hit an inflation-adjusted record high of $3,683/oz, surpassing a 45-year-old record. Bitcoin climbs 6% to $114,286 but analysts watch gold-to-Bitcoin ratio for breakout signals. Prediction markets now favor gold over Bitcoin through year-end, with 63% betting on precious metal. If Bitcoin can keep pace with gold as it soars to an inflation-adjusted record high, then it could be poised for a big breakout, analysts told Decrypt. The spot price for gold just exceeded an inflation-adjusted peak set more than 45 years ago. The price per ounce of gold in U.S. dollars has climbed 8% in September to a high of $3,683.14. That's enough to edge it past the January 21, 1980 high of $850 per ounce. When those 1980 dollars are adjusted for inflation, they would have been worth $3,539.58 as of August 2025. Bitcoin has climbed more than 6% over the same period, going from $107,634 to $114,408 at the time of writing, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. The price of BTC currently sits about 8% under a peak above $124,000 set last month. Analysts at QCP Capital, a digital asset trading firm in Singapore, told Decrypt they're watching to see how gold and Bitcoin move in tandem to shape their Q4 forecast for BTC. ﻿ "We're watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes," they said. "With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics." At the time of this writing, the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio sits at 0.032. Neither asset exists in a vacuum, but generally speaking, Bitcoin would need to fall or gold would need to rise even higher to nudge the ratio towards the sweet spot. Users on Myriad, a…