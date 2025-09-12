2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
FORD Stock Jumps 36% on Solana Treasury Plan As SOL Rally Dominates Crypto Market

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$245.47+3.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017628--%
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:53
South Korea Opens Venture Funding to Crypto Firms, Ending 7-Year Ban

TLDR: South Korea removes a 7-year ban on crypto firms gaining venture certification from September 16, 2025. Ministry of SMEs confirms policy change follows Cabinet approval and revised Enforcement Decree. Crypto startups can now access financing, tax incentives, and state-backed support programs. Decision aligns Korea with global blockchain trends and strengthens domestic digital asset ecosystem. [...] The post South Korea Opens Venture Funding to Crypto Firms, Ending 7-Year Ban appeared first on Blockonomi.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198206-0.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-5.68%
Comedian
BAN$0.0818+0.01%
Blockonomi2025/09/12 12:50
Blockchain Developers Face Pay Gap, Ethereum Risks Talent Loss

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-developer-pay-gap-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017628--%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.007799+3.42%
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:47
Can Bitcoin Match Gold’s Historic Rally? Analysts See Key Test Ahead

The post Can Bitcoin Match Gold’s Historic Rally? Analysts See Key Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Gold hit an inflation-adjusted record high of $3,683/oz, surpassing a 45-year-old record. Bitcoin climbs 6% to $114,286 but analysts watch gold-to-Bitcoin ratio for breakout signals. Prediction markets now favor gold over Bitcoin through year-end, with 63% betting on precious metal. If Bitcoin can keep pace with gold as it soars to an inflation-adjusted record high, then it could be poised for a big breakout, analysts told Decrypt. The spot price for gold just exceeded an inflation-adjusted peak set more than 45 years ago. The price per ounce of gold in U.S. dollars has climbed 8% in September to a high of $3,683.14. That’s enough to edge it past the January 21, 1980 high of $850 per ounce. When those 1980 dollars are adjusted for inflation, they would have been worth $3,539.58 as of August 2025. Bitcoin has climbed more than 6% over the same period, going from $107,634 to $114,408 at the time of writing, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. The price of BTC currently sits about 8% under a peak above $124,000 set last month. Analysts at QCP Capital, a digital asset trading firm in Singapore, told Decrypt they’re watching to see how gold and Bitcoin move in tandem to shape their Q4 forecast for BTC. ﻿ “We’re watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes,” they said. “With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics.” At the time of this writing, the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio sits at 0.032. Neither asset exists in a vacuum, but generally speaking, Bitcoin would need to fall or gold would need to rise even higher to nudge the ratio towards the sweet spot. Users on Myriad, a…
Union
U$0.014599+41.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,501.57+0.19%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:46
Users report glitches in various Telegram features

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Downdetector , Telegram has recently experienced a large number of user reports of issues, including website inaccessibility, app crashes, server connection errors, and message delivery failures. Some users reported persistent issues with login verification, real-time translation, and multimedia downloads, which have persisted for several days. Downdetector data shows that website-related issues account for 68% , app issues for 20% , and server connection problems for 11% . Telegram has not yet released any updates on the progress of any fixes.
RealLink
REAL$0.06396-0.10%
RWAX
APP$0.002641+4.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001906-3.68%
PANews2025/09/12 12:38
Remarkable Surge In Bitcoin And Ethereum Inflows!

The post Remarkable Surge In Bitcoin And Ethereum Inflows! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge In Bitcoin And Ethereum Inflows! Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Crypto ETFs: Remarkable Surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum Inflows! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-crypto-etfs-surge/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017628--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:37
Bitcoin Emerges as a Major Investment Talking Point

The post Bitcoin Emerges as a Major Investment Talking Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forecasts regarding Bitcoin‘s future value continue to generate diverse reactions among financial experts. A recent analysis by Bitwise, a firm specializing in asset management, has projected Bitcoin’s future worth to potentially reach around USD 1.3 million by the year 2035. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Emerges as a Major Investment Talking Point Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-emerges-as-a-major-investment-talking-point
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017628--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16459-4.91%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009629-0.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:33
21Shares Launches World’s First dYdX-Backed ETP

21Shares launches first dYdX-backed ETP, offering European investors easy, secure exposure to DeFi without crypto wallets. 21Shares, a leading crypto investment firm based in Switzerland, has launched the world’s first exchange-traded product (ETP) backed by dYdX, a decentralized exchange focused on perpetual futures trading. The novel product is named the 21Shares dYdX ETP and is […] The post 21Shares Launches World’s First dYdX-Backed ETP appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001756+0.45%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02184+19.01%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6432-2.97%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 12:30
21Shares Launches Physically Backed dYdX ETP for Institutional Investors

The post 21Shares Launches Physically Backed dYdX ETP for Institutional Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Through the participation of its operator, kpk, the dYdX Treasury subDAO is providing assistance for the launch. For the purpose of ensuring a smooth integration into institutional trading settings, 21Shares was in charge of the product design, regulatory clearances, and exchange listing requirements. The 21Shares DYDX ETP debuts at a crucial juncture, coinciding with dYdX’s high-velocity roadmap. The 21Shares DYDX Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a regulated, physically backed investment product that provides institutional investors with safe and compliant exposure to DYDX (ticker: DYDX), the native token that powers the dYdX Chain. The launch of this product was announced today by 21Shares. Through the participation of its operator, kpk, the dYdX Treasury subDAO is providing assistance for the launch. With over $1.4 trillion in cumulative trading volume settled on dYdX, dYdX is the most operationally mature decentralized derivatives protocol. It serves more than 230 perpetual markets throughout the world. Traditional and decentralized finance are brought together by the 21Shares DYDX ETP, which provides institutional allocators with a regulated and trustworthy entry point into the on-chain derivatives market, which is seeing significant growth. For the purpose of ensuring a smooth integration into institutional trading settings, 21Shares was in charge of the product design, regulatory clearances, and exchange listing requirements. By using its track record as one of the top ETP issuers in Europe, 21Shares provides professional investors with access to DYDX that is characterized by the highest levels of compliance, security, and operational dependability. This momentum coincides with the acceleration of inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin ETF (GBTC), which highlights the rising embrace of bitcoin by institutions. Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares said: “The 21Shares dYdX ETP is a natural addition to our product lineup, providing investors…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09711+1.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01453-3.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:28
Solana Gains Edge in Blockchain Competition

Solana is gaining prominence in the blockchain industry with increasing investments. Regulatory bodies are adjusting rules to facilitate blockchain market operations. Continue Reading:Solana Gains Edge in Blockchain Competition The post Solana Gains Edge in Blockchain Competition appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Edge
EDGE$0.37674-4.38%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0253-5.70%
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:27
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position