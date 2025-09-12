2025-09-15 Monday

Global Talent, Local Impact: The Future of Startup Teams in 2025

Hiring remote developers isn’t just a trend – it’s becoming a strategic advantage for modern startups. Remote hiring offers massive cost savings on multiple fronts. Vietnam ranks among the top 10 countries globally for developer expertise.
Hackernoon2025/09/12 13:06
Christie's closes digital art department, NFT business comes to an end

PANews reported on September 12th that CoinDesk has closed its digital art department and terminated its pilot program for selling NFT artworks. Two employees, including Nicole Sales Giles, have resigned, leaving only specialist Sebastian Sanchez in New York. Data shows that NFT market transaction volume fell 45% quarter-over-quarter to $ 867 million in the first quarter, with the floor prices of major NFT projects falling sharply, while Ethereum saw a 76% increase over the same period.
PANews2025/09/12 13:05
Why Bitcoin Price Is Up Today

The post Why Bitcoin Price Is Up Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Worlds largest cryptocurrency by market cap Bitcoin is in the spotlight again after, climbing above $115,500 with a daily gain of about 2.5%. This move is not random, it reflects a mix of economic signals, investor behavior, and technical patterns that are fueling optimism.  Let’s break down what’s driving today’s rally. Cooling Inflation Sparks Optimism …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 13:05
Three Arrows Capital accuses FTX of illegally liquidating $1.5B of its positions. FTX execs subpoenaed for court testimony in ongoing legal battle.

TLDR 3AC claims FTX illegally liquidated $1.5B of its positions, sparking a legal battle. Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX execs are subpoenaed to testify in court. 3AC seeks compensation after FTX allegedly pushed it into insolvency. FTX’s bankruptcy estate disputes 3AC’s $1.5B claim, claiming it was $284M. Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has filed a legal [...] The post Three Arrows Capital accuses FTX of illegally liquidating $1.5B of its positions. FTX execs subpoenaed for court testimony in ongoing legal battle. appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 13:04
CPI da Íris Extends Investigation, Worldcoin in São Paulo.

The CPI da Íris postponed its deadline in the city of São Paulo, putting even more pressure on Worldcoin because of the iris scan data application. São Paulo, The Iris Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI da Iris) officially extended its inquiry by 120 days. The extension will further investigate Tools for Humanity, the firm responsible […] The post CPI da Íris Extends Investigation, Worldcoin in São Paulo. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 13:00
The bubble cycle begins: There are huge opportunities in the crypto market in the next six months

Metrics Ventures' September Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1. In this month's monthly report, I would like to solemnly report to all readers that we believe that the global asset bubble cycle has most likely entered the warming period, and it seems to be only a matter of time before it starts. 2. This bubble cycle occurs against the backdrop of unemployment and social division caused by the impact of AI. It is supported by the global fiscal-led economic cycle and political and economic ecology. It is accelerated by the two major countries' common desire to export inflation to resolve internal conflicts after the further confirmation of the world's polarization trend. It is expected to enter the public discussion in the coming months. 3. Looking ahead, in addition to the digital currency market, which has not seen major fluctuations for nearly a year and is a potential huge winner, the global cyclical mining and AI-derived investment chains will continue to generate excess returns. 4. In terms of coin stocks, the success of ETH will bring about a series of copycat platforms. It is expected that the combination of strong large-cap coins + strong stocks will become the most eye-catching segment in the coming months. The warm-up of WLD is also a strong sprint start signal. Among them, we are more optimistic about BNB's current round of volatile trading opportunities. Review and comments on the overall market conditions and market trends MVC's monthly report has been with you for over two years now, and we have to admit that the past two years have changed the world considerably. We are currently facing unimaginable shifts in the social production structure and the international political and economic landscape. The continued unemployment of ordinary people, the devaluation of academic qualifications and experience, and the burgeoning market liquidity have created a strong sense of disconnection. Yet, we also recognize the frustration faced by governments, businesses, individuals, and investors in their attempts to do what they know is impossible, and the inevitability of further widening social divisions. During this extremely painful period of redefining labor productivity, fiscal easing and centralization have become inevitable choices, not to mention the ongoing deregulation of financial regulations on the other side, which will provide the spark that ignites this fuel. As competitively advantaged countries begin considering setting up investment accounts for newborns, further relaxing investment restrictions on pensions, and elevating capital markets, historically a financing channel, to new heights, the possibility of a financial asset bubble has become highly likely. We are also pleased to see that the US dollar market is embracing the inherent volatility of digital currencies and providing ample liquidity pricing for them. This would have been unimaginable two years ago, just as the success of MSTR was a financial miracle that we could not have predicted two years ago. To put it simply, we are clearly optimistic about the digital currency market in the next 6 months, the global mining and pro-cyclical markets, and the AI derivative industry chain in the next 1-2 years. At this moment, economic data is no longer so important. As many in the crypto community jokingly say, "Economic data is always good news." As history rumbles on, following the trend and embracing the bubble may have become the most important issue for our generation. In Q4, we might start hearing all sorts of analysts' favorite stories: QE to reduce debt, claims that AI is causing unemployment rather than recession, necessitating further liquidity support, and continued panic capital outflows from "developed countries" left behind by the AI wave. But all of these, taken together, sum up the current situation we face: The road ahead is long and hard as iron, but now we can start over. Starting from the beginning, the mountains are like the sea and the setting sun is like blood.
PANews2025/09/12 13:00
How Will Today’s $3.4B Bitcoin Options Expiry Impact Markets?

Another Friday has rolled around, which means another batch of Bitcoin and Ether options are expiring as spot markets show signs of recovery.
CryptoPotato2025/09/12 12:57
Bitcoin Gains While ETFs and Derivatives Shape Market Dynamics

Cryptocurrency markets rise, driven by institutional interest and policy changes. ETFs experience net inflows, boosting investment confidence in crypto assets. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Gains While ETFs and Derivatives Shape Market Dynamics The post Bitcoin Gains While ETFs and Derivatives Shape Market Dynamics appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:57
Unlocking Massive Value With A Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal

The post Unlocking Massive Value With A Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Token Buyback: Unlocking Massive Value With A Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Token Buyback: Unlocking Massive Value with a Revolutionary Protocol Fee Proposal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-token-buyback-proposal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:55
Bitcoin Bandits Busted: Mining Rigs Found in Ceilings of Hong Kong Care Homes

The post Bitcoin Bandits Busted: Mining Rigs Found in Ceilings of Hong Kong Care Homes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two technicians in Hong Kong were arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from care homes for the disabled to run a covert cryptocurrency mining operation. Suspicious Activity Leads to Discovery Two technicians in Hong Kong have been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from care homes for the disabled to power a covert bitcoin mining operation. The […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-bandits-busted-mining-rigs-found-in-ceilings-of-hong-kong-care-homes/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 12:54
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position