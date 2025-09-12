ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
CleanCore Strengthens Treasury With More Dogecoin, Eyes 1B Target
Read the full article at coingape.com.
MORE
$0.0971
+1.94%
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 13:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Holoworld AI: HOLO launches token staking
PANews reported on September 12th that Holoworld AI announced on Twitter that HOLO token staking has launched. Users can connect their wallets and stake any amount of $HOLO, with no minimum requirement. Staking earns a multiplier and early access to Holo Points, which serve as proof of participation in future project launches.
TOKEN
$0.01457
-2.93%
AI
$0.1445
-0.75%
HOLO
$0.4244
+2.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 13:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
When Middleware Lies: The Dark Pattern of Fake Liquidity Bridges
The Fake Liquidity Bridge is a fake connection between MetaTrader servers and external liquidity providers. It's a case study in deceptive middleware. It highlights the importance of verifiable transparency in fintech.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation
In the face of looming economic challenges in the United States, the cryptocurrency sector is intently eyeing potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. The economic landscape reveals a complex threat of stagflation, a troubling mix of slowed economic growth alongside rising inflation.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve’s Moves Stir Crypto Speculation
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 13:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Market Faces New Dynamics Amid Interest Rate Speculations
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-rate-cut-market-impact/
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 13:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Missed Solana’s Early Gains? Arctic Pablo Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Today With a 400% Bonus
The post Missed Solana’s Early Gains? Arctic Pablo Emerges as the Best Crypto to Buy Today With a 400% Bonus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 08:15 Cryptocurrency investors often ask the same question: What if entry had come earlier? Few stories highlight this better than Solana, whose ICO days transformed modest stakes into life-changing fortunes as it surged from pennies to one of the market’s top blockchain platforms. That chapter created envy among latecomers, yet the crypto world continually presents fresh opportunities. Now, attention is turning to Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), a rising star positioned as the best crypto to buy today. With powerful presale traction and innovative features built for sustainable growth, Arctic Pablo Coin is gaining momentum as a potential game-changer. For those who missed Solana’s early climb, Arctic Pablo offers a compelling second chance to enter at the ground floor of a project with the promise of exponential gains before the market fully recognizes its potential. Arctic Pablo Coin Feature: Referral Incentives and Community Rewards Arctic Pablo Coin has designed its ecosystem to reward proactive community engagement. The referral incentives allow token holders to spread the word and earn rewards, creating a viral loop of opportunity. Every participant in the community becomes a potential advocate while simultaneously boosting their APC holdings. This feature makes Arctic Pablo Coin not just another meme coin, but an interactive financial ecosystem where every contribution counts. Arctic Pablo shines as the Best Crypto to Buy Today because it actively turns early engagement into tangible rewards. Arctic Pablo Coin Presale: Stage 40 – Frozen Finale The meme coin presale finale of Arctic Pablo Coin is here with unprecedented excitement. Stage 40 – Frozen Finale unlocks a 400% bonus on all purchases, offering investors five times the tokens. Current presale statistics show over $3.9 million raised, a current price of $0.0012 per token, and an eventual ROI of 566.66% from Stage 40 to…
GAME
$25.2506
+0.07%
TOKEN
$0.01457
-2.93%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
What We Lost When Ethereum Switched to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum’s move to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has often been described as one of crypto‘s biggest technological breakthroughs. But behind this technical victory, there is another side of the story — the social cost.
MOVE
$0.1285
-0.77%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Two Possible Paths XRP Could Take to New ATH
A skilled financial expert has shared two possible immediate paths XRP could take toward reaching a new all-time high. Notably, XRP has bounced back after the drop to $2.70 on Sept.Visit Website
XRP
$3.0478
-1.68%
EXPERT
$0.001025
+2.09%
TAKE
$0.17239
-5.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/12 13:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting
The post PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > PNG’s digital ID stalls; Switzerland slated for e-ID voting As Papua New Guinea edges closer to the next general election, digital ID has come into focus, with legislators blasting the government for the delayed rollout, which they say could affect the polls. In Switzerland, voters will take to the polls later this month to give their verdict on whether the country should introduce digital IDs. PNG’s digital ID faces hurdles The island nation of PNG has been on a digitalization journey in recent years, with a new digital ID as one of the pillars. Last year, it launched a pilot for the SevisPass digital ID system, and in June, it unveiled the Draft Digital ID Policy to unify digital identity for its citizens. A month prior, the government kickstarted a data integration exercise under SevisPass for public authorities and banks. However, PNG lawmakers say it’s just not enough. They recently grilled Administration Minister Richard Masere, accusing his ministry of failing the country in its quest for digital identity. In particular, they pinpointed the delayed rollout as a potential obstacle to the country’s upcoming general election. PNG’s polls are set to be held on or before 2027—the official date is yet to be set—to elect members of parliament, who then vote for a new Prime Minister to head the government. The local-level government elections are much sooner, and after a series of delays, are scheduled for September 27 this year. Minister Masere defended the government’s rollout, claiming that the delay was due to an unforeseen setback that is now being solved. He pledged to publish a report on the same in the coming weeks. On digital ID for elections, the minister says there are more critical issues to address. One is the country’s official voter…
MORE
$0.0971
+1.94%
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
PNG
$0.14877
+1.33%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Figure Technology Surges 24% in Nasdaq Debut After $788 Million IPO
Blockchain-based lending platform closes first trading day with $6.6 billion valuation following strong investor demand
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockhead
2025/09/12 13:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position