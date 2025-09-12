ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Strategy’s (MSTR) S&P 500 Snub Signals Chill for Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) Treasuries: JPMorgan
The post Strategy’s (MSTR) S&P 500 Snub Signals Chill for Corporate Bitcoin (BTC) Treasuries: JPMorgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s (MSTR) bid to join the S&P 500 index was rejected, despite meeting technical eligibility criteria, in what JPMorgan (JPM) calls a sign of growing caution toward companies that function as de facto bitcoin BTC$115,548.55 funds. The index committee’s discretionary decision is a setback not only for Strategy but for the growing number of corporate crypto treasuries emulating its strategy of using balance sheets to accumulate bitcoin, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Strategy’s inclusion in other major benchmarks, from the Nasdaq 100 to MSCI indices, has quietly given bitcoin a backdoor into retail and institutional portfolios, the analysts wrote in the Wednesday report. The Wall Street bank warned that the S&P 500 decision could mark the limit of that trend, and may prompt other index providers to rethink existing inclusions of bitcoin-heavy companies. Adding to the pressure, Nasdaq has reportedly begun requiring shareholder approval before companies can issue new stock to buy crypto, the report said. Strategy itself recently abandoned its no-dilution pledge, signaling a willingness to issue shares at lower multiples to continue funding bitcoin purchases. The news comes as corporate crypto treasuries face weakening share prices and slowing issuance. JPMorgan notes that both equity and debt fundraising volumes declined last quarter, suggesting investor appetite is waning. This fatigue raises questions about the sustainability of the corporate bitcoin-treasury model. While some firms have turned to more complex financing. from bitcoin-backed loans to token-linked convertibles, the rising risk premium could push investors and index providers to favor crypto companies with operating businesses, like exchanges and miners, over pure bitcoin-holding vehicles, the report added. Read more: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snubbed by S&P 500 Amid Robinhood’s Surprise Inclusion CORRECT (Sept. 11, 13:10 UTC): Corrects company name to Strategy in first bullet point; an earlier version of the story used the company’s…
PROMPT
$0.1767
-10.12%
BID
$0.10325
-12.00%
BTC
$115,507.82
+0.20%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets
PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
$0.2431
+2.43%
NODE
$0.07991
-1.12%
WALLET
$0.02652
-3.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 13:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitchat Spikes in Nepal During Youth Protests and Ban of Social Media.
Bitchat downloads are booming in Nepal, with youth uprisings fueling the protest against corruption and social media censorship, with increasing demand for tech resistant to censorship. The decentralized messaging app, Bitchat, initiated by Jack Dorsey saw a giant increase in downloads in Nepal. This spike is associated with the continuing youth demonstrations against the corruption […] The post Bitchat Spikes in Nepal During Youth Protests and Ban of Social Media. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.02189
+19.29%
APP
$0.002641
+4.80%
BAN
$0.08173
-0.07%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 13:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
The One Line of Code That Ate 12GB of SeaTunnel Kafka Connector's Memory in 5 Minutes
The culprit behind SeaTunnel Kafka Connector "OutOfMemory" found.
LINE
$0.0000388
-19.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin ETF sees $552.7M inflow and Ethereum ETF sees $113.1M inflow on Sept. 11
The post Bitcoin ETF sees $552.7M inflow and Ethereum ETF sees $113.1M inflow on Sept. 11 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin ETFs saw significant inflows of $552.7 million on September 11. Ethereum ETFs attracted $113.1 million in inflows on the same date. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $552.7 million in inflows on September 11, while Ethereum ETFs saw $113.1 million in inflows on the same day. The inflows represent investor purchases of the digital asset ETFs during the trading session. Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly five times more capital than their Ethereum counterparts. Both crypto asset categories saw positive investor demand, with the combined inflows totaling $665.8 million across the two digital asset classes. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-ethereum-etf-inflows-sept-11-2024/
MORE
$0.0971
+1.94%
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlackRock Considers Tokenizing ETFs to Broaden Market Access
BlackRock explores tokenizing ETFs using blockchain for 24/7 trading. Tokenization lowers trading costs and shortens settlement times for investors. Continue Reading:BlackRock Considers Tokenizing ETFs to Broaden Market Access The post BlackRock Considers Tokenizing ETFs to Broaden Market Access appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 13:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life
A collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences offers a compelling glimpse into this future. The two organizations have leveraged a specialized AI model, GPT-4b micro, to achieve an astonishing 50-fold increase in the expression of stem cell reprogramming markers. This isn't just an incremental improvement; it's a dramatic acceleration that could reshape regenerative medicine and anti-aging research.
T
$0.01673
+0.29%
CELL
$0.2356
-0.80%
MICRO
$0.00089
-0.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Captures Attention as Blockchain Shifts
The post Solana Captures Attention as Blockchain Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana is increasingly distinguishing itself in the blockchain landscape, buoyed by significant developments and strategic partnerships, such as the backing of Galaxy Digital. These moves highlight Solana’s growing role against a backdrop of evolving market circumstances and regulatory updates that may facilitate the integration of blockchain into traditional financial systems. Continue Reading:Solana Captures Attention as Blockchain Shifts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/solana-captures-attention-as-blockchain-shifts
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
MAY
$0.05272
+12.64%
NET
$0.00009629
-0.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Paradox of Brilliance: Why Our Smartest AI Still “Bluffs” And How We Can Teach It True Humility
OpenAI: Are our most advanced AI systems secretly bluffing? This isn’t a rhetorical question, but a critical challenge underpinning the trustworthiness and future adoption of Large Language Models.
T
$0.01673
+0.29%
AI
$0.1445
-0.75%
FUTURE
$0.1331
-2.48%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon
2025/09/12 13:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
What’s the Latest on Ethereum (ETH)? What Are the Whales Doing?
The post What’s the Latest on Ethereum (ETH)? What Are the Whales Doing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant has released a compelling report on the current market outlook for Ethereum (ETH). The firm notes that Ethereum is experiencing one of its strongest periods in history in terms of institutional demand, staking participation, and on-chain activity. According to the report, Ethereum fund holdings have doubled since April 2025, reaching 6.5 million ETH. Furthermore, the total holdings of whale wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH have surpassed 20 million ETH. While this indicates strong institutional interest, it also suggests significant “smart money” positioning and limited short-term upside potential. Ethereum staking also hit a new record. The total amount of ETH staked rose to 36.15 million. CryptoQuant notes that this reflects long-term confidence and a reduction in circulating supply. However, the high number of staked assets also highlights the possibility that new inflows could slow if price momentum weakens. Network expansion continues. The total number of transactions and active addresses on Ethereum has reached an all-time high. The growth of DeFi, stablecoin transfers, and token activity is driving ETH usage, while smart contract calls exceeding 12 million per day reinforce Ethereum’s importance as a programmable consensus layer. Meanwhile, a sharp decline in inflows to exchanges has been observed. According to the analyst firm, the amount of ETH sent to exchanges has decreased significantly since the price of ETH reached $5,000. This suggests that selling pressure has eased and investors are anticipating upward price action. On the price front, critical levels are on the agenda. ETH’s recent rally peaked at the upper band of the realized price at $5,200. CryptoQuant emphasizes that this level has historically been a strong resistance area. Currently trading around $4,400, analysts warn that consolidation or correction is likely if this resistance level is not clearly broken. *This is not investment advice.…
DEFI
$0.001755
+0.40%
TOKEN
$0.01457
-2.93%
COM
$0.017621
-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 13:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position