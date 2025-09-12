2025-09-15 Monday

SEC Chair backs ‘super-app’ crypto platforms, leaner regulations – Details

Will SEC's leaner regulation drive on-chain capital markets and adoption?
Coinstats2025/09/12 14:00
Hong Kong Workers Exposed After Using Electricity From Care Homes to Mine Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining, although profitable to miners and the blockchain in general, has over the years come with so many cons that have in some way or the other caused harm to individuals and society at large. Some of the major cons are pollution that came as a result of high energy consumption. A few hours […]
Tronweekly2025/09/12 14:00
Bitcoin Tops $116K, Ether Gains as Fed Rate Cut Bets Firm Up

Bitcoin crossed $116,000 briefly Friday after fresh US inflation data boosted Fed rate-cut bets, lifting Ether and the wider crypto market.
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:58
Will Solana Launch A Stablecoin? Helius CEO Calls It A No-Brainer

The post Will Solana Launch A Stablecoin? Helius CEO Calls It A No-Brainer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Will Solana Launch A Stablecoin? Helius CEO Calls It A No-Brainer Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-stablecoin-helius-ceo-calls-it-a-no-brainer/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 13:57
Bitcoin Costume Party and Hidden Treasure Hunt

The post Bitcoin Costume Party and Hidden Treasure Hunt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HODLween 2025 Charlotte HODLween 2025 Location: Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. 610 Anderson St, United StatesDate: Fri, Oct 31 – Fri, Oct 31, 2025Time: 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM (UTC-04:00) Eastern Daylight Time (US & Canada)Event Type: Bitcoin EventOfficial Website: https://hodlween.party/ Event Overview Venture into the bitcoin rabbit hole for HODLween 2025, the 5th annual event where electrifying vibes and loot await! Rock your best costume for the “Best Satoshi Nakamoto” contest and hunt for hidden bitcoin. Join the fun on Friday, October 31st, 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM, at Great Wagon Road Distillery in NoDa’s art district! HODLween is a bitcoin-themed Halloween party including live music, performances, hidden bitcoin, spectacular decor, and an epic costume contest for best Satoshi Nakamoto. It is the longest running Bitcoin Halloween party worldwide, brought to you by Bitcoin Charlotte. HODLween is not a Web3, NFT, crypto, blockchain, or altcoin event. Why Attend? Enjoy a unique bitcoin-themed Halloween celebration. Participate in interactive activities like the costume contest. Network with fellow bitcoin enthusiasts and newcomers. Discover hidden bitcoin and enjoy exciting performances. Key Highlights Speakers: TBA Sessions: Costume contests, live performances Topics Covered: Bitcoin, hodling principles, decentralized technologies Special Features: Hidden bitcoin treasure hunt, networking opportunities, spectacular decor FAQs What is HODLween 2025?HODLween is a bitcoin-themed Halloween party featuring live music, costume contests, and hidden bitcoin hunts. When and where is it held?Fri, Oct 31 – Fri, Oct 31, 2025, 03:00 PM – 07:00 PM, at Great Wagon Road Distilling Company. 610 Anderson St, United States Who should attend?Bitcoin enthusiasts, newcomers, and anyone interested in a unique Halloween experience. What topics are discussed?Discussion includes Bitcoin, its community, and hodling strategies. Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content. Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/hodlween-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 13:55
3 Memecoins to Watch in September 2025

September is here, and the meme coin space is buzzing again. Among the noise, three […]
Coinstats2025/09/12 13:50
Ant Group CEO: We Will Never Issue Crypto, Compliance Matters

The post Ant Group CEO: We Will Never Issue Crypto, Compliance Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ant Group CEO Han Xinyi outlined the company’s cautious approach to the token economy. He highlighted compliance, risk management, and real-world integration as core priorities. Han stressed that token initiatives must solve practical economic challenges rather than serve as speculative tools, reflecting a measured strategy for China’s blockchain ecosystem. Tokens Focused on Real-World Utility Sponsored Sponsored At Thursday’s 2025 Inclusion·Bund Summit, Han Xinyi explained that tokens should improve trust, efficiency, and cost management in tangible industries. He noted that global Web3 native assets now exceed $3.8 trillion. However, most of these assets remain concentrated on trading and value storage, with limited interaction with the physical economy. Therefore, tokens can achieve sustainable value only if they address real economic needs. Ant Group has explored tokenization for several years. In the past year, it advanced RWA (Real World Asset) sandbox initiatives, which aim to enhance the circulation and interconnection of real-world assets. Furthermore, Han emphasized that asset tokenization and token-based payments are key drivers for linking digital and physical economies. Together, these developments could create infrastructure that supports efficient value flows in real-world industries. Han highlighted that blockchain infrastructure is improving in scalability and performance. In addition, AI and IoT integration are generating digital-native assets suitable for tokenization. Meanwhile, privacy-preserving technologies, including zero-knowledge proofs, are facilitating a shift from traditional trust mechanisms to digital trust systems. He added that tokenization is expanding beyond finance into renewable energy and computing power sectors. At the same time, token payments are moving from crypto trading to consumer and enterprise payment applications. Han described the token economy as entering an early development phase. Therefore, careful exploration and research are essential to balance value creation and risk management. He emphasized that stability and long-term vision are more crucial than rapidly pursuing innovation or novelty. As a result,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 13:46
Sam Bankman Fried Faces November Appeal Hearing in New York

The post Sam Bankman Fried Faces November Appeal Hearing in New York appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBF’s legal team argues he was denied the presumption of innocence and that prosecutors misrepresented FTX user funds during trial. The outcome could result in a new trial or a revised sentence. Meanwhile, several former executives have already been sentenced, including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, Nishad Singh, and Ryan Salame, with Michelle Bond’s case still pending. SBF Appeal Hearing Set for November Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is set to take the next step in his appeals process with a hearing that is scheduled for November in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The court calendared arguments for Nov. 4, and it will be the first major development in his case since his transfer in March from a New York facility to the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island in California.  Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven felony counts and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2023, but has maintained that he was denied the presumption of innocence during his trial. His legal team argued in their September of 2024 appeal filing that prosecutors mischaracterized FTX user funds as permanently lost. If the appellate court rules in his favor, the outcome could include a new trial or a revised sentencing. Bankman-Fried’s conviction followed the collapse of FTX in November 2022, when the exchange filed for bankruptcy amid a severe liquidity crisis. While several top executives pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors, Bankman-Fried alone maintained a not guilty plea, which led to one of the most closely watched crypto-related trials to date. After his extradition from the Bahamas, he was initially allowed to stay at his parents’ home in California, but a judge revoked his bail in August of 2023 after evidence emerged suggesting he tried to intimidate witnesses. According to the US Bureau of Prisons, his projected…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 13:43
Shocking Short Squeeze Dominates 24-Hour Market Carnage

The post Shocking Short Squeeze Dominates 24-Hour Market Carnage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Futures Liquidations: Shocking Short Squeeze Dominates 24-Hour Market Carnage Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Futures Liquidations: Shocking Short Squeeze Dominates 24-Hour Market Carnage Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidations-shorts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 13:37
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Appeal on November 4

The post FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Appeal on November 4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nearly two years after the dramatic collapse of FTX and his 25-year prison sentence, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is heading back to court. On November 4, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear his case, marking a crucial moment for one of crypto’s most infamous figures. From Conviction to Appeal In 2023, …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 13:36
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position