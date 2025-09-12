2025-09-15 Monday

Radiant Capital Hacker Launders $26.7M ETH

The post Radiant Capital Hacker Launders $26.7M ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The decentralized finance (DeFi) world is once again grappling with a significant security incident. News recently broke that the notorious Radiant Capital hacker has successfully laundered a substantial sum. This incident highlights the ongoing vulnerabilities within the crypto ecosystem. Specifically, the hacker moved a staggering 5,933 ETH, valued at approximately $26.7 million, through the privacy mixer Tornado Cash. This move, reported by EmberCN, is a critical development following the initial exploit. How Did the Radiant Capital Hacker Execute the Laundering? The laundering process involved using Tornado Cash, a decentralized protocol designed to obscure the origins of cryptocurrency transactions. For the Radiant Capital hacker, this tool proved effective in making the trail of stolen funds harder to follow. Here’s a breakdown of the key facts: Amount Laundered: 5,933 ETH, equivalent to $26.7 million. Method: Utilized Tornado Cash, a well-known crypto mixer. Current Holdings: Despite the laundering, the hacker still controls approximately $104 million in various cryptocurrencies. This event isn’t an isolated incident but rather a continuation of the exploit that targeted Radiant Capital earlier. The hacker has systematically moved funds to evade detection, posing a significant challenge for tracing efforts. What Are the Implications for DeFi Security and Trust? This latest move by the Radiant Capital hacker sends a stark reminder about the persistent security risks in the DeFi space. When such large sums are stolen and laundered, it inevitably erodes user trust in decentralized protocols. The incident raises several crucial questions: How can DeFi protocols enhance their security measures to prevent future exploits? What role do privacy mixers like Tornado Cash play in enabling illicit activities? How can the crypto community work together to combat such sophisticated attacks? Furthermore, the ability of the Radiant Capital hacker to move such a significant amount underscores the need for continuous vigilance and improved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 14:13
UK economy stalls in July, as slowdown sets in

The post UK economy stalls in July, as slowdown sets in appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A road closure sign leans against a wall outside Royal Exchange in the heart of the City of London, on 13th June 2022, in London, England. Richard Baker | In Pictures | Getty Images The U.K. economy registered zero growth in July, according to the latest data from the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to be flat, following a 0.4% expansion in June. It comes after the economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, although this was down from bumper growth of 0.7% seen in the first quarter. Economists now expect a slowdown to take hold of the U.K. in the latter half of 2025. “After a surprisingly stronger second quarter, where the U.K. claimed the fastest growth rate among G7 economies, all signs point to a slowdown in economic activity in the second half of the year,” Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief U.K. economist, noted this week. “A course correction in trade-fronting, stockpiling, net acquisitions of precious metals, and public sector spending, we think, will see U.K. GDP growth slow into the second half of 2025,” he added in emailed comments. Headache for the Bank of England An economic slowdown will add to the Bank of England’s current dilemma, as it weighs sticky inflation (which rose to a hotter-than-expected 3.8% in July), with the Autumn Budget of Nov. 26, in which Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reveal her fiscal plans for 2026. “Inflation resilience obviously makes it harder for central banks to cut further,” Fabio Balboni, senior European economist at HSBC, told CNBC last week. “Then, on the other hand, you have fiscal concerns, still very large fiscal deficits, starting in the U.K., for instance, with very difficult decision looming ahead for the government…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 14:11
The TechBeat: Labubu Authenticity Guide (9/12/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. OpenxAI Launches on Base to Let Anyone Start an AI Business in Minutes, Without Middleman By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] OpenxAI, the world’s first permissionless, peer-to-peer AI network, today announced its launch on Base Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. What Will AI Make of Us Entrepreneurs? By @hayday [ 4 Min read ] Software engineers and entrepreneurs are on the cusp of a tech tsunami. This might be the last, and largest, 'clean up season' in software. Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. ChatGPT: Best Pal or Police Informant? By @nofacetoolsai [ 3 Min read ] Is ChatGPT your digital confidant, or a courtroom witness? Discover the chilling truth behind AI surveillance, flagged chats, and your privacy. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. Nano Banana AI: How to Use Nano Banana for Free By @proflead [ 3 Min read ] Read More. Developers Use AI More, Trust It Less, Stack Overflow Survey Finds By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Developers use AI more than ever, but trust it less. ‘Almost right’ code is driving a push toward spec-driven development. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of&nbsp;AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/12 14:11
Next Technology to Implement 200-for-1 Reverse Stock Split

The post Next Technology to Implement 200-for-1 Reverse Stock Split appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Next Technology to execute a 200-for-1 reverse stock split. Reduces shares from 566 million to 2.83 million. Shift largely driven by digital asset gains. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTT) announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split effective September 16th, reducing shares from 566 million to 2.83 million, now trading with CUSIP 961884301. This split aims to enhance stock market standing amid a 2,373% revenue surge driven by Bitcoin asset gains, affecting liquidity and potentially influencing Nasdaq requirements. Next Technology’s Strategic 200-for-1 Stock Split Move Next Technology Holding Inc. has announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split, set to take effect on September 16. This adjustment reduces the outstanding shares significantly. The shares will trade on Nasdaq with a new CUSIP number, 961884301, while the authorized share capital and par value remain unchanged. Effectiveness of the reverse split sees shareholder’s accounts automatically reflect these changes without the need for any action. The company has seen a substantial increase in Bitcoin holdings from 833 to 5,833, acquired through share issuance and cash payment. Current assets total nearly $633 million as of June 30. Industry analysts are keenly watching the implications of this move, with no official public commentary from prominent figures like Arthur Hayes or Changpeng Zhao. The company’s significant shift towards digital assets, especially Bitcoin, marks an interesting trend in financial strategies. Bitcoin Surges as Next Technology Boosts Asset Holdings Did you know? A reverse stock split of 200-for-1 is a rare move typically aimed at meeting exchange listing requirements while stabilizing stock value. Bitcoin, under the symbol BTC, is trading at $115,263.39 with a market cap of approximately 2.30 trillion. The market dominance sits at 57.38%. CoinMarketCap data indicates a 0.90% rise in 24 hours and a noted increase of 9.38% over the past 90 days, reflecting ongoing investor…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 14:10
Warning Signs Flash: Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market About to Die?

Legendary trader Peter Brandt believes the peak may be behind us, while other analysts see more gas left in the […] The post Warning Signs Flash: Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market About to Die? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 14:09
XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?

Is the SEC finally close to making its final decision on spot XRP ETFs?
Coinstats2025/09/12 14:08
Researchers Uncover Undetectable Malware Draining Crypto Browser Wallets

The post Researchers Uncover Undetectable Malware Draining Crypto Browser Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ModStealer spreads through fake recruiter ads using obfuscated code. It targets browser wallets and hides by disguising itself as a background helper. The malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, Decrypt was told. A new malware strain that can slip past antivirus checks and steal data from crypto wallets on Windows, Linux, and macOS systems was discovered on Thursday. Dubbed ModStealer, it had remained undetected by major antivirus engines for almost a month at the time of disclosure, with its package being delivered through fake job recruiter ads targeting developers.  The disclosure was made by security firm Mosyle, according to an initial report from 9to5Mac. Decrypt has reached out to Mosyle to learn more. ﻿ Distributing through fake job recruiter ads was an intentional tactic, according to Mosyle, because it was designed to reach developers who were likely already using or had Node.js environments installed. ModStealer “evades detection by mainstream antivirus solutions and poses significant risks to the broader digital asset ecosystem,” Shān Zhang, chief information security officer at blockchain security firm Slowmist, told Decrypt. “Unlike traditional stealers, ModStealer stands out for its multi-platform support and stealthy ‘zero-detection’ execution chain.” Once executed, the malware scans for browser-based crypto wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates.  It then “exfiltrates the data to remote C2 servers,” Zhang explained. A C2, or “Command and Control” server, is a centralized system used by cybercriminals to manage and control compromised devices in a network, acting as the operational hub for malware and cyberattacks. On Apple hardware running macOS, the malware sets itself up through a “persistence method” to run automatically every time the computer starts by disguising itself as a background helper program.  The setup keeps it running quietly without the user noticing. Signs of infection include a secret file called…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 14:07
FTX, Alameda Redeem $45 Million in Solana From Staking

FTX and Alameda have withdrawn approximately 192,000 Solana (SOL) tokens, worth around $44.9 million, from staking.
Coinstats2025/09/12 14:01
The number of ETH exiting the Ethereum PoS network has increased to over 2.65 million, with a waiting time of approximately 46 days.

PANews reported on September 12th that according to data from the validatorqueue website, the number of ETH waiting to exit the Ethereum PoS network has increased to 2,655,939, with a waiting time of approximately 46 days and 3 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to enter the market is 725,775, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 12 days and 14 hours.
PANews2025/09/12 14:00
Magnificent Seven To Light Crypto Next Wave, Hoskinson says.

Charles Hoskin acknowledges that the adoption wave of crypto will be driven by the Magnificent Seven tech giants, transforming the future of blockchain. Charles Hoskin, a founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum, project tech giants will lead the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption.  Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Tesla, and Nvidia are examples of […] The post Magnificent Seven To Light Crypto Next Wave, Hoskinson says. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 14:00
