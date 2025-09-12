ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Coinbase Says SEC ‘Destroyed’ Gensler Texts, Demands Court Sanctions
The post Coinbase Says SEC ‘Destroyed’ Gensler Texts, Demands Court Sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has accused the SEC of destroying nearly a year of former Chair Gary Gensler’s text messages. A recent SEC Inspector General report revealed texts from October 2022 to September 2023 were permanently erased during a critical crypto enforcement period. The U.S. exchange wants expedited discovery, sanctions, and immediate production after the SEC failed to search text messages for court-ordered document productions. Coinbase has accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of “destroying” former Chair Gary Gensler’s text messages, with industry observers calling it a “credibility crisis” that could weaken the regulator’s position in future enforcement actions. “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents they were required to preserve and produce,” Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted Thursday, alongside a link to the court filing. “We now have proof from the SEC’s own Inspector General.” A report last week by the SEC’s Office of the Inspector General found that nearly a year of then-Chairman Gary Gensler’s text messages were permanently deleted between October 2022 and September 2023. The SEC watchdog said the agency employs a policy of remotely wiping devices disconnected from the agency’s network for 45 days. We’re want expedited discovery, sanctions, and immediate production of all responsive texts. Considering the double-standards of the previous Chair it’s not surprising that the same agency that fined firms billions for record-keeping failures committed the exact same violations.… — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 11, 2025 Coinbase, through third‐party private historical research firm History Associates, has asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to impose sanctions, order expedited discovery, and compel immediate production of all responsive communications. The agency’s “destroy-and-delay approach to records must end immediately,” the filing reads, adding the destruction has caused “irreparable harm” that cannot be undone “The SEC has fined private firms billions for poor…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:25
Cryptocurrencies Surge as Institutions Engage
The post Cryptocurrencies Surge as Institutions Engage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a notable increase in value, with leading digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana showing appreciable growth. This shift in market dynamics is partly attributed to rising institutional interest and predicted alterations in U.S. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrencies Surge as Institutions Engage Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrencies-surge-as-institutions-engage
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:21
DOGE treasury CleanCore is now halfway to its 1B Dogecoin target
CleanCore’s DOGE buy comes as the first DOGE spot ETF was delayed twice and is now expected to launch sometime next week. CleanCore Solutions, a maker of aqueous ozone cleaning systems, has reached the halfway point of its 1 billion Dogecoin treasury target, after buying $130 million in DOGE on Thursday. In an announcement on Thursday, Cleancore said it has now crossed over 500 million Dogecoin (DOGE). It had just bought 285.42 million DOGE on Monday and had previously stated that it intends to purchase 1 billion tokens in total within the next 30 days.“Crossing the 500 million DOGE threshold demonstrates the speed and scale at which ZONE is executing its treasury strategy,” CleanCore’s chief investment officer, Marco Margiotta.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/12 14:21
Bitcoin Outgained By Silver-Backed Crypto In 2025, Even Forever Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Sees An Upside For The Shiny Metal
Silver zoomed to its 14-year high on Thursday, spurring a similar rise in cryptocurrencies linked to the precious metal. Tokenized Silver Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum Spot silver was up 1.22% to $42.07 per ounce as of this writing, matching levels last touched in January 2011.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/12 14:18
Most People Are Unaware, But a Major Threat to Cryptocurrencies May Be Looming in the US
The post Most People Are Unaware, But a Major Threat to Cryptocurrencies May Be Looming in the US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department is preparing to impose a comprehensive ban on tools that provide privacy for cryptocurrency transactions. Andrea Gacki, Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), announced this week in Congress that the “mixer rule” has reached its final stages. The regulation, which uses PATRIOT Act powers to ban privacy-enhancing software and methods for cryptocurrency transactions, is now in its final stages. The PATRIOT Act, enacted in 2001 after the September 11 attacks, gave the government broad oversight and investigative powers. Over the years, the law has tightened “know your customer” (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) frameworks in the financial system. Now, these powers are being extended to digital assets. The “mixer rule” the Treasury is working on classifies not just cryptocurrency mixers but also numerous on-chain transactions that can provide privacy as a “primary money laundering concern.” These include: Combine or split funds from multiple wallets or accounts Splitting transactions into parts and transferring them on the chain Creating disposable wallets or addresses Swapping between cryptocurrencies Applying user-induced delays to transactions Experts point out that these definitions are quite broad and could even lead to legitimate users being suspected of committing crimes. Citing the federal crime of breaking transactions into smaller pieces, known as “smurfing” in traditional finance, they suggest similar criminal liability could be extended to cryptocurrency. Concurrent with FinCEN’s work, the Special Measures to Fight Modern Threats Act, previously considered dead in Congress, has been revived. Representative Zach Nunn confirmed that the bill is still being debated. This regulation could give the Treasury Department the authority to ban all crypto transactions verified through foreign countries, exchanges, or even miners abroad, without requiring any public due process. Critics argue that such authority could lead to a complete withdrawal of US banks and crypto exchanges from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:18
Avalanche Foundation Plans $1 Billion Fundraise for Crypto Treasury Companies
TLDR Avalanche Foundation plans to raise $1 billion through two separate deals to create crypto treasury companies The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens from the foundation at a discounted price First deal involves $500 million private investment led by Hivemind Capital in a Nasdaq-listed company Second deal uses a SPAC structure with [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Plans $1 Billion Fundraise for Crypto Treasury Companies appeared first on CoinCentral.
AVAX
$29.52
+0.64%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
Coincentral
2025/09/12 14:17
Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market About to Die?
The post Is Bitcoin’s Bull Market About to Die? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 12 September 2025 | 09:09 As Bitcoin trades sideways after failing to hold its recent highs, market watchers are split on whether the cycle’s climax has already arrived. Legendary trader Peter Brandt believes the peak may be behind us, while other analysts see more gas left in the tank — and the Federal Reserve’s looming rate decision is adding to the uncertainty. Brandt Sounds the Alarm Brandt has hinted that August’s surge to $124,000 could mark the cycle high. His view aligns with classic halving-cycle patterns, where tops typically occur not long after block rewards are cut. If he’s right, Bitcoin’s next chapter could be less about euphoria and more about consolidation. Not everyone is ready to call time. Analyst JDK argues that Bitcoin’s behavior fits the theory of “lengthening cycles,” suggesting a potential peak in October or November. For him, market structure matters more than the calendar — and the current environment doesn’t yet resemble past cycle tops. Liquidity Wild Card: Fed Cuts Complicating the picture is the Federal Reserve. With inflation easing, markets see a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at next week’s FOMC meeting. Liquidity injections could, in theory, fuel another leg up for Bitcoin. But history isn’t so clear. In 2019, Bitcoin rallied hard before the Fed’s cuts only to lose steam once they began. In 2024, BTC hit six figures — but that move coincided with Trump’s election victory, making it tough to isolate the impact of monetary policy. The Bigger Picture Despite the debate over timing, most agree on direction: Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory remains higher. As Anthony Pompliano put it, rate cuts may not be the trigger everyone expects — but the broader trend still favors appreciation. The open question is whether the fireworks are already behind us or whether one last…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:17
DeFi Protocol Ondo Finance's Token Soars Amid Tokenization Hype
Ondo Finance’s token extended gains this week as investor enthusiasm for tokenized assets coincided with fresh signals from BlackRock.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 14:16
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Appeal Hearing Set for November 4
The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s Appeal Hearing Set for November 4 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal hearing is set for November 4, nearly two years after his 25-year prison sentence following the collapse of FTX. His defense claims the trial was unfair and hopes for a new trial or reduced sentence, but overturning the conviction looks tough due to strong testimony from ex-colleagues. The outcome could set a …
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 14:15
Solana, HBAR, and XRP ETFs Appear on DTCC Website
The post Solana, HBAR, and XRP ETFs Appear on DTCC Website appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC) have been listed on the DTCC website as part of the standard preparation process for launching new ETFs. However, this listing does not mean they have received regulatory approval or finished the other steps needed for launch. It simply marks the early …
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 14:14
