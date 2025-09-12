2025-09-15 Monday

MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

MasterPay Group, a dominant force in the financial technology sector, announcesa strategic investment into OKZOO, a pioneering company at the forefront of the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) revolution. This significant investment is poised to accelerate the advancement of DePIN technology, particularly through the innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) on the blockchain, and to facilitate OKZOO's ambitious expansion into the health tech sector. OKZOO's groundbreaking framework is designed to empower smart devices for high-quality data collection. By blending AI and IoT capabilities within a robust blockchain environment, OKZOO is cultivating a global network where users can seamlessly deploy hardware, gather high-quality, real-world data, and receive direct peer-to-peer rewards for their valuable contributions. This decentralized approach to data collection is not merely an innovation but a foundational shift, creating a robust and verifiable data stream essential for the development of powerful AI applications. The initial product stemming from OKZOO's vision is the P-mini o1. This device is specifically engineered to allow users to monitor and collect critical environmental data. Its capabilities include tracking air quality, measuring noise pollution levels, and detecting CO2 concentrations, all with the ultimate goal of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable global environment. OKZOO's success is underscored by its impressive foundational metrics: ●11.8 million ecosystem users:Demonstrating a vast and engaged community actively participating in the DePIN ecosystem. ●400,000+ on-chain holders:Reflecting strong investor confidence and a decentralized ownership structure. ●60,000+ P-mini device pre-orders:Indicating significant market demand and anticipation for OKZOO's innovative hardware. ●Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) surpassing $1.4 billion on August 18, 2025:A clear indicator of rapid growth and market recognition of OKZOO's potential MasterPay Group, an established namein the fintech landscape, has built its reputation on unifying disparate financial systems. Backed by a consortium including Mastercard, DBS, Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay Group offers a unified and highly efficient solution that integrates various financial instruments, including traditional bank accounts, international remittance services, and extensive card networks. MasterPay Group’s technology provides a seamless payment layer that eliminates friction, enabling instant, secure, and truly global transactions across various financial ecosystems. This strategic investment from MasterPay marks a pivotal and transformative moment for OKZOO, particularly in facilitatingthe company's expansion into the Health Tech domain. This strategic expansionaligns perfectly with OKZOO's overarching vision: to foster a healthier and improved world through the power of DePIN, encompassing not only environmental well-being but also public health. The planned development of a "super app," coupled with innovative health tech devices, will empower OKZOO users to actively monitor and collect both environmental and personal health data. This dual focus is expected to significantly accelerate global DePIN adoption, demonstrating the versatility and profound real-world impact of decentralized infrastructure. By enabling individuals to contribute directly to global health and environmental datasets, OKZOO and MasterPay are collectively paving the way for a more informed, healthier, and technologically advanced future. In addition to assisting OKZOO’s DePIN strategy, MasterPay Group will be integrating payment solutions into the AIOT ecosystem in order to unlock immediate and significant utility, transforming how users interact with DePIN technology. By seamlessly weaving financial infrastructureinto the fabric of decentralized physical infrastructure, MasterPay will provide a frictionless layer for value exchange, driving adoption and fostering a more dynamic and rewarding user experience. To facilitate this accelerated growth and DePIN expansion strategy, OKZOO’s team is expanding. These new team members will be pivotal in driving innovation and execution to actualize OKZOO's growth strategy, payment solutions integration, and vision of a healthier and more technologically advanced future. This collaboration leverages a multi-layered architecture to achieve this vision: ●Layer 0 - Physical Layer: DePIN hardware, including the P-mini and AIOT Watch, for trustworthy data collection, with cross-calibration mechanisms to enhance data accuracy at scale. ●Layer 1 - Connectivity and Settlement: An efficient blockchain network that can handle billions of transactions with payment solutions integration. eSIM aggregators ensure low-cost global device connectivity, with free data plans available for staked users. ●Layer 2 - AI Intelligence applied to Environmental and Health Data Economy: An AI health assistant provides personalized analysis and tasks, while a decentralized data marketplace allows users to securely authorize their data and earn $AIOT. ●Layer 3 - Application and Ecosystem Entrance: The Super App serves as the core user interface for data, AI services, and asset management. From an engineering perspective, OKZOO is linking four key layers: trustworthy data collection, scalable network, usable computing, and settlement, to transform real-world data into a digital commodity. MasterPay Group’s involvementfundamentally shifts the paradigm from a purely data-driven ecosystem to a value-driven one, where rewards for user’s contributionand seamless transactions reinforce the network's growth. By providing immediate utility and fostering a robust economic layer, MasterPay will accelerate the adoption of AIOT solutions, demonstrating their tangible benefits and paving the way for a more connected, intelligent, and rewarding future. MasterPay’sstrategic investmentrepresents OKZOO’s transition from a startup-style project into a financial-grade platform, moving beyond experiments into a new cycle validated by capital, compliance, and international markets. About OKZOO OKZOO introduces the world’s first urban-scale and street-level decentralized environmental data network by designing and developing a decentralized AI infrastructure that serves as the backbone of an interconnected network of physical machines that empower users to contribute both external and household environmental data through handheld devices. It creates a mass-scale web of real-world environmental data that can empower innovative AI environmental systems. Website: https://okzoo.app X: https://x.com/okzoo_app Discord: https://discord.com/invite/okzooapp Telegram: https://t.me/OKZOO_ANN About MasterPay MasterPay is a global fintech and payments company. Guided by Security First, Innovation, Inclusive Finance, and Integrity & Transparency, MasterPay delivers cross-border payments, custody, and settlement solutions. With backing from Mastercard, DBS, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay brings institutional-grade compliance and infrastructure into Web3. Website: https://www.masterpayglobal.com/
TRON (TRX) Price: Network Slashes Transactions Fees by 60% Driving 17% Rally

TLDR TRON governance reduced transaction costs by 60%, cutting average transfer fees from 4.4 TRX to 2.1 TRX TRX trades at $0.3447, up 2.4% in 24 hours despite cooling trading volumes Network processes over $21 billion daily in USDT transfers, creating steady demand TRON Inc. expanded treasury by $110 million and launched Ledger Enterprise app [...] The post TRON (TRX) Price: Network Slashes Transactions Fees by 60% Driving 17% Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
The third phase of pre-deposits for Yei Finance's cross-chain product Clovis sold out within 20 minutes.

PANews reported on September 12 that according to official news, Yei Finance, the leading protocol of Sei Ecosystem, announced that its cross-chain product Clovis continued the sales popularity of the first two rounds of pre-deposits, which were sold out within 90 minutes. The third wave of pre-deposits opened yesterday (September 11) was also sold out within 20 minutes. Yei Finance said that the fourth wave of pre-deposit quotas is also being planned and is expected to be opened again in the near future. As the largest lending, DEX and cross-chain integrated protocol on Sei by TVL, the core of Clovis launched by Yei Finance is to build a full-chain clearing and execution layer in the DeFi field, aiming to break through inter-chain barriers and integrate full-chain liquidity, thereby significantly improving capital efficiency. Clovis's first batch of pre-deposit vaults reportedly supports 10 major public chains, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Sei, BNB Chain, Base, and Optimism, and accepts a variety of mainstream crypto assets, including USDC, USDT, WBTC, WETH, and WSEI. After depositing assets, users can immediately receive dual rewards: on-chain real income and Clovis points.
B3 Reverse IPO: Oranje Surges, Latin America Bitcoin Lead.

Oranje forwards in B3 reverse IPO with the aim of creating the largest Bitcoin treasury in Latin America. This is an ambitious change in the crypto strategy. Oranje made a great stride with respect to its reverse IPO on the Brazilian B3 stock exchange.  The initiative is also in line with the high ambitions of […] The post B3 Reverse IPO: Oranje Surges, Latin America Bitcoin Lead. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Presale Token Insights 2025: Based Eggman $GGs and BlockchainFx ($BFX) in Investor Focus

Presale crypto tokens have become one of the most-discussed trends in 2025, as investors seek new ways to tap into […] The post Presale Token Insights 2025: Based Eggman $GGs and BlockchainFx ($BFX) in Investor Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
CPI Surprise, Jobs Shock Send Bitcoin to $115K as ETFs Pour In

Your daily access to the back room.
Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution?

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with incredible news! On-chain Tokenized Assets have achieved an astounding milestone, with their Total Value Locked (TVL) now exceeding $29 billion. This marks a phenomenal doubling since the beginning of the year, signaling a major shift in how real-world assets (RWAs) are integrated into the digital economy. What Are Tokenized Assets and Why Do They Matter? At its core, a Tokenized Asset is a digital representation of a real-world, tangible or intangible asset on a blockchain. Think of it as taking something valuable, like real estate, fine art, or even government bonds, and converting its ownership rights into a digital token. These tokens can then be bought, sold, and traded on a blockchain. This process brings the transparency, efficiency, and immutability of blockchain technology to traditional financial instruments. Ultimately, it bridges the gap between conventional finance and the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The Phenomenal Surge: Unpacking the $29B TVL in Tokenized Assets The recent surge in Tokenized Assets is truly remarkable. Cointelegraph reported that the TVL has surpassed $29 billion, doubling its value year-to-date. This isn’t just a fleeting trend; it reflects growing confidence and adoption within the market. Moreover, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies that specifically support RWA tokenization has reached a new all-time high. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that projects like Chainlink (LINK), Ondo Finance (ONDO), and Avalanche (AVAX) collectively saw their market cap jump from $67 billion to $76 billion in just seven days. This significant increase underscores the expanding ecosystem built around bringing real-world value on-chain. Unlocking Value: Key Benefits of Embracing Tokenized Assets The appeal of Tokenized Assets lies in the numerous advantages they offer over traditional asset management. These benefits are driving both institutional and retail interest, fostering this rapid growth. Enhanced Liquidity: Historically illiquid assets, such as real estate or private equity, become more liquid as they can be easily traded on digital exchanges. Fractional Ownership: Tokenization allows assets to be divided into smaller, more affordable units. This democratizes investment, making high-value assets accessible to a wider range of investors. Transparency and Efficiency: Blockchain technology provides an immutable record of ownership and transactions, reducing fraud and streamlining administrative processes. Global Accessibility: Investors worldwide can access opportunities without geographical barriers or complex traditional brokerage systems. Lower Costs: Reduced intermediaries and automated processes can lead to lower transaction fees and operational expenses. Navigating the Path: What Challenges Do Tokenized Assets Face? Despite the immense potential, the journey for Tokenized Assets is not without its hurdles. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustained growth and widespread adoption. Regulatory Landscape: The legal and regulatory frameworks for digital assets are still evolving and vary significantly across different jurisdictions. This creates uncertainty for issuers and investors alike. Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between different blockchains and traditional financial systems remains a technical challenge. Security Risks: While blockchain is inherently secure, smart contract vulnerabilities or platform exploits can still pose risks to tokenized assets. Valuation and Oracles: Accurately valuing real-world assets and reliably bringing that data on-chain requires robust oracle solutions. Leading the Charge: Key Projects Driving Tokenized Asset Innovation Several prominent blockchain projects are at the forefront of the Tokenized Assets revolution, each playing a vital role in shaping this emerging landscape. Their innovations are crucial for connecting the physical world to the digital one. Chainlink (LINK): As a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides secure and reliable real-world data to smart contracts. This is essential for verifying the status and value of underlying RWAs. Ondo Finance (ONDO): Ondo focuses on bringing institutional-grade financial products, such as tokenized U.S. Treasuries and money market funds, to the blockchain. It offers a bridge for traditional investors to access DeFi yields. Avalanche (AVAX): Known for its high throughput and scalability, Avalanche provides a robust platform for enterprises and DeFi protocols to build and deploy RWA tokenization projects efficiently. The Future is Bright: What’s Next for Tokenized Assets? The doubling of TVL in Tokenized Assets is likely just the beginning. Experts predict continued growth as more asset classes, from commodities and intellectual property to carbon credits, find their way onto the blockchain. Institutional adoption is expected to accelerate, driven by the desire for greater efficiency, transparency, and new investment opportunities. This transformative trend has the potential to reshape global finance, making markets more accessible, liquid, and efficient for everyone. The convergence of traditional finance with decentralized technology is creating a powerful new paradigm. In conclusion, the surge to over $29 billion in Tokenized Assets TVL is a clear indicator of a maturing market and a growing acceptance of blockchain’s power to digitize and democratize ownership. As technology evolves and regulatory clarity improves, we can anticipate an even more vibrant and impactful future for real-world assets on-chain. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Assets Q1: What is the main difference between a cryptocurrency and a tokenized asset? A1: A cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin or Ethereum) typically serves as a native currency of a blockchain or a medium of exchange. A tokenized asset, however, is a digital representation of an existing real-world asset, like real estate or gold, on a blockchain, giving it digital ownership and transferability. Q2: Can any real-world asset be tokenized? A2: Theoretically, yes. Any asset with definable ownership and value can be tokenized. This includes tangible assets like property, art, and commodities, as well as intangible assets like intellectual property or royalties. Q3: What role do smart contracts play in tokenization? A3: Smart contracts are crucial. They automate the rules and conditions governing the tokenized asset, such as ownership transfers, dividend payouts, or voting rights, ensuring transparency and execution without intermediaries. Q4: Is investing in tokenized assets safe? A4: While blockchain technology offers enhanced security and transparency, risks still exist. These include regulatory uncertainty, smart contract vulnerabilities, market volatility, and the need for robust legal frameworks to link the digital token to the physical asset. Q5: How does tokenization benefit small investors? A5: Tokenization enables fractional ownership, meaning small investors can buy a portion of a high-value asset (like a fraction of a building) that would otherwise be inaccessible. This lowers the barrier to entry for many investment opportunities. Enjoyed this insight into the booming world of tokenized assets? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this transformative trend in finance! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Assets See Phenomenal $29B TVL Explosion: What’s Driving the RWA Revolution? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
MoonPay and Birdeye Jointly Accelerate the Crypto Purchases and Trading

MoonPay and Birdeye together streamlining crypto purchases as offering fast and secure transactions at the global level using multiple payment methods.
Live: Crypto Market Is Green Today, Latest Updates on Sept. 12

Let's explore the latest crypto market updates that are shaping the key trends today, on Sept. 12. The post Live: Crypto Market Is Green Today, Latest Updates on Sept. 12 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Shiba Inu Team Explains How BONE and Shibarium Could Benefit From a SHIB ETF

The Shiba Inu ecosystem team outlines how a potential SHIB ETF could extend its impact beyond the token itself to boost Shibarium and its gas token, BONE. This outline came via the official X handle of its Layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium.Visit Website
