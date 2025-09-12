In Belarus A Global Network Supplies Russia’s War Machine

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko salutes in front of servicemen during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2017. Zapad 2025 begins September 12. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Moscow seems bent on escalating tensions against the West around the sensitive time of 9,11 what with the recent incursion of Russian drones into Poland, and the upcoming joint Russia-Belarus military exercises entitled Zapad (September 12 – 16) on Belarusian soil, comprising some 13,000 troops. They tend to do the exercises with some regularity since the first one in 2009. The one in 2021 before the invasion of Ukraine involved 200,000 troops. Each time loud talk erupts in the West about the threat of a new flank opening against Ukraine via Belarus. The threat has never materialized, no doubt because other countries participate albeit in small numbers and mostly as observers. Chiefly, though, Belarus strongman Lukashenko is loth to risk his sinecure by embarking on what would be a highly unpopular venture of war, not least among the armed forces. So the Zapad ritual is just that, a ritual, mostly as a show of solidarity to the world not unlike the Shanghai Co-operation Organization photo-ops. Nevertheless, one shouldn't then deduce that Belarus poses no threat to Ukraine or doesn't aid Russia's war effort in any concrete or significant way. Quite the reverse. Belarus acts as a secondary arms manufacturing center with both Chinese and Iranian weapons industry outposts pumping out material. Being hard to track, it's hard to know how much of this reaches the front lines in Ukraine. Some data does exist however adumbrating the reality. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has emerged key in a web of military industrial partnerships from Moscow to Minsk, Tehran, and…