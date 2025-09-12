ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Best Altcoins and Presale Cryptos to Watch: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Lyno AI
Best altcoins and presale cryptos to follow point to a shifting environment in which the old players and new things are fighting to capture the attention of investors. Etherium, Avalon, and Lyno AI are essential milestones of growth and opportunity in 2025. Lyno AI Surging Past the Competition Lyno AI is creating a splash in […] The post Best Altcoins and Presale Cryptos to Watch: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Lyno AI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 14:51
Ethereum On-Chain Activity Suggests Massive ETH Purchase by Bitmine (BMNR) and SharpLink (SBET)
Bitmine and SharpLink Gaming purchase massive amounts of ETH, as Ethereum price rises following cooling U.S. inflation data. Recent on-chain data shows significant Ethereum (ETH) purchases by Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (SBET), as Ethereum price rises following positive U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data. These purchases reflect strategic moves by the companies, which […] The post Ethereum On-Chain Activity Suggests Massive ETH Purchase by Bitmine (BMNR) and SharpLink (SBET) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 14:50
Ethena withdraws from Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin issuance competition
Ethena Labs has stepped back from Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin issuance competition after acknowledging community concerns about its position as a non-native team. According to a Sept. 11 post on X by Ethena (ENA) founder Guy Young, the decision follows direct…
Crypto.news
2025/09/12 14:47
How SpacePay’s Low Fees and Instant Settlements Are Winning Over Merchants, Presale Ongoing
Crypto payments have been around for years, but most merchants still won’t touch them. Too complicated, too risky, too expensive. SpacePay from London thinks they’ve cracked the code with a system that plugs into existing card readers, works with 325+ crypto wallets, and pays merchants in regular money instantly. They’ve pulled in $1.3M so far,.. The post How SpacePay’s Low Fees and Instant Settlements Are Winning Over Merchants, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/09/12 14:47
Crypto Regulation in Brazil to Start in 2026 as Central Bank Sets Timeline for VASP Rules
The post Crypto Regulation in Brazil to Start in 2026 as Central Bank Sets Timeline for VASP Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Brazil is finally moving ahead with long-awaited crypto regulations, with the Central Bank setting 2026 as the year when rules for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) will officially come into force. The decision follows years of delays and pressure from regulators, prosecutors, and law enforcement agencies calling for stronger oversight in one of Latin America’s …
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 14:46
Andre Cronje: The Foundation has spent over $7 million to recover losses on Multichain
PANews reported on September 12th that Andre Cronje, co-founder of Sonic (formerly Fantom), tweeted in response to community discussions that the Fantom Foundation has invested over $5 million in legal fees in the United States and China to recover $200 million in stolen assets from Multichain, and has added $2 million to support related lawsuits. Sonic Labs has received court approval to liquidate the Multichain Foundation to recover the $210 million in losses. Fantom stated that the legal action is ongoing.
PANews
2025/09/12 14:45
In Belarus A Global Network Supplies Russia’s War Machine
The post In Belarus A Global Network Supplies Russia’s War Machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko salutes in front of servicemen during the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2017. Zapad 2025 begins September 12. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Moscow seems bent on escalating tensions against the West around the sensitive time of 9,11 what with the recent incursion of Russian drones into Poland, and the upcoming joint Russia-Belarus military exercises entitled Zapad (September 12 – 16) on Belarusian soil, comprising some 13,000 troops. They tend to do the exercises with some regularity since the first one in 2009. The one in 2021 before the invasion of Ukraine involved 200,000 troops. Each time loud talk erupts in the West about the threat of a new flank opening against Ukraine via Belarus. The threat has never materialized, no doubt because other countries participate albeit in small numbers and mostly as observers. Chiefly, though, Belarus strongman Lukashenko is loth to risk his sinecure by embarking on what would be a highly unpopular venture of war, not least among the armed forces. So the Zapad ritual is just that, a ritual, mostly as a show of solidarity to the world not unlike the Shanghai Co-operation Organization photo-ops. Nevertheless, one shouldn’t then deduce that Belarus poses no threat to Ukraine or doesn’t aid Russia’s war effort in any concrete or significant way. Quite the reverse. Belarus acts as a secondary arms manufacturing center with both Chinese and Iranian weapons industry outposts pumping out material. Being hard to track, it’s hard to know how much of this reaches the front lines in Ukraine. Some data does exist however adumbrating the reality. Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has emerged key in a web of military industrial partnerships from Moscow to Minsk, Tehran, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:44
Adobe (ADBE) Stock: Spikes After $5.99B Q3 Revenue Tops Wall Street Estimates
TLDRs; Adobe shares rose 3.07% after hours Thursday on Q3 revenue of $5.99B, beating Wall Street forecasts. Company issued stronger Q4 guidance with EPS and revenue both topping consensus analyst estimates. AI-influenced ARR surpassed $5B, underscoring rising enterprise adoption of Adobe’s AI-driven tools. Despite a 21% YTD decline, Adobe stock gained momentum as investors welcomed [...] The post Adobe (ADBE) Stock: Spikes After $5.99B Q3 Revenue Tops Wall Street Estimates appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 14:43
From ‘Code Red’ to ‘Nothingburger’: Was the NPM Exploit Overhyped?
The post From ‘Code Red’ to ‘Nothingburger’: Was the NPM Exploit Overhyped? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent NPM supply chain attack sparked brief panic in the crypto community, raising fears of widespread fund theft. While some dismissed the exploit as minor, security experts emphasized it as a wake-up call for developers. A ‘Nothingburger’ With a Wake-up Call Initial reports of a large-scale JavaScript Node Package Manager (NPM) supply-chain attack triggered […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/from-code-red-to-nothingburger-was-the-npm-exploit-overhyped/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:42
Big Money Backs Solana: $1.65B Treasury Plan Unveiled
The post Big Money Backs Solana: $1.65B Treasury Plan Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 12 September 2025 | 09:39 The race to bring institutional-scale capital into Solana just reached a new milestone. Forward Industries, backed by heavyweight crypto funds, has unveiled a plan to build a massive Solana treasury that could reshape how the network is positioned in global markets. The company has secured a $1.65 billion private placement, drawing commitments in both cash and stablecoins. Early on-chain flows tracked nearly $680 million moving into Galaxy Digital-controlled wallets, with a portion already used to purchase more than $300 million worth of SOL. Forward’s reserves now stand at roughly $1.3 billion, split between stablecoins and close to a billion in cash — a treasury structure designed to sustain long-term bets on Solana while keeping substantial liquidity in reserve. Leadership Reshuffle Signals Intent Alongside the funding, the firm announced a new leadership slate. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, has taken over as chairman. Former interim CEO Michael Pruitt has joined the board, while Galaxy Digital’s Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma will act as observers. The appointments underscore that this is not just another capital raise but a coordinated institutional strategy to elevate Solana’s role in financial markets. Positioning Solana at the Core Samani framed the initiative as proof of conviction that Solana can become a backbone for modern capital markets. With execution support from Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, he argued, Forward Industries is positioned to accelerate Solana’s climb into mainstream finance. A $1.65 billion treasury commitment stands out even in crypto’s high-stakes environment. Beyond the sheer scale, it reflects how institutional investors are increasingly treating Solana as more than just a blockchain for experimentation — but as a serious contender to anchor tokenized capital markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:41
