IOTA and Salus Unveil Bold Blockchain Solution to Fix $2.5 Trillion Trade Finance Gap
The global trade finance gap, last measured at over $2.5 trillion, continues to weigh heavily on businesses that need capital to move goods across borders. Traditional processes such as paperwork, siloed databases, and costly intermediaries have left smaller players locked out. IOTA is targeting this structural weakness with digital public infrastructure that emphasizes real-time data, […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/12 15:00
XRP and Solana Traders Rotate Capital Into Lyno AI Presale, a Potential Leader in 2025
Traders of XRP and Solana are moving money to Lyno AI presale, which implicates the growing demand of a new AI-dependent cross-chain arbitrage platform of the next generation. The Early Bird presale phase of Lyno AI sells tokens at a price of $0.050 and the total number of tokens sold is 436,908 that have already […] The post XRP and Solana Traders Rotate Capital Into Lyno AI Presale, a Potential Leader in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 14:59
Fed Rate Cuts Sep 17: What Interest Rate Will Powell Set?
The post Fed Rate Cuts Sep 17: What Interest Rate Will Powell Set? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The countdown to the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 has begun, and Wall Street is treating it as a done deal. With the decision just 5 days away, the big question isn’t if the Fed will cut, but how much. A smaller 25bps move seems almost certain, but whispers of a deeper cut are …
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 14:57
Traders Call It the Strongest Candidate for $2 from $0.035, Here Is Why
The post Traders Call It the Strongest Candidate for $2 from $0.035, Here Is Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In every cycle, crypto investors look for the project that combines strong fundamentals with scalable growth. Traders following crypto prices closely have begun pointing to one presale token that checks all the boxes: Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At just $0.035 in Phase 6 of its presale, it is being called the strongest candidate to surge toward $2, representing nearly 57x growth in the short term. The excitement is not built on speculation alone. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has engineered its system to create continuous revenue, limit price manipulation risks, and prepare for mass adoption through innovations that echo the early days of top-tier protocols. Analysts tracking crypto predictions believe these features make it one of the most compelling crypto investing opportunities right now. Revenue Loops and Oracle Security Drive Trust One of the most overlooked yet powerful aspects of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is how its liquidation design benefits the entire ecosystem. Whenever a borrower fails to maintain the required collateral, liquidation penalties are routed directly into the treasury. Rather than leaving these penalties unutilized, the treasury is expected to recycle them into protocol growth, staking rewards, and governance incentives. This self-sustaining loop creates a continuous revenue engine that strengthens the project over time and supports the long-term token economy. Alongside this, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has committed to a robust oracle strategy to ensure transparent and accurate valuations for supported assets. The protocol will integrate leading providers such as Chainlink while also preparing fallback options and aggregated feeds to prevent outages or delays. On-chain data sources like decentralized exchange time-weighted averages will act as additional safeguards. This multi-layered oracle infrastructure is designed to minimize manipulation risks, making the platform attractive not just to retail traders but also to institutional investors who prioritize reliability. Together, the liquidation-based treasury revenue and oracle resilience establish Mutuum…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:56
Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX
Lyno AI is a top cryptocurrency presale in 2025 with a token price of 0.050 that investors cannot overlook. The Early Bird stage tokens are moving briskly with 436,908 tokens sold and $21,845 raised. Here we draw parallels between the rising momentum in Lyno AI and what took place with Ozak AI and BlockchainFX. The […] The post Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 14:56
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Traders Flock to Remittix While a Rising Community-Takeover Meme Coin Gains Traction on Reddit
Here’s what nobody wants to admit: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have become the IBM and Microsoft of meme coins – respected, stable, but incapable of delivering the explosive returns that built their reputations. DOGE‘s recent 5.9% weekly gain to $0.251 and SHIB‘s 3.5% rise represent solid performance for traditional assets, but catastrophically underwhelming for traders […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 14:55
Coinbase CLO Grewal Challenges SEC After Key Gensler Communications Vanish
TLDR: Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal calls out SEC for losing critical Gensler crypto communications. SEC OIG report confirms nearly a year of Gensler texts were destroyed. History Associates, representing Coinbase, demands expedited discovery and sanctions. Over 20 other senior SEC officials’ texts may also be permanently lost. Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal is leading the charge [...] The post Coinbase CLO Grewal Challenges SEC After Key Gensler Communications Vanish appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 14:55
A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment
The post A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment Skip to content Home Crypto News Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-fusaka-upgrade-mainnet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 14:55
BlackRock Considers Tokenizing ETFs on Blockchain After Bitcoin Fund Success
TLDR BlackRock is exploring tokenizing ETFs on blockchain following success of its $2.2 billion Bitcoin ETF and tokenized money market fund Tokenized ETFs would enable 24/7 trading beyond standard market hours and faster settlement times The move requires regulatory approval and would involve funds tied to real-world assets like stocks BlackRock already manages the world’s [...] The post BlackRock Considers Tokenizing ETFs on Blockchain After Bitcoin Fund Success appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 14:53
Bitcoin Holdings Boost GameStop’s Q2 2025 Performance, Delivering $15.6M In Unrealized Gains
American video game retail giant GameStop (NYSE: GME) has once again defied expectations by announcing a robust return to profit in the second fiscal quarter of the year, thanks to its strategic and substantial investment in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. The Texas-based company synonymous with 2021’s “meme stock” phenomenon reported a net profit ... Read more The post Bitcoin Holdings Boost GameStop’s Q2 2025 Performance, Delivering $15.6M In Unrealized Gains appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/12 14:52
