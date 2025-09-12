2025-09-15 Monday

RWA Tokens Jump 11 Percent as Onchain Value Sets New $29 Billion Record

RWA tokens advanced across the week. The RWA market cap increased from roughly $67 billion to almost $76 billion. That set a fresh level for the real world asset tokenization segment, per CoinMarketCap. Names tied to tokenized assets drew steady flows. Chainlink (LINK) traded near $24.70. Avalanche (AVAX) traded around $29.01. Each remains central to […] The post RWA Tokens Jump 11 Percent as Onchain Value Sets New $29 Billion Record appeared first on CoinChapter.
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.54%
Coinstats 2025/09/12 15:21
Mexico hits Asian cars with 50% tariff; China vows retaliation

China has officially warned that it will retaliate after Mexico announced a plan to increase tariffs on Asia-manufactured cars, especially those made in China, to 50%, up from the current 20%. The warning was issued on Thursday night, when China’s Ministry of Commerce released a statement saying it “hopes Mexico will be extremely cautious, and think twice before acting.” The statement, according to CNBC, added, “We are not willing to see both sides’ economic cooperation affected by this situation.” This proposal came straight from Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, who told reporters on Wednesday that the new tariff rate is part of a wider federal budget package and would impact around $52 billion worth of imports. He noted that Congressional approval is still required and that, if passed, the higher duties would be enforced 30 days later. The Mexican government is pushing this move while benefiting from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which allows for tariff-free trade only when a large chunk of a vehicle is built within North America. In the same Thursday statement, China said it would “take necessary measures … to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.” It also blasted Washington’s tariff practices, calling them coercive and arguing that they damage other countries’ interests: “The coercion of others should never sacrifice third-party interests.” China defends trade position as more countries apply pressure China’s complaint isn’t just about Mexico. Beijing pointed to what it called long-standing U.S. tariff abuses and warned against aligning with those policies. China also reminded the world that it has already imposed its own countermeasures in recent trade spats with Washington, including limiting exports of certain minerals used in high-tech industries; minerals where Chinese firms dominate the global supply chain. Even though China is unhappy with Mexico’s move, the ministry hasn’t used the same rhetoric with other nations. Jorge Guajardo, a former Mexican ambassador to China and now a partner at Dentons Global Advisors in Washington, D.C., pointed out that Russia already imposes 60% tariffs on Chinese vehicles, and Brazil introduced 35% duties on electric car imports in July. “I have yet to see China label the same accusations [of coercion] on Russia or Brazil,” Jorge said in an email to CNBC. “I assume that’s a tacit agreement that they understand there is no appetite in the world to absorb China’s excess capacity.” That overcapacity issue was already addressed last year by a Chinese official, who told CNBC that global trade exists precisely to deal with things like this. If China produces too many electric cars, the official argued, that’s no different than other countries exporting natural gas, food, or semiconductors in large quantities. Chinese automakers pour billions into Mexico ahead of tariff wall Between June 2022 and July 2024, more than 20 Chinese auto companies announced plans to invest over $7 billion in Mexico, according to data from the Coalition for a Prosperous America, an advocacy group based in the United States. These announcements include projects for auto parts as well as full vehicle assembly. It’s not clear how many of these plans are already finished. One major player, BYD, hasn’t even started building its expected factory in Mexico. Mexico has also become China’s top destination for car exports, based on shipment data from earlier this year. But it’s not Western brands that Chinese cars are competing with in Mexico. Eugene Hsiao, the head of China equity strategy at Macquarie Capital, said on CNBC’s “The China Connection” that “where they’re taking market share, a lot of times, it’s not really from the Western brands. It’s really from the other Asian brands. I think that’s what we’ve seen in Mexico.” Even before this 50% tariff was announced, there were whispers of a possible 25% increase, and Eugene addressed that too. “The value proposition for a lot of these Chinese cars, I think, remains intact, even with some of these tariffs,” he said. That means despite rising import costs, buyers may still choose Chinese vehicles, especially if they’re still cheaper or offer more features compared to regional rivals. KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage
Chainbase
C$0.2425+1.50%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03621+0.75%
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.48%
Coinstats 2025/09/12 15:21
Bloomberg Kıdemli Analisti Mike McGlone, Bitcoin Fiyatı Hakkındaki Görüşlerini Açıkladı!

Finans dünyasının yakından tanıdığı isimler Scott Melker ve Mike McGlone, katıldıkları Market Mavericks programında, FED’in olası faiz indirimleri öncesinde piyasalardaki son durumu değerlendirdi. Özellikle S&P 500’deki rekor seviyeler ve ekonomik göstergeler üzerine yoğunlaşan konuşmacılar, Bitcoin’in de 114 bin dolar seviyesindeki güçlü duruşunu ele aldı. Programda, piyasaların şu an için Fed’in faiz indirimlerine aşırı derecede güvendiği […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017629+0.01%
Coinstats 2025/09/12 15:18
Ethena Labs withdraws from Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH bidding

PANews reported on September 12th that Ethena Labs has withdrawn from the bidding for the Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH. Founder Guy Young stated that previous discussions with validators and community members raised questions about the Ethena team's position within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including its non-native status, its product scope beyond USDH, and its broader goals beyond partnering with a single exchange. Based on this feedback, Ethena has decided not to compete and has withdrawn. He also congratulated the Native Markets team on their success in winning community support. In the future, Ethena Labs will continue to focus on developing innovative products, including native synthetic USD hUSDe, USDe-backed savings and card payment products, hedging liquidity solutions on Hyperliquid, as well as reward trading collateral based on HIP-3 market design, modular brokerage services and stock perpetual contracts. According to previous news, the Hyper Foundation: Voting for the issuance rights of the stablecoin USDH will begin on September 14, and will be conducted on the chain and based on staking .
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32585-2.21%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001463-39.16%
PANews 2025/09/12 15:17
Based Eggman $GGs and BlockchainFx ($BFX) in Investor Focus

The post Based Eggman $GGs and BlockchainFx ($BFX) in Investor Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 09:30 Explore the best crypto presale to buy right now with Based Eggman ($GGs) and BlockchainFx ($BFX). Gain insights into presale crypto tokens, ecosystems, and investor trends in 2025. Presale crypto tokens have become one of the most-discussed trends in 2025, as investors seek new ways to tap into blockchain projects before they hit major exchanges. These early-stage launches often highlight fresh ideas in gaming, finance, and digital ecosystems. By entering at the presale stage, participants can evaluate both the project’s utility and its roadmap in shaping the broader crypto market. This year, two names stand out from the growing crypto presale list: Based Eggman ($GGs) and BlockchainFx ($BFX). Both are carving distinct paths while drawing attention within the expanding world of token presales. Presale Token Insights 2025: Gaming Meets Trading Innovation Token presales in 2025 are not simply about early entry; they are about recognizing shifts in how Web3 projects connect culture and finance. Investors now look for ecosystems that do more than launch a presale coin. The best crypto presale to buy right now often comes down to whether a project offers a unique entry point into broader markets or communities. In this space, presale crypto projects like Based Eggman and BlockchainFx show how innovation is redefining what token presales can deliver. Both projects also highlight a growing demand for crypto coins on presale that merge cultural engagement with practical trading solutions. For those evaluating the next wave of cryptocurrency presales, these two tokens illustrate why presale crypto tokens are increasingly seen as entryways into full-scale ecosystems rather than speculative plays. Based Eggman ($GGs): Where Gaming Culture Fuels Web3 Utility Based Eggman $GGs is positioning itself as one of the top presale crypto tokens of 2025, combining meme energy with gaming infrastructure.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691+1.73%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.372--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01457-2.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 15:17
Philippine city adopts blockchain for governance pilot

The post Philippine city adopts blockchain for governance pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippine city adopts blockchain for governance pilot Baguio City, a city located in the northern Philippines, has announced that it will pilot “GoodGovChain,” a blockchain-powered governance platform developed by BayaniChain Tech Inc. The initiative is part of Mayor Benjamin Magalong’s campaign to strengthen good governance at the local level. In a Facebook post, the city government confirmed that Magalong led the signing of a memorandum of agreement with BayaniChain, a Filipino-rooted blockchain firm known for introducing blockchain into public systems. Magalong said the platform will enhance transparency Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (third from left) with BayaniChain Tech Inc. leaders. (Source: Benjie Magalong – Public Servant/Facebook) “One of the basic principles of good governance is transparency, and the use of blockchain will allow us to be transparent, especially in our government transactions, financial transactions, and infrastructure projects,” Magalong stated. “What is very important here is the security of all these documents and transactions, and the only way we’ll be able to truly have open data is to ensure everything is placed on blockchain before publishing it.” The GoodGovChain platform records budgets, procurement data, and infrastructure projects on a hybrid public-private blockchain. The setup makes transactions immutable and auditable while safeguarding sensitive information. BayaniChain said the system was designed for nationwide scalability, giving citizens access to verified records through an online dashboard. “By equipping him [Magalong] and the City of Baguio with GoodGovChain, we are providing the tools and digital infrastructure to make government data open, auditable, and accessible to every citizen,” Gelo Wong, Co-Founder of BayaniChain, said in a LinkedIn post. “More than technology, it’s a step toward rebuilding trust, empowering communities, and showing that public service can be transparent by design.” BayaniChain’s digital public asset framework Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (center) with…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0769+0.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005828+6.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09691+1.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 15:16
Coinbase Seeks Court Action After SEC’s Missing Gensler Texts Come to Light

Coinbase has accused the US SEC of destroying nearly a year of text messages from former Chair Gary Gensler, urging a federal court to impose sanctions on the regulator. The company says the lost records cut into its ability to scrutinize how the agency shaped its aggressive stance on cryptocurrencies under Gensler. The accusation came through in a Thursday filing in Washington, where Coinbase is backing litigation by History Associates, a research group that sought Gensler’s communications under the Freedom of Information Act. Device Policy Blamed As Nearly A Year Of Gensler’s Messages Disappear Lawyers for the group argue the SEC failed to hand over relevant records, and also allowed them to be wiped by a device policy that automatically deleted texts if a phone remained offline for more than 45 days. An investigation by the SEC’s Office of Inspector General confirmed that Gensler’s messages between Oct. 2022 and Sept. 2023 were erased. The watchdog found other senior officials may also have lost records, raising broader concerns about the agency’s recordkeeping practices. For Coinbase, the gap is far from theoretical. The period covers a turning point for digital assets, including Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, FTX’s collapse, and a wave of enforcement actions against exchanges. Internal texts could reveal how the regulator debated strategies and when it chose to act. Coinbase Seeks Judicial Action To Expose Gaps In SEC Transparency In the filing, lawyers for History Associates said the SEC failed to search text messages. This happened despite court orders requiring the production of “all documents and communications.” They argued that the omission violated discovery rules. As a result, they said it could justify sanctions. At the same time, the dispute over lost texts comes after months of friction between the agency and Coinbase. The company has long accused the SEC of regulating by enforcement rather than setting clear rules. Now, by pressing the court to step in, Coinbase aims to draw attention to what it sees as gaps in transparency and due process. Company Argues Regulator Should Face Consequences For Erased Messages Legal experts say courts take the destruction of potential evidence very seriously. The concern grows stronger when records disappear after a formal request has been filed. Judges may impose sanctions that range from ordering additional searches to restricting the SEC’s arguments in court. However, they often weigh intent and ask whether the loss was deliberate. Meanwhile, Coinbase is pushing to ensure the agency faces consequences. The company argues the court should not let the regulator benefit from what it calls an avoidable loss of key communications. Looking ahead, the court is expected to decide on the next steps in the coming weeks. A ruling in favor of sanctions could intensify the SEC’s challenges. On the other hand, a decision siding with the regulator would likely invite more criticism that accountability remains out of reach
Light
LIGHT$0.02658-4.18%
CryptoNews 2025/09/12 15:16
Hedera, Avalanche, and BullZilla Presale: Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025

Hedera Up 2.5%, Avalanche Rises 2.12%, While BullZilla Dominates the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 The crypto market is full of stories of opportunities seized and opportunities missed. Every year, new tokens emerge that have the potential to become top 100x crypto presales in 2025, yet many investors look back with regret at the […] The post Hedera, Avalanche, and BullZilla Presale: Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02184+18.76%
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/12 15:15
Crucial Insight: Bitcoin On-Chain Volume Surpasses CEX Amid Liquidity Crunch

BitcoinWorld Crucial Insight: Bitcoin On-Chain Volume Surpasses CEX Amid Liquidity Crunch A fascinating and potentially pivotal shift is occurring in the cryptocurrency market: the Bitcoin on-chain volume has begun to overshadow the combined trading activity on centralized exchanges (CEXs). This isn’t just a minor blip; it’s a rare market trend that demands our attention, especially since Bitcoin recently achieved new all-time highs. According to insights from CryptoQuant contributor Axel Adler Jr., this phenomenon suggests more than just a change in trading habits. It points towards a significant underlying issue: a lack of market liquidity. What exactly does this mean for the future of Bitcoin and the broader crypto ecosystem? Understanding the Shift in Bitcoin On-Chain Volume When we talk about Bitcoin on-chain volume, we’re referring to the value of transactions directly recorded and settled on the Bitcoin blockchain. This differs from the volume traded on centralized exchanges, which are off-chain transactions managed by third parties. The fact that on-chain activity is now higher than CEX spot and futures trading combined is a compelling indicator. This situation is particularly noteworthy because, historically, CEXs have been the primary venues for price discovery and liquidity for most retail and institutional traders. The current trend suggests a fundamental change in how Bitcoin is being moved and held. What Does a Bearish Divergence Tell Us? Axel Adler Jr. also highlighted a ‘bearish divergence’ in the market. In simple terms, a bearish divergence occurs when the price of an asset continues to rise, but the trading volume supporting those price increases starts to decline. This is often seen as a warning sign by analysts. Rising Prices: Bitcoin has been setting new all-time highs, indicating strong upward momentum. Decreasing Volume: However, the overall trading volume on CEXs has not kept pace with these price increases. The Implication: This divergence signals that fewer participants are actively trading at these higher price levels, which can make the market more susceptible to volatility and sudden price corrections. It essentially means that the price rally might not be as robust as it appears on the surface. Navigating the Market’s Liquidity Shortage The core of this market dynamic is a ‘liquidity shortage.’ But what does a lack of market liquidity truly imply for traders and investors? Market liquidity refers to the ease with which an asset can be bought or sold without significantly impacting its price. When liquidity is high, there are plenty of buyers and sellers, making it easy to execute trades quickly and at stable prices. A shortage, however, means the opposite: Wider Bid-Ask Spreads: The difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept widens. Increased Volatility: Even small trades can cause significant price swings because there aren’t enough orders to absorb the impact. Slower Trade Execution: It becomes harder to enter or exit positions at desired prices. This environment can be challenging for active traders and institutions, making it riskier to operate large positions. Why is This Happening? Possible Factors Behind the Shift Several factors could be contributing to the reduced CEX volume and the rise in Bitcoin on-chain volume: Increased Self-Custody: Following recent exchange collapses and regulatory scrutiny, more users might be opting to hold their Bitcoin in self-custody wallets, leading to more on-chain movements and less CEX activity. Institutional Accumulation: Large institutions might be accumulating Bitcoin and moving it into cold storage, reducing the circulating supply on exchanges. Regulatory Uncertainty: A tightening regulatory landscape could be pushing some trading activity away from regulated CEXs. Maturity of the Asset: As Bitcoin matures, its utility as a store of value might be increasing, leading to more long-term holding rather than active trading. Understanding these potential drivers is key to interpreting the current market conditions. What This Means for Your Crypto Strategy The current landscape, characterized by surging Bitcoin on-chain volume and a CEX liquidity crunch, offers both challenges and opportunities. For investors, it underscores the importance of understanding true market depth beyond just price action. It’s crucial to consider the potential for increased volatility and the impact on executing trades. While the market continues to evolve, staying informed about these fundamental shifts can help you make more strategic decisions. Concluding Thoughts: A New Era for Bitcoin? The observation that Bitcoin on-chain volume is now surpassing CEX volume is a significant development. It paints a picture of a market undergoing a profound transformation, potentially moving towards greater decentralization and self-custody, even as it grapples with liquidity challenges. This rare market trend, coupled with a bearish divergence, signals a period where caution and deep analysis are paramount. As Bitcoin continues its journey, understanding these underlying dynamics will be crucial for navigating its future path. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the difference between on-chain volume and CEX volume? On-chain volume refers to transactions recorded directly on the blockchain, representing actual transfers of assets between wallets. CEX (Centralized Exchange) volume, on the other hand, refers to trades executed on a platform managed by a third party, where assets typically remain within the exchange’s control until withdrawn. Why is it significant that Bitcoin on-chain volume is surpassing CEX volume? This is significant because CEXs have traditionally been the primary venues for liquidity and price discovery. When on-chain volume surpasses CEX volume, it suggests a shift towards greater self-custody, potentially reduced trading activity on exchanges, and can indicate underlying market liquidity issues. What is a bearish divergence and why is it concerning? A bearish divergence occurs when an asset’s price rises to new highs, but the trading volume decreases. It’s concerning because it suggests that the price rally is not supported by strong market participation, indicating a potential lack of conviction among buyers and increasing the risk of a price correction due to low liquidity. How does a liquidity shortage affect the Bitcoin market? A liquidity shortage can lead to wider bid-ask spreads, increased price volatility (where small trades cause large price swings), and difficulty in executing large trades without significantly impacting the market price. This can make the market riskier for traders and institutions. What should investors do in light of these market trends? Investors should exercise caution, closely monitor market depth and liquidity indicators, and consider the potential for increased volatility. Diversifying strategies, understanding the risks associated with reduced liquidity, and prioritizing secure self-custody can be prudent steps. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding these crucial shifts in the Bitcoin market is vital for every crypto enthusiast. Share this article on social media to help others stay informed. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin on-chain volume trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Crucial Insight: Bitcoin On-Chain Volume Surpasses CEX Amid Liquidity Crunch first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.48%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10309-11.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001983-0.48%
Coinstats 2025/09/12 15:15
Unpacking The Persistent Dollar Weakness And US Rate Cut Hopes

The post Unpacking The Persistent Dollar Weakness And US Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Surges: Unpacking The Persistent Dollar Weakness And US Rate Cut Hopes Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Surges: Unpacking the Persistent Dollar Weakness and US Rate Cut Hopes Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-dollar-weakness-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017629+0.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 15:13
