Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.
Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 15:30
Best Cryptos to Invest in Today as the Market Regains Back Up Momentum
With the cryptocurrency market shaking off weeks of uncertainty and beginning to regain upward momentum, investor attention is shifting to projects that are showing resilience and fresh growth potential. Leading this revolution is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new decentralized finance platform causing ripples with its new thinking on lending and liquidity in a tightening macroeconomic […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 15:30
VanEck zet vol in op Hyperliquid met ETF en ETP plannen
Investeringsreus VanEck is van plan om als eerste een Hyperliquid (HYPE) spot staking ETF aan te vragen in de Verenigde Staten. Tegelijkertijd werkt het bedrijf ook aan de lancering van een verhandelbaar HYPE product (ETP) op de Europese markt. Deze stap kan niet alleen institutionele interesse in de relatief jonge... Het bericht VanEck zet vol in op Hyperliquid met ETF en ETP plannen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 15:27
Grow $1,000 Into 7 Figures This Cycle: Best Crypto to Invest in as Ripple (XRP) Falls Short
The post Grow $1,000 Into 7 Figures This Cycle: Best Crypto to Invest in as Ripple (XRP) Falls Short appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Following its impressive run to an all-time high of $3.64 in July, Ripple’s XRP price has dipped below $3. This contrasts sharply with market expectations, especially as its multi-year legal tussle ends and the spot ETF buzz grows stronger. The current technical setup suggests limited upside compared to younger projects with stronger momentum. For traders …
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 15:26
Paidun: THORChain suffered an attack and lost approximately $1.2 million
PANews reported on September 12 that according to PeckShield monitoring, THORChain was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$1.2 million.
PANews
2025/09/12 15:26
Based Eggman $GGs and BlockDAG Gain Market Buzz
The post Based Eggman $GGs and BlockDAG Gain Market Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 10:23 Token presales like Based Eggman $GGs and BlockDAG dominate 2025. Learn why these new crypto token presales are topping the crypto presale list with strong demand, utility, and investor confidence. The crypto market in 2025 is being shaped by a new wave of presale crypto projects. These launches are attracting both retail and institutional attention as investors search for the best crypto presale to buy right now. Two names standing out on the crypto presale list are Based Eggman ($GGs) and BlockDAG. Both are proving that demand for token presales remains strong when projects provide community value and solid structures. As more cryptocurrency presales launch each month, identifying projects that combine innovation with adoption potential has become a priority. Based Eggman and BlockDAG are showing what that looks like in practice. Based Eggman ($GGs): A Rising Force in Token Presales Based Eggman $GGs has gained traction as one of the top crypto presales by aligning with gaming culture and the Base network. Its strong presale performance highlights how quickly it has attracted interest. The project has already raised 71,049.52 USDT and sold over 9,031,378 tokens at a presale price of $0.006389. By focusing on utility, Based Eggman ensures $GGs plays a central role in its ecosystem. The token can be used for liquidity, gaming applications, minting, payments, and even smart contract gas fees. This design ties the coin directly to functionality instead of being purely speculative. Another aspect that strengthens $GGs is its connection to the fast-growing Base ecosystem. Base, backed by Coinbase, has quickly become a hub for web3 crypto presale projects. As activity grows on Base, Based Eggman is well-positioned to benefit. This combination of gaming culture and practical use cases makes $GGs one of the best crypto presale tokens to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 15:26
Bitcoin reclaims $115K: Watch these BTC price levels next
Bitcoin price sees a modest recovery driven by derivatives, with big overhead resistance above $116,000 in place and several key support levels below. Key takeaways:Bitcoin price rose 1.5% to over $115,000, with onchain indicators suggesting market momentum is picking up. BTC must hold above $115,000 to secure the recovery, with resistance at $116,000-$121,000.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/12 15:24
Token Presales to Watch: Based Eggman $GGs and BlockDAG Gain Market Buzz
The crypto market in 2025 is being shaped by a new wave of presale crypto projects. These launches are attracting […] The post Token Presales to Watch: Based Eggman $GGs and BlockDAG Gain Market Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/12 15:23
Turn $100 Into $500,000 With These 5 Low-Cap Cryptos Poised for Winter 2025 Gains
Discover how to potentially turn $100 into $500,000 by investing in five promising low-cap cryptocurrencies. Explore expert insights and market trends that position these hidden gems for massive gains by winter 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 15:23
Magic Eden to Collaborate with Spark to Launch SparkPad, a Bitcoin Token Issuance Platform
PANews reported on September 12th that Magic Eden on Bitcoin officially announced its upcoming launch on the SparkPad platform, offering users an optimal way to issue Bitcoin tokens. The platform will collaborate with Spark to further promote innovation and development within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Further details will be announced through the Magic Eden platform.
PANews
2025/09/12 15:23
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position