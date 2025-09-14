2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite?

US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite?

The post US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-etfs-post-positive-weekly-inflow-appetite/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763--%
Sign
SIGN$0.07705-1.54%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13413-3.71%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

PANews reported on September 14th that the Shanxi Provincial WeChat official account for preventing and combating illegal fundraising issued a risk warning regarding illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" and other names. The warning stated that anyone suspected of illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" or "stablecoins" should promptly report them to the lead department of the local city or county's working mechanism for preventing and combating illegal financial activities or to the public security department. If you have been defrauded, please immediately stop investing any funds, preserve evidence such as chat logs, transfer receipts, and contracts, and report the case to the local public security agency for professional assistance.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13157-0.10%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0786+0.62%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5584-1.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/14 17:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Former Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies

Former Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies

The post Former Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Bank of China vice governor Wang Yongli said that comprehensive steps to regulate cryptocurrencies should be accelerated. In his statement, Yongli argued that stablecoins are neither indispensable nor substitutable for the functioning of the on-chain crypto world. According to Yongli, stablecoin regulations will inevitably trigger regulation of the entire crypto asset class, which could have profound market impacts. However, they also carry the risk of negative consequences for stablecoins. Yongli argued that China should be more deliberate and proactive in this process, saying the country’s focus should not be on developing a RMB-based stablecoin. Instead, he argued that all cryptoasset laws should be swiftly implemented, banks and other financial institutions should be encouraged to transition to blockchain, the development of real-world assets (RWA) should be actively supported, and cryptocurrency exchanges should be registered in Hong Kong to accelerate the on-chain operation of the RMB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-deputy-governor-of-the-peoples-bank-of-china-makes-surprising-statement-about-cryptocurrencies/
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.20%
Vice
VICE$0.02155+4.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%?

Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%?

Cardano enters a packed governance window this month. Intersect will open Board election voting on September 15 at 12:00 UTC, while the committee elections follow in October. In parallel, the Cardano Foundation narrowed its role in Project Catalyst Fund 14 and developers advanced the Leios scaling proposal, KES agent integration, and LSM tree support. Intersect […] The post Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%? appeared first on CoinChapter.
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Treehouse
TREE$0.3384+7.22%
Cardano
ADA$0.8906-3.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend. The price has been […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-2.47%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0301+3.01%
Cardano
ADA$0.8906-3.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tronweekly2025/09/14 17:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes

HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes

The post HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hasgraph’s native token HBAR has surged nearly 15% in the past week, marking one of its strongest weekly performances since July.  However, on-chain metrics suggest the rally may already be running out of steam. The gradual bearish shift in the market’s sentiment may strain HBAR’s upward momentum and raise the risk of a pullback in the coming days. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR’s Sentiment Slumps Into Bearish Zone According to Coinglass, HBAR’s long/short ratio has plunged to a 30-day low, reflecting the bearish tilt in market sentiment. As of this writing, the ratio stands at 0.76, indicating more traders are betting against the altcoin’s sustained rally. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of its long and short positions in a market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase. Conversely, as seen with HBAR, a ratio under one indicates that most traders are anticipating and positioning for a price decline. This reflects heightened bearish sentiment and signals that downside pressure may continue to build in the near term. Furthermore, HBAR’s negative weighted sentiment has flipped back below zero, confirming the growing sell-side pressure. At press time, this stands at -0.62. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment The metric measures the balance of positive versus negative mentions of an asset across social media platforms, adjusted by how often it’s discussed. When an asset’s weighted sentiment turns negative, it shows that market sentiment from social data is bearish. It means traders and investors are leaning pessimistic, which could weigh on HBAR’s price performance in the coming week. Hedera Bulls Fight…
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000587-2.60%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders

Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders

The post Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Split, Croatia – September 11, 2025 – Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025 at Le Méridien Lav. In its fifth edition, Cosmoverse 2025 marks a strategic milestone for Southeast Europe, bringing together blockchain pioneers, institutional leaders, and developers to explore the future of sovereign infrastructure, interoperability, and real-world blockchain adoption – enabled by the Cosmos Tech Stack. This year’s edition reflects the growing convergence between the decentralized Web3 world and traditional institutions. Among the headline speakers are Prof. Dragan Primorac, former Croatian Minister of Science, Education, and Sports; Jürgen Schaaf, Advisor in Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), where he helps shape the policy foundation of the digital euro; and Linardo Martincević, Advisor in the Governor’s Office at the Croatian National Bank, and member of the Eurosystem’s High-Level Task Force on CBDC (Digital Euro initiative). Joining them are Anina Milanović of the Serbian Securities Commission; and Bojan Petrović of the Securities Commission of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – two leading regulatory voices in the region. Cosmoverse will also welcome Andrius Bičeika, Member of the Supervisory Council at Revolut, and Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – bringing global fintech and institutional insights to the stage. From the Web3 side, the conference will feature leading voices such as Ethan Buchman, Co-Founder of Cosmos and CEO of Informal Systems, a pioneer of blockchain infrastructure and decentralized systems; and Humayun Sheikh, founder of Fetch AI, who is driving the convergence of AI and blockchain through Cosmos-native infrastructure. The leadership of Cosmos will be represented by Cosmos Labs Co-CEOs Maghnus Mareneck and Barry Plunkett. As the stewards of the Cosmos Tech Stack, Cosmos Labs will engage…
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1444-1.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why More U.S. Players Are Using Crypto at Online Casinos

Why More U.S. Players Are Using Crypto at Online Casinos

More U.S. players are using crypto at online casinos for faster payouts, lower fees, stronger security, and seamless global gaming access.
Union
U$0.014849+43.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003795+31.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 16:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
Data: Over $51 million worth of ETH transferred to Kelp DAO

Data: Over $51 million worth of ETH transferred to Kelp DAO

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 10,991 ETH (about US$51,236,177) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Kelp DAO.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1231-0.32%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.66-0.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02653-3.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/14 16:48
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum Foundation heeft een nieuw initiatief gelanceerd onder de naam Privacy Stewards for Ethereum. Dit programma moet in de komende zes maanden privacy functies integreren in verschillende lagen van het netwerk. Denk daarbij aan privétransacties, decentrale identiteiten en zelfs vertrouwelijke stemmechanismen. De timing is opvallend. Terwijl Amerikaanse toezichthouders juist strengere regels voor DeFi en verplichte identiteitscontroles overwegen, kiest Ethereum ervoor om privacy te versterken. Met een historisch hoge uitstroom van validators lijkt de nadruk op privacy voor het netwerk een strategische zet te worden. Laten we hieronder verder bekijken wat het plan voor ons als beleggers in petto heeft. De roadmap van PSE Het PSE programma heeft een duidelijke roadmap gepresenteerd die in drie tot zes maanden moet worden uitgerold. Het plan omvat onder andere de ontwikkeling van PlasmaFold, een Layer-2 oplossing die anonieme transfers mogelijk maakt. Daarnaast wordt gewerkt aan vertrouwelijke stemmen binnen het ecosysteem en aan verbeterde bescherming van DeFi gebruikers. Ook bekende problemen zoals het lekken van RPC-data en de blootstelling van identiteitsgegevens worden aangepakt. Zero-knowledge proofs moeten de basis worden om privacy te garanderen zonder dat gebruikerservaring verloren gaat. Volgens de Ethereum Foundation is privacy belangrijk om de rol van Ethereum als wereldwijde infrastructuur voor digitale handel, identiteit en samenwerking waar te maken. Zonder bescherming van transacties en persoonlijke data kan dat niet worden benut. Regulering in tegenovergestelde richting Toch staat dit haaks op de koers die de Amerikaanse overheid lijkt te willen varen. Het ministerie van Financiën onderzoekt voorstellen waarbij identiteitscontroles rechtstreeks in DeFi smart contracts zouden worden ingebouwd. Critici waarschuwen dat dit een vorm van surveillance in de kern van DeFi kan vastleggen. Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft zich eerder uitgesproken over dit spanningsveld. Volgens hem is privacy een enorm belangrijk mensenrecht en is overmatige transparantie in blockchain technologie eerder een zwakte dan een kracht. Validator uitstroom geeft extra druk Naast de regulering druk speelt er nog een ander probleem. Het aantal validators dat de netwerk staking verlaat is opgelopen tot ruim 2,7 miljoen ETH wat een recordhoogte is. Hoewel dit niet per se wijst op wantrouwen in het netwerk, kan het wel duiden op winstnemingen of een herschikking van portfolio’s. Ethereum validator exit queue just hit 2,673,340 $ETH. This is the highest level ever in ETH history. pic.twitter.com/ZT65ygqYcv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 13, 2025 Samen zorgen deze ontwikkelingen ervoor dat privacy niet langer een luxe is voor Ethereum, maar eerder een noodzaak om het ecosysteem toekomstbestendig te maken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755+0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763--%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003955-2.44%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:46
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position