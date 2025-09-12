2025-09-15 Monday

DTCC lists Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs as SEC verdicts near

DTCC lists Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs as SEC verdicts near

Three spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Hedera, and XRP from issuers Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital have made their way into the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's National Securities Clearing Corporation list ahead of a potential launch that is pending regulatory approval. Summary Fidelity's Solana ETF and Canary's XRP and Hedera ETFs were listed on DTCC. SEC approval remains pending, with decisions on XRP due in October and Solana and Hedera in November. Analysts have estimated 95% approval odds for Solana and XRP ETFs. DTCC updated its listing on Sep. 11, including Fidelity's Solana ETF under the ticker FSOL, Canary's XRP ETF as XRPC, and Canary's Hedera ETF marked as HBR, to its roster of securities eligible for clearing and settlement. For those unaware, the DTCC is a major clearing and settlement provider for U.S. securities that handles post-trade operations for ETF products. However, as it is not a government agency, listing on the platform does not mean that an ETF would be approved for trading. Getting listed on DTCC is a vital step ahead of an ETF's launch, but the approval of a fund still hinges on the Securities and Exchange Commission's nod, without which a product cannot begin trading legally in the U.S. Market. As previously covered on crypto.news, Canary's proposed Litecoin spot ETF was also added to the list back in February, but it has yet to receive approval. Yet, Bloomberg ETF analyst ERIC Balchunas, who agreed that a DTCC listing isn't a final nod, believes historical precedents suggest that most tickers added to the system do eventually make it to market.
THORChain Suffers $1.2 Million Security Breach

THORChain Suffers $1.2 Million Security Breach

THORChain, a popular cross-chain swapping protocol, experienced a security breach resulting in an estimated loss of around $1.2 million. The breach has raised concerns about the platform's security, especially as it has faced scrutiny for facilitating illicit fund movements after previous large hacks. Despite pressures, THORChain operators have maintained network operations, sparking debate about decentralization
MOGU Stock Jumps 155% After Announcing $20 Million Crypto Investment Plan

MOGU Stock Jumps 155% After Announcing $20 Million Crypto Investment Plan

MOGU stock surged over 155% after announcing a $20 million cryptocurrency investment plan The Chinese fashion company will purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as treasury diversification Board granted Chairman Chen Qi full authority to determine timing and amounts of crypto purchases Trading volume jumped to 27 million shares from typical daily average of 5,500
CleanCore Boosts Dogecoin Treasury Beyond 500M DOGE, Eyes 1B Target

CleanCore Boosts Dogecoin Treasury Beyond 500M DOGE, Eyes 1B Target

U.S.-listed CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) has expanded its Dogecoin reserves, surpassing 500 million DOGE just days after entering the market. The move signals a bold push to position the memecoin as a serious corporate reserve asset.
Top Presale Crypto Projects Making Noise

Top Presale Crypto Projects Making Noise

Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 10:31 Layer Brett ($LBRETT) and Based Eggman ($GGs) headline the top presale crypto list in 2025. Explore how these token presales are reshaping cryptocurrency presales and gaining momentum among early investors. Presale crypto tokens are becoming some of the most talked-about opportunities in 2025, with investors scanning every crypto presale list for projects that deliver both community value and strong fundamentals. The search for the best crypto presale to buy right now is no longer just about early entry, it's about identifying tokens that bring something meaningful to the market. Among the top crypto presales, Based Eggman ($GGs) and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are gaining traction. Their momentum shows how new crypto token presale projects can cut through the noise and secure a position as leaders within the world of token presales. Based Eggman ($GGs): Gaming Meets Social-Fi Innovation Based Eggman $GGs has built attention by tying its token to an active gaming culture that already resonates across online communities. This is not a presale cryptocurrency that relies only on branding. Instead, it has outlined a roadmap that incorporates on-chain gaming and social-fi applications to create a hub where interaction, play, and community merge seamlessly. Streaming plays a central role in this plan, serving as a bridge between gamers, influencers, and crypto enthusiasts. By embedding itself in a sector already thriving, Based Eggman positions $GGs as more than just another token presale. It becomes part of a broader cultural flow. The presale has already shown results with more than 71,000 USDT raised and over nine million $GGs tokens sold. At a price of $0.006389 per token, the new crypto presale phase reflects growing confidence among participants who see value in both its design and direction.
XRP Rich List Update Reveals Requirement for Top 10% Has Again Dropped

XRP Rich List Update Reveals Requirement for Top 10% Has Again Dropped

Data from the XRP rich list reveals that the amount an investor needs to enter the top 10% has again dropped despite XRP price stagnation. For context, XRP embarked on an impressive recovery campaign after the massive collapse it recorded earlier this month, which pushed it to a low of $2.7.
Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Gold Purchase Sidesteps IMF Constraints to Acquire Sound Money

Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Gold Purchase Sidesteps IMF Constraints to Acquire Sound Money

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America's most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the significance of El Salvador's latest gold purchase and how it aligns with bitcoin's sound‑money ethos. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador's Gold Purchase Follows Bitcoin Monetary Ideals in Defiance
OpenAI Expands in Asia With New Korean Office

OpenAI Expands in Asia With New Korean Office

OpenAI launches its third Asian office in Seoul, making Korea its second-largest market after the United States. South Korea's rapid AI adoption and top-ten API usage rank make it a key hub for OpenAI's expansion. Partnerships with Samsung, SK Group, Kakao, and Seoul National University aim to deepen academic and corporate collaboration. Korea's strong
Layer Brett ($LBRETT) and Based Eggman $GGs: Top Presale Crypto Projects Making Noise

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) and Based Eggman $GGs: Top Presale Crypto Projects Making Noise

Presale crypto tokens are becoming some of the most talked-about opportunities in 2025, with investors scanning every crypto presale list
Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life

Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life

Salesforce's Agentforce handled over 380,000 customer support interactions, resolving 84% of cases independently. 68% of enterprise companies are now deploying AI agents in customer-facing applications. The speed caught everyone off guard.
