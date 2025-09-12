Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Nearly $4.3 Billion Options Expiry
Today, nearly $4.3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options contracts are set to expire, a development that could influence short-term price movements. While smaller than last week's expiry, such events often spark volatility. The timing coincides with growing optimism over a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Crypto Traders Eye $4.3 Billion Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Expiration Deribit data showed that Bitcoin options expiring today have a notional value of $3.42 billion. The total open interest stands at 29,651 contracts, a slight drop from last week's 30,447. Of these, 12,819 are call contracts and 16,833 are put contracts. This creates a put-to-call ratio of 1.31, signaling more demand for downside protection. Such a skew often reflects caution among traders, as many are positioning for potential short-term weakness in Bitcoin's price. Bitcoin Expiring Options. Source: Deribit Meanwhile, Ethereum traders are showing slightly less bearish positioning compared to Bitcoin. For ETH, 93,518 call contracts versus 96,182 put contracts create a put-to-call ratio of 1.03. The combined 189,700 contracts carry a notional value of $858.2 million, marking a significant decline from last week's 299,744 contracts. Expiring Ethereum Options. Source: Deribit Both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain above their respective maximum pain levels. According to BeInCrypto Markets data, Bitcoin was trading at $115,617, above its maximum pain price of $113,000. Ethereum followed a similar pattern, trading at $4,553 against a maximum pain level of $4,400. The maximum pain metric identifies the price point at which the largest number of options contracts expire worthless, creating the steepest losses for traders. Market watchers often pay close attention to this level. Why? Because prices tend to drift toward it when options approach expiration, a phenomenon explained by the Max Pain theory. Nonetheless, the spotlight now shifts to the Federal Reserve's upcoming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:49