2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Indonesia Drafts Stricter AI Rules Amid Rising Deepfake Concerns

Indonesia drafts stricter AI regulations, targeting deepfakes as Nezar Patria urges platforms to provide free detection tools. Deepfake content has surged 550% in five years, raising alarms over misinformation and digital safety. Jakarta's policies align with global efforts, following China's watermarking rules and EU's proposed AI transparency laws.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1444-1.16%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013353+0.43%
Coincentral2025/09/12 15:55
Markets Anticipate 25 Basis Points Rate Cut

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates by 25 basis points. XS.com cites weak labor data influencing potential bolder actions. Fed maintains 4.25%-4.50% rate amid cautious stance. The Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting on September 17, 2025, anticipates a modest 25 basis points interest rate cut amidst cautious policy stances and ongoing inflation concerns. Market anticipations hinge on Federal Reserve's cautious stance, potentially impacting major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, reflecting broader economic and financial sector reactions. Financial experts are paying attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, where an expected rate cut of 25 basis points could signal a shift in policy. As market participants weigh the Fed's next steps, scrutiny remains high on labor market data, which shows signs of weakening. Data from BlockBeats News highlights a 92% probability of this modest cut. Immediate financial impacts include potential shifts in asset prices, especially if more aggressive cuts become likely. Jerome Powell has noted, "Rising risks to the labor market even as inflation pressures linger." Jerome Powell and the Fed remain cautious, balancing inflation risks and employment concerns. This context underscores the expectation of smaller adjustments, preserving flexibility for future monetary adjustments. Financial and market reactions indicate a strong preference for a cautious approach. Quotes from future FOMC meetings characterize a desire for stability, suggesting that any move will carefully consider the dual mandate of inflation control and employment support. XS.com analyst Rania Gule notes the room to maneuver as labor conditions may require bold action later. Did you know? In past scenarios like March 2020, unexpected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve spurred notable rallies in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major DeFi tokens, reflecting a strong correlation with liquidity shifts.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-0.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:55
Real World Assets (RWA) Market Surges to $76B as Institutions Embrace Tokenization

The Real-World Asset (RWA) sector is heating up again, with tokens linked to asset tokenization jumping 11% in the past week. The market cap is now close to $76 billion, while the value of tokenized assets on-chain has hit a record $29 billion, nearly double since the start of 2025.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393-0.20%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.010567-3.18%
CoinPedia2025/09/12 15:52
Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

Coinbase's global research director and research assistant published a report predicting that the crypto market will continue to strengthen in the early fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to sufficient liquidity, a favorable macro environment and supportive regulatory developments. The report noted that although Bitcoin fell in September six times in a row between 2017 and 2022, this "September effect" was falsified in 2023 and 2024. The report believes that the crypto market will continue to be supported by demand for digital asset treasuries. Currently, the crypto market is in the "player versus player" phase of the DAT cycle, with a clear trend of capital flowing into large crypto assets, while smaller DAT participants may face a period of consolidation. As of September 10, DATs held over 1 million Bitcoin (approximately $110 billion), 4.9 million Ethereum (approximately $21.3 billion), and 8.9 million Solana (approximately $1.8 billion).
SIX
SIX$0.02184+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006226+2.30%
PANews2025/09/12 15:52
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Nearly $4.3 Billion Options Expiry

Today, nearly $4.3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) options contracts are set to expire, a development that could influence short-term price movements. While smaller than last week's expiry, such events often spark volatility. The timing coincides with growing optimism over a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Deribit data showed that Bitcoin options expiring today have a notional value of $3.42 billion. The total open interest stands at 29,651 contracts, a slight drop from last week's 30,447. Of these, 12,819 are call contracts and 16,833 are put contracts. This creates a put-to-call ratio of 1.31, signaling more demand for downside protection. Such a skew often reflects caution among traders, as many are positioning for potential short-term weakness in Bitcoin's price. Meanwhile, Ethereum traders are showing slightly less bearish positioning compared to Bitcoin. For ETH, 93,518 call contracts versus 96,182 put contracts create a put-to-call ratio of 1.03. The combined 189,700 contracts carry a notional value of $858.2 million, marking a significant decline from last week's 299,744 contracts. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain above their respective maximum pain levels. According to BeInCrypto Markets data, Bitcoin was trading at $115,617, above its maximum pain price of $113,000. Ethereum followed a similar pattern, trading at $4,553 against a maximum pain level of $4,400. The maximum pain metric identifies the price point at which the largest number of options contracts expire worthless, creating the steepest losses for traders. Market watchers often pay close attention to this level. Why? Because prices tend to drift toward it when options approach expiration, a phenomenon explained by the Max Pain theory.
Worthless Coin
WORTHLESS$0.006876-5.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:49
Can Bitcoin rally past $120K as weekly options expire?

The weekly options expiry on BTC and ETH signal to lower potential volatility in the coming days. The crypto market is anticipating 25 bps in rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.66-0.24%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 15:45
Bitcoin exchange volume is 10x more than ETF flows! – Why it matters

Centralized exchanges dominate Bitcoin with $15.8 billion daily volume versus $1.7 billion in spot ETFs. Meanwhile, rising NVT and a weaker Stock-to-Flow model highlight correction risks despite strong exchange flows. Bitcoin's [BTC] trading structure reveals a stark imbalance, with centralized exchanges recording daily volumes of $15.8 billion compared to just $1.7 billion from spot ETFs. The nearly 10-to-1 ratio underlines the dominance of exchange-driven flows in shaping short-term market direction, even as ETFs gradually increase their influence. Despite contributing nearly 10% of overall activity, ETFs remain secondary to the more aggressive trading volumes seen on centralized platforms. This divide emphasizes how sudden inflows or outflows on exchanges continue to dictate volatility. Despite ongoing monitoring of retail participation in Bitcoin Futures, the data suggests only limited involvement from smaller traders. Fewer retail participants reduce speculative volatility, lowering the chances of sudden surges or panic-driven selloffs that often amplify price swings. Instead, larger institutional and professional traders continue to dominate activity, channeling liquidity into more calculated positions. However, this concentration means that sudden institutional repositioning could still create substantial price shocks. With muted retail activity, the market currently depends less on speculative frenzy and more on measured moves shaped by broader capital flows and strategic positioning. The Network Value to Transaction (NVT) ratio has risen 10.53% to 28, at press time, suggesting potential overvaluation relative to Bitcoin's transferred volume. Historically, elevated NVT readings have often preceded corrections, as they indicate the market cap may be outpacing actual on-chain utility. While not a guaranteed predictor of downturns, a high NVT typically reflects a cautious environment where prices appear stretched relative to underlying fundamentals. That said, strong institutional inflows can still support short-term rallies despite these warning signs.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:45
Bitcoin News Today: Dennis Potter Defends Bitcoin’s Low Fees Amid Security Concerns

As Bitcoin adoption spreads worldwide, the debate over transaction fees and network security continues to intensify. Low fees make Bitcoin more accessible, particularly in developing countries, but some argue that cheap transactions could eventually undermine the long-term security of the network. Bitcoin advocate Dennis Potter believes that low fees are a positive force.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09699+1.75%
CoinPedia2025/09/12 15:45
ModStealer Malware Targets Crypto Wallets in New Campaign

Security firm Mosyle uncovered ModStealer, a cross-platform malware targeting browser-based crypto wallets by evading detection, spreading through fake Node.js developer recruitment ads. ModStealer's ability to bypass antivirus systems poses significant risks to crypto wallet security, potentially impacting ETH, BTC, and altcoins while evading current protective measures. Mosyle identified ModStealer as a cross-platform malware targeting browser-based crypto wallets. Disguising itself as a background assistant program, it spreads through fake recruitment ads, especially those concerning the Node.js environment. Security company Mosyle states that its technical analysis suggests ModStealer bypasses antivirus systems, utilizing a Malware-as-a-Service model for rapid dispersal. Immediate implications include heightened security risks for users of browser wallet extensions, as ModStealer scans for crypto wallet credentials. Mosyle warns that signature-based protections alone are insufficient, reinforcing the need for behavior-based defenses and continuous monitoring. "For security professionals, developers, and end users alike, this serves as a stark reminder that signature-based protections alone are not enough. Continuous monitoring, behavior-based defenses, and awareness of emerging threats are essential to stay ahead of adversaries." ModStealer's impact on crypto wallets echoes past campaigns like NodeStealer in 2025, reflecting an ongoing threat to digital asset security, particularly targeting developer communities. Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,550.87 with a market cap of $549.31 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $40.66 billion, with price changes of 3.10% over 24 hours and 4.90% over the past week. Ethereum's 60-day price surge of 50.36% underscores its volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.54+0.17%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.54%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24301+1.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:43
Ethereum Flows Heat Up in the U.S.: Analysts See $4,500 Resistance as the Next Big Test

Ethereum Flows Heat Up in the U.S.: Analysts See $4,500 Resistance as the Next Big Test
Union
U$0.014849+43.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763--%
Sign
SIGN$0.07707-1.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 15:42
