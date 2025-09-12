2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
How to Build Crypto Portfolio: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Build Crypto Portfolio: A Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to build a balanced crypto portfolio in 2025 with clear goals, diversification, risk control, and passive income strategies.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732-0.68%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01756+0.97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
DTCC Lists New Crypto ETFs Including Fidelity Solana

DTCC Lists New Crypto ETFs Including Fidelity Solana

The post DTCC Lists New Crypto ETFs Including Fidelity Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DTCC lists crypto ETFs from Fidelity and Canary signaling market readiness. SEC approval needed before trading starts. Listings suggest growing institutional interest. On September 12, 2025, the US Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation listed the Fidelity Solana ETF, Canary HBAR ETF, and Canary XRP ETF, indicating preliminary market preparation without regulatory approval. These listings reflect growing institutional interest but require SEC approval for official launches, potentially impacting Solana, HBAR, XRP, and wider crypto markets with increased liquidity and investment. Crypto ETFs on DTCC Dashboard Mark Institutional Strategy Fidelity and Canary Capital’s potential ETFs for Solana, HBAR, and XRP have been included in the DTCC’s listing, indicating initial structural preparations. The development underlines increasing institutional interest in blockchain investments. Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, pointed out potential 2025 listings alongside Litecoin and others, stating, “If I had to guess I would guess that XRP would probably be this year along with Litecoin, possibly HBAR, Solana.” These technical listings set a foundation without legal approval from the SEC, underscoring a preparatory step rather than a finalized decision. Institutions maintain a positive outlook, though trading is pending regulatory consent. Market observers eagerly await further approvals. As institutions prepare, some industry experts warn that actual market entry hinges on regulatory greenlights. This DTCC action is part of a broader trend of traditional finance encroaching into crypto. Did you know?The DTCC’s listing mirrors past inclusion of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which historically led to significant capital inflows and marked liquidity improvements once approved. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana’s (SOL) price stands at $237.70, with a market cap of “128.91 billion.” It shows dominance of 3.21% in the market and marked a 48.29% change in trading volume of “12.81 billion.” Over 90 days, SOL’s price rallied by 62.33%. The research team suggests that the…
Solana
SOL$245.6+3.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198404-1.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005829+6.97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chinese Giants Exit Hong Kong Stablecoin License Race

Chinese Giants Exit Hong Kong Stablecoin License Race

The post Chinese Giants Exit Hong Kong Stablecoin License Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese internet giants, state-owned enterprises and financial institutions operating in Hong Kong may face restrictions on stablecoin and crypto activities. According to a Thursday report by local news outlet Caixin, mainland Chinese firms operating in Hong Kong may be forced to withdraw from cryptocurrency-related activities. The Hong Kong branches of several state-owned enterprises and Chinese banks are also expected not to participate in the race to obtain a Hong Kong stablecoin license. The news follows reports that HSBC and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank by total assets, plan to apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regulatory framework came into effect on Aug. 1 with a six-month transition period. Regulators said 77 institutions had expressed interest in applying. According to Caixin, recent policy shifts mean that Chinese banks and other institutions applying for a Hong Kong stablecoin license will likely withdraw from the race. An anonymous senior financial industry insider reportedly told the outlet that those players may postpone their applications for stablecoin licenses. Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Source: Wikimedia Related: Jack Ma-linked Yunfeng Financial acquires $44M of ETH amid Web3 push Fears of risk transfer A source familiar with the matter told Caixin, “Hong Kong’s stablecoin business is just beginning, and its future direction is unclear,” and that it was important “not to rush into participation.” Major Chinese institutions had shown interest before the policy shift. In August, a China Merchants Bank subsidiary launched a Hong Kong-based institutional crypto exchange. China-based e-commerce giant JD.com also reportedly registered entities tied to a potential stablecoin rollout just days ahead of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin regime becoming effective. Similarly, Ant International reportedly registered entities tied to stablecoin rollouts in Hong Kong and Singapore in early June. Related: HashKey launches $500M digital asset…
SIX
SIX$0.02184+0.59%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006226+2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01763--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Price Up on Hong Kong Fund Tokenization Pilot With DigiFT, UBS

Price Up on Hong Kong Fund Tokenization Pilot With DigiFT, UBS

The post Price Up on Hong Kong Fund Tokenization Pilot With DigiFT, UBS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink native token LINK (LINK) crossed $24, advancing 2.5% on Thursday as the oracle provider revealed a joint project with DigiFT and UBS to automate tokenized fund operations in Hong Kong. The three firms secured an approval under Hong Kong’s Cyberport Blockchain and Digital Asset Pilot Subsidy Scheme to build automated infrastructure for tokenized financial products, according to a Thursday press release. The partners plan to streamline how tokenized funds are distributed, settled and managed throughout their lifecycle. Today, those processes often involve manual paperwork that slows transactions and increases the risk of error. By shifting these steps to smart contracts, the project aims to cut costs and standardize fund operations. Under the system, investors place orders for UBS’s tokenized products through DigiFT’s regulated distributor smart contracts. Chainlink’s Digital Transfer Agent framework then processes the transactions and records them onchain, which in turn triggers issuance or redemption on UBS’s token contracts. In other recent news, Chainlink also introduced its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to the Aptos APT$4.5437 blockchain, expanding enterprise-grade connectivity solutions for decentralized finance applications and corporate treasury management. Technical Analysis Chainlink’s LINK has demonstrated a strong technical recovery following its 20% since mid-August, CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model said. Volume-based support established at $23.60 level following the breakout, confirmed by sustained buying interest. The token outperformed the broader crypto market benchmark CoinDesk 20, which advanced 1.5% gain during the same period. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/chainlink-s-link-gains-as-digift-ubs-fund-tokenization-pilot-in-hong-kong
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689+1.64%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24299+1.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01455-3.25%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Musk Reveals Starlink’s Plan to Deliver Satellite Internet Directly to Phones

Musk Reveals Starlink’s Plan to Deliver Satellite Internet Directly to Phones

TLDRs; SpaceX acquired $17 billion in spectrum from EchoStar to expand Starlink’s direct-to-phone connectivity ambitions. Elon Musk says new phone chipsets are needed, delaying full service rollout by about two years. Starlink already supports satellite SMS via T-Mobile and plans to expand to third-party apps soon. Analysts expect throughput gains, but spectrum scarcity and competition [...] The post Musk Reveals Starlink’s Plan to Deliver Satellite Internet Directly to Phones appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.11%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003535+0.28%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010381-2.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 16:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
Urgent: Coinbase Fights to Uncover Deleted SEC Texts

Urgent: Coinbase Fights to Uncover Deleted SEC Texts

BitcoinWorld Urgent: Coinbase Fights to Uncover Deleted SEC Texts The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant legal development. Major exchange Coinbase has taken a bold step, asking a U.S. federal court to intervene and order the recovery of deleted communications. Specifically, Coinbase is seeking to retrieve deleted Coinbase SEC texts from former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler. This move underscores the ongoing tension between crypto innovators and regulatory bodies, highlighting the critical need for transparency in government dealings. Why Are These Coinbase SEC Texts So Crucial? This legal request isn’t just about a few messages; it’s about shedding light on how crypto regulations were shaped. According to reports from The Block, the SEC reportedly deleted a full year’s worth of text messages from Chairman Gensler. These crucial communications span from October 2022 to September 2023. The agency cited a new policy implemented in 2023 as the reason for this deletion. However, Coinbase views this as a significant obstacle to understanding regulatory decisions. Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, has voiced strong concerns. He explained that Coinbase has been actively requesting internal SEC communications regarding crypto regulation for years. Discovering that a substantial portion of this information was reportedly destroyed has naturally raised red flags. The company believes these Coinbase SEC texts could contain vital context for the SEC’s approach to the digital asset space. What is Coinbase Asking the Court to Do About These Texts? Coinbase is not just making a simple request; they are pursuing a multi-pronged legal strategy to ensure accountability and retrieve the missing data. The exchange is asking the federal court for several key actions: Expedited Discovery: This means a faster-than-usual process to gather evidence. Coinbase wants to quickly get to the bottom of why these messages were deleted and what they contained. Sanctions Against the SEC: Sanctions are penalties imposed for misconduct during a lawsuit. Coinbase believes the alleged destruction of records warrants such measures. Submission of Relevant Text Messages: The ultimate goal is to compel the SEC to submit all pertinent text messages. This is crucial not only for the current case but also to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The implications of these deleted Coinbase SEC texts are far-reaching. The crypto industry often criticizes the SEC for a perceived lack of clear guidance and a "regulation by enforcement" approach. If internal communications related to policy-making are not preserved, it further complicates efforts to understand the basis for these regulatory actions. This legal battle highlights the growing demand for transparency from government agencies overseeing rapidly evolving sectors like cryptocurrency. How Do Deleted Coinbase SEC Texts Impact Trust and Regulation? The dispute over the deleted Coinbase SEC texts could have significant ramifications for the future of crypto regulation. Transparency and clear communication are foundational for building trust between regulators and the regulated entities. When key communications are deleted, it can erode that trust and lead to suspicions about the fairness and impartiality of regulatory processes. This situation also brings to light the challenges of digital record-keeping within government agencies. As more official communication shifts to digital platforms, robust policies for retention and disclosure become paramount. The SEC’s new policy, cited for the deletions, will likely face intense scrutiny in court. The outcome of Coinbase’s request could set a precedent for how government agencies handle digital communications related to emerging technologies. For market participants, this case reinforces the need for vigilance. It also emphasizes the importance of legal challenges in shaping the regulatory landscape. A favorable ruling for Coinbase could force greater transparency from the SEC and potentially lead to clearer, more predictable rules for the crypto industry. The legal tussle initiated by Coinbase to recover deleted Coinbase SEC texts from former Chairman Gensler is more than just a procedural request. It represents a critical juncture in the ongoing dialogue between the crypto industry and its regulators. The outcome will not only impact Coinbase’s specific legal battles but could also influence future standards for transparency and accountability within government agencies dealing with digital assets. As the crypto space matures, the demand for clear, consistent, and transparent regulation will only grow louder. This case serves as a powerful reminder of the industry’s commitment to pushing for a more open and equitable regulatory environment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is Coinbase requesting from the court? A1: Coinbase is asking a U.S. federal court to order the recovery and disclosure of deleted text messages from former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, along with expedited discovery and potential sanctions against the SEC. Q2: Why are these deleted texts considered significant? A2: These texts are crucial because they could provide vital context and insights into the SEC’s internal discussions and decision-making processes regarding crypto regulation, which Coinbase believes were unfairly opaque. Q3: What reason did the SEC give for deleting the texts? A3: The SEC cited a new policy implemented in 2023 as the reason for deleting one year’s worth of messages from Chairman Gensler, specifically between October 2022 and September 2023. Q4: Who is Gary Gensler in this context? A4: Gary Gensler is the former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman whose deleted text messages are at the center of Coinbase’s legal request. Q5: What are the potential broader implications of this legal action for crypto regulation? A5: This case could set a precedent for transparency and accountability from government agencies regarding digital communications. A favorable outcome for Coinbase might lead to clearer, more predictable regulatory standards for the crypto industry and foster greater trust. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed on the critical developments shaping the future of cryptocurrency regulation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent: Coinbase Fights to Uncover Deleted SEC Texts first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0167+0.11%
Union
U$0.014849+43.46%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01732-0.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 16:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Weekly options expiry: can BTC rally over $120K again?

Weekly options expiry: can BTC rally over $120K again?

The post Weekly options expiry: can BTC rally over $120K again? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekly options expiry potentially set the stage for BTC and ETH price moves. However, the regular weekly event does not currently point at higher volatility.  The weekly Deribit options expiry points to a less eventful weekend. Usually, the Friday expiry brings at least somewhat increased volatility, potentially sparking weekend rallies. This time around, the weekly options expiry signals a slightly bearish attitude.  A total of $3.4B in open interest was set to expire on Friday, with a predominance of put options. The put/call ratio for BTC expanded to 1.3, signaling a more marked bearish attitude compared to previous weeks.  Despite the imminent Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week, implied volatility in the options market remains relatively stable, even showing a slight decline. The options market is pricing in relatively low future volatility, with a consensus that a 25-basis-point rate… pic.twitter.com/PqQJy3XmZV — Greeks.live (@GreeksLive) September 11, 2025 The latest BTC and ETH options expiry signals lower future volatility. The market is already taking into account the potential for a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed, not signaling any expectations for unexpected rallies. As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, a Fed price cut was most probably priced into the crypto market.  During the weekly options expiry, put calls dominated, signaling emerging bearish expectations for September. | Source: CoinGlass. The other weekly events until the end of September have lower notional value. At the end of the month, around $17.7B in options are set to expire, with a predominance of call options.  BTC still strong despite altcoin season The crypto fear and greed index took a few steps back, but is still in ‘greed’ territory. BTC dominance slid to 55.9% as altcoins took over with outsized pumps. Despite this, BTC still shows signs of recovery, alongside ETH.  Ahead of the options expiry, BTC…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.55+0.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689+1.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000587-2.60%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway

Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway

Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001137-4.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002614-3.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,604.65-0.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 16:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
FC Barcelona Set To Welcome ‘New Signing’ To First Team Squad

FC Barcelona Set To Welcome ‘New Signing’ To First Team Squad

The post FC Barcelona Set To Welcome ‘New Signing’ To First Team Squad appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona and its head coach Hansi Flick are set to welcome what will essentially be a “new signing” for the first team this weekend. Europa Press via Getty Images FC Barcelona and its head coach Hansi Flick are set to welcome what will essentially be a “new signing” for the first team this weekend. Marc Bernal was one of the 2024 preseason campaigns main revelations as the German got to know the players at the Joan Gamper CT not long after taking over the reins from fired club legend Xavi Hernandez. Taking advantage of an opportunity to impress Flick when called up from the reserves to train with the seniors, Bernal, alongside with near namesake Marc Casado, managed to book himself a ticket to the United States where the Blaugrana played a number of friendlies against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City. The two Marcs started in a double pivot for Flick on American soil, and managed to hold down their places as the 2024/2025 La Liga campaign got underway while fans became enamoured by their courageous and smart play. Tragedy struck at Rayo Vallecano for FC Barcelona During an away trip to Vallecas, however, Bernal’s trajectory was halted by a nasty ACL injury picked up during a comeback win against Rayo Vallecano. The youngster then aged 17 had to watch from the sidelines as his teammates became the treble champions of Spain, but receiving medical clearance on August 7 this year gave the midfielder a boost. Bernal has been cleared to play since September 9, and Mundo Deportivo expects him to be called up to the squad for a home meeting with Valencia which will be played at the tiny Johan Cruyff mini estadi as opposed to a reduced capacity Camp Nou. Whether Bernal manages to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-2.47%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0788+0.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hyperliquid USDH Battle Ends: Ethena Pulls Proposal, Plans hUSDe and HIP-3 Push

Hyperliquid USDH Battle Ends: Ethena Pulls Proposal, Plans hUSDe and HIP-3 Push

TLDR: Ethena Labs withdrew from Hyperliquid’s USDH bid after acknowledging validator and community concerns. Founder Guy Young said Ethena will focus on hUSDe, USDe savings, and new HIP-3 market designs. Hyperliquid’s community favored a native team, signaling strong grassroots support for local builders. Ethena continues development on hedging flows and synthetic dollars despite stepping back [...] The post Hyperliquid USDH Battle Ends: Ethena Pulls Proposal, Plans hUSDe and HIP-3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.10308-12.04%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03626-0.38%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 16:04
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position