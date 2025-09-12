Cardano, Dogecoin, and 3 Tokens That Could Rally 800% as Bitcoin Targets $140,000

When Bitcoin starts pushing toward $140,000, the ripple effects are often felt across the altcoin market. Traders are already speculating about which tokens may deliver the most significant returns, and it is not just the usual suspects in the spotlight. While names like Cardano and Dogecoin continue to draw interest, newer projects like Little Pepe are turning heads with their performance and growing community. With its presale now in stage 12 and early buyers already sitting on 110% gains, many investors believe it has the potential to rally over 800% once Bitcoin kicks off its next big move. Cardano (ADA): Built on patience and progress Cardano ADA has always been known for playing the long game. The ADA trades around $0.82 after slipping about 2% on the last day and nearly 6% on the past week. The latest Plomin upgrade that shifts governance into a more decentralized structure has positioned Cardano as a network built for the future rather than quick wins. Analysts watching the charts suggest ADA may be building toward a breakout if Bitcoin takes the lead. Some forecasts indicate that ADA may reclaim the $3 zone if the broader market experiences a resurgence. Dogecoin (DOGE): Still fueled by culture Dogecoin DOGE has been around long enough to prove that community culture can keep a coin alive through any cycle. DOGE is trading near $0.216 with daily trading volumes topping $1.5 billion. It has been consolidating in a tight range with resistance forming around $0.24. If Bitcoin climbs toward $140,000, there is every reason to believe DOGE could break out of its range and ride the wave upward. While an 800% move would require a substantial narrative shift, the possibility is never far away with Dogecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme energy with structure Among the tokens that could…