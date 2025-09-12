ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$42.9443 million
PANews reported on September 12th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$42.9443 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$12.3515 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$19.7997 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$1.0601 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1.6304 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.5197 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2.5828 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two ETFs of China Asset Management also have RMB counters.
PANews
2025/09/12 16:28
Indonesia Pushes Roblox to Revise Age Ratings Amid Safety Concerns
TLDRs; Roblox faces potential ban in Indonesia unless it adjusts age ratings to align with local safety rules. Officials demand Roblox comply with IGRS and consider opening a local office for accountability. Indonesia cites child safety concerns after Education Ministry banned Roblox use among elementary school students. With a $1.79B gaming market, Indonesia’s stricter regulations [...] The post Indonesia Pushes Roblox to Revise Age Ratings Amid Safety Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 16:27
Central Bank of Uruguay to Study Digital Currency Implementation
The post Central Bank of Uruguay to Study Digital Currency Implementation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uruguay is in the initial stages of studying the implementation of a digital currency as part of a restructuring process. Adolfo Sarmiento, the former manager of economic policy and markets, has been reassigned to oversee the project. Uruguay Jumps on the Digital Currency Bandwagon as Part of Restructuring Process The Central Bank of Uruguay is […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/central-bank-of-uruguay-to-study-digital-currency-implementation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:27
Ripple Signs BBVA and Ships RLUSD in Africa Is XRP ETF Next?
U.S. regulators delayed the Franklin XRP ETF decision while Ripple advanced in Spain and broadened stablecoin access in Africa. The XRP Ledger also activated a compliance-focused “Credentials” upgrade, and developers discussed a Firewall amendment aimed at scam mitigation. SEC delays Franklin XRP ETF decision The Securities and Exchange Commission designated more time to rule on […] The post Ripple Signs BBVA and Ships RLUSD in Africa Is XRP ETF Next? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
$3.045
-1.80%
Coinstats
2025/09/12 16:27
Markt in beweging: Ethereum test $4.500 grens opnieuw
Ethereum laat opnieuw kracht zien en weet de grens van $4.500 te heroveren. Met een koers van $4.520 en een stijging van 1,9% in de afgelopen 24 uur, lijkt de markt optimistisch gestemd. Het handelsvolume tikt de $40 miljard aan, wat aangeeft dat er flink wordt gehandeld op dit niveau.... Het bericht Markt in beweging: Ethereum test $4.500 grens opnieuw verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/12 16:27
WLFI Treasury Turns Up the Heat: New Proposal Sends 100% of Fees to Buyback and Burn
TLDR: WLFI proposal directs 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees to buybacks and permanent token burns. Fees from partner or community liquidity pools will not be included under the proposed burn mechanism. The buyback program will run across Ethereum, BSC, and Solana with on-chain proof of every burn. Voting is live for six more days with [...] The post WLFI Treasury Turns Up the Heat: New Proposal Sends 100% of Fees to Buyback and Burn appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/12 16:26
Suspected HOLO KOL investors profited over $4 million, with a return of 444%.
PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale with the address 0x3723 (suspected to be a KOL investor) received 10.24 million HOLO (approximately US$4.71 million) and sold 1.52 million of them at US$0.6 in exchange for 1,013 BNB (approximately US$915,000). The whale currently holds 8.72 million HOLO (approximately $4 million). Its HOLO cost is approximately $0.088, and it has realized a profit of over $4 million, with a yield of 444%.
PANews
2025/09/12 16:21
Ripple vs. SEC: How the Lawsuit Boosted XRP’s Rise and Reputation
The ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has captured significant attention within the cryptocurrency industry. The lawsuit, which alleges that Ripple’s XRP token is an unregistered security, has sparked widespread debate over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain technology in the United States. Impact of the [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/12 16:21
Cardano, Dogecoin, and 3 Tokens That Could Rally 800% as Bitcoin Targets $140,000
The post Cardano, Dogecoin, and 3 Tokens That Could Rally 800% as Bitcoin Targets $140,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Bitcoin starts pushing toward $140,000, the ripple effects are often felt across the altcoin market. Traders are already speculating about which tokens may deliver the most significant returns, and it is not just the usual suspects in the spotlight. While names like Cardano and Dogecoin continue to draw interest, newer projects like Little Pepe are turning heads with their performance and growing community. With its presale now in stage 12 and early buyers already sitting on 110% gains, many investors believe it has the potential to rally over 800% once Bitcoin kicks off its next big move. Cardano (ADA): Built on patience and progress Cardano ADA has always been known for playing the long game. The ADA trades around $0.82 after slipping about 2% on the last day and nearly 6% on the past week. The latest Plomin upgrade that shifts governance into a more decentralized structure has positioned Cardano as a network built for the future rather than quick wins. Analysts watching the charts suggest ADA may be building toward a breakout if Bitcoin takes the lead. Some forecasts indicate that ADA may reclaim the $3 zone if the broader market experiences a resurgence. Dogecoin (DOGE): Still fueled by culture Dogecoin DOGE has been around long enough to prove that community culture can keep a coin alive through any cycle. DOGE is trading near $0.216 with daily trading volumes topping $1.5 billion. It has been consolidating in a tight range with resistance forming around $0.24. If Bitcoin climbs toward $140,000, there is every reason to believe DOGE could break out of its range and ride the wave upward. While an 800% move would require a substantial narrative shift, the possibility is never far away with Dogecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme energy with structure Among the tokens that could…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 16:20
US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $552.8M inflows as prices rebound
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded net inflows of $552.78 million on Thursday. Bitcoin traded above $115,000 on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week. Market participants are also watching the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 16-17. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded […] The post US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $552.8M inflows as prices rebound appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/12 16:18
