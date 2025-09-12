2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Will miners sell or pivot amid AI power land‑grab?

Will miners sell or pivot amid AI power land‑grab?

The post Will miners sell or pivot amid AI power land‑grab? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin network difficulty reached 136.04 trillion on Sept. 4, while dollar hashprice slipped to about $52 per petahash per day this week. Per Hashrate Index, the last adjustment set a new high for difficulty, and the forward market now prices an average hashprice near $49.17 per PH per day for the next six months. Bitcoin difficulty and hashrate (Source: mempool.space) The squeeze leaves miners deciding whether to sell inventories, consolidate operations, or pursue high-performance computing revenue tied to artificial intelligence. The production backdrop is firm. The seven-day average hashrate sits near one zettahash per second, while transaction fees contribute a little over 1% of block rewards on recent averages. That mix compresses gross margins at the same time retail power prices and wholesale data center rents trend higher. Global colocation pricing averaged $217.30 per kilowatt per month in the first quarter, with tight supply in major hubs, per CBRE’s Global Data Center Trends 2025. Strategic optionality is widening as compute demand reorders the power stack. CoreWeave agreed to acquire Core Scientific earlier this year in an all-stock transaction that implies roughly $9 billion of equity value. The acquisition would consolidate about 1.3 gigawatts of installed capacity with more expansion potential. In its deal materials, the buyer outlined lease efficiency gains and operating synergies by 2027, while the transaction is part of the broader AI buildout competing for grid access across North America. The direction of travel is clear: AI workloads are now a core alternative for power and land that previously skewed toward proof of work. Public market signaling has also shifted with the debut of American Bitcoin Corp. The company began trading on Nasdaq as ABTC after completing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Corporate filings detail a controlled structure after the combination, with former American Bitcoin holders owning about…
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-2.47%
SIX
SIX$0.02184+0.59%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0065394-0.45%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – Good for Investors?

Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – Good for Investors?

The corporate crypto treasury movement has reached a critical turning point, transitioning from an era of guaranteed premiums to what Coinbase Research calls a “player-versus-player” competitive phase. Public companies now hold over 1 million Bitcoin worth $110 billion, with digital asset treasuries controlling $215 billion across 213 entities. However, new research warns that most participants face potential failure during adverse credit cycles.Source: BitcoinTreasuries Strategy Leads Corporate Crypto Movement Despite Mounting Pressures MicroStrategy, now operating as Strategy Inc, leads the pack with 638,460 BTC after recording $14.05 billion in unrealized gains during Q2 2025. The company’s aggressive accumulation strategy inspired dozens of imitators, but early movers like Strategy enjoyed substantial premiums to net asset value that have since compressed under competitive pressure. The transformation began in 2020 when Michael Saylor’s Strategy pioneered the corporate Bitcoin treasury model using convertible bonds and equity raises. Mining firms like MARA Holdings followed with 52,477 BTC, while newcomers like Jack Mallers’ XXI amassed 43,514 BTC, and Japan’s Metaplanet targeted 210,000 BTC by 2027. However, the space has fundamentally shifted. Nasdaq tightened supervision requirements for digital asset treasuries, demanding shareholder approval for certain transactions. Strategy abandoned its self-imposed 2.5x market-to-net-asset-value threshold for stock sales after funding pressures mounted, while facing multiple class-action lawsuits over business practices. Coinbase Research identifies this transition as moving beyond simple MicroStrategy copycat strategies toward execution-dependent success. The scarcity premium benefiting early adopters has dissipated, forcing companies to differentiate themselves through strategic positioning rather than merely accumulating Bitcoin. Corporate Treasuries Face Structural Vulnerabilities in Rising Rate Environment Earlier last month, Sentora research identified critical flaws in corporate Bitcoin strategies, warning that “idle Bitcoin on a corporate balance sheet is not a scalable strategy in a rising-rate world.” Most Bitcoin treasury companies operate as either unprofitable entities or rely heavily on mark-to-market gains for solvency. The strategy mirrors historical wealth-building through leveraged acquisition of scarce assets, but lacks Bitcoin’s evolution from digital property to yield-generating capital. Unlike real estate, which generates rental income, Bitcoin treasury companies engage in negative-carry trades, borrowing fiat currency to acquire non-yielding assets without adequate risk mitigation mechanisms. Strategy utilizes $3.7 billion in ultra-low coupon convertible bonds and $5.5 billion in perpetual preferred shares to finance acquisitions. Similarly, Metaplanet continues its aggressive accumulation, doubling Bitcoin holdings every 60 days while utilizing zero-interest convertible bonds worth ¥270.36 billion. The company recently finalized its $1.45 billion stock sale to fund massive Bitcoin purchases, issuing 385 million shares with settlement scheduled for September 16. Rising interest rates amplify negative carry effects, while Bitcoin price stagnation over 2-3 years could erode conviction and make equity issuance dilutive. Market Saturation and Regulatory Scrutiny Challenge New Entrants Glassnode analyst James Check has earlier raised concerns over the strategy’s longevity, arguing easy gains have vanished for new entrants as markets mature. BitcoinTreasuries data shows new entities adding BTC holdings at scale are joining every month, but investors increasingly expect clear differentiation beyond basic Bitcoin accumulation. Crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed many treasury firms operate as exit vehicles for insiders rather than genuine market buyers. Companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums, allowing early contributors to cash out while retail investors pay 2-4x net asset value. The Financial Times reported in August that 154 US-listed companies raised $98.4 billion for crypto purchases in 2025, up dramatically from $33.6 billion raised by 10 companies previously. Just this month, forward Industries raised $1.65 billion for Solana-based treasuries backed by Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto, while corporate Ethereum holdings reached $28 billion across multiple entities.Source: Coinbase Research Despite being the leading firm, Strategy was recently denied S&amp;P 500 inclusion despite meeting technical criteria, with the index committee expressing concerns over Bitcoin-heavy business models and high volatility risks. The broader movement faces warnings that participants may not survive credit cycles due to structural vulnerabilities in environments with rising interest rates. However, Coinbase Research maintains a constructive outlook for large-cap crypto names that benefit from continued DEX capital flows. Coinbase Research argues that increased competition forces companies beyond simple MicroStrategy copying, potentially driving more strategic capital allocation and sustained buying pressure as firms compete for investor attention
ERA
ERA$0.7623+0.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoNews2025/09/12 16:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Tip Wall Street Pepe for Explosive 10x Gains

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Tip Wall Street Pepe for Explosive 10x Gains

Wall Street Pepe emerged at the beginning of 2025 as one of the biggest presales, and now, thanks to an array of updates and expansions, it could become the best crypto to buy now. The meme coin project emphasizes rallying retail investors so that they can take advantage of the meme coin economy in a […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02575-4.02%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001137-4.21%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17113-4.96%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 16:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Microsoft chief admits loss of trust among staff

Microsoft chief admits loss of trust among staff

Microsoft CEO says they will improve after acknowledging that the company needs to regain employee trust.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005831+7.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 16:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Here’s how much Warren Buffett is up on his UnitedHealth stock bet

Here’s how much Warren Buffett is up on his UnitedHealth stock bet

The post Here’s how much Warren Buffett is up on his UnitedHealth stock bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) has become one of Warren Buffett’s most profitable fresh bets of 2025. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it acquired 5,039,564 shares of UnitedHealth last quarter at an average purchase price of $311.97 per share. The position was valued at exactly $1.57 billion at the time of purchase, making it one of Berkshire’s most notable new entries in Q2 2025. Since then, the healthcare giant’s stock has climbed sharply. UnitedHealth closed Thursday’s session at $353.61, up 13.35% from Buffett’s reported entry price. That translates into a paper gain of roughly $210 million for Berkshire, lifting the position’s current value to about $1.78 billion. The rally has also been fueled by the so-called “Buffett effect.” UnitedHealth closed at $271.49 before Berkshire’s holding was disclosed, meaning the stock has surged more than 30% since the news broke, as investors followed Buffett into the trade. UNH stock price on August 14. Source: Google Finance/Finbold Why did Buffett buy UNH shares? Notably, UnitedHealth traded as high as $621.24 within the past year before sliding nearly 60% to its summer lows. Berkshire’s entry price of $311.97 suggests that Buffett and his team saw the stock as significantly undervalued relative to its long-term fundamentals.  Rather than a broad bet on healthcare defensiveness, the purchase looks like a classic Buffett value play: acquiring a market leader with stable cash flows and dominant market share at a steep discount to its historical highs. For now, the bet is paying off handsomely. If UnitedHealth sustains its upward momentum, Buffett’s healthcare pivot could prove to be one of Berkshire’s standout trades of the year. Source: https://finbold.com/heres-how-much-warren-buffett-is-up-on-his-unitedhealth-stock-bet/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01534+4.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04497-6.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09692+1.67%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds

XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds

The post XRP, Solana, and HBAR ETFs Get DTCC Tickers: What It Means for Approval Odds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Three proposed crypto ETFs have recently registered tickers with the U.S. Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The official website of DTCC has listed Fidelity’s Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR), and Canary’s XRP ETF (XRPC).  Does DTCC Listing Mean An Official Approval?  The listing of FSOL, HBR, and XRPC marks a step towards …
Union
U$0.014664+41.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005831+7.01%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/12 16:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Nemo Protocol Exploit: Unvetted Code Lost Nemo $2.6M.

Nemo Protocol Exploit: Unvetted Code Lost Nemo $2.6M.

Nemo Protocol revealed a $2.6 million exploit because of the deployment of code without an audit. The attack has raised fundamental flaws, which have raised security alarms in DeFi. Nemo Protocol also recently reported a security breach of $2.6 million caused by unaudited code used by one of their internal developers earlier this year.  The […] The post Nemo Protocol Exploit: Unvetted Code Lost Nemo $2.6M. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001755+0.34%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+18.48%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Economists Predicts 25bp Fed Rate Cut Over 50bp, Expects Additional Cut Before Year-End

Economists Predicts 25bp Fed Rate Cut Over 50bp, Expects Additional Cut Before Year-End

The post Economists Predicts 25bp Fed Rate Cut Over 50bp, Expects Additional Cut Before Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Economists have projected that the Fed rate cut will come in at a 25-basis-point reduction in September rather than a 50-basis-point cut.  They also shared that another cut would come in before the year ends. Economists Lean Toward Smaller September Cut According to a Reuters survey report, 107 economists showed near-unanimous agreement that the Fed rate cut will be by 25 basis points on September 17. This would bring the target range to 4.00%–4.25%.  This follows the mounting evidence of a softening job market. The new U.S. job data showed stagnant August job growth and downward revisions to employment data stretching back 12 months. Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, said the Fed has four months of evidence showing a slowdown in labor demand that appears more persistent in nature. He added that the central bank’s focus has shifted away from immediate inflation risks toward supporting employment. Only two economists in the poll projected a more aggressive 50-basis-point reduction. This underscores the market consensus that a smaller move is the more cautious option. Markets now expect as many as three cuts in 2025, compared with only two forecast a few weeks earlier. 60% of economists see rates falling by at least 50 basis points before the year ends. 37% of them predicted total cuts of 75 basis points. Furthermore, poll respondents expect consumer prices to stay above the Fed’s 2% target until at least 2027. This could raise the risk that aggressive easing could be seen as a policy misstep. Official data due later this week is expected to confirm an uptick in consumer price inflation. Divergent Voices on the Scale of Fed Rate Cuts Not everyone is aligned with the prevailing forecast. For instance, Standard Chartered had predicted a 50-basis-point cut. They pointed to the weakest jobs…
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-2.47%
Union
U$0.014664+41.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09692+1.67%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3341-2.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analyst Predicts New All-Time High for Stellar (XLM) Price: Here’s the Outlook

Analyst Predicts New All-Time High for Stellar (XLM) Price: Here’s the Outlook

What if Stellar’s next big breakout is already forming? That is the question C-Zar from the Crypto C-Zar YouTube channel asked in their latest video, and his breakdown of the XLM price chart suggests the structure forming now could lead to one of the most powerful runs Stellar has seen since its earlier peaks. C-Zar
Chainbase
C$0.24217+0.75%
Stellar
XLM$0.3895-2.86%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-23.40%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 16:29
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position