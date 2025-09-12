2025-09-15 Monday

Shiba Inu: Why Based Eggman $GGs Is Emerging Among Top Presale Crypto Projects Next to SHIB

The crypto market in 2025 is shaped by both innovation and legacy. New crypto token presales are attracting attention with […] The post Shiba Inu: Why Based Eggman $GGs Is Emerging Among Top Presale Crypto Projects Next to SHIB appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/12 16:59
APT Miner highlights cloud mining features for global users

APT Miner highlights how XRP’s growing role in global finance can be paired with cloud mining to generate daily cash flow. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/12 16:57
The run of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin has ended (for now)

The post The run of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin has ended (for now) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The value trend of Ethereum over time tends to be correlated with that of Bitcoin.  In fact, BTC price movements often influence those of ETH, with the latter’s trend tending to align with the former.  There are, however, periods when Ethereum moves on its own, although they are not very common and tend to last only for a short time. One of these has just ended.  The value of Ethereum in Bitcoin On various crypto exchanges, there are direct trading pairs between BTC and ETH, where it is possible to view the price of Ethereum in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC).  The peak of this value in the previous cycle occurred precisely in November 2021, which is when both prices in dollars reached new all-time highs.  At the time, one ETH was worth approximately 0.085 BTC. Until September 2022, when Ethereum transitioned from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, this ratio remained very high, above 0.070 BTC.  Starting from March 2023, when the price of Bitcoin in dollars marked a significant rally, while that of Ethereum much less, the price of ETH in BTC began a long decline, which only ended in April of this year.  It should be noted that not even the mini-altseason at the end of 2024 managed to bring ETH significantly higher compared to BTC, as it stopped at around 0.040.  The lowest point of this cycle was reached below 0.019, at levels so low that they hadn’t been seen since early 2020.  The rebound of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) However, starting from May of this year, a significant rebound occurred.  Note that although the price of ETH has risen in a few months from 0.019 BTC to over 0.040, the final level is still only in line with that of the end of 2024, and even 44% below the level…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:55
Madrid Will Host Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025 in Early October

From October 3 to 5, 2025, the Spanish capital will become the main center of bitcoin discussions with Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025. This is stated in a press release shared by the event team with Incrypted. The organizers call this event not just a conference, but a platform for “free, critical, and deep conversations about […] Сообщение Madrid Will Host Watch Out, Bitcoin! 2025 in Early October появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/12 16:55
Ant Group’s AI Healthcare App AQ Sees Rapid Growth Across Rural China

TLDRs; Ant Group’s AI healthcare app AQ hits 140 million users, with 60% adoption in China’s lower-tier cities. AQ offers 100+ services, connecting patients with 200,000 doctors, 5,000 hospitals, and 300 AI doctor agents. The app reduces healthcare inequality by bridging rural-urban gaps and improving local doctors’ diagnostic accuracy. China’s booming healthcare AI market positions [...] The post Ant Group’s AI Healthcare App AQ Sees Rapid Growth Across Rural China appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/12 16:53
Bitcoin Sharks Scoop Up 65K BTC as Price Clears $113K and Targets $117K Gap

TLDR: Bitcoin price trades near $115,202 with $117,200 marked as the next major level with a CME gap. Shark wallets holding 100–1,000 BTC added 65,000 BTC in a week, bringing total holdings to 3.65M BTC. Long-term holders are in accumulation mode, suggesting coins are being moved into cold storage, not exchanges. Exchange netflows show consistent [...] The post Bitcoin Sharks Scoop Up 65K BTC as Price Clears $113K and Targets $117K Gap appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 16:46
Coinbase Research Predicts Crypto Market Strength in 2025

The post Coinbase Research Predicts Crypto Market Strength in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase’s research predicts a strong crypto market in late 2025. Market strengthened by liquidity, regulations. Large-cap assets dominate, smaller tokens consolidate. Coinbase’s research team, led by David Duong, projects strengthened crypto markets in early Q4 2025 due to liquidity, macro environment, and regulatory developments. Institutional accumulation of major cryptocurrencies may stabilize market prices, while smaller assets face potential consolidation as capital shifts towards larger, liquid assets. Crypto Industry Faces Institutional Competition Shift Coinbase reported that the crypto market is transitioning into the “player versus player” phase, marked by increased competition among institutional and large investors. David Duong, Global Head of Research at Coinbase, projects that supportive macroeconomic conditions and strong liquidity will continue to bolster the market through the fourth quarter of 2025. As a result of these market conditions, large-cap assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are seeing increased institutional interest, while smaller digital asset treasury participants might face consolidation pressures. The report highlights significant funding impact, noting that as of September 10, 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million SOL were held by digital asset treasuries, indicating institutional confidence. Coinbase Research Team, “Heading into the final quarter, we expect strong liquidity, a favorable macroeconomic backdrop and regulatory momentum to keep crypto markets well supported. On-chain demand from digital asset treasuries is also expected to provide a floor for prices.” Historical Resilience and Institutional Asset Demand Did you know? Bitcoin historically struggled in September, showing underperformance six consecutive years until 2022, a trend deemed unreliable by 2023 and 2024. This historical shift marks a significant deviation and highlights changing market dynamics in the crypto landscape. Recent data from CoinMarketCap shows Bitcoin’s price stabilizing at $115,048.20 with a market cap reaching $2.29 trillion. Activity indicates a 24-hour increase of 0.77%. Despite short-term price fluctuations, Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:46
Russia’s central bank eyes more aggressive easing as slowdown accelerates

Russia’s central bank is expected to cut rates by 200bps on Friday. Inflation decreased to ~2%, giving policymakers room to ease further.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/12 16:45
BlockDAG $0.0013 Presale, 3M Miners, 130 Countries Outshines Solana and Dogecoin as Top 2025 Crypto

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with contrasting signals, giving traders both opportunities and challenges. Solana (SOL) price momentum surged after Galaxy Digital moved $103 million worth of coins, sparking debate about whether this indicates profit-taking or genuine belief in long-term growth. At the same time, Dogecoin (DOGE) price analysis highlights its narrow $0.21–$0.22 [...] The post BlockDAG $0.0013 Presale, 3M Miners, 130 Countries Outshines Solana and Dogecoin as Top 2025 Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 16:43
Microsoft CEO admits broken trust with employees

The post Microsoft CEO admits broken trust with employees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has acknowledged the need to strengthen the company’s relationship with its employees following recent layoffs. During an online meeting, Nadella revealed that some staff affected by the layoffs would be asked to return to work on a part-time basis. As the meeting proceeded, an employee pointed out that the company’s culture recently lacked empathy and asked its executives what strategies they intend to implement to rebuild its employees’ trust.  Responding to the question, Nadella expressed that he truly appreciated the issues raised and the sentiments behind them. The CEO said, “I view this as feedback for myself and the entire leadership team because we can do better, and we will.” Microsoft intends to restore its employees’ trust  Satya Nadella’s statements during the online meeting, where he addressed the need to rebuild employee trust, came after Microsoft decided to lay off 9,000 jobs in July.  To implement the changes he suggested, the tech company released a notice informing its employees residing close to its Redmond, Washington headquarters to resume office work three times a week. This was set to take effect starting in February as the company vowed to initiate a larger rollout later. Amy Coleman, an executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer at Microsoft, commented on the situation. Coleman highlighted that people had received the announcement to return to the office with mixed reactions. Based on her, some employees have projected feelings of losing their independence. Even with this, she acknowledged that employees, particularly those around Seattle, were eager to return to the office. This was after it was discovered that several were already in office, an average of 2.4 times per week. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that when comparing Microsoft to other tech firms, the tech giant has been slower in authorizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 16:41
