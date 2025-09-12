The run of Ethereum’s value in Bitcoin has ended (for now)

The value trend of Ethereum over time tends to be correlated with that of Bitcoin. In fact, BTC price movements often influence those of ETH, with the latter's trend tending to align with the former. There are, however, periods when Ethereum moves on its own, although they are not very common and tend to last only for a short time. One of these has just ended. The value of Ethereum in Bitcoin On various crypto exchanges, there are direct trading pairs between BTC and ETH, where it is possible to view the price of Ethereum in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC). The peak of this value in the previous cycle occurred precisely in November 2021, which is when both prices in dollars reached new all-time highs. At the time, one ETH was worth approximately 0.085 BTC. Until September 2022, when Ethereum transitioned from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, this ratio remained very high, above 0.070 BTC. Starting from March 2023, when the price of Bitcoin in dollars marked a significant rally, while that of Ethereum much less, the price of ETH in BTC began a long decline, which only ended in April of this year. It should be noted that not even the mini-altseason at the end of 2024 managed to bring ETH significantly higher compared to BTC, as it stopped at around 0.040. The lowest point of this cycle was reached below 0.019, at levels so low that they hadn't been seen since early 2020. The rebound of Ethereum's value in Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) However, starting from May of this year, a significant rebound occurred. Note that although the price of ETH has risen in a few months from 0.019 BTC to over 0.040, the final level is still only in line with that of the end of 2024, and even 44% below the level…