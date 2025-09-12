Vietnam’s strict 5-year digital asset framework pilot kicks off
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc has signed a resolution implementing a five-year pilot program for a digital asset market framework, which brings with it stringent requirements affecting domestic and foreign investors, as well as an equally strict licensing regime for digital asset service providers. According to a September 9 report from the Government Electronic Newspaper of Vietnam, the framework establishes new rules for the trading and issuance of digital assets, with the emphasis on a safety-first approach. "The pilot implementation of the crypto-asset market is carried out on the principles of caution, control," said the report, adding that it was "a roadmap suitable to practice safety, transparency, efficiency, and protection of the rights and legitimate interests of organizations and individuals participating in the crypto-asset market." Strict new requirements for investors and businesses With the pilot's introduction, which takes effect immediately, any businesses and organizations providing digital asset services, issuing digital assets, participating in digital asset investment, and operating in the Vietnamese market will be subject to a range of new controls. Firstly, the offering, issuance, trading, and payment of digital assets must be made in Vietnamese Dong. In addition, organizations issuing digital assets must be Vietnamese and registered to operate as a limited liability company or a joint stock company under the country's enterprise laws. Another mandate requires that digital assets be issued based on underlying "real assets," excluding securities or fiat currencies. In other words, the issuance of fiat currency-backed digital assets is banned. In order to "ensure security and safety" for consumers, issuers, traders, and service providers must all comply with relevant anti-money laundering (AML), terrorist financing, financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, electronic transactions, network information security, network…
