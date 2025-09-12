McQueen Or Dior, Lauren Lepire Will Help You Fall In Love With Vintage

Lauren Lepire, the original Timeless Vixen. PHOTO CREDIT: Douglas Walker Courtesy of Lauren Lepire When Kameron Lennox, the recent Emmy winner (with Betsy Glick and Tyler Kinney) of the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series for her work as costume designer for The Studio, was a nominee, she came to Lauren Lepire, owner of the exquisite Los Angeles vintage store, Timeless Vixen, to decide what to wear for the big night. When she told me about the experience, Lauren described it as her chance to have a 'Fairy Godmother' moment. "She was in Timeless Vixen," Lepire said to me with a smile in her voice that conveyed her well-earned pride. "She wanted a story, something with life to it. There is something very special about wearing a couture piece that's one of a kind. A person that could find anything, who could have anything made; what they want is something special, with a life and a story. I think that's what it is about vintage, this stuff is special." Kameron Lennox (L), Betsy Glick (M), Tyler Kinney (R) at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images When you want something one of a kind, a garment with a story, high-end vintage is often the best way to go and going vintage is always a sustainable choice. But if you don't believe us, look at Lennox's backlist, tell me she couldn't source pretty much anything a lady might dream about wearing. But for her special night, she chose vintage. (Excellent work on the show Kameron, btw.) "We sold a dress to Law Roach, who will be styling Ariana Grande. They were looking for many, many looks for her and he wants to do…