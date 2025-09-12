China’s MOGU stock explodes 84% after $20m crypto buy

The post China’s MOGU stock explodes 84% after $20m crypto buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China-based fashion company MOGU saw its stock reach above 80% after it announced to investors that it would allocate $20 million to add crypto assets to its balance sheet. Why did the company decide to invest in crypto? Summary MOGU’s share price soared 84% following the announcement that the social media firm would start buying crypto assets worth $20 million. Chairman Chen Qi will be in charge of deciding when to deploy the funds to buy crypto for the company. According to a recent press release, the online fashion and lifestyle platform’s board of directors have decided to allocate up to $20 million of corporate assets into crypto assets. These assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and many more. Founded in 2011, MOGU Inc is a social media e-commerce platform based in China. The platform specializes in content related to fashion, household products and services. MOGU’s site serves to bring merchants, KOLs and users together. By adding cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, MOGU hopes that it can start diversifying not only its treasury holdings but also its operational capabilities as it gears up to dive into AI products alongside its ongoing fashion-related services. The board of directors grants full authority to the firm’s Chairman Chen Qi to make the call for when the funds will be deployed into crypto asset purchases. With this announcement, the company joins a handful of China-based firms that have invested their funds into cryptocurrencies, such as DayDayCook Enterprise, Aurora Mobile, Yunfeng Financial Group and others. These companies have also seen a rise in stocks following the announcement stating that they would allocate a portion of their funds into buying crypto. For instance, when Aurora Mobile announced in June 2025 that its board approved a plan to convert up to 20% of cash & equivalents into Bitcoin…