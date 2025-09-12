ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
SocialGrow AI Collaborates with Openverse to Advance RWA Tokenization
The partnership is to utilize the standardized RWA tokenized mechanism and interoperability of Openverse to offer streamlined cross-chain solutions.
CROSS
$0.2433
+1.94%
AI
$0.1444
-1.43%
RWA
$0.005766
+6.63%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 17:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethena Labs Exits Hyperliquid USDH Bid as Polymarket Traders Back Native Markets
Read the full article at coingape.com.
BID
$0.10304
-12.41%
COM
$0.017624
-0.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 17:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
Texas Court Blocks Bankruptcy Escape for Ponzi Operator Fuller
The post Texas Court Blocks Bankruptcy Escape for Ponzi Operator Fuller appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 12 September 2025 | 12:24 A Texas bankruptcy court has barred a debtor tied to a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme from wiping away his debts, siding with federal officials who argued he tried to exploit the system through lies and concealment. The decision follows a push by the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP), the Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, to prevent what it called a blatant abuse of the process. The case centers on Fuller, whose investment platform Privvy collapsed under allegations of fraud. Fuller filed for bankruptcy in October 2024 after a court-appointed receiver took control of his assets in lawsuits brought by angry investors. But instead of gaining a financial reset, his conduct in court triggered even greater scrutiny. During contempt hearings, Fuller admitted that Privvy was nothing more than a Ponzi operation. He acknowledged fabricating paperwork, providing false testimony, and even altering bankruptcy documents in an attempt to mislead the court and obstruct the trustee’s work. The USTP accused him of hiding assets, failing to keep proper records, and lying under oath in both his personal and business filings. When the Department of Justice filed a complaint against him, Fuller never responded. On August 1, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas issued a default judgment, leaving him personally responsible for his debts. That outcome means creditors can continue pursuing repayment directly rather than seeing their claims erased. Kevin Epstein, the U.S. Trustee for Region 7, said the ruling sends a clear message: bankruptcy is meant to help honest debtors rebuild, not to serve as a safe haven for fraud. “Fraudsters seeking to whitewash their schemes will not find sanctuary in bankruptcy,” Epstein emphasized. For investors who lost money in Privvy, the judgment does not instantly recover their funds. But by blocking Fuller’s discharge,…
U
$0.014657
+41.88%
MORE
$0.09692
+1.80%
COM
$0.017624
-0.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Is Breaking Out—Here’s What’s Next for $ETH
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-is-breaking-out-heres-whats/
COM
$0.017624
-0.03%
HERE
$0.00018
-25.00%
ETH
$4,604.46
-0.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 17:25
ແບ່ງປັນ
Claude Expands Memory Capabilities for Enterprise Users
TLDRs: Anthropic’s Claude now remembers past conversations automatically for Team and Enterprise users, personalizing responses. Claude’s memory is optional and project-specific, giving users control over stored interactions. Enterprise focus highlights AI companies competing to offer enhanced productivity features. Privacy and reliability remain concerns as AI chatbots gain contextual awareness. Anthropic has rolled out a new [...] The post Claude Expands Memory Capabilities for Enterprise Users appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1444
-1.43%
NOW
$0.00583
-5.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/12 17:24
ແບ່ງປັນ
361 Degrees: Exploring stablecoin payments to improve cross-border settlement efficiency and reduce exchange rate risks
PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Zhitong Finance, 361 Degrees (01361.HK) announced that it is exploring stablecoin payment and settlement solutions for the group's product sales outside of mainland China, covering overseas offline stores, e-commerce sales, supply chain services, and digital ecosystem businesses. To this end, the group has established an account with an independent third-party service provider that specializes in omni-channel digital payment solutions using both fiat currencies and stablecoins, enabling businesses to achieve efficient and seamless value flows globally.
CROSS
$0.2433
+1.94%
OMNI
$3.509
-0.67%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/12 17:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chipper Cash Scales Lightning in Africa: Over 50% of Bitcoin Transactions Now on Network
The post Chipper Cash Scales Lightning in Africa: Over 50% of Bitcoin Transactions Now on Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chipper Cash said its bitcoin payments platform, powered by Voltage’s lightning infrastructure, now routes over 50% of its bitcoin transactions via the lightning network, marking one of the largest real‑world lightning deployments to date. Founded in 2018, the pan‑African fintech offers remittances, cross‑border payments, virtual Visa cards, stock investing and stablecoin rails. Lightning integration has […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/chipper-cash-scales-lightning-in-africa-over-50-of-bitcoin-transactions-now-on-network/
REAL
$0.06393
-0.18%
CROSS
$0.2433
+1.94%
COM
$0.017624
-0.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:21
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption
Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
LINK
$24.11
-1.87%
BOOST
$0.09263
+1.76%
MAJOR
$0.16368
-4.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 17:20
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $116,000: Is a Pullback Looming?
Bitcoin (BTC) hit the $115,700 horizontal resistance level early on Friday, plus it touched the top of an ascending channel. The price has rejected from these barriers, and given that short-term momentum has topped out, is this an ideal point to start the next downward price impulse?
BTC
$115,478.54
+0.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 17:20
ແບ່ງປັນ
China’s MOGU stock explodes 84% after $20m crypto buy
The post China’s MOGU stock explodes 84% after $20m crypto buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China-based fashion company MOGU saw its stock reach above 80% after it announced to investors that it would allocate $20 million to add crypto assets to its balance sheet. Why did the company decide to invest in crypto? Summary MOGU’s share price soared 84% following the announcement that the social media firm would start buying crypto assets worth $20 million. Chairman Chen Qi will be in charge of deciding when to deploy the funds to buy crypto for the company. According to a recent press release, the online fashion and lifestyle platform’s board of directors have decided to allocate up to $20 million of corporate assets into crypto assets. These assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and many more. Founded in 2011, MOGU Inc is a social media e-commerce platform based in China. The platform specializes in content related to fashion, household products and services. MOGU’s site serves to bring merchants, KOLs and users together. By adding cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, MOGU hopes that it can start diversifying not only its treasury holdings but also its operational capabilities as it gears up to dive into AI products alongside its ongoing fashion-related services. The board of directors grants full authority to the firm’s Chairman Chen Qi to make the call for when the funds will be deployed into crypto asset purchases. With this announcement, the company joins a handful of China-based firms that have invested their funds into cryptocurrencies, such as DayDayCook Enterprise, Aurora Mobile, Yunfeng Financial Group and others. These companies have also seen a rise in stocks following the announcement stating that they would allocate a portion of their funds into buying crypto. For instance, when Aurora Mobile announced in June 2025 that its board approved a plan to convert up to 20% of cash & equivalents into Bitcoin…
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
MORE
$0.09692
+1.80%
MOBILE
$0.0003539
+0.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position