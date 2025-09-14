2025-09-15 Monday

Wisdomtree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar

The post Wisdomtree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wisdomtree (NYSE: WT) launched the Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (token: CRDT; fund ticker: CRDYX), making tokenized exposure to private credit available to retail and institutional investors. The fund seeks to track the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI) before fees and expenses and mirrors the firm’s existing ETF strategy (HYIN). […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wisdomtree-launches-tokenized-private-credit-fund-on-ethereum-and-stellar/
U.S. gold frenzy hits record highs as $215 billion inflows into ETFs

The post U.S. gold frenzy hits record highs as $215 billion inflows into ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor interest in gold shows no signs of slowing as the asset’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows hit record highs. Specifically, Gold ETF assets under management (AUM) in US-listed products have surged to a record $215 billion, according to data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on September 14. Gold ETF assets. Source: LSEG Data indicates that the value of US gold ETF assets has doubled in just two years, marking one of the sharpest accelerations in the history of the asset class. The surge comes as investors pile into the yellow metal, driven by economic uncertainty and gold’s strongest rally since the 1970s. So far in 2025 alone, US gold ETFs have accumulated 279 tonnes of gold. The growth in the US market now surpasses global peers, with European and Asian gold ETF AUM standing at a combined $199 billion. The ETF inflows come as gold continues to push toward new highs amid lingering economic uncertainty, with prevailing fears about a possible recession. Gold record highs  Notably, the metal extended its rally on Friday, trading close to record levels as soft U.S. labor market data reinforced expectations of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year next week. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,648.55 per ounce, just shy of Tuesday’s all-time high of $3,673.95. A surge in jobless claims, weaker payrolls, and downward revisions to past employment data have fueled expectations that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points at its September 17 meeting, though bets on a larger 50-bps move have eased. The confluence of economic factors and ETF inflows has led UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo to forecast that gold could reach $3,900 per ounce by mid-2026, supported by continued strong demand. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/u-s-gold-frenzy-hits-record-highs-as-215-billion-inflows-into-etfs/
From $0.01 to Potential $10—Ozak AI Presale Crosses $3M Raised

Ozak AI (OZ) is emerging as one of the most talked-about projects of 2025, having already raised over $3 million in its presale. Priced at just $0.01 per token, Ozak AI is attracting both retail investors and whales who believe it could follow the path of early giants like Solana and Polygon. With bold analyst [...] The post From $0.01 to Potential $10—Ozak AI Presale Crosses $3M Raised appeared first on Blockonomi.
Kame aggregator recovers 185 ETH after Sei exploit

Decentralized exchange aggregator Kame has announced the return of part of the stolen funds in a security breach on the platform.
Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
Investors Brace For Fed’s Rate Cut Verdict

This Wednesday, September 17, the US central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points. A decision already priced in by the markets, but far from trivial, as inflation remains above target and employment slows down. Behind this monetary shift, investors are looking for a signal. Temporary shock or catalyst for a new cycle? From bitcoin to gold, through Wall Street, all assets are watching Jerome Powell’s verdict. L’article Investors Brace For Fed’s Rate Cut Verdict est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Pakistan Invites Cryptocurrency Firms to Apply for Operating Licenses under New Federal Regulatory Framework

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Pakistan recently invited international crypto businesses to apply for operating licenses under a new federal regulatory framework for exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) reportedly requires applicants to have obtained a license from a recognized regulatory body, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, the EU VASPs Framework, the UAE Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Apecoin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join in September 2025

Every cycle in crypto history is marked by moments when small investments transform into life-altering wealth. The market has seen Dogecoin graduate from internet joke to household name, Shiba Inu’s empire expand beyond expectations, and Pepe’s viral power ignite trading floors. Each of these stories left a question hanging in the air: What will be […]
Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

The post Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PUMP rallied 31%, reaching a high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. Whales scooped up 3.24 billion tokens, with Buy Volume rising to 17 billion. Pump.fun [PUMP] soared 31% reaching a new high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time.  Over this period, the memecoin’s market cap surged 23% reaching a new ATH of $2.8 billion, while volume jumped 47% to $904 million.  Often, when these two surge in tandem, it signals steady capital inflow and growing on-chain activity.  Buyers dominate the market As PUMP rallied, buyers jumped in to chase the uptrend. According to Coinalyze, the memecoin recorded a positive Delta over the past day after previously turning negative.  Source: Coinalyze Within 24 hours, PUMP saw 17.7 billion in Buy Volume, compared to 15.8 billion in Sell Volume. As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 1.9 billion, a clear sign of aggressive spot accumulation.  Whales lead the charge  Whales led the way amid soaring demand for PUMP. According to Nansen, whale-accumulating addresses have dominated the market over the past six days.  On the 14th of September, whales purchased 3.24 billion tokens, a decrease from their 6.25 billion total buy on the 13th of September.  Source: Nansen At press time, PUMP’s Whale Balance Change was 1.8 billion, a drop from 3.1 billion the previous day, a clear sign of aggressive whale accumulation. Notably, whales have recorded a positive Whale Balance Change for six consecutive days.  Profit-takers not left behind  With PUMP rallying for 13 consecutive days, investors, especially whales who went long during the dip, enjoyed massive profits. According to On-chain Lens, a whale holding a PUMP long position with 5x leverage is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of $7.8M. Source: On-chain Lens Unsurprisingly, amid…
What Crypto to Buy Now? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Predictions Point to $5 by 2030

Mutuum Finance raises $15.65M in presale at $0.035, with analysts targeting $1.85 by 2026 and $5 by 2030. Beta launch and Tier 1 listings could fuel 140x gains.
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position