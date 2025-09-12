2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Analyst: XRP Big Move Is Loading, Patience Needed for Final Setup Targets

Analyst: XRP Big Move Is Loading, Patience Needed for Final Setup Targets

Weslad, a notable analyst, recently suggested that XRP currently trades within a buyback zone that could push prices to double digits. His analysis comes as XRP recently bounced back from a dip to $2.7 earlier this month, climbing above the $3 psychological level.Visit Website
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-1.15%
XRP
XRP$3.0458-1.77%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03627-0.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Crypto Basic2025/09/12 17:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK trade groups lobby for blockchain technology to be included in UK-US tech bridge

UK trade groups lobby for blockchain technology to be included in UK-US tech bridge

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Bloomberg, on the eve of US President Trump's visit to the UK next week, British trade groups urged the government to include blockchain technology in any scientific and technological innovation cooperation agreement it signs with the United States. In a letter to British Business Secretary Peter Kyle on Thursday, more than a dozen groups representing the financial, technology, and cryptocurrency sectors said that distributed ledger technology should be a "core part" of the "UK-US Technology Bridge." The letter, signed by representatives of the UK Crypto Assets Business Council, the UK Finance Association, and The CityUK, among others, stated: "Excluding digital assets from the UK-US tech bridge would be a missed opportunity. While other countries, particularly in the Middle East and Asia, make progress in developing the standards that will shape the future of finance, the UK risks being left behind." The letter was also sent to Economic Secretary Lucy Rigby, whose office typically oversees the government's regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies. The letter emphasized that "stablecoins and asset tokenization are strategically important areas for both economies. Without coordinated action, UK businesses risk facing a fragmented regulatory environment, reduced access to transatlantic markets, and increased competitive pressure."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.764-3.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689+1.77%
Core DAO
CORE$0.461-2.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 17:58
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin ETFs Draw Significant Capital

Bitcoin ETFs Draw Significant Capital

The post Bitcoin ETFs Draw Significant Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a notable inflow of $552.78 million on Thursday, continuing a four-day positive streak that amassed $1.7 billion in total investments. This surge reflects a growing interest in Bitcoin, positioning it as a valuable financial asset for investors. Continue Reading:Bitcoin ETFs Draw Significant Capital Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-etfs-draw-significant-capital
Union
U$0.014755+42.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017624-0.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009632-0.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01456-3.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0536+14.48%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27593-4.21%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Mobile-Friendly Bitcoin Cloud Mining Apps in 2025 to Help Enthusiasts Mine Quickly

Mobile-Friendly Bitcoin Cloud Mining Apps in 2025 to Help Enthusiasts Mine Quickly

Instead of needing expensive ASIC machines or worrying about sky-high energy bills, crypto enthusiasts can now start mining directly from their smartphones.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003545+0.56%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12377+16.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-5.51%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 17:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
With the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

The post With the Fed’s Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates after this week’s release of US economic data. At this point, a 25 basis point cut is priced in at 92.7%, while a 50 basis point cut is priced in at 7.3%. While Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins are moving upwards with only a few days left until the FED’s interest rate decision, the expiration date for option contracts in the crypto market has come today, as it does every Friday. According to data for the second week of September, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on September 12 on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Accordingly, the Put/Call Ratio of BTC options is 1.31, the maximum loss point is $113,000 and the notional value is $3.42 billion. When we look at Ethereum, ETH options have a Put/Call Ratio of 1.02, a maximum loss point of $4,400, and a notional value of $850 million. Looking at the put/call ratio, we see that it’s 1.31 for Bitcoin and 1.02 for ETH. These ratios indicate that sell orders outnumber buy orders for both BTC and ETH, indicating that options traders are bearish and positioning themselves against a potential decline. At this point, experts say that less than $125 million in open put interest on Deribit is pegged at $114,000 or higher. At this point, if Bitcoin manages to hold above $113,000 by Friday’s expiration, more than $300 million in call contracts will be activated. This would provide a $175 million advantage for call buyers and could provide the fuel needed for Bitcoin to continue its upward trend. Bitcoin continues to trade at $115,200, while Ethereum is at $4,530. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source:…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.53+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689+1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017624-0.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
The address used to exchange 1.52 million HOLO for 1,013 BNB 20 hours ago is a market maker wallet.

The address used to exchange 1.52 million HOLO for 1,013 BNB 20 hours ago is a market maker wallet.

PANews reported on September 12th that Lookonchain monitoring confirmed that wallet address 0x3723 does not belong to a KOL investor, but rather a market maker wallet. Twenty hours ago, this wallet exchanged 1.52 million HOLO tokens for 1,013 BNB (worth $915,000). This operation was carried out at a time when HOLO was trading at a 15% premium on BNB Chain, most likely in an effort to stabilize its price.
Binance Coin
BNB$925.75+0.03%
Holoworld AI
HOLO$0.4254+2.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001909-3.73%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 17:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
SOL, XRP & HBAR ETFs Listed on DTCC — Approval Hopes Rise

SOL, XRP & HBAR ETFs Listed on DTCC — Approval Hopes Rise

The post SOL, XRP & HBAR ETFs Listed on DTCC — Approval Hopes Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Bloomberg data shows approval odds at 95% for Solana and XRP ETFs and 90% for the HBAR ETF. Market sentiment is strengthening ahead of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF launch on September 12. Solana and XRP prices are posting strong weekly gains amid growing ETF anticipation. Crypto ETFs are now making progress in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to receive a green light. On Sept. 11, HBAR, Solana and XRP ETF filed by two big asset managers, Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital, made way to the DTCC website. This development has sparked additional buzz for an SEC approval soon. Why Is DTCC Listing Special for HBAR, Solana, and XRP ETFs According to the data from Bloomberg, the US SEC will approve new crypto ETFs soon, with Solana ETF and XRP ETF carrying 95% odds of approval. Similarly, the HBAR ETF has 90% approval chances. The SEC faces its final deadline in October to decide on the XRP and Solana applications. In a recent development, Canary Capital also filed an “America-First” crypto ETF, covering digital assets created in the US. The DTCC places securities on the NSCC eligibility list as part of the process to prepare for the launch of a new ETF in the market. However, market experts like Nate Geraci and Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas clarified that a DTCC listing is only an administrative step. $SOL and $XRP ETF approval is much closer than you think. Today, DTCC listed Fidelity’s Solana and Canary’s XRP ETF. For those who don’t remember, something similar happened in Q4 2023 before Bitcoin ETFs approval. pic.twitter.com/bmROvmRxbF — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) September 12, 2025 These ETFs must still secure SEC approval before trading can commence. Agree, nothing to see here. that said how many tickers are added that never…
Threshold
T$0.01671+0.11%
Solana
SOL$245.73+3.77%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 17:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altseason Cycle 3 Heats Up as ETH and SOL Lead $2T Market Cap Push

Altseason Cycle 3 Heats Up as ETH and SOL Lead $2T Market Cap Push

TLDR: Altseason cycle 3 started in April 2025 with ETH, and BNB setting fresh highs ahead of mid-cap catch-up season. Altcoin market cap could surge to $1.5T–$2T if the cycle follows historic 3x–4x gains before Q1 2026. The golden cross pattern has returned, historically linked to altcoin rallies in 2017 and 2021 with high returns. [...] The post Altseason Cycle 3 Heats Up as ETH and SOL Lead $2T Market Cap Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$245.73+3.77%
Binance Coin
BNB$925.75+0.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005878-2.50%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/12 17:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Major Catalysts Trump Dogecoin ETF Launch Say Experts

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Major Catalysts Trump Dogecoin ETF Launch Say Experts

The launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF has generated excitement, with traders pushing DOGE higher and speculating on its future potential.
Union
U$0.014755+42.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.764-3.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.16368-4.19%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 17:44
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position