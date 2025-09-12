2025-09-15 Monday

Best Crypto to Buy Now? DigiTap Presale Brings Banking to Blockchain

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now? DigiTap Presale Brings Banking to Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 13:00 Crypto traders are getting ready for Q4—the most aggressive seasonal period for risk assets. Bitcoin is trending upwards, analysts are forecasting a $6,500 price target for Ethereum, and altcoins look ready to explode. This is the market stage when altcoins have their moment in the sun, and investors need to be paying attention. DigiTap has opened its presale and is introducing ‘‘omni-banking’’ to the world for the first time ever. What is DigiTap? DigiTap is building the world’s first “omni-banking” platform. The idea is simple: bring both fiat and crypto together in one place. Right now, people often use one app for their bank accounts and another one for their crypto wallets. DigiTap wants to fix that by creating a single app where users can hold, send, and spend both types of money. Phase 1 of DigiTap’s roadmap has already been completed. During that time, the core platform was developed, and desktop and mobile apps were released for beta testing. Early users got a chance to try the system and give feedback before the token presale began. This is important because many projects launch fundraising with nothing but a concept. DigiTap went the opposite way – build the product first, test it, and only then raise funds to scale. Key Features of the Platform One of the strongest sides of DigiTap is how it merges banking and blockchain. A few of its most important features include: Multi-currency accounts: Users can hold different fiat currencies and crypto in one account. For example, users can keep dollars, euros, bitcoin, and ether all in the same dashboard. Instant exchange: DigiTap uses a smart exchange engine that searches for the best rate when converting fiat to crypto or vice versa. This happens in real time and avoids…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:08
Bitcoin ‘sharks’ add 65K BTC in a week in key demand rebound

Bitcoin is a “buy” again for some investor cohorts, with sharks standing out after a week-long BTC buying spree, CryptoQuant reports. Key points:Bitcoin “shark” wallets have started buying the dip, adding 65,000 BTC to their holdings in just seven days.Short-term holders also cross a milestone, with the profit ratio of coins moving onchain flipping positive.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:05
Large UNI Transfer Linked to Anchorage Platform Raises Speculation

The post Large UNI Transfer Linked to Anchorage Platform Raises Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 5.355 million UNI ($52.9M) transferred to Anchorage-linked address. No abnormal market volatility reported post-transfer. Community speculates on institutional profit-taking actions. On September 12, 2025, approximately 5.36 million UNI tokens, valued at $52.9 million, were transferred to Anchorage Digital, with 200,000 UNI moved to a centralized exchange shortly after. This transaction suggests institutional profit-taking, without official confirmation, aligning with broader market trends of large-scale asset reallocations and liquidity management in the cryptocurrency market. 5.355M UNI Transfer Sparks Institutional Strategy Speculation A substantial transfer of 5.355 million UNI was conducted to an address suspected to belong to Anchorage, a recognized custodian platform. A portion, 200,000 UNI, was later moved to a centralized exchange, fueling investor discussions about potential sell-offs. No official quotes or statements have been identified from key players regarding the UNI transfer event reported on September 12, 2025. Here are the relevant details without direct quotes: Nathan McCauley, CEO, Anchorage Digital – No direct public statements on the reported UNI transaction as of September 12, 2025. Diogo Monica, CTO, Anchorage Digital – No comments on social media related to the transaction or its implications. Hayden Adams, Founder, Uniswap Foundation – No detected comments on large UNI outflows. Devin Walsh, Executive Director, Uniswap Foundation – No interaction or statements regarding potential impacts of the transaction. Yu Jin, On-chain Analyst – Has not published detailed tracebacks or confirmations of the event on official platforms. Market watchers express concerns over possible effects on UNI liquidity. However, no noticeable fluctuations have been reported on major exchanges, indicating stable market conditions post-transfer. Analysts note similar events previously presaged institutional profit-taking. As of now, neither leadership at Anchorage nor Uniswap has made public statements regarding this transaction. Market sentiment remains vigilant, with speculation increasing about institutional strategies behind such substantial token movements. UNI Price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:04
Cardano On the Verge of Breakout for Larger Wave 5 Rally but There’s a Catch

Recent Cardano price development may set the pace for a larger wave five rally past $1, but a breakout must hold to confirm this. Cardano is recovering like the rest of the market.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/12 18:04
AI Giants Face FTC Inquiry Into Chatbot Safety and Child Protections

Federal regulators have ordered seven major tech companies to reveal how their AI companions handle interactions with minors.
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:03
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 12)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 12, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 18:02
Why Climate Change Matters To Me (and You)

The post Why Climate Change Matters To Me (and You) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I spent my clinical career in the most extreme corner of medicine, heart and lung transplantation. At least weekly I’d cut out a failing heart and replace it with a healthy heart from someone who died tragically. Transplant is the last resort, a radical act when everything else has failed. That experience convinces you of one thing: prevention matters most. If we can keep hearts healthy and thereby delay or avoid the day when a transplant must even be considered, we save lives, but also years of vitality. Dr. Bill Frist, then-head of the Vanderbilt Multi-Organ Transplant Center, holding a diseased heart removed from a patient who would receive a healthy transplanted heart organ. John Howser, Vanderbilt University Medical Center That lens of a career treating heart disease colors how I see the changing climate, the increase in extreme weather patterns, the hotter days we are all experiencing. Climate change, thus to me, is not abstract. It is a direct, measurable, and increasingly dangerous threat to the heart. Mine and yours and those of your children and your grandchildren. And the science is now overwhelming. According to the World Meteorological Organization, NOAA, and NASA, 2024 shattered climate records as the hottest year in history, becoming the first calendar year to exceed 1.5 °C above pre-industrial temperatures—a critical Paris Agreement threshold. The long-standing march of warming that began with the Industrial Revolution continues unabated, making 2024 not an anomaly, but the latest and most alarming marker in a century-and-a-half-long ascent. These are the facts. Map of global average surface temperature in 2024 compared to the 1991-2020 average, with places that were warmer than average colored red, and places that were cooler than average colored blue. The planet’s 10 warmest years since 1850 have all occurred in the past decade. Based on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:02
Yield Hunters Flock to HyperLiquid Staking Ecosytem to Farm Kintetiq’s Airdrop

The post Yield Hunters Flock to HyperLiquid Staking Ecosytem to Farm Kintetiq’s Airdrop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kinetiq, a liquid staking protocol built around Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, has seen an explosion of inflows in recent weeks as users pile in to farm the protocol’s airdrop points campaign. Total value locked (TVL) on Kinetiq has jumped from roughly $458 million in mid-July to over $2.1 billion today, according to DefiLlama. While part of the increase can be attributed to a 20% rise in the price of HYPE over the same period, another big driver has been raw deposits. The amount of HYPE staked has climbed from under 10 million tokens in July to nearly 40 million now. Kinetiq’s points program opened mid-July, underscoring that it is driving activity in its ecosystem. Kinetiq Deposits (DeFiLlama) The surge demonstrates the growing influence of Hyperliquid, which is fast becoming a DeFi heavyweight as liquidity, trading activity and staking demand migrate onto its ecosystem. Points programs in particular, where protocols distribute future token allocations to early participants, continue to pull in yield-hungry crypto investors. By staking HYPE through Kinetiq, users not only earn standard staking rewards but also accumulate points toward a potential Kinetiq token airdrop. For many DeFi traders, that double yield opportunity has proven irresistible, some have shared on X. Read more: Native Markets Leads Early Voting for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Contract Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/yield-hunters-rush-to-hyperliquid-staking-ecosytem-to-farm-kintetiq-s-airdrop
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:00
BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Deal Outshines ONDO and Avalanche in 2025’s Crypto Picks

The crypto world is filled with exciting moves, and three names are leading discussions: ONDO, Avalanche, and BlockDAG. ONDO is pushing tokenization into Wall Street products, while Avalanche is gaining attention through its Subnet architecture, which powers gaming and enterprise solutions.  Yet, BlockDAG (BDAG) has turned heads with its $0.0013 special offer in Batch 30, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/12 18:00
Crypto Market Outlook Suggests $100 Trillion Potential by 2032 — Early-Stage Altcoins Identified as Beneficiaries

Analysts project crypto could hit $100T by 2032. Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE and Hyperliquid are top altcoins poised to benefit.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 18:00
