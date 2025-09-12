Best Crypto to Buy Now? DigiTap Presale Brings Banking to Blockchain

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now? DigiTap Presale Brings Banking to Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 13:00 Crypto traders are getting ready for Q4—the most aggressive seasonal period for risk assets. Bitcoin is trending upwards, analysts are forecasting a $6,500 price target for Ethereum, and altcoins look ready to explode. This is the market stage when altcoins have their moment in the sun, and investors need to be paying attention. DigiTap has opened its presale and is introducing ‘‘omni-banking’’ to the world for the first time ever. What is DigiTap? DigiTap is building the world’s first “omni-banking” platform. The idea is simple: bring both fiat and crypto together in one place. Right now, people often use one app for their bank accounts and another one for their crypto wallets. DigiTap wants to fix that by creating a single app where users can hold, send, and spend both types of money. Phase 1 of DigiTap’s roadmap has already been completed. During that time, the core platform was developed, and desktop and mobile apps were released for beta testing. Early users got a chance to try the system and give feedback before the token presale began. This is important because many projects launch fundraising with nothing but a concept. DigiTap went the opposite way – build the product first, test it, and only then raise funds to scale. Key Features of the Platform One of the strongest sides of DigiTap is how it merges banking and blockchain. A few of its most important features include: Multi-currency accounts: Users can hold different fiat currencies and crypto in one account. For example, users can keep dollars, euros, bitcoin, and ether all in the same dashboard. Instant exchange: DigiTap uses a smart exchange engine that searches for the best rate when converting fiat to crypto or vice versa. This happens in real time and avoids…