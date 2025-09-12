Large UNI Transfer Linked to Anchorage Platform Raises Speculation
The post Large UNI Transfer Linked to Anchorage Platform Raises Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 5.355 million UNI ($52.9M) transferred to Anchorage-linked address. No abnormal market volatility reported post-transfer. Community speculates on institutional profit-taking actions. On September 12, 2025, approximately 5.36 million UNI tokens, valued at $52.9 million, were transferred to Anchorage Digital, with 200,000 UNI moved to a centralized exchange shortly after. This transaction suggests institutional profit-taking, without official confirmation, aligning with broader market trends of large-scale asset reallocations and liquidity management in the cryptocurrency market. 5.355M UNI Transfer Sparks Institutional Strategy Speculation A substantial transfer of 5.355 million UNI was conducted to an address suspected to belong to Anchorage, a recognized custodian platform. A portion, 200,000 UNI, was later moved to a centralized exchange, fueling investor discussions about potential sell-offs. No official quotes or statements have been identified from key players regarding the UNI transfer event reported on September 12, 2025. Here are the relevant details without direct quotes: Nathan McCauley, CEO, Anchorage Digital – No direct public statements on the reported UNI transaction as of September 12, 2025. Diogo Monica, CTO, Anchorage Digital – No comments on social media related to the transaction or its implications. Hayden Adams, Founder, Uniswap Foundation – No detected comments on large UNI outflows. Devin Walsh, Executive Director, Uniswap Foundation – No interaction or statements regarding potential impacts of the transaction. Yu Jin, On-chain Analyst – Has not published detailed tracebacks or confirmations of the event on official platforms. Market watchers express concerns over possible effects on UNI liquidity. However, no noticeable fluctuations have been reported on major exchanges, indicating stable market conditions post-transfer. Analysts note similar events previously presaged institutional profit-taking. As of now, neither leadership at Anchorage nor Uniswap has made public statements regarding this transaction. Market sentiment remains vigilant, with speculation increasing about institutional strategies behind such substantial token movements. UNI Price…
