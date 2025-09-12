2025-09-15 Monday

UK Bitcoin finance firm Smarter Web Company considers acquiring competitor at a discount

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Cointelegraph, Andrew Webley, CEO of The Smarter Web Company, the UK's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, said the company is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its asset reserves. Webley told the Financial Times that he would "definitely consider" acquiring competitors at a discount to acquire their Bitcoin. The company aspires to be included in the UK's FTSE 100 index, and a name change is "inevitable," but he needs to "handle it properly." According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, The Smarter Web Company is the 25th largest corporate Bitcoin reserve holder globally and the largest in the UK. The company currently holds 2,470 Bitcoins, valued at nearly $275 million. Prior to Webley's comments, Smarter Web's stock price fell nearly 22% on Friday, from $2.01 at the market open to $1.85 at the time of writing.
XRP burn fees crash to 1-year low as network activity cools

The post XRP burn fees crash to 1-year low as network activity cools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s on-chain fee burn has slumped to levels not seen since late 2024, pointing to a sharp cooldown in network activity.  As of Friday, September 12, 2025 (mid-session), the ledger had burned 190 XRP in transaction fees; even if the day fills out, it will likely remain abnormally light. For context, Thursday, September 11 finished at just 549 XRP, already one of the weakest daily prints of 2025 and consistent with the downtrend you see on the one-year “XRP burned as fees” chart, as per data retrieved by Finbold from XRPscan. XRP 1-year burned as fees chart. Source: XRPscan To understand why this matters, remember how XRP’s fee mechanics work. Every XRP Ledger transaction destroys a tiny amount of XRP (the “base fee,” 10 drops = 0.00001 XRP) and that fee scales up temporarily when the ledger is under load.  When activity is quiet, the fee reverts to the minimum; when the ledger gets busy, it nudges higher to deter spam. In other words, the total XRP burned is a real-time proxy for both transaction count and moment-to-moment congestion. When burn collapses, it usually means fewer transactions and fees sitting near the minimum.  What drove the massive spike on December 2, 2024? The towering outlier on December 2, 2024, when the ledger burned ~17,339 XRP in a single day. Two overlapping forces explain that surge.  Protocol change that day: XRPL validators approved a 90% reduction in the ledger’s reserve requirements (the XRP you must lock to open an account or hold certain objects), and the change took effect on December 2.  While the base per-transaction fee did not change, the reserve cut triggered heightened on-chain housekeeping, account actions, trust-line adjustments, and liquidity shuffles, which pushed activity (and thus aggregate burn) sharply higher around the switchover.  Likewise, the same day, XRP…
Ethereum hits record 12 million daily smart contract calls as traders eye the $5200 ceiling

The post Ethereum hits record 12 million daily smart contract calls as traders eye the $5200 ceiling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Per CryptoQuant’s second September weekly report, Ethereum’s latest uptrend from about $1,400 in April to a high near $5,000 has unfolded alongside heavier allocations in funds and whale accumulation, a pullback in exchange deposits, and activity peaks across transactions, addresses, and smart-contract calls. Ethereum trades below a realized price band of $5,200 while fund holdings and on-chain use hit records. The report frames the next phase around whether price can clear the realized price upper band that capped prior advances. According to CryptoQuant, Ethereum fund holdings, driven largely by U.S. spot ETFs, have reached 6.7 million ETH, nearly double since April. Addresses holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH added roughly 6 million ETH over the same period, with this cohort now at 20.6 million ETH, a new high. The “smart money” share embedded in those balances means a material portion of demand is already in place, compressing the room for momentum to do the heavy lifting without fresh flows. The charts on page 2 of the report show both the fund-holding curve and cohort balances making new peaks. Staking has climbed in parallel. The total ETH staked stands at around 36.2 million, up by roughly 2.5 million ETH since May. The rising validator count reduces circulating supply and supports a tighter float, yet it also sequesters capital that would otherwise meet new demand if price drifts or volumes thin out. That mix of lower float and higher commitment from validators helps explain why spot market pressure can ease even when price consolidates. On-chain throughput has expanded. Total daily transactions peaked at about 1.7 million on August 16, and active addresses reached roughly 800,000 on August 5, both new highs, per the network dashboards. Smart-contract calls surpassed 12 million daily for the first time, marking the heaviest programmatic use of the base…
DTCC listing fuels buzz around Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs

Crypto ETFs edge closer as BTC & ETH funds win approval. Solana, XRP & Hedera ETFs appear on DTCC site, fueling anticipation of a potential launch.
UK Bitcoin treasury company Smarter Web Company weighs acquisitions

UK Bitcoin treasury firm Smarter Web may look to acquire competitors at a discount, with CEO Andrew Webley eyeing FTSE 100 status despite stock declines. The Smarter Web Company, the United Kingdom’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its treasury, CEO Andrew Webley said.Webley told the Financial Times that he would “certainly consider” buying out competitors to acquire their Bitcoin (BTC) at a discount.According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, The Smarter Web Company is the world’s 25th biggest and the UK’s top corporate Bitcoin treasury. It currently holds 2,470 BTC worth nearly $275 million.Read more
Safety Shot’s BONK Subsidiary Debut Fails to Lift Stock

The post Safety Shot’s BONK Subsidiary Debut Fails to Lift Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Safety Shot saw its stock dip after establishing a new subsidiary dedicated to its digital asset strategy, focused on the Bonk (BONK) meme coin.  Alongside the announcement, the company disclosed an expansion of its BONK treasury. Notably, it now holds more than 2.5% of the token’s circulating supply. Sponsored Sponsored Safety Shot Creates BONK Subsidiary, Stock Slides In a press release dated September 11, the firm, with a market cap of $85.4 million, disclosed the formation of BONK Holdings LLC. This new subsidiary will manage the firm’s digital asset strategy.  The subsidiary has expanded its reserves through prior initiatives and a recent $5 million acquisition in collaboration with FalconX, a prominent digital asset trading platform.  “We are aggressively accumulating a significant position in what we believe is a top-tier digital asset. The fact that our current digital and cash assets alone are valued above our entire market cap highlights the tremendous and currently unrecognized value of our Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands,” Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, stated According to the company, BONK Holdings has acquired 228.9 billion BONK tokens. The average purchase price was $0.00002184 per token. This acquisition has elevated Safety Shot’s holdings to over 2.5% of BONK’s total circulating supply, valued at approximately $55 million based on current market prices. Notably, the firm isn’t just keeping its BONK tokens in storage. Instead, it plans to put them to work within Solana’s DeFi ecosystem—staking, adding liquidity, and yield farming.  The approach aims to generate additional, non-dilutive returns. This, in turn, will strengthen the company’s finances and support future growth. Sponsored Sponsored The announcement follows a series of strategic moves by Safety Shot to align itself with the BONK ecosystem. The company secured a $30 million investment in late August, signaling its intent to integrate the cryptocurrency…
Meliuz Unveils Options-Based Bitcoin Strategy to Enlarge Treasury

The post Meliuz Unveils Options-Based Bitcoin Strategy to Enlarge Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meliuz recently unveiled a new strategy that will allow it to increase the yield gained on the bitcoin held as part of its treasury. The Brazilian company will now leverage options with pre-defined strike prices to keep acquiring bitcoin and profiting from market volatility. Meliuz to Leverage Cash-Backed Bitcoin Options to Expand Its Treasury Meliuz, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/meliuz-unveils-options-based-bitcoin-strategy-to-enlarge-treasury/
Bitcoin Holds Steady as Solana and Altcoins Gain Momentum: Galaxy Digital CEO

Highlights: Mike Novogratz says Bitcoin is consolidating while altcoin treasury demand grows fast. Solana gains strength as ETFs, treasury strategies, and investor interest drive momentum. Novogratz backs the SEC’s onchain market shift, calling it key for crypto adoption. Bitcoin has been trading in a sideways pattern as corporations increasingly focus on altcoin accumulation, with potential gains anticipated later this year, according to Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, Novogratz said the consolidation partly reflects treasury firms directing their attention toward other cryptocurrencies. Altcoin Treasuries Boost Solana Momentum BitMine Immersion Technologies is a leading altcoin treasury firm, recently buying $200 million in Ether. Its total ETH holdings have grown to over $9 billion. Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries announced Monday it secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoins. The funds will be used to launch a crypto treasury strategy focused on Solana. Novogratz said the market is entering a “season of Solana,” due to supportive regulations and rising investor interest. Novogratz noted that even with competition among crypto firms, no single company is likely to take full control, unlike in traditional finance. He said Ethereum has its own community and purpose and will compete with Solana and other blockchains, but no blockchain will dominate everything. He added that the most important point is that money will keep flowing into crypto as the industry moves from ideas to real progress. Earlier this week, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said a “Solana season” is starting. He expects ETF approvals, new investments, and corporate treasury purchases to drive Solana’s growth. Hougan compared the potential runs to those seen with Bitcoin and Ether. Yes I do. ETF inflows (and potential approvals) + Treasury purchases + excitement around tokenization + a massive technical upgrade … a perfect recipe. https://t.co/urdgXYRTmb — Matt Hougan (@Matt_Hougan) September 10, 2025 Bitcoin Market Trend and Future Outlook Bitcoin has stayed between $110,055 and $116,083 in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Novogratz said Bitcoin could rise again as the U.S. Federal Reserve starts lowering rates and crypto news stays positive. He added that Bitcoin started as a store of value, while stablecoins help cross-border payments. Novogratz also spoke about changing regulations. U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the agency is updating rules to let markets operate onchain. He called it a “radical departure” from past policy and a sign of faster institutional adoption. Atkins recently made several pro-crypto statements. He said entrepreneurs and investors should raise capital onchain without constant legal uncertainty. He added that most crypto tokens are not securities and fall outside the SEC’s control. Novogratz said these comments are moving regulations in the right direction. He also said Nasdaq asked the SEC to allow tokenized stocks and ETFs. If approved, the change could allow blockchain-based settlements as early as the third quarter of 2026. Novogratz said blockchains are now fast, secure, and trusted, and with proper regulations, they are ready for Wall Street adoption. He highlighted Solana as especially well-suited for financial markets because of its speed and high transaction capacity. “Most importantly, money is going to move into the space as we now start moving from narrative to plumbing,” Novogratz said. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
New Video Of Suspected Gunman Released (Live)

The post New Video Of Suspected Gunman Released (Live) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Utah and federal law enforcement authorities released new footage of the suspected gunman on Thursday night and urged the public to help with the manhunt—which has stretched past 36 hours—by sharing information, while acknowledging that they have “no idea” of the shooter’s whereabouts and if they are still in Utah. A combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Associated Press Timeline September 12, 4 a.m. EDTIn a series of posts on social media on Thursday night, top Pentagon leaders warned members of the military against from sharing any posts celebrating or mocking Kirk’s assassination, although it is unclear if this was triggered by any specific posts. Sean Parnell, the Defense Department’s top spokesperson first wrote on X: “It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American. The Department of War has zero tolerance for it.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth then reshared the post, adding “We are tracking all these very closely — and will address, immediately. Completely unacceptable.” Similar posts were also made by the Secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force, noting that such posts are deemed contrary to the services’ values and any personnel making such posts will “be dealt with swiftly and decisively.” 1:30 a.m. EDTState lawmakers in Utah called for a de-escalation of tensions after several Democratic leaders received angry phone calls demanding that they “leave the f—ing state,” Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU reported. Utah House Minority Leader Angela Romero, a Democrat, told KTSU the tone of the calls were “threatening” and added the frequency of these types of calls has risen in recent years “but I think…
Coinbase Asks Court To Order An “Expedited Proper Search” Of Deleted Text Messages From Former Anti-Crypto SEC Chair Gary Gensler

The Bitcoin price rose over 1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $115,025 as of 3:49 a.m. EST, as over half a billion [...]
