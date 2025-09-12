2025-09-15 Monday

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.

According to PANews on September 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the early HYPE whale address 0x7dac once again sold 67,006 HYPE (worth US$3.82 million) to cash out profits. The whale purchased 1.26 million HYPE at an average price of $7.52 (costing $9.51 million) and received an additional 22,270 HYPE at the time of the token's genesis issuance. Subsequently, it sold 385,513 HYPEs at an average price of $41.9 (cashing out $16.15 million), and currently still holds 900,663 HYPEs (worth $50.5 million). The whale's total profit has now exceeded US$57 million.
PANews2025/09/12 18:26
The Fed's Critical Interest Rate Decision Is Just Around the Corner! 107 Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions for How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates! Here Are the Results…

According to a Reuters poll, 105 of 107 economists predicted the Fed would cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17. Continue Reading: The Fed's Critical Interest Rate Decision Is Just Around the Corner! 107 Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions for How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates! Here Are the Results…
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:26
Global crypto market cap smashes above $4 trillion

The post Global crypto market cap smashes above $4 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization topped $4 trillion on Friday, September 12, continuing this month’s generally rising trend. Enjoying renewed institutional interest and recording $1.7 billion in fresh U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows over the past week, Bitcoin (BTC) still dominates, accounting for $2.95 trillion of the total, according to data from CoinMarketCap.  Crypto market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap To put things into perspective, Ethereum (ETH), the second largest crypto, sits at about $546 billion, with ETF inflows of only $232 million over the same period. Stablecoins account for around $268 billion of the overall market cap, while other cryptocurrencies are worth just over $900 billion. Macroeconomic conditions still shaky the surge in the crypto market comes asthe macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. The latest consumer price index (CPI) update showed annual inflation rising to 2.9% in August, the highest since January.  However, the data also showed that wholesale costs slightly eased, implying that while inflation is still rising, it is doing so at a slower pace. 12-month percent change in CPI. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics The Fed has resisted cutting rates for more than a year, but traders are betting on it in expectation of the upcoming policy meeting next week, with the cryptocurrency-based prediction platform Polymarket giving it an 87% chance of happening.  The optimism is hardly surprising. Namely, momentum in financial markets was building up in July, and a potential rate cut could reinforce that trend.  Naturally, the implications would extend far beyond Bitcoin. Ethereum and other Layer-1 (L1) networks, for instance, have shown strong sensitivity to U.S. monetary policy shifts, as have altcoins, which are known to swing more sharply during liquidity rotations. “At present levels, the next leg for price will hinge primarily on the U.S. monetary policy pivot and the durability of flows…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:26
Forward Industries Secures $1.65 Billion PIPE Financing

The post Forward Industries Secures $1.65 Billion PIPE Financing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Forward Industries completes $1.65 billion PIPE financing round for Solana. Kyle Samani invests $25 million, now Chairman. Raises Solana’s institutional status with strategic backing. Forward Industries has raised $1.65 billion through a PIPE financing round led by Multicoin Capital, Jump, and Galaxy, as announced by co-founder Kyle Samani on September 12th. This significant move into Solana establishes Forward Industries as a pivotal institutional participant, catalyzing SOL price growth and market liquidity, with substantial backing from major crypto investors. Forward Industries’ $1.65B Boost to Solana Ecosystem Forward Industries secured a $1.65 billion PIPE financing round to cultivate a Solana (SOL) treasury, drawing significant support from Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital. Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, personally invested $25 million in the initiative and has been appointed as Chairman of Forward Industries, indicating a strategic shift for the company toward digital asset engagement. The substantial investment aims to bolster the Solana ecosystem by enhancing liquidity and institutional growth. This positions Forward Industries as a pivotal player within the Solana network, altering its focus to include digital asset acquisition, primarily stacking Solana. Market reactions were swift, with Forward Industries’ shares climbing initially by 13% in pre-market trading. Kyle Samani highlighted Solana’s anticipated impact on global markets, stating: This is just the beginning of Solana’s role in global markets. With Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin behind us, Forward Industries has the platform to accelerate adoption on a massive scale. Solana’s Market Performance and Strategic Implications Did you know? Solana is known for its high throughput and low transaction costs, making it a popular choice for decentralized applications. CoinMarketCap reports Solana (SOL) currently trades at $238.15, commanding a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.89 billion, reflecting a 5.84% price increase in the past 24 hours…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:25
FED’in Kritik Faiz Kararına Çok Az Kaldı! 107 Üst Düzey Ekonomist, FED’in Ne Kadar Faiz İndirimi Yapacağına Dair Tahminlerini Açıkladı! İşte Sonuçlar…

FED geçtiğimiz yılın Eylül ayında 50 baz puan ile başladığı faiz indirimlerine Ocak 2025’ten bu yana arar vermiş durumda. ABD Başkanı Donald Trump’ın körüklediği tarife gerginliklerini gerekçe göstererek 2025 yılında faizleri sabit bırakan FED’in yine Eylğl ayında faiz indirimlerine başlaması bekleniyor. Bu noktada FED’in Eylül ayı faiz kararını açıklamasına sayılı günler kalmışken, faiz indirimi yapmasına […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:23
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Mocks SEC in Coinbase Fight: “Gary Can Come In”

The post Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Mocks SEC in Coinbase Fight: “Gary Can Come In” appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The fight between Coinbase and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken another sharp turn and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson just added fuel to the fire with a sarcastic jab at former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Here’s what’s buzzing on X. Coinbase Calls Out SEC Over Destroyed Records Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Paul …
CoinPedia2025/09/12 18:23
Solana Price: Could A SOL ETF Be Approved In 2026 & Could SOL Price Reach $1,000

Analysts are divided on the approval of a Solana ETF in 2026, with speculation suggesting a potential surge to $1,000 for the Solana price. However, despite the buzz around the SOL ETF, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is stealing the spotlight. In its presale, this Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is gaining attention, with experts predicting up [...] The post Solana Price: Could A SOL ETF Be Approved In 2026 & Could SOL Price Reach $1,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/12 18:22
BitMine’s Ethereum Holdings Top 2.1 Million After Fresh 46,255 ETH Buy

The post BitMine’s Ethereum Holdings Top 2.1 Million After Fresh 46,255 ETH Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine’s Ethereum Holdings Top 2.1 Million After Fresh 46,255 ETH Buy | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided him with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:21
A Crack-Up Is Coming In Europe. What Does This Mean For Our Security?

The post A Crack-Up Is Coming In Europe. What Does This Mean For Our Security? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. French Prime Minister François Bayrou addresses members of parliament before a non-confidence vote on September 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images) Getty Images A crack-up in Europe is coming. In a remarkable speech delivered to the National Assembly before it voted to overthrow his government, French prime minister Francois Bayrou declared that while members have the power to change governments because they don’t want to deal with difficult financial problems, “You do not have the power to erase reality. Reality will remain relentless….” The outgoing French prime minister was right about France’s ugly reality—a reality that is true for most of Europe. The continent and Britain are facing a profound crisis and malaise of a kind that’s unprecedented since World War II. Europe’s establishment parties have failed to deliver dynamic economies in which entrepreneurship can flourish and people feel they can rise up. Individual aspirations and, indeed, the culture have been suffocated by massive and ultimately unaffordable welfare states and extensive regulations that deaden initiative. The corruption of education by acidic far-left ideas is even worse than what we’ve experienced in the U.S. There is no real faith in a better future; just go and get what you can now. Smothering rules and procedures make a dynamic high-tech sector impossible. Israel, with its population of 9 million, is a bigger factor in high tech than the European Union with its population of more than 440 million. With a few exceptions, such as Poland, European governments piled on growth-killing taxes. Some did reduce corporate taxes yet smothered those incentives with higher levies elsewhere. Payrolls taxes are killers, far higher than in the U.S., where the rate is 15.3%—and that applies only up to certain level of income. In France, amazingly, the rate can be more than 60%.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:20
EarnPark Launches Token Mining to Incentivize Long-Term Liquidity Providers

EarnPark has officially launched Token Mining, a new liquidity incentive programme designed to strengthen long-term […]
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:20
