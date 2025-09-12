2025-09-15 Monday

Solana prêt à détrôner Ethereum d’ici fin 2025 ?

Solana prêt à détrôner Ethereum d’ici fin 2025 ?

La question chauffe : Solana peut-il passer devant Ethereum d’ici fin 2025 ? Vitesse folle, frais minimes ou projets qui affluent, les signaux sont là. Côté marché, l’appétit grandit et les récits “Ethereum killer” refont surface. Mais au-delà du slogan, ce qui compte, c’est l’usage réel : développeurs actifs, outils simples, et un écosystème qui […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 18:41
On-chain detective: THORSwap offers over $1 million in bounties for THORChain founder’s wallet vulnerability

On-chain detective: THORSwap offers over $1 million in bounties for THORChain founder’s wallet vulnerability

PANews reported on September 12th that according to The Block, on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that THORSwap has issued multiple bounty offers over the past few days to hackers who attacked a user's personal wallet. The victim may be THORChain founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen. An on-chain update on Friday indicated that returning THOR tokens would earn a reward, with no legal action taken within 72 hours. Contact information was also provided. PeckShield initially reported that the THORChain protocol had been attacked, resulting in losses of approximately $1.2 million, but later corrected the claim to be targeting user wallets. ZachXBT stated that the victim was likely John-Paul Thorbjornsen's wallet, from which North Korean hackers stole $1.35 million on Tuesday. Thorbjornsen admitted that the attack originated from a fake Zoom link sent from a friend's hacked Telegram account. He stated that his old MetaMask wallet, which had been emptied, was in another logged-out Chrome profile, with the key stored in iCloud Keychain, making it possible for the attacker to access it through a zero-day vulnerability. This reinforces his belief that threshold signature wallets are the only true defense.
PANews2025/09/12 18:39
Zebec Network expands its payroll ecosystem with Payro Finance partnership

Zebec Network expands its payroll ecosystem with Payro Finance partnership

The post Zebec Network expands its payroll ecosystem with Payro Finance partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zebec Network has expanded its payroll capabilities by partnering with Payro Finance to integrate on-demand payroll lending. Summary Zebec Network has partnered with Payro Finance to integrate real-time stablecoin payroll with instant on-demand payroll loans. The Payro collaboration follows Zebec’s TurnkeyHQ integration, which allows employees to receive stablecoin salaries directly within their payroll dashboards. Zebec has recently enhanced compliance with SOC 2 certification and is pursuing MiCA and ISO 27001 standards to support global payroll operations. Zebec Network (ZBCN) today announced a strategic partnership with Payro Finance, a payroll-focused funding solution licensed and compliant across all 50 U.S. states, to integrate real-time stablecoin payroll with on-demand payroll lending. The integration builds on Zebec’s existing payroll platform, which already allows companies to stream salaries in real-time using USDC stablecoin. By incorporating Payro’s lending tools, Zebec’s clients can now access instant payroll loans to cover short-term cash flow gaps, ensuring employees are paid on time regardless of financial constraints. Zebec and Payro will host an upcoming Spaces on X to discuss the partnership and its impact on global payroll solutions. Zebec Network continues to expand its payroll ecosystem Zebec’s latest partnership with Payro Finance comes on the heels of another collaboration in its payroll ecosystem. A couple of days ago, Zebec announced that it had partnered with TurnkeyHQ to power embedded wallet infrastructure in its integrations with major U.S. payroll systems. Through Turnkey, employees can receive salaries in stablecoins directly within their payroll dashboards, alongside traditional bank transfers. In addition to its growing partnership network, including recent deals with Gatenox and the acquisition of Science Card, Zebec is actively strengthening compliance efforts. The company is now SOC 2-compliant, joining a select group of crypto projects that have reached this standard. Zebec is also pursuing MiCA compliance under the EU framework and targeting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:37
Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – What It Means for Investors

Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – What It Means for Investors

The corporate cryptocurrency treasury movement has entered a new phase. What once looked like an “easy money” strategy—raising capital to buy Bitcoin and riding a scarcity premium—is now becoming a ruthless “player versus player” competition. According to new analysis from Coinbase Research, more than $215 billion in digital assets are now controlled across 213 corporate ... Read more The post Crypto Treasury ‘Easy Money’ Era Ends as Companies Enter ‘Player vs Player’ Competition – What It Means for Investors appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/12 18:35
Brazilian listed company Meliuz launches options-based Bitcoin strategy to expand its capital reserves

Brazilian listed company Meliuz launches options-based Bitcoin strategy to expand its capital reserves

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Bitcoin.com, Brazilian listed company Meliuz has launched a new strategy to continue increasing its Bitcoin holdings in a low-risk manner. Specifically, the company will implement an options-based strategy, leveraging derivatives and Bitcoin price fluctuations to expand its existing reserve of over 600 Bitcoins. According to local media reports, Meliuz will sell put options with a specific strike price. For example, if the Bitcoin price is higher than this strike price at expiration, the company will earn the premium. To mitigate risk, these options are secured by less than 10% of operating cash reserves. Meliuz also stated that this innovative strategy is supported by "professional partners" in related trading fields, but did not disclose the specific institutions.
PANews2025/09/12 18:32
Solana, XRP, Hedera ETFs one step closer with DTCC listing

Solana, XRP, Hedera ETFs one step closer with DTCC listing

The post Solana, XRP, Hedera ETFs one step closer with DTCC listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A fresh wave of crypto ETFs is inching closer as Bitcoin and Ethereum-linked funds gained Wall Street’s investment approval. Fidelity’s proposed Solana ETF (FSOL) and Canary Capital’s planned XRP ETF (XRPC) and Hedera ETF (HBR) surfaced on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This move has stoked huge anticipation among investors for a potential launch. Amid the hype, Solana’s price spiked by 7% over the last 24 hours, while Hedera and XRP posted marginal gains. The cumulative crypto market cap regained the $4 trillion mark, printing green indexes all around. The Fear and Greed index remained “neutral” but rose slightly away from the fear territory. ETF race heats up The DTCC website on September 11 added the three products to the National Securities Clearing Corporation roster. This makes them eligible for clearing and settlement should they win approval. However, it is not a green light from regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) must still approve the products before trading can begin. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, in a post, noted that while a DTCC listing is procedural, historical precedent suggests that most tickers making it onto the system eventually launch. The commission has repeatedly delayed rulings on altcoin ETFs this year. In August, it pushed back its ruling on Canary’s XRP ETF to a window between October 18 and 23. Earlier, Cryptopolitan reported that the US SEC delayed Canary’s Hedera ETF decision until November, and extended its timeline for Fidelity’s Solana ETF into October. Trump Media plots 5 ETFs The ETF FOMO might peak this season as Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O) announced plans for five new “Truth Social Funds” ETFs. It is targeting themes such as American defense, energy security, and red-state real estate. Shares are reportedly set to list on the NYSE Arca later…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:32
Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF set for September 18 debut after delay

Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF set for September 18 debut after delay

The first U.S spot XRP ETF hasn't influenced whales to increase exposure to the altcoin
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:30
THORSwap issues bounty offer tied to more than $1M exploit of THORChain founder’s wallet: onchain analysts

THORSwap issues bounty offer tied to more than $1M exploit of THORChain founder’s wallet: onchain analysts

Onchain sleuth ZachXBT said the victim is likely THORChain founder John-Paul Thorbjornsen, who had $1.35 million stolen this week.
Coinstats2025/09/12 18:30
HKMC and CICC Forge Partnership to Boost Infrastructure Financing

HKMC and CICC Forge Partnership to Boost Infrastructure Financing

The post HKMC and CICC Forge Partnership to Boost Infrastructure Financing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 11, 2025 05:00 The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and China International Capital Corporation Limited sign an MoU to enhance cooperation in infrastructure financing and securitisation, aiming to solidify Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub. The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited (HKMC) and China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hong Kong to enhance cooperation in infrastructure financing and securitisation. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading infrastructure financing hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Enhanced Collaboration in Infrastructure Financing The MoU outlines the collaborative efforts of both parties to explore capital market opportunities related to infrastructure assets. This includes expanding the investor base and tapping into renminbi opportunities for infrastructure loan securitisation. The partnership is expected to facilitate infrastructure investment and financing flows, thereby consolidating Hong Kong’s pivotal role in this sector. Mr. Colin Pou, Executive Director and CEO of the HKMC, highlighted the growth of HKMC’s Infrastructure Financing and Securitisation (IFS) platform. He noted that the collaboration with CICC is poised to elevate their business to new heights, further advancing Hong Kong’s status as a premier infrastructure financing hub. CICC’s Global Financial Engagement Mr. Chen Liang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Committee at CICC, expressed optimism about the partnership. With a long history of engagement in international financial markets, CICC aims to integrate a global perspective with insights into the Chinese market. This collaboration is seen as a significant opportunity to enhance China’s role in global finance and expand influence among international investors. HKMC’s Role in Infrastructure Financing Since its inception in 1997, the HKMC, wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government, has been instrumental…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:30
Who Really Controls U.S. Electricity Prices?

Who Really Controls U.S. Electricity Prices?

The post Who Really Controls U.S. Electricity Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUSTIN, TEXAS – AUGUST 18: An aerial view of a power plant next to a freeway overpass on August 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Texans to conserve power as a prolonged heat wave continues sweeping across the state. Today marks 42 consecutive days of triple digit weather across the state. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images When we see prices rise and fall at the gas pump, we generally have an idea of what is driving the changes. Generally, it’s movements in the underlying price of oil, or sometimes there are refinery issues that can impact gasoline prices even when oil prices are stable. And people generally blame the oil companies in any case. The electricity markets are far more opaque. Electricity bills have skyrocketed in many places this summer, but the reasons you hear depend on who you ask. Politicians blame climate mandates, utilities point to infrastructure upgrades, and analysts cite natural gas volatility. The truth is far messier and more complex than the gasoline supply chain. Prices are shaped by a chain of fuel suppliers, generators, grid operators, regulators, and investors—each adding its own costs, incentives, and risks. In a system built to be competitive and transparent, the big question is: who really controls U.S. electricity prices? The Multi-Layered Pricing Machine The truth is that electricity prices aren’t set by a single authority. They’re the outcome of a chain of events where costs move through several hands before reaching your monthly bill. Fuel Providers – The Invisible Hand Natural gas, coal, uranium, and renewables set the baseline cost for generation. When gas prices spike—because of weather, geopolitics, or export demand—power prices usually follow. Even in renewables-heavy regions, gas often sets the marginal price that clears the market. Power…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:29
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position