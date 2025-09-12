2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
U.S. Treasury Moves to Kill Crypto Privacy Once and for All

U.S. Treasury Moves to Kill Crypto Privacy Once and for All

The U.S. Treasury Department is finalizing a sweeping rule that could outlaw the use of software designed to obscure cryptocurrency […] The post U.S. Treasury Moves to Kill Crypto Privacy Once and for All appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.01474+42.27%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 18:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Back to Africa

Back to Africa

There is a long-standing academic claim that humanity itself began in Africa. Golf, meanwhile, is said to have started in Scotland, when shepherds playfully struck stones with sticks. But could anyone doubt that across the African savannas, there were people long ago striking stones with branches for&nbsp;fun?Back to&nbsp;Africa Today, golf has become one of the most commercialized sports, strongly tied to business and elite society, particularly in the United States and other developed countries. Yet among the estimated 70 million golfers worldwide, only a fraction — less than 1 in 10,000 — ever earn significant income through prize money in tournaments. The rest are consumers of golf content or, in smaller numbers, lesson coaches who help others enter the sport. Even then, global economic stagnation — from the U.S. to Japan to Korea — means that only those immune to financial pressure can comfortably play. Expensive equipment, costly lessons, and high green fees are barriers preventing broader participation. A Sport Too Costly for the Next Generation A 2024 survey in Korea showed that golf ranked as the number one sport young people want to learn. Yet actual participation is shrinking. The reason: high entry barriers. Even after entering, most remain consumers, spending their time, money, and effort without any way to reclaim&nbsp;value.American students training with SMARTGOLF This problem is not confined to advanced economies. In developing nations, where resources are scarcer, the barriers are even&nbsp;higher. SMARTGOLF: Turning Players into Producers SMARTGOLF changes this structure. Golfers are no longer just consumers — they become producers. Every swing can now generate real&nbsp;rewards. This cannot be achieved with toy-like golf gadgets. True value and fair competition demand accuracy, fairness, and recognition of skill. SMARTGOLF delivers on this with technology validated by PGA professionals and trusted in U.S. school golf education. By combining precision, AI coaching, and real-world token rewards, SMARTGOLF connects skill with value. And this potential is not limited to developed markets. In fact, even in regions with less developed industrial foundations, such as Africa or South Asia, this potential can flourish even&nbsp;more. Global connectivity and education mean that talented, humble, and ambitious people in these regions can rise through new cultural and economic opportunities. Golf in Africa: A New Beginning Whether in a schoolyard, a backyard, or an open savanna, people are now swinging SMARTGOLF clubs, earning SGi tokens and learning through AI coaching.Student in an African school taking their first&nbsp;swings → The first swings at school already show remarkable adaptability. Even on their very first day with golf, they are swinging like&nbsp;this.On the African savanna, with elephants and giraffes&nbsp;nearby → Swings here mean both learning and earning, blending sport with new economic opportunity.Backyard practice on the second&nbsp;day → Smiles and progress show the joy of learning, with AI as a constant&nbsp;coach.Nigerian golfers with SmartGolf In these images and stories, we see health, joy, infinite possibility, and the future&nbsp;itself. A New Web3&nbsp;Future This is what Web3 means at its core: a decentralized system where value creation is democratized, and global connection fuels a virtuous&nbsp;cycle. From Africa back to the world, SMARTGOLF and SGi are building a new ecosystem where every swing is both a lesson and a reward, and where the future of sports aligns with fairness, opportunity, and decentralization. The wise have already begun to embrace&nbsp;it. https://smartgolf.io https://t.me/SmartGolfSGi Back to Africa was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ແບ່ງປັນ
Medium2025/09/12 18:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
105 out of 107 economists expect Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17

105 out of 107 economists expect Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17

The post 105 out of 107 economists expect Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates in its September 16-17 FOMC meeting. A Reuters poll showed 105 of 107 economists predict a 25-basis-point reduction on September 17, which, if passed, will become the central bank’s first instance of monetary policy easing since late 2024. The survey was conducted between September 8 and 11, in which most participants forecasted a quarter-point cut that will bring the benchmark rate to a range of 4% to 4.25%. Only two economists are seeing a larger 50-basis-point reduction as a possibility. 64 of 107 respondents, or 60%, projected that rates would fall by 50 basis points by December, while 37% predicted a 75 basis points reduction, an uptick from the 22% that held that view in August. Labour market data shows a weakening economy According to Reuters, economists believe weakness in the labor market should be enough rope for the central bank to pull into rate cuts. “The Fed now has four months of evidence of a slowdown in labor demand that appears more persistent in nature. Ignore where inflation is today and ease policy to support the labor market,” remarked Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Morgan Stanley. The US Labor Department reported that employers added just 22,000 jobs in August, far below expectations, while the unemployment rate edged up from 4.2% to 4.3%. A routine annual revision released Tuesday showed the economy added 911,000 fewer jobs than initially estimated in the year through March.  Weekly unemployment claims surged to 263,000 in early September, the highest level in nearly four years. Analysts said the combination of weaker hiring and rising layoffs breeds the prompt need for Fed action. “Right now, inflation is a key subplot, but the labor market is still the main story,” said Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at…
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1769-11.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017622-0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Building Trust in Crypto: Separating Perception from Reality

Building Trust in Crypto: Separating Perception from Reality

The post Building Trust in Crypto: Separating Perception from Reality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto often makes mainstream headlines for the wrong reasons, but beneath the surface lies a story of innovation, resilience and a community working to build a safer financial future. This week’s episode of the Clear Crypto Podcast, brought to you by StarkWare and Cointelegraph, takes a hard look at one of the most pressing, and misunderstood, issues in digital assets: crime in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto crime reality check While mainstream headlines often associate blockchain with hacks, scams and fraud, the reality is more complex.  Guest Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs and a former U.S. federal prosecutor, joined host Nathan to cut through the perception gap.  “The reality is that we’ve seen real scam activity in the crypto ecosystem over the last two years, about 50 billion in scams and fraud,” he said. “But illicit activity still makes up about 1% of all activity within the crypto ecosystem. So we’re talking about 99% lawful activity” For Redbord, the takeaway is clear: Crypto is not inherently flawed, but like any transformative technology, it attracts opportunistic actors. Related: DC attorney general sues Athena Bitcoin over alleged hidden fees  “Bad actors are always early adopters of transformative technology, and cryptocurrency and blockchain are just that,” he said. “The promise of cryptocurrency is cross-border value transfer at the speed of the internet … but you know who else likes to move funds faster and in larger amounts is bad actors” Still, the same transparency that enables illicit use also gives investigators powerful tools. He emphasized:  “Every transaction is traceable, trackable and immutable on a public ledger. And that means we can do compliance. We can do investigations better than we ever could before.” Privacy, security, innovation The discussion also explored how privacy and security can coexist through innovation. Redbord pointed…
Union
U$0.01474+42.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06394-0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005834+7.00%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.com Adds LINEA to Limit Orders for Automated Trading

Crypto.com Adds LINEA to Limit Orders for Automated Trading

Crypto.com introduces LINENA to limit orders, allowing automatic trading at select prices without keeping an eye on the markets, making them more flexible for users.
LINEA
LINEA$0.03068+15.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017622-0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 18:50
ແບ່ງປັນ
Morgan Stanley: We expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings this year

Morgan Stanley: We expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings this year

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings this year, rather than the previously predicted two rate cuts in September and December. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in January, April, and July 2026.
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 18:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
Analysts Compare AlphaPepe’s Growth Trajectory to FLOKI and BONK Ahead of 2025 Meme Coin Rally

Analysts Compare AlphaPepe’s Growth Trajectory to FLOKI and BONK Ahead of 2025 Meme Coin Rally

AlphaPepe (ALPE) presale hits $132K with instant token distribution and rewards, driving viral community growth and 2025 meme coin rally predictions.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002472-4.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01455-3.38%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010114-4.70%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 18:48
ແບ່ງປັນ
GLXY, CRCL, BITF Rally Over 10% While Bitcoin Treasuries Struggle

GLXY, CRCL, BITF Rally Over 10% While Bitcoin Treasuries Struggle

The post GLXY, CRCL, BITF Rally Over 10% While Bitcoin Treasuries Struggle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-related stocks including Galaxy Digital (GLXY), Circle Internet (CRCL) and Bitfarms (BITF) posted double-digit gains on Thursday as bitcoin BTC$114,988.70 rose the highest since mid-August. Galaxy, a digital asset investment and data center conglomerate led by Mike Novogratz, added 12%. The company was a lead investor in Forward Industries’ $1.65 billion fundraising closed today to build a Solana SOL$238.49 treasury vehicle. It might also be benefiting from rising appetite for data center plays, as big tech firms make billion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) hosting contracts such as Microsoft’s deal with Nebius on Tuesday. The same logic applies to bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF), which has set out to expand in high-performance computing and appointed Wayne Duso, a former executive of cloud service giant Amazon Web Services, to the board last month. The stock advanced another 18% today, extending gains to more than 60% this week. For USDC stablecoin issuer Circle, Thursday’s 16% rally could be a technical rebound absent any clear news catalyst, breaking the downtrend that started in June and saw the stock decline roughly 60% from its post-IPO peak. Circle (CRCL) chart (TradingView) Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), digital trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) and bitcoin miners MARA Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) also advanced. The companies outpaced the broader equity markets, with the S&P 500 index recently up 0.82% and the Nasdaq 100 index 0.69% higher. Meanwhile, bitcoin treasury vehicles Metaplanet (3355) and Nakamoto (NAKA) declined 10% and 14%, respectively. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, was little changed. The declines occurred even as bitcoin advanced toward $115,000, rebounding from an initial dip on rising CPI inflation and higher jobless claims reports in the early U.S. morning hours. Read more: Strategy’s S&P 500 Snub Is a Cautionary Signal for Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/11/galaxy-circle-bitfarms-lead-crypto-stock-gains-as-bitcoin-vehicles-metaplanet-nakamoto-plunge
Union
U$0.01474+42.27%
Solana
SOL$245.3+3.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,478.53+0.18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 18:48
ແບ່ງປັນ
DTCC Lists Solana, XRP and Hedera ETFs Ahead of SEC Decision

DTCC Lists Solana, XRP and Hedera ETFs Ahead of SEC Decision

TLDR Solana, XRP, and Hedera ETFs hit DTCC list, signaling launch readiness. Fidelity and Canary altcoin ETFs advance toward SEC decisions. DTCC listings boost Solana, XRP, Hedera ETFs; approval still pending. Altcoin ETFs move closer to launch, pending SEC green light. ETF momentum grows as Solana, XRP, Hedera hit pre-approval stage. Three spot altcoin ETFs [...] The post DTCC Lists Solana, XRP and Hedera ETFs Ahead of SEC Decision appeared first on CoinCentral.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005872-2.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1284-1.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0437-1.81%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/12 18:47
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Price Prediction: Can It Really 10x This Cycle? A Reality Check

XRP Price Prediction: Can It Really 10x This Cycle? A Reality Check

XRP 10x price prediction analysis — realistic targets vs hype. Current market cap challenges and achievable price levels for 2025.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.68-0.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.15048+2.47%
XRP
XRP$3.0437-1.81%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Medium2025/09/12 18:46
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position