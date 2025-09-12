2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum Completes Biggest Validator Slashing in Proof-of-Stake Era: Details

The post Ethereum Completes Biggest Validator Slashing in Proof-of-Stake Era: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Ethereum (ETH) slashed 39 validators for conflicting attestations on September 10. Losses may exceed $52,000, with most affected linked to Ankr. ETH faces $4,500 resistance while price outlook shows mixed signals. Ethereum (ETH) saw its largest validator slashing this week, when 39 validators were penalized for conflicting attestations on the Beacon Chain. Notably, the event raises questions about operational risks and shows how errors can still cost operators under the proof-of-stake system. 39 Ethereum (ETH) Validators Slashed and What It Means Ethereum recorded its biggest validator slashing in the proof-of-stake era on September 10. A total of 39 validators on the Beacon Chain were penalized for publishing conflicting attestations. This marks the largest single-day event of its kind since ETH moved to proof-of-stake. Early reports linked the affected nodes to StakeFi, Allnodes, and SSV Network. However, further checks showed most of the operators were connected to Ankr. Beacon Chain data shows one validator lost 0.3 Ethereum (ETH), which was about $1,300 at the time. If that figure is applied to all validators, the combined loss may have crossed $52,000. Ethereum developer Preston Vanloon explained that the error came from validator keys running across multiple systems. In such cases, nodes can see different versions of the chain and submit double entries. This leads to automatic slashing under consensus rules. Vanloon also noted that the mistake could have been linked to a migration process. Once slashed, validators are not removed right away. They must continue working until they are exited. If they go offline during this period, extra penalties apply. Still, large-scale slashing is not common. According to Migalabs, only 525 validators have been slashed since 2020. Ethereum (ETH) Validator Slashing | Source: Stake With Pride The scale of this week’s event stands out and adds to a short list…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12
Rex-Osprey Launches XRP ETF Today

The post Rex-Osprey Launches XRP ETF Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Rex-Osprey Spot XRP ETF is set to launch today, September 12, becoming the first spot XRP ETF in the United States. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the fund after completing its 75-day review without objections. This ETF offers investors direct exposure to XRP tokens through traditional brokerage accounts, simplifying crypto investing. …
CoinPedia 2025/09/12
Yoane Wissa And Jacob Ramsey To Miss Newcastle United Match Vs Wolves

The post Yoane Wissa And Jacob Ramsey To Miss Newcastle United Match Vs Wolves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe in action during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on September 09, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies host Wolves at St James’ Park looking for a first win of the season. Wissa was substituted after scoring for DR Congo against Senegal this week and will see a knee specialist, while Ramsey will miss a month after being forced off in the 0-0 draw with Leeds United on August 30. Howe confirmed the £55m ($74m) signing from Brentford will not make his debut and could not provide an update on his return. “Unfortunately [Wissa] won’t make this game, I saw him for the first time yesterday,” Howe said at his pre-match press conference. “He’s feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off. So we are going to have to see how he is.” “I don’t know [when he’ll be back] . I think he will go away for tests and maybe see a specialist to see. Unfortunately I can’t give you that update.” Ramsey made his first start for Newcastle after his £40m move from Aston Villa in the draw at Elland Road but was forced off after a heavy tackle and now faces a prolonged period out of the team. Newcastle faces Barcelona in its first Champions League match on Thursday. “Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have,” Howe confirmed. “He will miss the game having suffered from that tackle against Leeds. His ankle…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12
$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas 2025/09/12
Kyle Samani Invests $25 Million in Forward Industries’ Solana Strategy

The post Kyle Samani Invests $25 Million in Forward Industries’ Solana Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Forward Industries receives a $1.65 billion infusion, with Kyle Samani investing $25 million and assuming chairmanship. Emphasizing Solana as a core asset, Forward aims to spearhead blockchain-native treasury strategies among public companies. Rapid market response as Forward Industries’ stock increases by 72.84%. Multicoin Capital co-founder Kyle Samani invests an additional $25 million in Forward Industries, now chairing its board following a $1.65 billion financing round. This investment showcases Forward’s pivotal shift towards a Solana-centric treasury strategy, significantly impacting SOL’s market dynamics, institutional adoption, and Forward’s corporate trajectory. Forward Industries’ $1.65 Billion Financing Shift Forward Industries secured a $1.65 billion PIPE financing round led by Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital. Co-founder Kyle Samani personally invested $25 million, while also joining as the Chairman. This investment reflects a significant focus on Solana. With this round, the company shifts its strategy, prioritizing the acquisition of SOL tokens using the funds, paving the way for a Solana-native treasury. Analysts view the move as a bold step mimicking similar strategies in the Bitcoin domain. “Today’s milestone underscores our belief among leading institutional investors that Solana belongs at the center of global capital markets. With the support of Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin, I believe Forward Industries is uniquely positioned to accelerate this future. Leveraging our combined team’s experience investing and innovating across the Solana ecosystem, our goal is to deliver strong value for our shareholders.” – Kyle Samani, Chairman, Forward Industries Market reactions were swift, with Forward Industries’ stock rising over 72%. The announcement received considerable interest from prominent industry figures, signaling a renewed focus on Solana’s potential in institutional circles. Solana’s Treasury Strategy Echoes Bitcoin Approach Did you know? Forward Industries’ strategy echoes MicroStrategy’s bold Bitcoin treasury approach, marking a pivotal moment for Solana’s integration into public markets. Based on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12
Polygon and Cypher Capital Join Forces to Expand POL Access in the Middle East

The post Polygon and Cypher Capital Join Forces to Expand POL Access in the Middle East appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Polygon Labs has partnered with Cypher Capital to expand institutional access to $POL, Polygon’s native token, across the Middle East. This collaboration aims to attract institutional investors by offering yield-generating strategies and boosting liquidity. Both firms will host events and roundtables to raise awareness about $POL’s potential. This move positions Polygon as a key blockchain …
CoinPedia 2025/09/12
Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: BlockDAG, MetaVault, Lyno & TOKEN6900 Compete For Spotlight

Each year new presales emerge with bold promises, but 2025 is shaping up differently. Projects are not only rolling out […] The post Top Crypto Presales Of 2025: BlockDAG, MetaVault, Lyno & TOKEN6900 Compete For Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/12
Albania Puts AI Assistant in Charge of Public Procurement

The post Albania Puts AI Assistant in Charge of Public Procurement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI agent Diella, whose name means “sun” in Albanian, is part of a government push to curb corruption in public tenders, a growing problem in the country. Previously, Diella served as an assistant on the government services website. Albania Revolutionizes Governance: AI Will Oversee Public Procurement Processes The government of Albania has decided to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/albania-puts-ai-assistant-in-charge-of-public-procurement/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12
BlackRock evaluates tokenized ETFs on blockchain: instant settlement and 24/7 markets

Recently, according to Bloomberg, BlackRock is exploring the tokenization of certain ETFs linked to real assets.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/12
Ethena Labs Withdraws Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Amid Pushback

Ethena Labs has withdrawn its proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming USDH stablecoin, following vocal opposition from the community and ecosystem validators. Key Takeaways: Ethena Labs has withdrawn its USDH proposal after community pushback over alignment and focus. The move clears the way for Native Markets, while Ethena shifts focus to other Hyperliquid-based products. Paxos emerges as a leading contender with a PayPal-backed proposal and strong validator appeal. The decision, announced by founder Guy Young on Thursday, marks a notable retreat in a high-stakes contest among several major players vying for the role of USDH issuer. Ethena Exits USDH Race After Community Flags Alignment Issues In a statement shared on X, Young acknowledged the community’s concerns, namely that Ethena is not a Hyperliquid-native team, operates multiple product lines beyond stablecoins, and is not committed to a single exchange partner. “These are valid and we accept the pushback,” Young wrote. “We will respectfully be withdrawing our proposal to allow validators to signal their support elsewhere.” The move appears to clear a path for Native Markets, another contender whose grassroots support has grown rapidly. Young publicly congratulated them, adding, “No one gives a f*** how big you are… It’s a level playing field.” While exiting the USDH race, Ethena Labs emphasized it would continue to invest deeply in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Its roadmap includes the rollout of hUSDe (a native synthetic dollar), new savings and card-based products using USDe, and innovative use of the HIP-3 protocol for hedging, modular prime brokerage, and perpetual equity trading. “Outcompeting on product has always been our focus,” Young stated. The withdrawal comes as competition around USDH issuance intensifies. Paxos, which released a revised proposal earlier this week, now appears to be a frontrunner. Paxos’ Version 2 pitch includes a deep integration of USDH into PayPal and Venmo, zero-cost on/off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive plan. It also commits all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid’s growth until $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) is reached, with Paxos capping its own share at 5% beyond $5 billion. Validators will begin voting on September 14, with other notable proposals submitted by Frax Finance, the Agora–Rain–LayerZero consortium, and Sky. The Hyperliquid Foundation remains neutral. Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets. The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future. As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future. “Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory. Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations
CryptoNews 2025/09/12
