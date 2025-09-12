2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Key Update and Clarification on XRP, SOL, and HBAR ETF Listings: Details

Key Update and Clarification on XRP, SOL, and HBAR ETF Listings: Details

Will these cryptocurrencies have their ETFs launch sooner rather than later?
Solana
SOL$245,37+3,57%
XRP
XRP$3,0442-1,80%
Hedera
HBAR$0,2408-1,80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoPotato2025/09/12 19:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Meme Coin Investors Who Drove Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Surge to $12B Market Cap Are Buying this Memecoin Now

Meme Coin Investors Who Drove Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) Surge to $12B Market Cap Are Buying this Memecoin Now

Meme coin investors who propelled Pepe Coin (PEPE) to a staggering $12 billion market cap have set their sights on a new target.
Capverse
CAP$0,15048+2,47%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002342-22,42%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001135-4,54%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 19:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett

While SHIB remains one of the biggest names in the space, many early investors are beginning to take profits and […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001369-3,59%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000603+0,33%
Solayer
LAYER$0,549-1,64%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/12 19:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Mining Transforms Cloud Technology into Daily Opportunities

XRP Mining Transforms Cloud Technology into Daily Opportunities

As the digital asset landscape evolves, XRP Mining’s cloud-based approach bridges the gap between stability and growth, offering investors a reliable gateway to passive crypto income.
XRP
XRP$3,0442-1,80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,12381+16,29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 19:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Future of Crypto: Spotlight on Cardano and Layer Brett

The Future of Crypto: Spotlight on Cardano and Layer Brett

As the world of cryptocurrency continues to evolve, two names, Cardano (ADA) and Layer Brett ($LBRETT), are poised to make significant impacts in the coming years. Each offers distinct technological advancements and financial opportunities that could benefit savvy investors in 2025. Introduction to Layer Brett: A New Era in Crypto Technology Layer Brett is not just another addition to the swarm of existing cryptocurrencies. It represents a critical advancement as a Layer 2 solution on the Ethereum network, designed to enhance transaction speeds while reducing costs. The platform capitalizes on meme culture integrated with substantial blockchain functionality, thereby providing not only a cultural edge but also utility in the crypto space. By executing transactions off-chain, Layer Brett alleviates congestion on the main Ethereum network, facilitating near-instantaneous transactions at minimal costs—approximately $0.0001 per transaction. This efficiency could revolutionize how transactions are processed in high-demand periods. Investors looking for early exposure to this promising technology can consider the Layer Brett's presale, which offers the dual benefits of competitive pricing and high staking rewards, thus potentially yielding significant returns. For a detailed exploration of Layer Brett and its offerings, consider visiting their official website or joining their discussion on Telegram. Cardano (ADA): A Stable Force in the Volatile Crypto Market Cardano has carved a niche for itself in the crypto world with its rigorously researched and peer-reviewed blockchain technology. It stands out with its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which not only enhances transaction speed and efficiency but also substantially reduces energy consumption compared to traditional proof-of-work systems. In times of market uncertainty, Cardano has demonstrated resilience and stability, attributed to its methodical and academic approach to blockchain development and upgrades. These enhancements aim to address common blockchain issues such as scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. As the broader cryptocurrency landscape faces fluctuations, Cardano is expected to maintain a strong position, supported by continuous upgrades and an expanding suite of decentralized applications. Optimizing Portfolio with Cardano and Layer Brett When looking towards 2025, investing in both Cardano and Layer Brett could be considered a strategic approach to diversify and strengthen your cryptocurrency portfolio. Cardano offers a robust, steady foundation with potential growth fueled by technological adoption and network expansions. On the flip side, Layer Brett presents an exciting opportunity with its low entry cost and high potential for rapid growth, especially as it enhances its Layer 2 functionalities and community-driven initiatives. To stay updated on real-time developments and price changes, you might consider following Layer Brett on X social media platform. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
NEAR
NEAR$2,712-2,76%
RealLink
REAL$0,06394-0,12%
Edge
EDGE$0,37674-4,38%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 19:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cardano & Layer Brett Are Two Crypto Assets That You Should Own In 2025

Cardano & Layer Brett Are Two Crypto Assets That You Should Own In 2025

Connecting your wallet to secure early-entry pricing for Layer Brett and staking your $LBRETT could be a smart move for your 2025 portfolio, alongside established assets like Cardano(ADA).
Movement
MOVE$0,1285-1,15%
Wink
LIKE$0,010491-4,04%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,004935+1,43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/12 19:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Pi Network Targets TOKEN2049 Gold as Linux Node Goes Live

Pi Network Targets TOKEN2049 Gold as Linux Node Goes Live

Pi Network will appear as a Gold Sponsor at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on October 1–2, 2025. The event’s partners page lists the project among this year’s Gold tier. The placement puts Pi Network alongside prominent Web3 firms on one of Asia’s largest conference stages. The listing confirms brand presence across the venue and official materials. […] The post Pi Network Targets TOKEN2049 Gold as Linux Node Goes Live appeared first on CoinChapter.
NODE
NODE$0,07993-1,08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02189+18,90%
Pi Network
PI$0,35583-1,85%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 19:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open

01Why ETHShanghai? Every evolution of Ethereum has redefined the boundaries of blockchain: The Merge (2022): Energy Transition Towards a Sustainable Future Shapella (2023): Unleashing liquidity and driving inclusive participation in the internet Dencun (2024): EIP-4844, which will dramatically reduce L2 costs and ignite an explosion of applications Pectra (2025): Reshaping scalability, interactive experience, and staking mechanisms Now, Ethereum is not only the cornerstone of blockchain, but also a testing ground for the new generation of the Internet. ETHShanghai Hackathon 2025 will be the Builder stage in this wave of innovation, igniting the next decade. 02Event Highlights (Overview) Three cutting-edge tracks - AI × ETH, DeFi × Infra, and public goods x open source construction, focusing on the hottest trends in the industry. Global Builder Gathering - 100 developers will be selected from 500+ applicants, and 30-40 projects will be incubated and implemented on-site in Shanghai. Extreme Creativity Challenge - 72 consecutive hours of high-intensity development, witnessing the technological breakthrough and product prototype from 0 to 1. The winning team will present their achievements on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit to investors, funds, ecosystem partners and global media. Top ecological resources - top ecological project technical experts, funds and incubator support, accompanying the project growth throughout the entire cycle. Long-term development opportunities — Winning projects will receive funding, incubation recommendations, and ecosystem integration, becoming a key force driving Ethereum's next decade. 03Main Tracks AI × ETH It is no longer just an assistant outside the chain, but has gradually evolved into a "native participant" on the chain. With the development of smart contract automation, on-chain governance and transaction agency, and AI-driven risk control and stability mechanisms, AI is reshaping Ethereum's interaction methods and productivity paradigm. In this track, you will explore the deep integration of AI and Ethereum, making intelligent entities the key nodes of the on-chain economy, and comprehensively upgrading from protocol logic to user experience. DeFi x Infra The future of finance is being reconstructed on the chain. With the accelerated implementation of RWA and stablecoins, DeFi is moving towards the direction of scale and compliance in parallel. From cross-chain and interoperability to the rapid evolution of modular infrastructure such as EIP-4844, Rollup, and ZK, Ethereum's expansion at the L1/L2 level and optimization of user experience are gradually becoming the core driving force for industry upgrades. In this track, you will focus on the next-generation DeFi infrastructure, building a secure, intelligent, and scalable financial network, and opening new bridges for global liquidity. Public Goods x Open Source Construction The future of Ethereum depends on public goods and the spirit of open source. From continuous investment in public goods to collaborative creation of open source construction, the Ethereum ecosystem is constantly consolidating infrastructure and community trust, and promoting the value consensus of long-termism and sustainable development. Here, you will build the underlying building blocks that benefit the entire ecosystem and take open finance and open society one step further. 04Support and Resources (How We'll Help You) Mentor guidance: ETH ecological project team members, technical experts Technical training: closely follow the direction of the competition, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI Ecological links: direct access to VC funds, project owners, partners and media Long-term development: Winning projects can receive funding, incubator recommendations, and follow-up support 05 Requirements GitHub public code repository (including README) Demo video (≤3 minutes) Optional Submission: Pitch Deck Team size: no more than 5 people Project scope: The entry is for the first time and has not been published on any platform or participated in other competitions before 06Schedule​ September - Registration opens & rolling selection October 18th – 21st — Hackathon (Shanghai, Offline) October 22nd - Summit Main Stage Demo & Results Announcement 07Judging Criteria Technical Execution: Code Quality and Completeness Innovation and creativity: originality and breakthrough Practicality and influence: Can it solve real problems and have ecological value? User experience: ease of use and security Hackathon Progress: Completion and Iteration Speed 08Call to Action ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon It's not just a competition, It is the Builder Experimental Field after the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. If you want to: Breakthroughs in cutting-edge areas such as AI, RWA, and public goods Co-create with global developers and connect with investors and partners Get your project on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit Sign up now and be part of driving the future of Ethereum!
RealLink
REAL$0,06394-0,12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005826+6,85%
GET
GET$0,008375-0,47%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/12 19:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Morgan Stanley Forecasts Three by July 2026

Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Morgan Stanley Forecasts Three by July 2026

BitcoinWorld Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Morgan Stanley Forecasts Three by July 2026 The financial world is buzzing with anticipation over the future direction of interest rates. In a significant development, global financial giant Morgan Stanley has shared a compelling forecast, predicting a series of Fed rate cuts on the horizon. This projection, initially reported by Walter Bloomberg, suggests a notable shift in monetary policy that could reshape economic landscapes. For anyone tracking market movements or planning their financial future, understanding these potential adjustments is paramount. Morgan Stanley’s outlook provides a crucial glimpse into how one of the world’s leading financial institutions views the Federal Reserve’s strategy for the coming years. What Are Fed Rate Cuts and Why Are They Crucial? What exactly are Fed rate cuts, and why do they hold such immense importance? Essentially, when the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, it lowers the federal funds rate, which is the target rate for overnight borrowing between banks. This action typically makes borrowing cheaper across the economy. Think about it this way: lower rates can reduce the cost of mortgages, car loans, and business investments. The Fed often implements these cuts to stimulate economic growth, particularly during periods of slowing activity or to combat deflationary pressures. Conversely, higher rates are used to cool down an overheating economy and control inflation. Therefore, any discussion about future Fed rate cuts is a discussion about the broader health and direction of the economy. Morgan Stanley’s Precise Forecast for Future Fed Rate Cuts Morgan Stanley’s recent analysis paints a clear picture of their expectations. According to their forecast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to implement three distinct interest rate reductions. Each cut will likely be by 25 basis points, a standard measure in monetary policy adjustments. The proposed timeline for these Fed rate cuts is specific: one in January 2025, another in April 2025, and a third in July 2025. This schedule suggests a measured approach by the Fed, aiming to gradually ease monetary conditions over the course of the next year. Such a detailed projection from a reputable institution like Morgan Stanley provides valuable insight for investors and businesses alike. How Might These Fed Rate Cuts Impact the Economy and Your Wallet? The ripple effects of Fed rate cuts are extensive, touching various aspects of the economy and personal finance. For consumers, lower interest rates could translate into more affordable loans. This means potentially lower monthly payments on new mortgages or refinanced existing ones, as well as reduced interest on credit card balances and auto loans. Businesses often benefit from cheaper borrowing costs, which can encourage investment in expansion, research, and development, potentially leading to job creation. In the stock market, lower rates can sometimes boost equity prices as companies’ future earnings are discounted at a lower rate, making them more attractive. However, it is also important to consider that rate cuts can signal economic weakness, so the market reaction can be nuanced. Navigating the Future: Implications of Fed Rate Cuts While the prospect of Fed rate cuts often brings optimism, it also presents a complex landscape that requires careful navigation. Investors might consider re-evaluating their portfolios, looking at sectors that traditionally perform well in a lower-rate environment, such as growth stocks or real estate. Conversely, fixed-income investments like bonds might see their yields adjust downwards. For individuals, this could be an opportune time to review personal debt, explore refinancing options, or consider making larger investments if borrowing costs become more favorable. Staying informed about economic indicators and the Fed’s communications will be crucial to understanding the evolving financial environment and making timely decisions. The overall economic health will dictate the ultimate success and timing of these anticipated Fed rate cuts. Morgan Stanley’s forecast for three Fed rate cuts by July 2026 offers a significant perspective on the potential trajectory of U.S. monetary policy. This measured approach, if realized, could provide a welcome boost to economic activity, making borrowing more affordable for both consumers and businesses. While forecasts are subject to change, this outlook provides valuable insight for financial planning and market expectations. Staying abreast of these developments will be key to understanding the evolving economic landscape and making informed financial choices. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the federal funds rate?The federal funds rate is the target interest rate set by the Federal Reserve for overnight borrowing between banks. It influences other interest rates across the economy. Why would the Fed implement rate cuts?The Fed typically cuts rates to stimulate economic growth, encourage borrowing and spending, and prevent deflation during periods of economic slowdown. When does Morgan Stanley expect these specific Fed rate cuts?Morgan Stanley forecasts three 25-basis-point cuts in January, April, and July of 2025. How do Fed rate cuts directly affect everyday people?Rate cuts can lead to lower interest rates on mortgages, car loans, and credit cards, making borrowing cheaper and potentially increasing disposable income. Is Morgan Stanley’s forecast guaranteed to happen?No, forecasts are not guarantees. They are projections based on current economic data and models, and the Federal Reserve’s decisions are subject to change based on evolving economic conditions. If you found this analysis insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding the potential impact of future Fed rate cuts is vital for everyone navigating today’s complex financial world. Spread the knowledge and empower others to make informed decisions. To learn more about the latest monetary policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global finance institutional adoption. This post Crucial Fed Rate Cuts: Morgan Stanley Forecasts Three by July 2026 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0,014678+41,67%
RealLink
REAL$0,06394-0,12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00197958-0,62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/12 19:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Decouples From Gold, But Long-Term Correlation Stays

Bitcoin Decouples From Gold, But Long-Term Correlation Stays

The post Bitcoin Decouples From Gold, But Long-Term Correlation Stays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Decouples From Gold, But Long-Term Correlation Stays Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-decouples-gold-long-term-correlation-intact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01762-0,03%
Sign
SIGN$0,07689-1,80%
Areon Network
AREA$0,01272--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 19:09
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position