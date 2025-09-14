ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
DefiLlama Questions $12B TVL Claim by Fintech Firm Figure
The post DefiLlama Questions $12B TVL Claim by Fintech Firm Figure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 14 September 2025 | 13:00 The credibility of Figure’s reported on-chain activity has come under scrutiny after DefiLlama flagged major inconsistencies in the company’s data. The warning was issued by 0xngmi, the pseudonymous founder of the DeFi analytics platform, who shared findings that suggest Figure’s total value locked (TVL) may be heavily overstated. According to DefiLlama’s review, Figure’s actual on-chain footprint does not resemble the $12 billion TVL it promotes. The analysis revealed that the firm holds only about $5 million in Bitcoin and $4 million in Ethereum across exchanges, while reported Bitcoin trading volumes reached just $2,000 in a 24-hour window. Meanwhile, the circulating supply of its stablecoin, YLDS, appears limited to only 20 million units. Data Doesn’t Match the Narrative DefiLlama’s team argued that the mismatch lies in how Figure accounts for its real-world assets (RWA). The majority of transfers, they say, are initiated by accounts other than the actual owners, and loans are primarily conducted in fiat rather than crypto. On-chain payments, often central to DeFi activity, were found to be virtually nonexistent. This discrepancy raises questions about whether the reported $12 billion in RWA is simply a mirror of an internal database, rather than a reflection of genuine blockchain-based activity. Dispute Over Rejection and Listing Fees Tensions rose further after DefiLlama confronted Figure in a Telegram discussion. Some observers suggested that the project’s exclusion from the platform was politically motivated, even alleging that DefiLlama rejected Figure over follower counts or requested listing fees. 0xngmi dismissed these claims outright. “We have never charged projects for listings or rejected them based on social media presence,” he said, stressing that the platform’s mission is to maintain user trust by publishing reliable, verifiable data. Trust at the Center of the Debate DefiLlama has built its reputation on transparency in…
T
$0.01668
-0.05%
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
TRUST
$0.0005826
+7.07%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 18:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP ETF Interest Grows as XRP Tundra Demonstrates New Utility for the Token
Regulated investment products around XRP are gaining traction. Several major asset managers — including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree — have filed applications for a US spot XRP ETF. The SEC has already scheduled decision deadlines, with Franklin’s filing now extended to November 14. More importantly, analysts expect higher odds of eventual approval […]
MORE
$0.09657
+1.35%
XRP
$3.0435
-1.64%
TOKEN
$0.01458
-3.31%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tronweekly
2025/09/14 18:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion
The post Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Core Scientific signed a $3.5 billion deal to host artificial intelligence (AI) data centers earlier this year, it wasn’t chasing the next crypto token — it was chasing a steadier paycheck. Once known for its vast fleets of bitcoin mining rigs, the company is now part of a growing trend: converting energy-intensive mining operations into high-performance AI facilities. Bitcoin miners like Core, Hut 8 (HUT) and TeraWulf (WULF) are swapping ASIC machines — the dedicated bitcoin mining computer — for GPU clusters, driven by the lure of AI’s explosive growth and the harsh economics of crypto mining. Power play It’s no secret that bitcoin mining requires an extensive amount of energy, which is the biggest cost of minting a new digital asset. Back in the 2021 bull run, when the Bitcoin network’s hashrate and difficulty were low, miners were making out like bandits with margins as much as 90%. Then came the brutal crypto winter and the halving event, which slashed the mining reward in half. In 2025, with surging hashrate and energy prices, miners are now struggling to survive with razor-thin margins. However, the need for power—the biggest input cost—became a blessing in disguise for these miners, who needed a different strategy to diversify their revenue sources. Due to rising competition for mining, the miners continued to procure more machines to stay afloat, and with it came the need for more megawatts of electricity at a cheaper price. Miners invested heavily in securing these low-cost energy sources, such as hydroelectric or stranded natural gas sites, and developed expertise in managing high-density cooling and electrical systems—skills honed during the crypto boom of the early 2020s. This is what captured the attention of AI and cloud computing firms. While bitcoin relies on specialized ASICs, AI thrives on versatile GPUs like…
T
$0.01668
-0.05%
BOOM
$0.009255
-11.78%
PLAY
$0.04486
-6.92%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Could Spike 3x from These Levels, But This $0.035 Altcoin Might Outshine It With a 35x Jump
Solana (SOL) is once again causing ripples in the market, with experts forecasting the likelihood of a 3x jump from present levels. While SOL’s speed is jaw-dropping, less-known $0.035 altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking center stage for this crypto trend with possible 35x growth. Mutuum Finance is already at Stage 6 of presale and […]
SOL
$245.35
+3.74%
ALTCOIN
$0.000587
-2.68%
JUMP
$0.00318
+21.83%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 17:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
From $0.023 to 100x Gains? BlockchainFX Leaves Dogecoin and Stellar Behind
The post From $0.023 to 100x Gains? BlockchainFX Leaves Dogecoin and Stellar Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 12:50 From $0.023 to 100x gains — that’s the forecast analysts are attaching to BlockchainFX, a presale already pulling in millions while legacy coins like Dogecoin and Stellar struggle to inspire fresh momentum. With $7.2 million raised and whale inflows accelerating, BFX is being positioned as the altcoin with real exponential upside. Every presale stage lifts the entry price higher, and those sticking with DOGE or XLM could be left holding assets that move sideways while BlockchainFX runs ahead. BlockchainFX: The Presale With Real 100x Potential BlockchainFX has quickly become the presale analysts are tipping as 2025’s breakout altcoin. At $0.023 today, with $7.2 million already raised and whale inflows accelerating, forecasts stretch to $5 — a possible 100x return. But unlike most presales, BFX isn’t selling hype; it’s already proving adoption. The platform is live, handling millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities, with thousands of users onboard. That foundation is why early investors see it as more than just another speculative play. For holders, the rewards stack up: Staking Yields: Up to 90% APY, turning BFX into a passive income engine. Daily USDT Rewards: Top stakers can earn as much as $25,000 per day. Referral Program: Earn 10% of every referred purchase, plus leaderboard bonuses for active promoters. Exclusive Bonus: Use BLOCK30 to secure 30% more tokens while the current stage lasts. Security underpins the growth story. BlockchainFX has undergone multiple third-party audits, its smart contracts are verified, and the team has completed full KYC — measures that reduce investor risk while fueling confidence. Add strong influencer backing and visible whale inflows, and BFX stands out as the presale where smart money is already moving. Dogecoin: Meme Power, Limited Upside Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of crypto’s most recognizable…
T
$0.01668
-0.05%
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
HYPE
$54.72
-0.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Calculator Shows XRP Tundra Staking Returns Outpace Traditional Options
XRP Tundra’s staking calculator reveals APYs of up to ~31.5% for 90-day vaults, far above traditional savings or bond yields. XRP holders now have a compelling alternative with staking on XRPL + Solana.
BOND
$0.1757
-2.00%
XRP
$3.0435
-1.64%
NOW
$0.00582
-5.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily
2025/09/14 17:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
[Press Release] As Dogecoin and Solana Prices Rise, Investors Earn Market-Breaking Returns with IOTA Miner
The post [Press Release] As Dogecoin and Solana Prices Rise, Investors Earn Market-Breaking Returns with IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [New York, September 14, 2025] – With the recent cryptocurrency market rebound, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have become a focus of investor attention, with both prices experiencing significant increases over the past few weeks. However, a growing number of investors are discovering that a truly profitable way to transcend price fluctuations is through the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform. Investors are turning to the dual strategy of “price appreciation + stable returns” Recently, DOGE has seen rapid growth due to community enthusiasm and market speculation, while SOL has experienced a new round of growth due to ecosystem activity and development progress. However, widespread market concern remains: Can prices sustain this trend? Will there be a rapid correction? For this reason, many investors are opting to invest a portion of their DOGE and SOL holdings in cloud mining contracts through IOTA Miner, generating a stable daily cash flow. This strategy allows them to benefit from price increases while also achieving higher overall returns than simply holding on to their holdings. IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Features 1. Stable Returns – Contract returns far exceed the recent price fluctuations of DOGE and SOL, ensuring investors maintain cash flow even in volatile markets. 2. Zero Barrier to Participation – No mining rigs or high electricity costs required; users only need to hold crypto assets to easily participate in mining. Dual-Income Model – Investors can profit from the rise of popular cryptocurrencies while also receiving daily mining income from IOTA Miner, maximizing returns. Investor Voices “If I had relied solely on DOGE’s price fluctuations, I might have made some profit. But since investing part of my assets in IOTA Miner, I’ve been able to generate stable daily returns. Combined with the price increase, my overall profit has increased several times over.” — A long-term…
SOL
$245.35
+3.74%
IOTA
$0.1942
-2.06%
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:46
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 Shibarium Targeted in Flash Loan Attack, Nearly $3M Drained
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, Shibarium, came under fire on Friday after a coordinated flash loan attack exploited its bridge, draining nearly $3 million.
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
LAYER
$0.549
-1.41%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 17:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears
Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
M
$2.56598
+4.72%
FUN
$0.00956
+5.03%
WLFI
$0.2131
+1.28%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/14 17:42
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sui koers stabiel terwijl ecosysteem Momentum Finance omarmt
Het Sui netwerk lijkt met de dag sterker te worden, en dat is terug te zien in de cijfers. De koers van Sui staat momenteel op $3,75, een lichte stijging van 0,18% in de afgelopen 24 uur. De totale marktwaarde van het project is inmiddels opgelopen tot maar liefst $13,43... Het bericht Sui koers stabiel terwijl ecosysteem Momentum Finance omarmt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SUI
$3.6972
-1.47%
DAG
$0.03279
+2.43%
MET
$0.2437
-0.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/14 17:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position