Crypto investor loses $3M in advanced phishing attack

The post Crypto investor loses $3M in advanced phishing attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unidentified crypto investor has lost over $3 million in a highly coordinated phishing attack after unknowingly authorizing a malicious contract. On Sept. 11, blockchain investigator ZachXBT first flagged the incident, revealing that the victim’s wallet was drained of $3.047 million in USDC. The attacker quickly swapped the stablecoins for Ethereum and funneled the proceeds into Tornado Cash, a privacy protocol often used to obscure the flow of stolen funds. How the exploit occurred SlowMist founder Yu Xian explained that the compromised address was a 2-of-4 Safe multi-signature wallet. He explained that the breach originated from two consecutive transactions in which the victim approved transfers to an address that mimicked their intended recipient. The attacker crafted the fraudulent contract so that its first and last characters mirrored the legitimate one, making it difficult to detect. Xian added that the exploit took advantage of the Safe Multi Send mechanism, disguising the abnormal approval inside what appeared to be a routine authorization. He wrote: Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to See This… Get 5 days of high-level strategies the pros use to win in crypto. Limited seats available — claim yours now. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “This abnormal authorization was hard to detect because it wasn’t a standard approve.” According to Scam Sniffer, the attacker had prepared the ground well in advance. They deployed a fake but Etherscan-verified contract nearly two weeks earlier, programming it with multiple “batch payment” functions to look legitimate. On the day of the exploit, the malicious approval was executed through the Request Finance app interface, giving the attacker access to the victim’s funds. In response, Request Finance acknowledged that a malicious actor had deployed a counterfeit version of its Batch…
2025/09/12
Dogecoin Up 20% as CleanCore Buys $125M in DOGE —Maxi Doge Could Explode Next

Dogecoin has been steadily rallying, increasing nearly 20% to about $0.25, after a large purchase from CleanCore Solutions. The industry giant added over 500M DOGE (worth $125M) to its holdings, boosting the token’s use and helping establish it as a reserve asset. In other news, there is growing excitement about the launch of the ETF, the first U.S. exchange-traded fund for Dogecoin. The launch, expected around next Thursday, would enable traditional investors to buy DOGE indirectly. Traders anticipate that the launch will push Dogecoin’s price toward $0.30. The launch of the ETF (DOJE) is also exciting news for traditional investors, as it will offer easier and more regulated access to Dogecoin-based projects while boosting liquidity and trading volume. Additionally, it will promote greater mainstream adoption and generate more interest in projects utilizing the Dogecoin network. The rise in institutional inflows and the upcoming launch of $DOGE ETF positively influence the overall meme coin market sentiment, paving the way for Maxi Doge’s ($MAXI) presale success. Institutional Interest and ETF Launch: A Win for Dogecoin Ecosystem Projects Recent institutional activity and the upcoming launch of the Dogecoin ETF have boosted overall sentiment in the meme coin market. These large-scale purchases confirm Dogecoin as a legitimate asset, signaling that investors see $DOGE as more than just a meme. Whale purchases add more liquidity to the market, lower entry and exit barriers for other investors, and drive upward price momentum. Additionally, whales are accumulating 280M DOGE, anticipating a sharp surge from the influx of institutional liquidity through ETFs. Institutional Buys Fuel Dogecoin Rally and Spark Meme Coin Surge According to reports from CoinMarketCap, the steady rise in Dogecoin (DOGE) prices is clear across the entire meme coin sector and in the remarkable gains of Dogecoin-based tokens. Dogecoin has surged to approximately $0.26, marking a notable 21% increase over the past week. This upward momentum has also boosted other dog-themed tokens, such as Shiba Inu, Bonk, Floki, Dogewhat, and Baby Doge Coin. These tokens have seen strong performance in the last 7 days, with gains ranging from 6% to 30%. The recent whale activity, which has shifted capital from Dogecoin into the Maxi Doge presale, is a promising sign indicating that big investors see potential upside and are pursuing higher-beta meme projects. From Dogecoin to Maxi Doge: The Next Meme Coin Moonshot? Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is the newest meme coin, inspired by a “gym-bro” high-leverage trader persona. Embracing meme culture, it is a purely utility-driven crypto that distributes staking rewards daily through smart contracts. $MAXI’s smart contract features handle presale mechanics, automate prize distributions directly on-chain, and support DeFi applications. As the ecosystem’s integrations grow, $MAXI plans to connect with larger DeFi platforms for swaps, liquidity, and partner collaborations. $MAXI is becoming one of the most anticipated meme coin presales, thanks to its organized 50-stage pricing system and attractive staking rewards. Maxi Doge has already raised $2M, with the next price increase expected at $2.3M. The project integrates with futures trading platforms, offering leverage up to 1,000x – a feature that caters to traders seeking substantial gains, albeit with heightened risk. Early participants can buy tokens at $0.000257 each and earn substantial returns once $MAXI is listed on major CEX and DEX. Besides price appreciation, $MAXI offers a staking APY of around 155% annually, with 5% of the supply set aside for staking rewards. Riding the institutional demand and Dogecoin’s broader momentum, $MAXI now leads this surge as its presale benefits from the DOGE-driven hype. Join the Maxi Doge $MAXI presale today to secure your tokens before the next price increase in 2 days. This is not financial advice. Please do your own research before making any investments. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin-up-20-percent-institutional-demand-maxi-doge-could-explode/
2025/09/12
Exploring the Role of Cryptocurrencies Amidst Macro-Economic Challenges

The post Exploring the Role of Cryptocurrencies Amidst Macro-Economic Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 11, 2025 08:35 Amidst rising U.S. debt and inflation, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are emerging as alternative stores of value, according to Grayscale’s latest report. Rising Debt and Inflation Concerns As the U.S. grapples with high public debt and rising bond yields, the credibility of its commitment to low inflation is being questioned. The U.S. government’s fiscal challenges are leading investors to consider alternative stores of value, according to a detailed report by Grayscale. The report suggests that the strategy for managing the nation’s debt may involve moderate inflation, prompting holders of U.S. Dollar-denominated assets to seek alternatives such as cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies as a Potential Refuge Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are highlighted as potential refuges amidst these economic uncertainties. These digital assets, characterized by their programmatic and transparent supply, offer autonomy from political systems, akin to physical gold. This makes them attractive as alternative monetary assets. The report indicates that as public debt continues to grow, the macro demand for crypto assets may increase, unless policymakers take decisive steps to bolster confidence in fiat currencies. The Role of Blockchain Technology The increasing interest in cryptocurrencies is also linked to the transformative potential of blockchain technology. Grayscale emphasizes that blockchain is revolutionizing digital commerce, impacting payment systems and capital markets infrastructure. Cryptocurrencies, as part of this technological wave, offer unique features that traditional fiat currencies do not. Challenges with Fiat Currencies The report delves into the historical context of fiat currencies, which rely on trust and credibility. It highlights instances where governments have violated this trust by increasing the money supply, leading to inflation. In countries with high inflation, like Venezuela and Argentina, the need for better stores of value is evident, further driving the…
2025/09/12
BlockDAG, MetaVault, Lyno & TOKEN6900 Compete For Spotlight

The post BlockDAG, MetaVault, Lyno & TOKEN6900 Compete For Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 14:00 Discover the top crypto presales of 2025: BlockDAG closes in on $405M, MetaVault climbs to $0.005, Lyno expands with AI tools, and TOKEN6900 raises $3.2M. Each year new presales emerge with bold promises, but 2025 is shaping up differently. Projects are not only rolling out coins, they are tying progress to ecosystems, real-world utility, and advanced tech that add weight to their claims. The market focus is no longer limited to quick hype. Attention is shifting toward presales that back up forecasts with measurable adoption and strong delivery. Among the names gaining traction are BlockDAG, MetaVault, Lyno, and TOKEN6900. Each project takes a distinct approach, whether it is global adoption, real-world asset connections, AI-powered innovation, or meme-driven growth. Together, they explain why the top crypto presales of 2025 are becoming some of the most followed events in the space. 1. BlockDAG: A Presale Built On Delivery BlockDAG is demonstrating that presales can succeed by focusing on execution rather than speculation. Its results are already clear, with adoption metrics that most projects only dream of before launch. The presale price has rolled back to $0.0013 for the final 30 days, triggering whale contributions of $4.4M and $3.6M. More than 312,000 holders are on board, with the count growing by over 1,000 daily, and the total raised now stands at nearly $405M. With 19,800+ miners shipping globally at a pace of 2,000 units per week and more than 3 million X1 Mobile Miner app users, BlockDAG (BDAG) is shaping into one of the top crypto presales of 2025. Its roadmap reinforces this momentum. Hackathons across Africa are generating 30–50 projects per event, and grants in BDAG and USDT are directly funding developers. Integrations with platforms like Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable expand real-world connectivity, while visibility…
2025/09/12
Crypto Market Reclaims $4T Mark as Altcoins Dominate

Crypto market rebounds to $4T as altcoins surge, with Ethereum ($ETH) and Solana ($SOL) leading the gains, as well as DeFi TVL rising and NFTs record growth.
2025/09/12
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
2025/09/12
HBAR Price Climbs 15%, But This Is Why Caution Is Key

The post HBAR Price Climbs 15%, But This Is Why Caution Is Key appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s native token, HBAR, has recorded a sharp upswing of nearly 15% over the past week, signaling strong short-term momentum in the market.  However, readings from its daily chart show that a key momentum indicator has formed a bearish divergence with HBAR’s climbing price, raising concerns that the recent gains could be running out of steam. Sponsored Sponsored Hedera’s HBAR Climbs, But Weak Money Flows Threaten the Rally An assessment of the HBAR/USD daily chart shows the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) trending downward and slipping below the zero line. This comes even as HBAR’s price has climbed nearly 15% over the past week. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR CMF. Source: TradingView The CMF indicator measures how money flows into and out of an asset. This disconnect between rising prices and weakening money flow points to a bearish divergence, indicating that the buying momentum is not fully backing the recent rally. HBAR’s falling CMF suggests that capital inflows are shrinking despite the price increase. This indicates weakening demand and raises the probability of a near-term pullback, as rallies without strong support are often unsustainable. Furthermore, HBAR continues to trade below its super trend indicator, adding to the bearish outlook. As of this writing, the super trend line forms dynamic resistance above the token’s price at $0.2527, indicating that sell-side pressure is still dominant.  Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Super Trend Indicator. Source: TradingView This indicator tracks the direction and strength of an asset’s price trend. It is displayed as a line on the price chart, changing color to signify the trend: green for an uptrend and red for a downtrend. When an asset’s price trades below its super trend indicator, selling pressure dominates the market. …
2025/09/12
USDH on Hyperliquid: Native Markets dominates Polymarket shares (94%) two days before the validators’ vote

Two days before the vote, Native Markets emerges as the favorite for issuing the USDH stablecoin on the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
2025/09/12
XRP Killer Digitap ($TAP)Aims to Onboard the 1.4 Billion Unbanked

The post XRP Killer Digitap ($TAP)Aims to Onboard the 1.4 Billion Unbanked appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Globally, there are an estimated 1.4 billion people who remain unbanked. Cut off from basic financial services and the global economy. For them, something as simple as receiving a paycheck or sending money across borders is a costly and complicated task. Traditional banks have been slow to expand access, and existing crypto solutions are often too technical for the average user. A new app, DigiTap, is closing that gap. It combines the familiarity of banking with the flexibility of crypto, and it positions itself as the world’s first “omnibank.” And with its token presale now live, DigiTap is generating massive interest as a leading candidate for the best cryptocurrency investment for those betting on the growth of financial inclusion. “Our vision is simple: give people one app that feels like a bank, but works globally with both fiat and crypto,” a DigiTap spokesperson said. “For the unbanked, that could mean financial access for the first time. For investors, it means a token linked to real-world usage.” How DigiTap Bridges Banking and Crypto Global remittance fees still average 6.2%, costing families billions each year. At the same time, digital payments are forecast to exceed $18 trillion by 2030. This combination means a strong and rapidly growing demand for solutions that are accessible and borderless. DigiTap is the app that brings money into the 21st century and makes it digital-first. In one unified interface, DigiTap blends the speed and cost of blockchains with the familiarity of traditional banking.  For those asking what’s the best crypto to invest in right now, DigiTap’s timing cannot be ignored. By targeting a market of over a billion excluded individuals, tapping into the growing trend of nomadic workers, and the huge growth of digital payments, it sits at the intersection of multiple powerful narratives.  USE THE CODE…
2025/09/12
Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De instroom in Bitcoin– en Ethereum-ETF’s bereikte opnieuw indrukwekkende hoogten. Op één dag vloeide er maar liefst $741 miljoen richting Bitcoin en $171 miljoen naar Ethereum. Na weken van fluctuerende in- en uitstroom lijkt hiermee een omslagpunt bereikt en wordt de rol van institutionele beleggers opnieuw zichtbaar in de cryptomarkt. Markt ziet sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s De aandacht ging dit keer vooral uit naar de Bitcoin ETF’s. Fidelity’s FBTC noteerde bijna $450 miljoen in 2 dagen. BlackRock’s IBIT voegde ruim $570 miljoen toe.  Ark Invest’s ARKB kwam uit op $145 miljoen en Bitwise’s BITB zag 2 dagen van +40 miljoen per dag. Dat meerdere zwaargewichten tegelijk forse bedragen aantrekken, wijst op een breed gedragen vertrouwen. Voor institutionele partijen blijft Bitcoin het fundament van de markt. De cijfers zijn in lijn met eerdere records. In juli stroomde er ruim $6 miljard binnen, terwijl augustus nog een daling liet zien van $751 miljoen. Met september alweer boven de $1,3 miljard aan netto instroom lijkt de markt een duidelijke draai te hebben gemaakt. Dit patroon wijst op een toenemende en stabielere vraag naar Bitcoin ETF’s. De Bitcoin ETF’s laten weer een positieve kanteling zien. Bron: FarSide Ook Ethereum ETF’s laten eerste herstel zien Ethereum ETF’s hadden het zwaarder te verduren. In september staat de teller nog op een netto-uitstroom van bijna $700 miljoen. Toch brachten de laatste 2 dagen een opvallende wending: BlackRock’s ETHA trok $57 miljoen aan en Fidelity’s FETH voegde $137 miljoen toe. De bedragen verbleken bij de instroom van Bitcoin, maar laten wel zien dat er opnieuw interesse opbloeit. De ETH ETF inflows gaan weer in een stijgende lijn. Bron: FarSide Belangrijkste fondsen en hun instroomcijfers De opleving wordt gedragen door de zwaargewichten onder de aanbieders. Aan de Bitcoin-zijde zijn dat vooral Fidelity, BlackRock, Ark Invest en Bitwise. Voor Ethereum zijn het opnieuw BlackRock en Fidelity die de toon zetten. Het zijn vooral deze grote fondsen die de dynamiek van de markt sturen. Dat meerdere partijen tegelijk aanzienlijke instroom noteren, versterkt het beeld van een breed gedragen herstel. Grotere en langdurigere posities van institutionele spelers dragen vaak bij aan meer stabiliteit en minder heftig koersverloop op de korte termijn. Crypto #ETF Flows Today:#BTC-ETFs: NetFlow: +6,324 BTC ($724.56M) Fidelity inflows 2,638 BTC ($302.23M) and currently holds 203,206 BTC ($23.28B);#ETH-ETFs: NetFlow: +32,292 ETH ($143.05M) Blackrock inflows 17,243 ETH ($76.39M) and currently holds 3,688,553 ETH ($16.34B). pic.twitter.com/EhEaCgoMaD — Dynamite trader (@Dynamite_Fix) September 12, 2025 Voorzichtig optimisme rond duurzaamheid van ETF herstel De recente kapitaalstromen richting Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETF’s vormen een duidelijk signaal van veranderend sentiment. Bitcoin neemt de leiding, terwijl Ethereum de eerste tekenen van herstel laat zien. De dominante rol van de grote fondsen en de bredere economische context, zoals de mogelijke renteverlagingen door de Federal Reserve, geven extra steun aan dit positieve beeld. Hoe lang dit momentum standhoudt blijft onzeker. Toch tonen de cijfers en de spreiding van de instroom aan dat de basis sterker lijkt dan in de afgelopen maanden. Daarmee groeit de kans dat ETF’s opnieuw een stabiliserende factor worden binnen de cryptomarkt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/12
