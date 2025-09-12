2025-09-15 Monday

As Whales Sell Off Cryptocurrencies, Causing Volatility, BTC Miner Cloud Mining Becomes Investors' Preferred Choice

As Whales Sell Off Cryptocurrencies, Causing Volatility, BTC Miner Cloud Mining Becomes Investors’ Preferred Choice

BTC Miner is one of the leading cloud mining platforms, providing multi-currency computing power services to global investors, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP).
Coinstats 2025/09/12 19:30
Wall Street Experiments Put Spotlight on Solana's Blockchain Potential

Wall Street Experiments Put Spotlight on Solana’s Blockchain Potential

The post Wall Street Experiments Put Spotlight on Solana’s Blockchain Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 12 September 2025 | 14:01 Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz believes the next chapter of digital asset adoption is being written on Solana, not Bitcoin. In remarks that caught the attention of investors this week, the Galaxy Digital chief said the market is “undeniably in a Solana season,” pointing to both technical progress and a wave of institutional interest. Rather than focusing solely on prices, Novogratz framed his argument around capital formation. He highlighted a record-breaking $1.65 billion raise by Forward Industries, a project backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The initiative is designed to develop treasury strategies native to Solana — a sign, he argued, that corporations are beginning to treat blockchain networks as foundational financial rails rather than speculative assets. The timing coincides with a regulatory landscape that is starting to shift in ways favorable to altcoins. SEC Chair Paul Atkins recently signaled that most tokens should not fall under securities law, a statement Novogratz called “a sharp break from past thinking.” If this approach gains traction, he said, it could clear long-standing barriers that kept large asset managers and banks on the sidelines. Nasdaq’s request to trade tokenized stocks and ETFs alongside traditional securities only underscored the pace of change, with blockchain-based clearing possibly arriving as soon as 2026. For Novogratz, Solana’s technical edge makes it uniquely positioned to capture this momentum. With fast settlement and the ability to process vast numbers of transactions, he argued the network has the qualities required for enterprise-grade finance. He described Solana and Ethereum as running “a two-horse race” to rebuild the plumbing of global markets. His outlook for Bitcoin was more tempered. The Galaxy Digital CEO noted that while BTC remains the cornerstone of digital wealth, its price has been locked in sideways action as liquidity flows…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 19:29
Ethena Withdraws from USDH Race, Native Markets In the Lead

Ethena Withdraws from USDH Race, Native Markets In the Lead

The post Ethena Withdraws from USDH Race, Native Markets In the Lead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethena Labs, the team behind USDe, has withdrawn from the race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin. This can reshape the governance vote, where several top crypto teams are battling for control.  Why Did Ethena Withdraw? Ethena was one of the leading contenders, but the team decided to step back after taking on board feedback from …
CoinPedia 2025/09/12 19:28
Metaverse Shows Signs of Recovery as Virtual World NFT Sales Surge

Metaverse Shows Signs of Recovery as Virtual World NFT Sales Surge

The post Metaverse Shows Signs of Recovery as Virtual World NFT Sales Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaverse NFT sales rose 27% in August with nearly 14,000 transactions recorded. Trading volume remained steady at $6.5M, showing strong recovery from June’s $3.7M. The metaverse industry is showing new energy following months of stagnation and NFT transactions in virtual worlds are showing strong growth trends. A recent study by DappRadar shows some promising news that users are slowly reentering digital spaces that have been deemed technological dead ends. The August statistics show that the metaverse NFT sales increased significantly by 27% in August over July, which amounted to about 13,927 transactions across the different platforms. This is the second month of continuous action, and it may signify market stabilization as opposed to short-lived fluctuations or speculative bubble action. Virtual Worlds Experience Gradual User Renaissance The trading volume was recorded at $6.5 million in August, a little lower than the $6.7 million in July but still at a very high level of performance throughout the summer season. The activity is also in stark contrast to the meager sales of June at only $3.7 million, which implies that users are genuinely interested and not that the market is being manipulated. The most popular platforms are making strategic moves to develop infrastructure and creator empowerment solutions to continue growing long-term beyond speculative trading patterns. The Sandbox held its biggest land sale occasion, and Mocaverse is ready to roll out its own blockchain network with a testnet launch to be implemented this quarter. Otherside also offered world-building features that used artificial intelligence to allow users to build more complex virtual worlds with very little technical knowledge needed. Decentraland stated that it would make major engine upgrades, and HYTOPIA increased its creator fund and substituted current tokens with new HYBUX currency systems. According to industry analysts, the volumes are currently small in comparison with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 19:28
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 12, 2025

Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 12, 2025

The crypto market is up today. BTC and ETH surged to $115,350 and $4,548. There are “classic signs that the market is entering a volatility contraction.”
Coinstats 2025/09/12 19:27
Crypto Market Eyes $100 Trillion By 2032 — Early-Stage Altcoins To Watch

Crypto Market Eyes $100 Trillion By 2032 — Early-Stage Altcoins To Watch

The post Crypto Market Eyes $100 Trillion By 2032 — Early-Stage Altcoins To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the cryptocurrency market is projected to reach $100 trillion by 2032-2034. Currently valued at around $4 trillion, the market expansion would be one of the biggest financial shifts in history. Investors are already picking altcoins that are best poised to take advantage. MAGACOIN FINANCE and Hyperliquid stand out. Notably, both projects have strong foundational elements in addition to momentum. Accelerated Adoption Surpasses Internet Meanwhile, Pal compared the adoption of blockchain to the early adoption of the internet. The difference is speed. The number of crypto users is increasing at a rate of 137% annually, compared to 76% during the initial ten years of the internet. More so, the adoption may hit 4 billion users in 2030, compared to 659 million users in 2024. This increased rate is powered by smartphones, financial access in current regions, and growing integration. Two macro forces support the forecast: adoption and currency debasement. As fiat becomes devalued, digital assets become naturally occurring inflation hedges. Institutional adoption is also important. ETFs and regulatory clarity have unleashed access to almost $9 trillion of institutional capital. Altcoins, stablecoins, and tokenized assets are increasing utility and thinning Bitcoin’s dominance. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Hidden Gem With a Strong Momentum Interestingly, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the best undervalued gems of 2025, and early buyers are looking for outsized return on investment (ROI) potential. Analysts highlight prospects of up to 1200% upside, which are being fueled by its zero tax model and accelerated investor growth.  With more than 13,500 investors already in, momentum is really on the way. Investors are also getting a 50% EXTRA BONUS by using code PATRIOT50X, which makes accumulation even better because capital is rotating into hidden gems with huge upside potential. Its capped supply, audited contracts, and growing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 19:27
What Time Is Texas A&M Vs. Notre Dame? Here's How To Watch

What Time Is Texas A&M Vs. Notre Dame? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Texas A&M Vs. Notre Dame? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish special teams units face off during a field goal attempt during the second quarter at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Getty Images Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame serves as the primetime Saturday night matchup for Week 3 of the 2025 college football regular season. The Aggies aim to avenge last season’s 23-13 loss to the Fighting Irish at Kyle Field in College Station. No. 8 ranked Notre Dame (0-1) hosts No. 16 ranked Texas A&M (2-0) as part of a home-and-home series between the two programs. This game marks the seventh all-time meeting for the schools, with the Fighting Irish holding a 4-2 mark. Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while the game will also be simulcast on the network’s streaming service Peacock. Notre Dame’s football games are set to appear on NBC through at least the 2029 season. In South Bend, play by player caller Noah Eagle will be joined by veteran analyst Todd Blackledge and sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen at Notre Dame Stadium. In Week 1, then-No. 10 ranked Miami upset the Fighting Irish 27-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in quarterback Carson Beck’s first start for the Hurricanes after transferring from Georgia. Meanwhile, Notre Dame redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 221 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception. The Aggies — which boast a $973 million program valuation according to an in-depth analysis by The Athletic — are undefeated following early-season non-conference victories against UTSA and Utah State. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who is in his fourth season in South Bend, is 3-0 against Southeastern Conference opponents, including prior wins against…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/12 19:23
LILPEPE Price Prediction: Why Little Pepe Could Rally to $0.01 Soon

LILPEPE Price Prediction: Why Little Pepe Could Rally to $0.01 Soon

Highlights: LIL PEPE is in the green as investors’ FOMO after listing Key level to watch is the day’s high of $0.0066, now the resistance Rally through $0.0066 could trigger a rally to $0.01 short-term LILPEPE (Little Pepe) is among the top trending cryptocurrencies today. This reflects its strong price performance on a day that most cryptocurrencies are barely moving. When going to press, Lil Pepe was trading at $0.000505, up by 113.62% in the day. Lil Pepe trading volumes are also rising, hitting a high of $33 million. This is quite impressive for a token that has just hit the market and has yet to draw in mainstream capital, usually associated with the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The volumes show that investors are interested in Lil Pepe and that the price could likely be higher in the foreseeable future. A couple of factors support the potential for Lil Pepe to keep heading higher. $LILPEPE memecoin presale crushing expectations. 110% gains in early stages, CertiK audit complete. $ETH L2 launching what could be next generation of speculative degenerate opportunity. — BSD (@BSD_XBT) September 12, 2025 CoinMarketCap Listing Gives LILPEPE Much-Needed Visibility One of them is the fact that it is now listed on CoinMarketCap.This is a big deal as it gives the market visibility that most new tokens that don’t immediately make it to CoinMarketCap lack. Also, being listed on CoinMarketCap gives it a level of credibility in the eyes of investors. That’s because of the background checks that come before such a listing. As per CoinMarketCap, LILPEPE is marked green on several essential parameters, such as not being a rug pull or a fake token. This and the fact that it is now one of the top trending tokens on CoinMarketCap could trigger a rally that could push LILPEPE to new highs in the foreseeable future, as investors’ FOMO in anticipation of more gains as market visibility grows. LILPEPE Low Market Capitalization Makes It Attractive to Investors LILPEPE is also generating a lot of hype thanks to its low fully diluted market capitalization. Currently, LILPEPE has a fully diluted value of $542,000. This is a low total market capitalization compared to most of the larger meme coins, most of which have a market capitalization in the tens of billions of dollars. This gives Lil Pepe a lot of room for growth going into the future. Even a rally to a billion-dollar market cap could mean LILPEPE eliminating zeros from its price. As such, investors are likely to keep FOMOing into LILPEPE in a bid to potentially repeat the parabolic returns that the bigger meme coins have recorded in the past when they first entered the market.  LILPEPE’s Name Could Draw In PEPE Investors At the same time, LILPEPE has a name that is likely to keep attracting speculative meme coin traders going into the future. The name LILPEPE insinuates it as a smaller version of the well-known PEPE meme coin. This factor could see meme coin investors who have experienced the success of PEPE want to try LILPEPE. Such a rally could see LILPEPE continue to draw in even more buying volumes, especially as LILPEPEPE starts getting listed on the top centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. 7/Little Pepe ( $LILPEPE ) A meme coin that went beyond memes: own L2 chain, $24M raised in presale. Strong community + utility = perfect ×100 formula. The history of Shiba and PEPE might repeat itself. pic.twitter.com/Z1GLusdQ9N — Domina (@Domina0xx) September 9, 2025 Risk-on Mood In the Markets Could Send LILPEPE Price Higher Like the rest of the market, LILPEPE could benefit from the macro environment’s increasing pro-risk. There is a strong consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. This has seen risk-on assets, led by the stock market, gain upside momentum. Once the Fed announces the rate cut, markets will likely rocket as new liquidity floods in. This could trigger new highs for meme coins like LILPEPE within the year. Fed expected to cut rates Sept 17! 25bps cut most likely (92.7%), some see 50bps. Weak jobs data pushes Fed to focus on employment over inflation. Trump calls for 75–100bps cut.Markets eye more cuts into 2026.#FOMC #Fed #InterestRates pic.twitter.com/esfA527QTm — TheBlockMind (@CryptoBlockMind) September 12, 2025 Technical Analysis – LILPEPE In the Green Post-Presale After starting trading in the public markets, LILPEPE has been in the green for three hours and continues to gain upside momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Clear support and resistance levels have not yet formed, but traders consider the day’s $0.0066 high reasonably reliable in the short term. If LILPEPE price breaks the $0.0066 resistance, it has the potential to eliminate a zero and rally to $0.01 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/09/12 19:23
Ethereum Price In 2030 Could Be Over $25,000 But Layer Brett At $0.0055 Is Expected To Rally 1,000x

Ethereum Price In 2030 Could Be Over $25,000 But Layer Brett At $0.0055 Is Expected To Rally 1,000x

As we look to the future of cryptocurrency, the Ethereum price in 2030 could soar beyond $25,000, driven by growing adoption and network improvements. However, another intriguing opportunity is Layer Brett, currently priced at just $0.0055. Experts predict that Layer Brett could experience an astronomical rally, potentially increasing by 1,000x. This unique combination of Ethereum’s [...] The post Ethereum Price In 2030 Could Be Over $25,000 But Layer Brett At $0.0055 Is Expected To Rally 1,000x appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/12 19:22
OpenAI and Microsoft Restructure Their AI Partnership with a $500B Vision

OpenAI and Microsoft Restructure Their AI Partnership with a $500B Vision

TLDR OpenAI restructures as a public benefit corp in $500B Microsoft-backed shift Microsoft eases exclusivity as OpenAI pursues multi-cloud $500B structure OpenAI eyes $500B valuation with new public benefit model, MS stays aligned AI giants reset: OpenAI pivots to PBC with Microsoft support, less exclusivity OpenAI to become a $500B PBC, diversifying beyond Microsoft’s Azure. [...] The post OpenAI and Microsoft Restructure Their AI Partnership with a $500B Vision appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/12 19:22
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position