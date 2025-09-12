ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Bitcoin und Gold: Die besten Wertspeicher der Gegenwart – und auch der Zukunft?
Bitcoin und Gold erreichen neue Rekorde, doch die Stimmung schwankt zwischen Euphorie und Vorsicht. Beide Werte profitieren von niedrigen Zinsen, Inflation und weltweiten Unsicherheiten. Doch während Gold seit Jahrtausenden glänzt, stellt Bitcoin die spannende, digitale Alternative dar. Gold ist seit Jahrtausenden der Inbegriff von Sicherheit. Nun mischt sich mit Bitcoin ein digitaler Herausforderer ein, der […]
EIN
$0.000318
+13.97%
VON
$338.3
+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 19:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
Smarter Web CEO Plans Bitcoin Acquisitions, Aims for FTSE 100 Listing
TLDR Smarter Web, the UK’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its Bitcoin treasury. CEO Andrew Webley expressed interest in acquiring Bitcoin assets at a discount from bankrupt firms. Smarter Web currently holds 2,470 BTC, valued at approximately $275 million. The company aims to enter the FTSE 100 index, solidifying [...] The post Smarter Web CEO Plans Bitcoin Acquisitions, Aims for FTSE 100 Listing appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$115,473.18
+0.20%
INDEX
$1.218
+0.16%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral
2025/09/12 19:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode
The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets are buzzing after Glassnode’s cofounders, posting under the handle Negentropic_ on X, predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are all on track to hit new all-time highs within the next three to four weeks. Their message to traders was sharp: “This is not the time to step in front of the freight train.” …
NOT
$0.001906
-3.83%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 19:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett
The post Why SHIB Investors Are Cashing Out Profits & Betting Big On Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 14:15 The meme coin market is shifting once again, and Shiba Inu price discussions are heating up as holders decide whether to stay in or rotate into newer tokens. While SHIB remains one of the biggest names in the space, many early investors are beginning to take profits and explore higher-upside opportunities. One token that’s gaining serious attention this month is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin that’s blending strong community hype with staking rewards and real blockchain infrastructure. With SHIB’s price action slowing down in recent months, traders are asking: is Layer Brett the next big 100x play? Shiba Inu Price struggles to break out in 2025 Shiba Inu (SHIB) became a legend in the 2021 bull run, turning small early investments into massive life-changing gains. Its success was driven by social media hype, meme culture, and a vibrant community. Over time, the project introduced Shibarium, its own Layer 2 solution, to improve scalability and reduce gas fees. Despite these innovations, Shiba Inu price performance has cooled in 2025. The token has mostly traded sideways, showing limited volatility or upside momentum in recent months. While long-term holders still back SHIB’s future, some are starting to shift capital toward newer, more agile meme tokens that offer staking, gamification, and early-stage growth potential. Layer Brett gains steam with staking rewards and Layer 2 speed Layer Brett (LBRETT) is quickly becoming a favorite among meme coin hunters looking for the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu-style breakout. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it provides low fees and fast transactions, paired with viral meme energy and real token utility. The token is currently in presale at a fixed price of $0.0055, and it has already raised over $3.4 million from early investors. One of…
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
SHIB
$0.00001369
-3.45%
HYPE
$54.72
-0.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
CleanCore stacks 500M Dogecoin, hits halfway mark in 1B DOGE accumulation plan
The post CleanCore stacks 500M Dogecoin, hits halfway mark in 1B DOGE accumulation plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanCore Solutions has surpassed the 500M Dogecoin milestone in its treasury strategy after a fresh $130M DOGE buy, marking the halfway point in its plan to stack 1B DOGE. Summary CleanCore crossed 500M DOGE with a $130M buy on Thursday. The goal is 1B DOGE in 30 days. Long-term aim is to own 5% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. CleanCore Solutions has crossed the halfway point in its mission to accumulate 1 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) within 30 days, after purchasing an additional $130 million worth of DOGE on Thursday. This latest acquisition pushed the company’s total holdings above 500 million DOGE. The Thursday purchase follows an earlier buy of 285.42 million DOGE on Sept.8, as part of CleanCore’s aggressive accumulation strategy. The company’s end goal is to own 1 billion DOGE by early October, with plans to eventually hold up to 5% of the memecoin’s circulating supply. The strategy is being executed through CleanCore’s dedicated DOGE treasury, created in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and its corporate arm, House of Doge. According to CleanCore Chief Investment Officer Marco Margiotta—who also heads House of Doge—the goal is to establish DOGE as a premier reserve asset while supporting its real-world utility in payments, tokenization, remittances, and staking-like applications. Despite a 60% dip earlier this month following the announcement of a $175 million private placement to fund DOGE acquisitions, CleanCore stock (ZONE) remains up over 200%. Dogecoin ETF launch looms The timing of CleanCore’s DOGE accumulation coincides with growing anticipation around the launch of the first spot Dogecoin ETF. The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) was initially scheduled to debut yesterday, but has now been delayed twice. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported the fund is now expected to launch sometime next week, probably on Thursday. Source: https://crypto.news/cleancore-stacks-500m-dogecoin-hits-halfway-mark-in-1b-doge-accumulation-plan/
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
MEMECOIN
$0.002289
-24.23%
COM
$0.017622
-0.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK Trade Groups Push for Blockchain in UK–US Tech Deal
The post UK Trade Groups Push for Blockchain in UK–US Tech Deal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News UK trade groups have urged the UK Business Secretary to include blockchain collaboration in the upcoming UK–US Tech Bridge agreement. In their letter, they stressed the strategic importance of stablecoins and tokenization for both economies. They warned that excluding digital assets could sideline the UK in future global financial standard-setting, potentially harming innovation and competitiveness …
PUSH
$0.03627
-0.27%
TRADE
$0.10374
-4.62%
FUTURE
$0.13308
-2.14%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/12 19:32
ແບ່ງປັນ
Larry Ellison became the world’s richest person — but not on Polymarket
The post Larry Ellison became the world’s richest person — but not on Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite received wisdom being that Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, crypto traders are suddenly doubting his ability to hold onto his title. This week, Polymarket traders were placing bets at 96% odds that Musk would slip from top spot. Those same binary options were trading at 15% odds as recently as Tuesday. Meanwhile, on US-based Polymarket competitor Kalshi, similar options traded down from 91% to 64% within 36 hours. That dramatic move in betting for the world’s top billionaire follows a world record in Musk’s personal compensation. Specifically, on September 5, Tesla’s board of directors proposed $1 trillion in executive compensation for Musk — the largest proposed pay package in history by at least two orders of magnitude. Just three business days later, however, betting odds for him losing his top spot spiked 540% on Polymarket. According to the fine print on Polymarket’s resolution metric for its binary options contract, the reference for Musk’s personal wealth is specifically Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. On that webpage, the second wealthiest person is Oracle’s Larry Ellison. Kalshi, in contrast, uses Forbes’ estimates. $1 billion difference between world’s two richest men Interestingly, Bloomberg’s estimate of Ellison’s net worth had jumped by a massive $88.5 billion as of 7:28pm New York time yesterday. Screenshot of Bloomberg Billionaires Index at 7:28pm New York time on September 11, 2025. This screenshot of Bloomberg’s ranking shows Musk barely ahead of Ellison. Specifically, Bloomberg estimated Musk’s net worth at $384 billion and Ellison’s net worth at $383 billion. A rounding error could have easily displaced Musk from the top slot. Indeed, if someone was refreshing their browser consistently, it’s possible that the webpage displayed Ellison in the #1 spot at some point yesterday. Moreover, there are third–party reports that Ellison did surpass Musk as the world’s richest person…
MOVE
$0.1284
-1.07%
INDEX
$1.218
+0.16%
ELON
$0.00000010386
-2.06%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:31
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethena Labs drops from contest to issue Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin
Ethena has formally withdrawn its proposal from the Hyperliquid following multiple concerns from the community.
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 19:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Fed’s Critical Interest Rate Decision Is Just Around the Corner! 107 Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions for How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates! Here Are the Results…
The post The Fed’s Critical Interest Rate Decision Is Just Around the Corner! 107 Top Economists Reveal Their Predictions for How Much the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates! Here Are the Results… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FED has been pausing the interest rate cuts it started with 50 basis points in September of last year, since January 2025. The Fed, which left interest rates unchanged until 2025, citing tariff tensions fueled by US President Donald Trump, is expected to begin cutting interest rates again in September. At this point, with only a few days left until the FED announces its September interest rate decision, it is almost certain that it will cut interest rates. At this point, a 25 basis point cut by the FED is priced in at 92.7%, while a 50 basis point cut is priced in at 7.3%. As expectations for the Fed rise, Reuters conducted a survey with the participation of 107 economists. According to a Reuters poll, 105 of 107 economists predicted the Fed would cut interest rates by 25 basis points on September 17 as labor market weakness outweighed inflation risks. Only two economists said they expected a 50 basis point cut. These economists also stated that they expect another interest rate cut in the next quarter and estimate that the total number of cuts this year will reach three. “The Fed now has four months of evidence of a slowdown in labor demand, and that slowdown looks more persistent… In short, ignore where inflation is today and ease policy to support the labor market. At this point, we think a 25 basis point rate cut in September is more likely,” said Michael Gapen, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. economist. The survey found that employment growth stalled in August and a sharp decline in employment data for the 12 months through March led many economists to revise their forecasts to include larger interest rate cuts than previously thought. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now…
U
$0.014678
+41.67%
TRUMP
$8.756
-4.00%
LOOKS
$0.015337
+4.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 Presented by Abelian: A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia
Abelian is proud to announce Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 (PQBD 2025), an international event set […]
QUANTUM
$0.003926
+0.69%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/12 19:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position