By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000
Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
$0.2757
-4.12%
PEOPLE
$0.02153
-3.45%
TALK
$0.051
-25.97%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 19:47
Wall Street Floods Back Into Bitcoin: $1.7B Poured Into ETFs in 4 Days
Over the past four trading sessions, the funds have attracted a combined $1.7 billion, reversing the slump that plagued August. […] The post Wall Street Floods Back Into Bitcoin: $1.7B Poured Into ETFs in 4 Days appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/12 19:46
Analysis: Bitcoin's historic September drop may have been priced in by the market
PANews reported on September 12th that CoinDesk reported that historical data suggests Bitcoin may have bottomed out on September 1, 2025, with a low of approximately $107,000 on the first day of the month. Since July 2024, Bitcoin has typically reached its monthly low within the first 10 days of each month. February, June, and August 2025 were exceptions, with the lows occurring later, but the market also experienced a correction in the first 10 days before resuming its trend. This may be related to institutional portfolio rebalancing and the concentration of key macroeconomic events at the beginning of the month. Oliver Knight, Deputy Editor of Data and Tokens at CoinDesk, stated that the expiration of multiple futures and options markets at the end of each month or the beginning of the next month could cause short-term volatility and subdued trading activity as traders roll over or reposition. While historical performance is no guarantee of future performance, the fourth quarter has historically been Bitcoin's strongest period, with an average return of 85%. October was particularly strong, with only two months of declines since 2013.
MAY
$0.05179
+10.61%
JUNE
$0.0841
-5.82%
FUTURE
$0.13308
-2.14%
PANews
2025/09/12 19:45
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction & Analysis: This Crypto Alternative Is Preferred by Experts for 25x Returns
The post Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction & Analysis: This Crypto Alternative Is Preferred by Experts for 25x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ripple’s XRP continues to struggle with price consolidation amid the ongoing market volatility, a new alternative is quietly gaining traction. Crypto investing experts are now keeping a keen eye on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fast-changing DeFi project that is performing well with its novel lending mechanism and enticingly high returns. This tiny altcoin, which is worth just $0.035, has been invested in by more than 16,220 investors. While the near-term future of XRP remains mired in regulation battles and overall sentiment in the markets, Mutuum Finance has emerged in the milieu of price prediction as the project with the most clearly delineated path to outsized returns, with some even estimating a 25x return on investment. XRP Price Prediction Snapshot Ripple (XRP) is at $2.97 with intraday movement of $2.94–$3.03. Ripple remains in a fragile consolidation area within the range of $2.80–$3.05, where a decisive move above $3.05 can unlock $3.40–$3.50 in the short term. Analysts anticipate that with increasing regulatory certainty and institutional inflows, particularly via ETFs, XRP will continue to spearhead gains into the $4–$8 range in later 2025. As XRP continues along this trajectory, investor attention is also on novel decentralized finance possibilities, including Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 FOMO Investors are presently purchasing MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 presale. Holding on until Stage 7 will cost an additional 14.3% per token. The token has been amassed by over 16,220 investors thus far and has drawn over $15.6 million in funding, a clear indication of strong market demand and interest. Price Discovery Real-time price data is needed to make borrowing, lending, and liquidation secure. Mutuum Finance uses chainlink oracles to feed the system with market prices in USD and native tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, composite feed data, and time-weighted…
NEAR
$2.714
-2.58%
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:44
Ethereum ICO Investor Sells for the First Time Since 2015, Rotates Gains Into this ETH Meme Coin
Ethereum (ETH) hit a fresh all-time high of $4,950 in August 2025, capping a decade-long journey that rewarded its earliest backers with once-in-a-lifetime gains.
GAINS
$0.02575
-4.02%
MEME
$0.002613
-3.89%
ETH
$4,603.15
-0.21%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 19:43
Morgan Stanley Predicts Fed to Enact Three Rate Cuts
The post Morgan Stanley Predicts Fed to Enact Three Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Morgan Stanley expects three Fed rate cuts in 2025. Shifts due to economic changes, labor market cooling. Global financial impact anticipated, influencing crypto markets. Morgan Stanley predicts the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points in each upcoming meeting of 2025, totaling three rate reductions due to economic indicators. These expected rate cuts could affect global liquidity, potentially boosting cryptocurrency markets like Bitcoin and Ethereum due to increased risk appetite among investors. Morgan Stanley Projects Fed’s 2025 Rate Cut Strategy Morgan Stanley, led by Chief US Economist Michael Gapen, forecasts the Federal Reserve will reduce rates by 25 basis points at each remaining meeting in 2025. This revision comes in response to softer inflation and a cooling labor market. The firm had previously anticipated just two cuts. Shifting economic dynamics motivate these expectations. Fed rate cut projections may impact global funding costs and asset allocations. Lower rates generally signal increased market liquidity and risk appetite, possibly driving interest in cryptocurrencies. This brings forward another Fed cut into September, kicking off a quarterly pace of 25 basis-point moves. — Michael Gapen, Chief US Economist, Morgan Stanley Interest Rate Adjustments and Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics Did you know? Historically, when Fed reductions coincide with steady economic growth, risk assets often experience initial rallies. Morgan Stanley’s updated forecast marks the first instance of anticipated quarterly cuts since prior easing cycles. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $114,957.93, holding a market cap of $2.29 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Trading volume in the past 24 hours hit $54.13 billion with a 0.76% price increase over the 24-hour span. The market dominance is noted at 57.17%, with the total circulating supply at 19,919,859 BTC, last updated at 11:15 UTC on September 12, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:15…
BTC
$115,490.81
+0.21%
CAP
$0.15048
+2.69%
COM
$0.017622
-0.02%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:43
JuCoin evolves into Ju.com, reshaping the ecosystem
JuCoin has rebranded as Ju.com, marking its shift from a crypto trading platform to a broader RWA-focused financial infrastructure. #projectreview
COM
$0.017622
-0.02%
RWA
$0.005763
+6.78%
Crypto.news
2025/09/12 19:42
Bitcoin CPI Highs See Warnings Of Bull Trap Next
The post Bitcoin CPI Highs See Warnings Of Bull Trap Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin nears three-week highs as US CPI data matches expectations. Plenty of market participants see Bitcoin heading higher as aresult, perhaps after a dip to trap late longs. CPI has seen BTC price fakeouts in recent months. Bitcoin (BTC) saw telltale volatility at Thursday’s Wall Street open as US macro data furthered interest-rate cut odds. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView CPI bullseye sees calls for Bitcoin going “higher” Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking to $114,731. The August print of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in as expected, complementing a marked cooling of the Producer Price Index (PPI) the day prior. US CPI 12-month % change. Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics While CPI was at its highest since January, the headline figure was instead initial jobless claims, which saw their largest numbers since October 2021 at 263,000 versus 235,000 expected. Weekly jobless claims just hit 263,000. That’s the highest weekly number since October 2021. pic.twitter.com/5hoLBpNCEM — Josh Schafer (@_JoshSchafer) September 11, 2025 Amid ongoing concerns about labor market weakness, bets of the Fed cutting rates at its Sept. 17 meeting only strengthened after the CPI release, with markets even seeing an 11% chance of the cut being more than the minimum 0.25%. “Markets are now pricing-in 75 basis points of rate cuts by year-end,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter noted in a follow-up thread on X. “While CPI inflation continues to rise, the labor market is simply too weak to ignore. Next week will be a big week.” Fed target rate probabilities (screenshot). Source: CME Group FedWatch Tool Crypto commentators saw the case for higher prices next as Bitcoin passed $114,500 for the first time since Aug. 24. “PPI much lower than expected, CPI as expected,” popular trader Jelle responded in…
CHANGE
$0.0019659
-1.24%
BTC
$115,490.81
+0.21%
RISE
$0.012154
+0.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:42
Safety Shot Forms BONK Holdings LLC and Boosts BONK Holdings to $63M
TLDR Safety Shot expands its BONK holdings to $63M through the creation of BONK Holdings LLC. BONK represents 2.5% of Safety Shot’s total portfolio, reflecting corporate interest in digital assets. Safety Shot invests $5M more in BONK tokens, signaling further commitment to the memecoin. BONK Holdings LLC will oversee Safety Shot’s digital assets and crypto [...] The post Safety Shot Forms BONK Holdings LLC and Boosts BONK Holdings to $63M appeared first on CoinCentral.
BONK
$0.00002475
-4.73%
MORE
$0.09661
+1.39%
MEMECOIN
$0.002289
-24.23%
Coincentral
2025/09/12 19:40
BlackRock Expands Into Tokenized ETFs Following BUIDL Growth
The post BlackRock Expands Into Tokenized ETFs Following BUIDL Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock plans tokenized ETFs after Bitcoin fund growth, expanding blockchain adoption. Tokenization may extend trading hours, global access, and ETF use as crypto collateral. Regulatory hurdles persist as Nasdaq, banks, and U.S. policymakers test blockchain markets. BlackRock is preparing to expand its blockchain footprint by tokenizing exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a move that builds on the surge in demand for its iShares Bitcoin Trust. The world’s largest asset manager said the push aims to make financial products more efficient and accessible through blockchain-based infrastructure. Tokenized ETFs Target Real-World Assets The company is developing tokenized ETFs tied to traditional assets, including stocks, that could be issued as blockchain tokens. Tokenization would allow trading outside of Wall Street hours, simplify global market participation, and create new ways to use ETFs as collateral across crypto networks. The initiative builds on BlackRock’s existing work with tokenized money market funds. Its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), launched in March 2024, has grown to $2.2 billion in assets across Ethereum, Avalanche, Aptos, and Polygon. Meanwhile, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management within its first year, making it one of the fastest-growing spot Bitcoin ETFs on record. Related: BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF Crushes All Competitors In Daily U.S. Fund Inflows Institutional Push Gains Momentum BlackRock’s strategy aligns with a broader industry push to bring tokenization into mainstream finance. JPMorgan has described the trend as transformative for the $7 trillion money market industry. Institutions such as Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon are already testing blockchain-based settlement systems. BlackRock has also trialed settlement infrastructure through JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, now rebranded as Kinexys. In his 2025 investor letter, CEO Larry Fink reiterated his view that “every financial asset can be tokenized,” highlighting efficiency and speed as the biggest benefits. Regulatory and Market Challenges…
U
$0.014443
+39.41%
BNY
$0.00214
-1.83%
REAL
$0.06394
-0.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:37
