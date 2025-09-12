ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Solana apps generate over double Ethereum app revenue in past 30 days with $207M
The post Solana apps generate over double Ethereum app revenue in past 30 days with $207M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days. This is more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum apps in the same period. Solana applications generated $207 million in revenue over the past 30 days, more than double the $90 million generated by Ethereum applications during the same period. The revenue figures highlight a shift in activity between the two blockchain networks, with Solana apps outperforming their Ethereum counterparts by a margin of more than 2-to-1 in recent weeks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-apps-double-ethereum-revenue/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:55
Dogecoin Price Prediction; Shiba Inu Latest News & Layer Brett Trends Worldwide After Setting New Crypto Records
The Dogecoin price chart has been making waves in the crypto space, alongside the latest news on Shiba Inu. However, investors' attention is shifting to newer tokens.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 19:54
Solana’s (SOL) big move has begun: How high can it go?
With Bitcoin (BTC) potentially looking set for an impending correction, Solana is riding high. Up 15.6% already this week, the leading layer 1 could be in the midst of a huge breakout. How high can $SOL go?
Cryptodaily
2025/09/12 19:54
BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX
The post BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, tested infrastructure, and integrated economic design, not just a roadmap. With thousands of new coins launching, relatively few demonstrate system functionality before the mainnet. This list highlights four projects under active development: BlockDAG, MAGACOIN, Pepenode, and BlockchainFX. Many investors prioritize systems that demonstrate functionality before launch. 1. BlockDAG: Ecosystem Testing and Presale Progress BlockDAG reports an upcoming ‘Awakening’ testnet to evaluate components in real-world conditions. This includes core chain architecture, upgraded miner protocols, vesting contracts, smart-account groundwork (EIP-4337), and user-facing tools such as explorers. According to project materials, the approach is to validate subsystems before launch. A stated design choice is not using a UTXO model, which may simplify transaction tracking. BlockDAG also supports account abstraction to enable flexible wallet logic and potential scalability. The protocol is designed with modular upgradability to support future updates. Economically, BlockDAG has attracted significant presale participation. It reports raising over $405 million and selling over 26.2 billion coins; current batch pricing is listed at $0.03. Earlier batches were priced at $0.0013 until October 1; price differences versus prior batches do not guarantee returns. Among 2025 crypto project presales, BlockDAG emphasizes a connected system currently undergoing load validation. 2. MAGACOIN Finance: Narrative Driven Approach MAGACOIN Finance is discussed in 2025 presale circles, largely due to its polarizing branding and U.S.-centric marketing. Originally launched as a satirical token, it is now positioned as a decentralized finance (DeFi) initiative aimed at a financial-sovereignty-focused toolkit. MAGACOIN Finance is undergoing a second-phase presale. Its visibility is linked to associations with alt-finance influencers and reported pilot integrations with rural payment gateways in certain U.S. states. While the tech stack is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:54
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs Dogecoin (DOGE): Price Predictions as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Targets 19377% Surge in 2025
Little Pepe nears presale sellout with a 19,377% surge projected for 2025, challenging SHIB and DOGE as the next big meme coin with real infrastructure.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12 19:52
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): This Next Gen Crypto Is Ready to Explode After a $38K Whale Buy
No arguments here, or anywhere for that matter. Bitcoin is the king of crypto. Likened to gold as it’s valuable and a great long-term investment, but it’s not without its drawbacks. It’s slow, only being able to handle a handful of transactions per second, which feels like the pain of a dial-up modem in today’s […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 19:51
Cardano Could Slump More Than 25% In 2025 As Experts Predict Meme Coins Like This One To Skyrocket
The post Cardano Could Slump More Than 25% In 2025 As Experts Predict Meme Coins Like This One To Skyrocket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 12 September 2025 | 14:45 Cardano’s future performance is back in focus as the market reacts to shifting investor sentiment. With ADA currently trading around $0.90, some analysts see limited short-term upside unless broader catalysts emerge. While long-term holders remain optimistic about Cardano’s roadmap, short-term traders are beginning to rotate into smaller, faster-moving assets. Meme coins with staking and community incentives are attracting more attention by the day. One project gaining serious traction is Layer Brett (LBRETT). This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin blends viral appeal with real blockchain functionality. As Cardano’s price shows signs of stagnation, the shift toward newer tokens like Layer Brett is accelerating. Cardano losing short-term appeal despite strong fundamentals Cardano (ADA) has long positioned itself as a technically sound blockchain with an academic approach to development. It continues to roll out upgrades like Hydra for scalability and supports a growing DeFi ecosystem. These developments have solidified its reputation as a serious Layer 1 project. However, that hasn’t translated into strong price action lately. ADA is currently trading around $0.90, and the momentum has cooled significantly in 2025. Without a wave of retail interest or a major network catalyst, price movement has stayed muted. Analysts warn that if ADA breaks below support levels, it could slide toward $0.65, a potential 25% decline from current levels. While Cardano still appeals to long-term holders, short-term traders are looking elsewhere, especially toward meme coins and early-stage tokens with viral momentum and staking rewards. In today’s market, slow and steady isn’t winning the race. Layer Brett gains steam with high APY and Ethereum Layer 2 power Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the most talked-about meme coins in September. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers low gas fees, fast speeds, and supports smart contracts. This gives it…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:50
Robinhood Wallet Holders Join H Mining Group’s Mining Operation
The post Robinhood Wallet Holders Join H Mining Group’s Mining Operation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* UK Bitcoin miner H Mining announced fiscal year 2025 as its “breakout year,” reporting a surge in revenue from $187.2 million to $501 million, doubling previous profits and establishing strong partnerships with Robinhood Wallet holders. H Mining Chairman and CEO John Wilson stated: “With US President Trump advocating for a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, our company’s full holding strategy demonstrates our confidence in the long-term value of cryptocurrencies. We believe Litecoin (LTC) will be the best asset for global treasury strategic reserves and believe that cryptocurrency will be the future trend as the digital economy continues to transform.” H Mining encourages investors to accumulate more resources through cryptocurrency mining during downturns to accumulate LTC, thereby generating higher returns when prices rebound in the future. H Mining deploys data centers worldwide and provides computing power rental services. Users can participate in mining remotely without purchasing mining machines. Combined with intelligent algorithm optimization strategies, regular profit distribution ensures users receive safe and efficient digital asset value-added services. Highlights of Efficient Service: Redefining the Cloud Computing Experience H Mining’s efficient service not only upgrades the mining process but also redefines the industry with innovative technology and a unique model, offering users the following core features: · Register and receive $15 ($0.60 for daily check-ins). Users don’t need to purchase expensive cryptocurrency mining equipment or sign contracts. The platform arranges computing power and professionally maintains the mining rigs, allowing users to start earning profits within 24 hours. · Deposit and withdraw a wide range of cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, USDT-ERC20, and more. · An intuitive interface designed for both beginners and experienced miners. · The affiliate program allows users to earn referral rewards of up to 3% + 1.5% and bonuses of up to $100,000. · No additional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:49
Charles Hoskinson Responds to Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Clash
TLDR Charles Hoskinson criticizes the SEC’s aggressive stance in the ongoing Coinbase vs. SEC legal battle. Hoskinson accuses the SEC of favoring Bitcoin while targeting other cryptocurrencies like Cardano. He argues that the SEC’s approach is a “political and philosophical disagreement” with the existence of cryptocurrencies. Hoskinson calls for the crypto industry to unite and [...] The post Charles Hoskinson Responds to Coinbase vs. SEC Legal Clash appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/12 19:47
Ethena Labs withdraws from race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin
The post Ethena Labs withdraws from race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena, a DeFi protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain, has formally withdrawn its proposal from the Hyperliquid ahead of the upcoming vote, citing community concerns. The project team acknowledged concerns regarding its non-native nature to HYPE. The Ethereum-based protocol’s decision followed a series of active discussions between the project team, validators, and the community, which raised several concerns about its alignment with Hyperliquid’s ecosystem. Three key things were picked from the discussion, including Ethena not being a Hyperliquid-native project, it operates additional product lines outside its USDH stablecoin, and its ambitious extension beyond a single partner. Guy Young, founder of Ethena, acknowledged that the community’s concerns were valid, and they accepted the pushback. He confirmed that they were stepping down to allow validators to direct their support to something else. He also extended congratulations to the Native Markets project, which secured the community’s backing. The last few days have been incredible to witness. I’ve never seen a community rally around and engage with passion like this before. Following direct discussions with individuals in the community and validators we have taken onboard some of the concerns, namely: -Ethena is not… — G | Ethena (@gdog97_) September 11, 2025 Ethena acknowledged that Native Markets’ success showed the ethos of the Hyperliquid community, where emerging players can gain trust and traction regardless of size, background, and financial resources. The firm defended Native Markets’ credibility, which had received criticism over questions of credibility. The Ethereum-based protocol message showed that Native Markets’ platform-level playing field allows any project to win community support when it shows vision and commitment. Young expressed gratitude towards those who supported its proposal, describing it as a privilege and a testament to the growing quality of teams in the space. He also acknowledged other teams’ proposals as further proof of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 19:47
