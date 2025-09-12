Ethena Labs withdraws from race to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Ethena, a DeFi protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain, has formally withdrawn its proposal from the Hyperliquid ahead of the upcoming vote, citing community concerns. The project team acknowledged concerns regarding its non-native nature to HYPE. The Ethereum-based protocol's decision followed a series of active discussions between the project team, validators, and the community, which raised several concerns about its alignment with Hyperliquid's ecosystem. Three key things were picked from the discussion, including Ethena not being a Hyperliquid-native project, it operates additional product lines outside its USDH stablecoin, and its ambitious extension beyond a single partner. Guy Young, founder of Ethena, acknowledged that the community's concerns were valid, and they accepted the pushback. He confirmed that they were stepping down to allow validators to direct their support to something else. He also extended congratulations to the Native Markets project, which secured the community's backing. The last few days have been incredible to witness. I've never seen a community rally around and engage with passion like this before. Following direct discussions with individuals in the community and validators we have taken onboard some of the concerns, namely: -Ethena is not… — G | Ethena (@gdog97_) September 11, 2025 Ethena acknowledged that Native Markets' success showed the ethos of the Hyperliquid community, where emerging players can gain trust and traction regardless of size, background, and financial resources. The firm defended Native Markets' credibility, which had received criticism over questions of credibility. The Ethereum-based protocol message showed that Native Markets' platform-level playing field allows any project to win community support when it shows vision and commitment. Young expressed gratitude towards those who supported its proposal, describing it as a privilege and a testament to the growing quality of teams in the space. He also acknowledged other teams' proposals as further proof of the…